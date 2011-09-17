Trending

Roth reigns at Univest Grand Prix

Canadian wins from three-man break

Image 1 of 29

2011 Univest Grand Prix Race Leader Ryan Roth (Spider Tech).

2011 Univest Grand Prix Race Leader Ryan Roth (Spider Tech).
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 2 of 29

Cyclists line up for the 14th edition of the Univest Grand Prix.

Cyclists line up for the 14th edition of the Univest Grand Prix.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 3 of 29

The front of the field navigates their way around a vehicle parked on the course, the rest of the field wouldn't be so fortunate.

The front of the field navigates their way around a vehicle parked on the course, the rest of the field wouldn't be so fortunate.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 4 of 29

Zack Noonan (Bikereg) hits the deck.

Zack Noonan (Bikereg) hits the deck.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 5 of 29

A vehicle parked on the course causes carnage in the field.

A vehicle parked on the course causes carnage in the field.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 6 of 29

Kelly Benefits on the front in pursuit of the breakaway.

Kelly Benefits on the front in pursuit of the breakaway.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 7 of 29

Russ Langley (X/O Communications) tries to bridge up to an early two-man break.

Russ Langley (X/O Communications) tries to bridge up to an early two-man break.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 8 of 29

The field snakes it's way up to the KOM.

The field snakes it's way up to the KOM.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 9 of 29

The town of Souderton, PA, which was incorporated in 1887, provided the backdrop for today's stage.

The town of Souderton, PA, which was incorporated in 1887, provided the backdrop for today's stage.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 10 of 29

Joe Whitman (Stan's No Tubes) leads the field up one of the circuits many climbs.

Joe Whitman (Stan's No Tubes) leads the field up one of the circuits many climbs.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 11 of 29

Breakaway participant, Brett Tivers (Garneau Club) at speed on a descent.

Breakaway participant, Brett Tivers (Garneau Club) at speed on a descent.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 12 of 29

Brett Tivers (Garneau Club) and Francois Parisien (Spider Tech) created the days first break and put three minutes between themselves and the the field.

Brett Tivers (Garneau Club) and Francois Parisien (Spider Tech) created the days first break and put three minutes between themselves and the the field.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 13 of 29

With a rider in the break, Team Spider Tech rode on the front of the field to ward off any attempts to reel their rider in.

With a rider in the break, Team Spider Tech rode on the front of the field to ward off any attempts to reel their rider in.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 14 of 29

Johan Landstrom (Cykelcity) launches an attack up the far gutter.

Johan Landstrom (Cykelcity) launches an attack up the far gutter.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 15 of 29

Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman) tries to bridge late in the race.

Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman) tries to bridge late in the race.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 16 of 29

Brett Tivers (Garneau Club) begins to fade after riding in a two-man break for the first half of the race.

Brett Tivers (Garneau Club) begins to fade after riding in a two-man break for the first half of the race.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 17 of 29

When his breakaway partner faded, Francois Parisien (Spider Tech) knew his time off the front would soon come to an end.

When his breakaway partner faded, Francois Parisien (Spider Tech) knew his time off the front would soon come to an end.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 18 of 29

With his breakaway soon to be over, Francois Parisien (Spider Tech) encourages the crowd to get involved."

With his breakaway soon to be over, Francois Parisien (Spider Tech) encourages the crowd to get involved."
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 19 of 29

Spider Tech was aggressive all day and received a team award for their efforts.

Spider Tech was aggressive all day and received a team award for their efforts.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 20 of 29

With two laps remaining, Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) and Ryan Roth (Spider Tech) form the days second breakaway.

With two laps remaining, Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) and Ryan Roth (Spider Tech) form the days second breakaway.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 21 of 29

With four miles to go, Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home) brigded 45 seconds and caught the break.

With four miles to go, Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home) brigded 45 seconds and caught the break.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 22 of 29

After a long and successful season, UnitedHealthcare just didn't have any magic left in their legs.

After a long and successful season, UnitedHealthcare just didn't have any magic left in their legs.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 23 of 29

Ryan Roth (Spider Tech) outsprinted a disappointed Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) for the win. Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home), who lead out the sprint, took third.

Ryan Roth (Spider Tech) outsprinted a disappointed Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) for the win. Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home), who lead out the sprint, took third.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 24 of 29

A dissapointed Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling).

