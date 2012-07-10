Trending

Leov wins in Highland Bike Park

Harmony fastest in women's contest

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacqueline Harmony0:02:31.41
2Joanna Petterson0:00:01.54
3Katie Holden0:00:07.15
4Karen Eagan0:00:13.18
5Kate Parhiala0:00:17.21
6Mary Elgis0:00:56.04

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Leov0:02:06.78
2Brian Buell0:00:01.07
3Cody Warren0:00:01.41
4Curtis Keene0:00:02.35
5Dennis Dertell0:00:02.77
6Brad Benedict0:00:03.29
7Jason Memmelaar0:00:05.31
8George Ryan0:00:05.35
9Gavin Vaughan0:00:06.07
10Benjamin Moody0:00:06.38
11Chris Higgerson0:00:06.56
12Corey Hatch0:00:09.17
13Lief Lorenzen0:00:10.19
14Tim White0:00:10.22
15Logan Mulally0:00:11.00
16Steve Avery0:00:11.47
17Michael Buell0:00:11.63
18Alex McAndrew0:00:12.06
19James Rennie0:00:12.08
20Max Morgan0:00:12.57
21Dante Harmony0:00:13.72
22David Flynn0:00:14.30
23Dylan Conte0:00:14.38
23Dan Godard
25Neko Mulally0:00:15.80
26Kevin Green0:00:17.69
27Ben Elliot0:00:19.54
28Shad Wilson0:00:20.26
29Jordan Newth0:00:20.36
30Mitch Ropeleto0:00:39.36
31Austin Warren0:01:33.13
DNSMichael Daniels

