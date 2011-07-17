Grotts doubles up with junior short track title
Pastore tops women's Cat. 1 field
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Howard Grotts (Durango Devo)
|0:21:24
|2
|Keegan Swenson (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
|0:00:10
|3
|Payson McElveen (USA Junior)
|4
|Taylor Smith (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
|0:00:21
|5
|Ryan Geiger (AZ Devo)
|0:00:32
|6
|Casey Williams
|0:00:34
|7
|Tobin Ortenblad
|8
|Cody Phillips
|9
|Zane Godby
|0:00:52
|10
|Mason Bond (Nevada Union High School Mt Bike Team)
|0:00:56
|11
|Richard Cypress Gorry (AZ Devo)
|0:01:10
|12
|Chase Dickens
|0:01:25
|13
|Tyler Coplea (AZ Devo)
|14
|Gino Pastore (Durango Devo)
|0:01:28
|15
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|0:01:43
|16
|Jake Richards
|0:01:53
|17
|Myles Beach (Adventure 212)
|18
|Cody Cupp (Methow Valley Cycling)
|0:02:11
|19
|Peter Karinen
|0:02:14
|20
|Kolby Preble
|0:02:17
|21
|Larsson Johnson (Ogden Cycling Education Foundation/Autoliv Cycling Club)
|22
|Luke Allen
|0:02:21
|23
|Justin Griffin
|0:02:24
|24
|Cole Sprague
|0:02:32
|25
|Adam OCamb (NorCal High School Mountain Bike League)
|26
|Conner Smith (Ogden Cycling Education Foundation)
|27
|Dakota Pittman
|0:02:36
|28
|Joe Christiansen
|0:02:44
|29
|Garrett Lundberg
|0:02:57
|30
|Brett Poulton (Vision Quest LLC)
|0:02:59
|-1lap
|Kyle Miller (Team CF)
|-1lap
|Haakon Sigurslid (Durango Devo)
|DNS
|Byron Rice (Inland/Back to Dirt/Inland Construction)
|DNS
|Noah Talley (Revolution Cafe Rio)
|DNF
|landen beckner (Montana Velo)
|DNF
|Tanner Hurst (Team Bikers Choice)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AliciaRose Pastore (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory DEVO Sweet Elite)
|0:20:52
|2
|Helene Drumm
|0:00:10
|3
|Jena Greaser (NorEast Cycling)
|0:00:23
|4
|Megan Chinburg (Veloforma)
|0:00:39
|5
|Alexander Grant (Cannondale)
|0:00:43
|6
|Alexis Ryan (The TEAM - SoCalCross)
|0:00:50
|7
|Sarah Agena (Adventure 212)
|0:01:10
|8
|Jamie Busch
|9
|Sofia Hamilton (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete-Specialized)
|0:01:12
|10
|Kristin Drumm (Divine Electric Norcal)
|0:01:16
|11
|Heidi Volpe
|0:01:18
|12
|Christine Irelan
|13
|Katelyn Isaacson
|0:01:26
|14
|Lauren Catlin
|15
|Lindsay Dye (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:29
|16
|Janelle Conners (Mud Honey Cycling)
|17
|Willa Johnson
|0:01:33
|18
|Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)
|0:01:50
|19
|Carrie Edwards (Zeitgeist Racing Cycling Team)
|0:02:11
|20
|Nina Karinen
|0:02:32
|21
|Jill Hardiman
|0:03:06
|DNS
|Karla Segale (Methow Valley Cycling)
|DNS
|Serena Bishop
|DNS
|Jamie Terry
|DNS
|Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212)
|DNF
|Hollie McGovern (CalNorte VC Switchbacks)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jafer Beizer (Tbb Sports)
|0:22:23
|2
|Tyler Gauthier (Range Mountain Bike Association)
|3
|Sean Jones (Montana Cycling And Ski)
|0:00:08
|4
|Greg Krieger (Team Extreme)
|0:00:14
|5
|Derek Yarra
|0:00:27
|6
|Riley Howard (Red Peloton)
|0:00:30
|7
|Tyler Jenema (Mafia Racing)
|8
|Brandon Cross
|9
|Chris Thibodeau (Sho-Air/Sert/Sho-Air/ Sert)
|0:00:41
|10
|Zack Heim
|0:00:55
|11
|Cole Oberman (Guys Racing Club)
|0:00:59
|12
|Ryan Voss
|0:01:03
|13
|Paul Pacillas Jr
|0:01:05
|14
|Stephane Roch (Sklz Cycling Team)
|0:01:51
|15
|Daniel Gerow (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:01:55
|16
|Patrick Charlton (Central Oregon Community Colleg)
|0:02:03
|17
|Shane Johnson
|0:02:26
|18
|Kaehl Dale
|0:02:39
|DNS
|Adam Looney (University Of Wyoming)
|DNS
|John Muller
|DNF
|Zane Enders (University Of Utah)
|DNF
|Benjamin Ragains
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ty Kady
|0:21:16
|2
|Eric Carlson (Kryki Sports)
|0:00:18
|3
|Mark Legg Compton
|0:00:28
|4
|Marco Arocha (Team Velosport Club)
|0:00:30
|5
|Brandon Gritters (Rock N' Road Cyclery)
|0:00:43
|6
|Jorge Espinoza (GS Ciao)
|7
|Josh Whitney (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
|8
|Douglas Schuler (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|9
|Donald Myrah
|10
|Scott Leland
|11
|DeJay Birtch (Niner Stans Ergon)
|12
|Chris Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|13
|Aaron Wilcher
|14
|Christopher Kelly (Team Roaring Mouse)
|15
|Ben Biggerstaff
|16
|Jeff Ward
|17
|Jonathan Lombardo (Finkraft)
|18
|Jeff Angermann (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
|19
|Gregg Galletta
|20
|Ryan Hughs (Pain Cave Productions/Team Stanley)
|21
|Rocky Crocker (Team W.A.R. (Wenatchee Area Racers))
|22
|David Dornaus (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|23
|Matt Jordan
|24
|Mario Correa (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Rock 'n Road)
|25
|Mike Sherman (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|26
|Andrew Filler
|27
|Brian Gerow
|28
|Daniel Studley (Mafia Racing)
|29
|Nathan Haslick (International Christian Cycling Club)
|30
|Brian Rees
|31
|Dave Bell
|32
|Jayson Webb (Broken Films Racing)
|DNS
|Steve Heaton (Team Bicycle Trip/Symantec)
|DNS
|TJ Henshall (WebCyclery Racing/WebCyclery.com)
|DNS
|Donald Morehouse
|DNS
|Alec Petro (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Stephen Smith (Montrose Cycling Club/Montrose Bike Shop- CW Builders)
|DNS
|Grant Taylor
|DNF
|Benjamin Miller (Echelon Energy Cycling Team)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy