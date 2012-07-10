Leov wins in Highland Bike Park
Harmony fastest in women's contest
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacqueline Harmony
|0:02:31.41
|2
|Joanna Petterson
|0:00:01.54
|3
|Katie Holden
|0:00:07.15
|4
|Karen Eagan
|0:00:13.18
|5
|Kate Parhiala
|0:00:17.21
|6
|Mary Elgis
|0:00:56.04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Leov
|0:02:06.78
|2
|Brian Buell
|0:00:01.07
|3
|Cody Warren
|0:00:01.41
|4
|Curtis Keene
|0:00:02.35
|5
|Dennis Dertell
|0:00:02.77
|6
|Brad Benedict
|0:00:03.29
|7
|Jason Memmelaar
|0:00:05.31
|8
|George Ryan
|0:00:05.35
|9
|Gavin Vaughan
|0:00:06.07
|10
|Benjamin Moody
|0:00:06.38
|11
|Chris Higgerson
|0:00:06.56
|12
|Corey Hatch
|0:00:09.17
|13
|Lief Lorenzen
|0:00:10.19
|14
|Tim White
|0:00:10.22
|15
|Logan Mulally
|0:00:11.00
|16
|Steve Avery
|0:00:11.47
|17
|Michael Buell
|0:00:11.63
|18
|Alex McAndrew
|0:00:12.06
|19
|James Rennie
|0:00:12.08
|20
|Max Morgan
|0:00:12.57
|21
|Dante Harmony
|0:00:13.72
|22
|David Flynn
|0:00:14.30
|23
|Dylan Conte
|0:00:14.38
|23
|Dan Godard
|25
|Neko Mulally
|0:00:15.80
|26
|Kevin Green
|0:00:17.69
|27
|Ben Elliot
|0:00:19.54
|28
|Shad Wilson
|0:00:20.26
|29
|Jordan Newth
|0:00:20.36
|30
|Mitch Ropeleto
|0:00:39.36
|31
|Austin Warren
|0:01:33.13
|DNS
|Michael Daniels
