Binggeli puts in faultless run to take out championship
Gwin and Ropelato complete podium
The 2011 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Gravity National Championships concluded Sunday in Beech Mountain, North Carolina, with the downhill national championships. An overnight downpour was slow to clear, leaving the course muddy. The dampened course didn't affect the spirit of the fans as an outstanding crowd, including an estimated 300 spectators in the rock garden, energized the riders.
Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles) descended into a stars-and-stripes jersey, beating Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) by nearly four seconds in the men's pro downhill. Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America), who topped the men's pro dual slalom podium Saturday, earned the bronze medal.
"It means everything. Everything has now paid off since I've gotten on a bicycle." Binggeli said of winning his first national title. "It's a dream come true. Titles are what you train for and to finally have one, I'm super pumped."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Binggeli (KHS)
|0:02:44.73
|2
|Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing)
|0:00:03.54
|3
|Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America)
|0:00:03.90
|4
|Duncan Riffle (Giant)
|0:00:05.62
|5
|Phillip Kmetz
|0:00:06.06
|6
|Cody Warren
|0:00:07.18
|7
|Adam Morse
|0:00:08.50
|8
|Curtis Keene
|0:00:09.16
|9
|Jason Memmelaar
|0:00:10.76
|10
|Michael Haderer
|0:00:11.42
|11
|Kevin Aiello (KHS)
|0:00:15.80
|12
|Leif Lorenzen
|0:00:16.22
|13
|Timothy Price
|0:00:17.27
|14
|Sam Benedict (Specialized)
|0:00:17.65
|15
|Kyle Thomas
|0:00:20.69
|16
|kyle warner
|0:00:21.32
|17
|Max Morgan
|0:00:21.73
|18
|Greg Nelson (East Coast Gravity Pros)
|0:00:24.74
|19
|Lear Miller
|0:00:25.01
|20
|Jason Scheiding
|0:00:25.07
|21
|Hugh Taylor
|0:00:25.28
|22
|Harrison Reynolds (Spin)
|0:00:25.53
|23
|Dante Harmony
|0:00:29.88
|24
|Kenneth (Chuck) Pitts
|0:00:33.04
|25
|Brian Yannuzzi
|0:00:36.04
|26
|Benjamin Hulse
|0:00:37.42
|27
|Chris Higgerson
|0:00:38.19
|28
|Daniel Godard
|0:00:42.69
|29
|Tyler Gilsdorf
|0:00:42.71
|30
|Evan Gilsdorf
|0:00:45.93
|31
|Philip Noto (Lees-McRae College)
|0:00:46.71
|32
|Fredrick Cecil Linder
|0:00:50.96
|33
|Eric Bercume
|0:00:51.44
|34
|Craig Carlson (Terminal Velocity Racing)
|0:00:58.02
|35
|Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing)
|0:00:59.21
|DNS
|Ethan Quehl
|DNS
|Jess Pedersen
|DNS
|Craig Harvey
|DNF
|Bradley Benedict (Specialized)
