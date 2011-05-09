Trending

Leibovitz strongest of the men in Wisconsin

Fellow Marian University student Kaitlin Antonneau best of the women

Marian University won its second consecutive Division I team omnium title, in part, due to criterium wins by Adam Leibovitz (Indianapolis, Ind.) and Kaitlin Antonneau (Racine, Wisc.).

The Mars Hill College Mountain Lions used a solid team finish in the men's criterium to overtake a strong squad from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology squad and win the DII team omnium crown.

"Today, we thought it was nearly impossible to win the team omnium," said Hugh Moran, Mars Hill College cycling coach. "We knew our women had to do very well; they ended up second in team points and that gave us a shot. We had to come from behind and beat MIT and stay ahead of Mesa. Everything just worked to perfection. All of the women rode well and with Kyle (Knott) winning the crit and the individual omnium - I couldn't be happier."

Alister Ratcliff (Durango, Colo./Fort Lewis College), who won the men's DI road race on Friday and placed 18th in Sunday's criterium, earned the DI men's individual omnium. Antonneau, who placed fifth in the women's road race before winning Sunday's criterium, earned the DI women's individual omnium as a freshman at Marian University. Kyle Knott (Mars Hill, N.C./Mars Hill College) finished fourth in the men's DII road race before winning the DII men's criterium and taking home the DII men's individual omnium title. Laura Ralston (Cambridge, Mass/Massachusetts Institute of Technology) won Sunday's criterium after finishing second in Friday's DII women's road race to garner the DII women's individual omnium.

Women's DII criterium

The morning started early with MIT continuing their domination of the DII women's division this time with Ralston winning the field sprint to take the criterium crown. With only one lap remaining in the 60-minute affair, the 31-woman DII field was mostly intact.

On the final time around the .9-mile circuit however a minor crash on the backside split up the group. Friday's road race national champion and last year's fourth-place finisher in the criterium, Martha Buckley (Cambridge, Mass/MIT) continued leading the sprint around to the finish with Ralston on her wheel and five others hanging on. Following Buckley, Ralston instantly opened a gap, executing a lead out in text book fashion to earn the sweep for MIT in the DII women's division. Dartmouth's Elle Anderson (Lebanon, N.H) and Kimberley Turner (Seattle, Wash./Seattle Pacific University) sprinted into silver and bronze medal position.

"It was a pretty fun, tactical race for the first half," said silver medalist Anderson. "MIT was definitely dominating, trying to get a breakaway, but I think the course today didn't really favor that because it wasn't quite technical enough. So, the first half of the race was just a lot of watching and trying to cover everything. It cooled down a little bit for the second half and it just lined up fine for the sprint. Since I don't have any other teammates, I just looked to the other biggest team, MIT, and I just lined myself up to be on the tail end of their lead out train. That worked out pretty well."

DI Women's Criterium

Collegiate cyclo-cross national championship silver medalist Antonneau captured her first road individual national title in the DI women's criterium. Robin Bauer (Shorewood, Wisc./University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) and Madison local Holly Mathews (Madison, Wisc./University of Wisconsin-Madison) were able to stick to Antonneau and earn silver and bronze in the sprint.

"We pretty much stuck to our plan that we had as a team to go for all of the prime points," explained Antonneau. "Once we got past that it was time to go for the win, so we followed our plan and it worked to our advantage. It was really nice to race here, in front of my friends and family. I could hear them cheering every time I passed."

The DI women's field took off hard, losing many of the starters pushing to hang on just as the 60-minute race began. Despite the fast pace and aggressive primes, more than 50 of the 67 starters were able to finish with the main group; attesting to the growing depth of talent in the women's collegiate cycling.

DII Men's Criterium

Halfway through the 75-minute race Alejandro Padilla (Lebanon, Tenn./Cumberland University), Paul Webb (Bellevue, Neb./Mars Hill College) and Kevin Mullervy (Centennial, Colo./Mesa State) were comfortably off the front. With six or seven laps to go however, Western Washington's Steve Fisher (Bellingham, Wash.) drilled it, helping to bring back the break with two remaining. Team time trial champs Mesa State then took the reins and led the pack around to the final sprint.

