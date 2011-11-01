Trending

Fort Lewis tops Division I standings at collegiate nationals

Union College-Kentucky best among Division II teams

In the team omnium competitions, Fort Lewis College topped Division I with 644 points. The University of Colorado-Boulder surged in the gravity events on Saturday and Sunday, but fell only eight points short. Union College-Kentucky topped the Division II team omnium after collecting 677 points throughout the competition. Warren Wilson College finished in second place, 316 points behind.

"The kids work so hard on it, all year," Fort Lewis College Team Director Dave Hagen said. "I have to hand it to them because they ride their hearts out all conference season long. Then they come here and there's a lot of pressure. There's a lot of work for a lot of the kids. I have to hand it to them. They give it everything they have."

Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College), who competed in each of the four events, topped the men's individual omnium competition with 291 points. His teammate Bradford Perley finished 37 points behind in third place.

"It feels pretty good," Werner said. "It was definitely one of my goals when I came here was to take the omnium. I wasn't too sure about the cross-country and the endurance events. I knew I wasn't the fastest at the gravity events. I figured I had a good shot at an all-around. It feels good for sure."

Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) topped the women's individual omnium after earning a spot on the podium in three of four competitions, including two third-place finishes and a fourth-place result in the downhill. Two riders from the University of Colorado-Boulder, Deidre York (Indio, Calif.) and Claire Bensard (Denver, Colo.) placed second and third, respectively.

Matt Schiff (Humboldt State University), who won Friday's cross country race and placed second in the short track race, earned the men's individual Division II omnium with 370 points. The second-place finisher in the downhill race Saturday, Owen Tulip (Western State College of Colorado) finished second in the omnium with 255 points.

Eva Wilson (Warren Wilson College) earned a pair of bronze medals and found the podium three times to collect 458 points and win the women's individual Division II omnium. Essence Barton, who paired a bronze medal in the cross country race Friday with her dual slalom win Sunday, placed second 48 points behind Wilson.

Results

Team Omnium Division I
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fort Lewis College644pts
2University of Colorado-Boulder636
3Lindsey Wilson College449
4Lees-McRae College442
5California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo439

Team Omnium Division II
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Union College-Kentucky667pts
2Warren Wilson College461
3Humboldt State University381
4Western State College of Colorado358
5Mars Hill College358

Individual Omnium - Division I Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)291pts
2Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College)254
3Dylan Stucki (Fort Lewis College)222
4Victor Alber (University of Florida)173
5Clayton Omer (Appalachian State University)151

Individual Omnium - Division I Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)462pts
2Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder)400
3Claire Bensard (University of Colorado-Boulder)380
4Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)373
5Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College)303

Individual Omnium - Division II Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Schiff (Humboldt State University)370pts
2Owen Tulip (Western State College of Colorado)255
3Wesley Lamberson (Union College-Kentucky)254
4Eric Smith (Ripon College)254
5Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College)223

Individual Omnium - Division II Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Wilson (Warren Wilson College)458pts
2Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)410
3Elisa Otter (Union College-Kentucky)371
4Kara Uhl (Union College-Kentucky)325
5Klara Rossouw (Mars Hill College)322

