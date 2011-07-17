Trending

Grotts doubles up with junior short track title

Pastore tops women's Cat. 1 field

Full Results

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Howard Grotts (Durango Devo)0:21:24
2Keegan Swenson (Whole Athlete-Specialized)0:00:10
3Payson McElveen (USA Junior)
4Taylor Smith (Whole Athlete-Specialized)0:00:21
5Ryan Geiger (AZ Devo)0:00:32
6Casey Williams0:00:34
7Tobin Ortenblad
8Cody Phillips
9Zane Godby0:00:52
10Mason Bond (Nevada Union High School Mt Bike Team)0:00:56
11Richard Cypress Gorry (AZ Devo)0:01:10
12Chase Dickens0:01:25
13Tyler Coplea (AZ Devo)
14Gino Pastore (Durango Devo)0:01:28
15Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:01:43
16Jake Richards0:01:53
17Myles Beach (Adventure 212)
18Cody Cupp (Methow Valley Cycling)0:02:11
19Peter Karinen0:02:14
20Kolby Preble0:02:17
21Larsson Johnson (Ogden Cycling Education Foundation/Autoliv Cycling Club)
22Luke Allen0:02:21
23Justin Griffin0:02:24
24Cole Sprague0:02:32
25Adam OCamb (NorCal High School Mountain Bike League)
26Conner Smith (Ogden Cycling Education Foundation)
27Dakota Pittman0:02:36
28Joe Christiansen0:02:44
29Garrett Lundberg0:02:57
30Brett Poulton (Vision Quest LLC)0:02:59
-1lapKyle Miller (Team CF)
-1lapHaakon Sigurslid (Durango Devo)
DNSByron Rice (Inland/Back to Dirt/Inland Construction)
DNSNoah Talley (Revolution Cafe Rio)
DNFlanden beckner (Montana Velo)
DNFTanner Hurst (Team Bikers Choice)

Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AliciaRose Pastore (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory DEVO Sweet Elite)0:20:52
2Helene Drumm0:00:10
3Jena Greaser (NorEast Cycling)0:00:23
4Megan Chinburg (Veloforma)0:00:39
5Alexander Grant (Cannondale)0:00:43
6Alexis Ryan (The TEAM - SoCalCross)0:00:50
7Sarah Agena (Adventure 212)0:01:10
8Jamie Busch
9Sofia Hamilton (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete-Specialized)0:01:12
10Kristin Drumm (Divine Electric Norcal)0:01:16
11Heidi Volpe0:01:18
12Christine Irelan
13Katelyn Isaacson0:01:26
14Lauren Catlin
15Lindsay Dye (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:29
16Janelle Conners (Mud Honey Cycling)
17Willa Johnson0:01:33
18Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)0:01:50
19Carrie Edwards (Zeitgeist Racing Cycling Team)0:02:11
20Nina Karinen0:02:32
21Jill Hardiman0:03:06
DNSKarla Segale (Methow Valley Cycling)
DNSSerena Bishop
DNSJamie Terry
DNSMichelle Peariso (Adventure 212)
DNFHollie McGovern (CalNorte VC Switchbacks)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jafer Beizer (Tbb Sports)0:22:23
2Tyler Gauthier (Range Mountain Bike Association)
3Sean Jones (Montana Cycling And Ski)0:00:08
4Greg Krieger (Team Extreme)0:00:14
5Derek Yarra0:00:27
6Riley Howard (Red Peloton)0:00:30
7Tyler Jenema (Mafia Racing)
8Brandon Cross
9Chris Thibodeau (Sho-Air/Sert/Sho-Air/ Sert)0:00:41
10Zack Heim0:00:55
11Cole Oberman (Guys Racing Club)0:00:59
12Ryan Voss0:01:03
13Paul Pacillas Jr0:01:05
14Stephane Roch (Sklz Cycling Team)0:01:51
15Daniel Gerow (Wolverine Sports Club)0:01:55
16Patrick Charlton (Central Oregon Community Colleg)0:02:03
17Shane Johnson0:02:26
18Kaehl Dale0:02:39
DNSAdam Looney (University Of Wyoming)
DNSJohn Muller
DNFZane Enders (University Of Utah)
DNFBenjamin Ragains

Cat. 1 Men 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Kady0:21:16
2Eric Carlson (Kryki Sports)0:00:18
3Mark Legg Compton0:00:28
4Marco Arocha (Team Velosport Club)0:00:30
5Brandon Gritters (Rock N' Road Cyclery)0:00:43
6Jorge Espinoza (GS Ciao)
7Josh Whitney (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
8Douglas Schuler (Boulder Cycle Sport)
9Donald Myrah
10Scott Leland
11DeJay Birtch (Niner Stans Ergon)
12Chris Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
13Aaron Wilcher
14Christopher Kelly (Team Roaring Mouse)
15Ben Biggerstaff
16Jeff Ward
17Jonathan Lombardo (Finkraft)
18Jeff Angermann (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
19Gregg Galletta
20Ryan Hughs (Pain Cave Productions/Team Stanley)
21Rocky Crocker (Team W.A.R. (Wenatchee Area Racers))
22David Dornaus (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
23Matt Jordan
24Mario Correa (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Rock 'n Road)
25Mike Sherman (Broken Spoke Cycling)
26Andrew Filler
27Brian Gerow
28Daniel Studley (Mafia Racing)
29Nathan Haslick (International Christian Cycling Club)
30Brian Rees
31Dave Bell
32Jayson Webb (Broken Films Racing)
DNSSteve Heaton (Team Bicycle Trip/Symantec)
DNSTJ Henshall (WebCyclery Racing/WebCyclery.com)
DNSDonald Morehouse
DNSAlec Petro (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
DNSStephen Smith (Montrose Cycling Club/Montrose Bike Shop- CW Builders)
DNSGrant Taylor
DNFBenjamin Miller (Echelon Energy Cycling Team)