"Going into turn two, my teammate, Paul Webb, screamed to get on him and we got around," explained Knott. "We jumped the Mesa State train and Paul took me all the way into turn four and then Mesa took back over. I came out of turn that final turn in fourth wheel. I jumped and never looked back; then I got it! It feels better than I thought. It feels amazing.

Ian Crane (Bellingham, Wash./Western Washington University) finished just off Knott's wheel for silver while Maxwell Anderson (Waukesha, Wisc./University of Wisconsin-Platteville) earned bronze.

DI Men's Criterium

Adam Leibovitz (Indianapolis, Ind./Marian University), Nicholas Inabinet (Boone, N.C./Appalachian State University), Stephen Bedford (Beaverton, Ore./Portland State University) and Gregory Christian (East Lansing, Mich./Michigan State University) got away mid-way through the 75-minute DI men's criterium and were able to hold off the field. Leibovitz, the reigning elite pursuit national champion, was then able to out-kick the group to win the title.

With Leibovitz in the break, the strong Marian squad organized at the front as the clocked ticked down and the final lap ensued; helping the leaders hold off the pack.

"We worked really well together in the break; just keeping the field off," said Leibovitz. "We could see the field on the longer stretches and they were a ways back. I did know how close they were and if I saw them getting too close, I was going to hit it. Ultimately it was a great team effort by Marian to shut the field down so people couldn't get up to my break."

Sam Bassetti (San Geronimo, Calif./University of California-Davis) won the field sprint, and nearly caught the break group, to grab the final podium spot.

The 2011 USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships wrapped up with an awards ceremony honoring the criterium champions and all of the weekend's omnium winners.

Criterium Men D2 Nationals Crit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Knott (Mars Hill College)1:14:29
2Ian Crane (Western Washington University)0:00:01
3Maxwell Anderson (University of Wisconsin-Platteville)
4Conor Mullervy (Mesa State College)
5Robin Carpenter (Swarthmore College)
6Richard Geng (Mesa State College)
7Nicholas Boulle (Southern Methodist University)
8James Bird (University of Montana)
9Sebastian Scherf (Mars Hill College)0:00:02
10John Wofford (Wake Forest University)
11Evan Murphy (Rhode Island School of Design)
12Nick Garcia (US Military Academy)
13Andrew Baker (Furman University)
14Matthew Rinehart (Duke University)
15Brooks Bostick (College of Charleston)
16Robert Ferris (Duke University)0:00:03
17Spencer Schaber (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
18Scott Hoffner (Brevard College)
19Brian Arne (College of Charleston)0:00:04
20Joe Magro (University of Notre Dame)
21Patric Rostel (Mesa State College)
22Gael Hagan (Duke University)
23Brian Parker (Boise State University)
24Rodney Kauffman (Millersville University-Pennsylvania)0:00:05
25Carson Christen (University of Northern Iowa)0:00:04
26Kaleb Naegeli (Duke University)0:00:05
27Ryan Short (Western Washington University)
28Frank Cusimano (Southern Methodist University)
29Jeffrey Salvitti (Bucknell University)
30Brenden Siekman (US Military Academy)
31Steven Rusnak (US Military Academy)0:00:06
32Nathan Keck (University of Montana)
33Mathew Meunier (Cumberland University)0:00:07
34Bryan Underwood (Brevard College)
35Brian Boyle (University of Notre Dame)
36James McCabe (Wake Forest University)
37Gregory Grosicki (College of William and Mary)
38Alejandro Padilla (Cumberland University)
39Michael Robinson (Mars Hill College)
40James Thornton (US Military Academy)0:00:08
41Logan Evans (University of North Dakota)
42Corey Meyer (Brevard College)
43Michael Palevo (Brevard College)0:00:09
44Edward Grystar (Brown University)
45ryan Spaulding (Humboldt State University)
46Cody Goettl (University of Wisconsin-Stout)0:00:10
47Bryce Daviess (University of Montana)
48Samuel Forsyth (Montana State University-Bozeman)
49Benjamin Barry (Humboldt State University)0:00:11
50Frank Herbst (University of Denver)
51John Rhoden (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
52Robert Burnett (Franklin and Marshall College)0:00:12
53Will Boylston (Dartmouth College)
54Evan Cooper (Tufts University)0:00:15
55Britton Kinnard (Cumberland University)0:00:16
56Steve Fisher (Western Washington University)0:00:17
57Arthur Moran (Wentworth Institute of Technology)0:00:20
58Paul Webb (Mars Hill College)0:00:22
59Peter Hagerty (Rochester Institute of Technology)
60Ryan Sullivan (Cumberland University)0:00:25
61Kevin Mullervy (Mesa State College)0:00:33
62Alejandro Gomez (New Mexico State University)
63Taylor Kobayashi (University of St Thomas)
DNFJesse Williams (University of Chicago)
DNFMichael Spring (Western Washington University)
DNFZachary LaBry (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
DNFErik Sanders (University of North Dakota)
DNFDan Ipp (Rochester Institute of Technology)
DNFMatthew Nichols (Dartmouth College)
DNFCharles Salzer (Franklin and Marshall College)
DNFRobert Abramo (Villanova University)
DNFMichael Garrett (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
DNFBenjamin Grass (Dartmouth College)
DNFDavid Talbott (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga)

Criterium Men D1 Nationals Crit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Leibovitz (Marian University)1:14:03
2nicholas inabinet (Appalachian State University)
3Stephen Bedford (Portland State University)0:00:01
4Gregory Christian (Michigan State University)0:00:02
5Sam Bassetti (University of California-Davis)0:00:04
6Christopher Haga (Texas A & M University)0:00:05
7Eric Young (Indiana University-Bloomington)
8Bryan Larsen (University of California-Irvine)
9Zack Allison (Colorado State University)
10Joe Iannarelli (California State University-Sacramento)
11Cody Foster (Texas A & M University)
12Alex Wieseler (Marian University)
13Gabriel Baca (Midwestern State University)
14Clayton Omer (Appalachian State University)0:00:06
15Zachary Felpel (Lees-McRae College)
16Wyatt Stoup (Pennsylvania State University)
17Eric Lau (Stanford University)
18Alister Ratcliff (Fort Lewis College)
19Josh Yeaton (University of Colorado-Boulder)
20Brandon Feehery (Lindenwood University)0:00:07
21Christopher Dudley (University of Nevada-Reno)
22Max Korus (University of Pennsylvania)
23Tim Norris (Lindenwood University)
24Brian Sheedy (Lees-McRae College)
25Steven Larsen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
26Jesse Goodrich (University of Colorado-Boulder)
27Daniel Katz (University of California-Santa Barbara)
28Arnaud Borner (Pennsylvania State University)
29Andre Vandenberg (Appalachian State University)
30Alexander Yeh (Stanford University)
31Alexander Meyer (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
32Griffin Easter (Fort Lewis College)
33Luke Harris (Colorado State University)0:00:08
34Nick Hutchinson (US Naval Academy)
35Andrew Otte (Purdue University)
36John (Jackie) Simes (Marian University)
37Bill Golembieski (University of Colorado-Boulder)
38Josh Fangman (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
39Jonathan Heile (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
40Ryan Cleveland (Fort Lewis College)
41S Charles Zamastil (Temple University)
42Stuart McManus (Harvard University)
43Alexander Walters (University of California-Davis)
44Daniel Mosquera (University of Florida)
45Duncan Oliver (West Virginia University)
46David Glick (University of Arizona)0:00:09
47Jake Boening (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities)0:00:08
48Matias Perret (University of Iowa)0:00:09
49Andrew Buntz (University of Iowa)
50Blake Anton (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)

Criterium Women D2 Nationals Crit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Ralston (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)1:00:31
2Elle Anderson (Dartmouth College)
3Kimberley Turner (Seattle Pacific University)
4Kimberly Flynn (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga)
5Traci Kroll (Humboldt State University)
6Klara Rossouw (Mars Hill College)
7Katie Quinn (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
8Elizabeth Martin (University of Northern Colorado)0:00:01
9Kelly Desharnais (Bucknell University)
10Emily Brown (US Air Force Academy)
11Martha Buckley (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
12Rachel Hoar (Whitman College)
13Sarah Madsen (Mesa State College)0:00:02
14Irene Hurst (Tulane University)
15Yuri Matsumoto (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
16Stephanie Rynas (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga)0:00:06
17Elizabeth Lee (Mercer University)0:00:07
18Sinead ODwyer (Bucknell University)
19Stephanie Bunnett (Mars Hill College)0:00:08
20Gabriella Allong (US Military Academy)
21Catherine Harnden (Union College-KY)0:00:09
22Rebekah Morris (Bucknell University)0:00:15
23Yolanda Colon (Mars Hill College)0:00:18
24Esmeralda MartinezRamos (Mesa State College)0:00:47
25CHELSEA MOMANY (Whitman College)0:00:51
26Jennifer Perricone (University of Notre Dame)0:01:40
27Roxanne Pierson (Whitman College)0:00:26
28Lauren Heiliger (US Military Academy)0:00:44
DNFLindsy Campbell (University of Montana)
DNFLauren De Crescenzo (Emory University)
DNFRachel Yodis (Millersville University-Pennsylvania)

Criterium Women D1 Nationals Crit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University)0:55:31
2Robin Bauer (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee)0:00:01
3Holly Mathews (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
4Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)
5Jacqueline Kurth (Marian University)
6Cinthia Lehner (Lees-McRae College)
7Kelley Hess (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
9Carly Rivezzo (Colorado State University)
10Anna McLoon (Harvard University)
11Claire Routledge (Midwestern State University)
12Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College)0:00:02
13Megan Melack (University of California-Santa Cruz)
14Rachel Warner (Lees-McRae College)
15Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)
16Natalie Klemko (Midwestern State University)
17Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)
18Ashley Rethemeyer (Lindenwood University)
19Kimberly Ann Zubris (Boston University)0:00:03
20Melanie Colavito (University of Arizona)
21Stephanie Skoreyko (University of Utah)
22Christa Ghent (University of Colorado-Boulder)
23Judy Jenkins (University of Arizona)
24Allie Dragoo (Marian University)
25Ashley James (Appalachian State University)
26Axie Navas (Northwestern University)
27Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)
28Emily Foxman (University of California-Davis)
29Anna Young (Marian University)0:00:04
30Katharine Hall (University of California-Berkeley)
31Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)
32Danielle Haulman (University of California-Davis)0:00:05
33Heather Fischer (University of Colorado-Boulder)
34Melinda Balchan (Indiana University-Bloomington)0:00:06
35Gracia Folkeringa (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities)
36Maggie Sullivan (Northeastern University)0:00:07
37Lindsey Durst (University of Wisconsin-Madison)0:00:08
38Claire Bensard (University of Colorado-Boulder)
39Nina Laughlin (Appalachian State University)0:00:03
40Kathryn Tolle (Ohio State University)0:00:04
41Adormarie Martinez (Lees-McRae College)
42Sunshine Townsend (University of California-Davis)0:00:06
43Julia Manley (Colorado State University)
44Eun Young Choi (Harvard University)
45Fiona Strouts (Stanford University)
46Mandy Marquardt (Pennsylvania State University)0:00:07
47Loren Eggenschwiler (Midwestern State University)0:00:08
48Karianne Burns (University of California-Davis)0:00:09
49Meghan Lapeta (University of Illinois-Chicago)
50Sarah Lukas (Lindenwood University)0:00:10
51Molly Hubbard (Clemson University)
52Sacha Horn (University of Wisconsin-Madison)0:00:26
DNFMorgan Moon (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign)
DNFKelsey Markham (Lindsey Wilson College)
DNFErin Lauterbach (University of Arizona)
DNFAbigail Mickey (University of Colorado-Boulder)
DNFSophy Lee (Harvard University)
DNFKatie Barry (US Naval Academy)
DNFMegan Kelly (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities)
DNFKristen Metherd (Indiana University-Bloomington)
DNFHannah Calvert (Indiana University-Bloomington)
DNFMorgan Farnsworth (Pennsylvania State University)
DNFKatie Mueller (Ohio State University)
DNFAriana Peck (Stanford University)
DNFLiz Gerrity (Florida State University)

 