A dissapointed Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling).
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 25 of 29

2011 Univest Grand Prix Sprint Leader Brett Tivers (Garneau Club).

2011 Univest Grand Prix Sprint Leader Brett Tivers (Garneau Club).
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 26 of 29

2011 Univest Grand Prix Best Climber Francois Parisien (Spider Tech).

2011 Univest Grand Prix Best Climber Francois Parisien (Spider Tech).
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 27 of 29

2011 Univest Grand Prix Best American Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling).

2011 Univest Grand Prix Best American Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling).
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 28 of 29

2011 Univest Grand Prix Most Aggressive Team went to Spider Tech.

2011 Univest Grand Prix Most Aggressive Team went to Spider Tech.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 29 of 29

2011 Univest Grand Prix podium Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling), Ryan Roth (Spider Tech) an Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home).

2011 Univest Grand Prix podium Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling), Ryan Roth (Spider Tech) an Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home).
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

Ryan Roth (SpiderTech p/b C10) secured a prestigious victory at the UCI 1.2 Univest Grand Prix held in Souderton, Pennsylvania. The Canadian out-paced a late-race three-man breakaway that included Frank Pipp (Bissell) in second and Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home), who bridged to Roth and Pipp on the final lap and finished in third.

"We have done a lot of hard racing the last month and a half and it suited us to make a hard race so that is what we tried to do," Roth said.

"I thought Zirbel coming across was good because he has a good engine and he would do a long sprint, which suited me also," said Roth. "I was worried about Frank Pipp because he is a fast guy. I tried to get rid of them on the last time up the hill but I couldn't. The new course was good, a lot of attacks and it was harder than last year."

Aggressive short circuits end in winning breakaway

Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth and Bissell were the first teams to stretch their legs at the front of the peloton in an effort to increase the speed of the race and turn up the heat during the closing five laps of the race.

Bruno Langlois (SpiderTech p/b C10) attempted to ride off the front alone at the start of the five shorter finishing circuits through downtown Souderton. His efforts were short-lived, brought back by a series of alternate attacks coming from the peloton.

Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) was the next to take a solo flyer with four laps to go. He was soon caught by a very large group of chasers including strong sprinter Martin Gilbert (SpiderTech p/b C10) along with riders from teams UnitedHealthcare and Bissell, among others.

Other riders that made last-ditch attack included Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing), who was countered by duo Frank Pipp (Bissell) and former event winner Ryan Roth (SpiderTech p/b C10).

Pipp and Roth increased their lead to roughly 45 seconds with one lap to go. Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) successfully bridged across to the breakaway adding significant horsepower to the now three-man move.

"It was a hard race, at time so fast, and never really broke up," Pipp said. "I thought it was going to be a field sprint but Ryan attacked with three to go, I guess. I saw him go and I know how strong of a rider he is. We got a gap and I thought as long as I can stay with him until the finish, I can beat him in a sprint, but I guess he showed me that wasn't the case."

The skies opened to rain on the last lap as UnitedHealthcare rallied its riders at the front of the field in a full-on chase to bring back the breakaway riders for its sprinter Jake Keough. However, a large crash on the final climb slowed the peloton down and it was unable to close the gap.

Parisien and Tivers own Univest GP large circuits

A mixed domestic and international peloton lined up to compete at the UCI 1.2 Univest Grand Prix. The parcours kicked off with 12 laps of a 10.4km long circuit followed by five laps of a shorter 7.2km circuit.

Each lap included a challenging climb on Wile Avenue that has traditionally put stress on the peloton during the closing laps plus a a King of the Mountain (KOM) sprint on N. 2nd Street.

A pair of riders racing under Canadian outfits, Francois Parisien (SpiderTech p/b C10) and Brett Tivers (Garneau Club Chaussures-Norton Rose), initiated the first breakaway of the day on the opening lap.

The duo held a small lead ahead, of roughly 30 seconds, on the peloton during the first three laps but the duo were able to extend their advantage to 2:20 by the seventh lap of the race.

A chase group of two riders formed that included Tim Rugg (XO Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson) and Dylan McNicholas (CCB Racing). The pair continued their efforts for roughly three laps until the start of attacks from the main field, resulting in the chase group's demise.

The gap between Parisien and Tivers and the peloton was reduced from 2:20 down to 1:20 minutes but he pair continued to plug away out front of the peloton with the gap increasing back up to 2:20 with seven laps to go.

Parisien took a chance on making a solo breakaway and attacked Tivers with one and half large circuits remaining. He entered the start of the five smaller circuits alone with a gap of 30 seconds.

Full Results
1Ryan Roth (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C103:52:27
2Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
3Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
4Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
5Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
6Martin Gilbert (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
7Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Bikereg.com - Cannondale
9Adam Thuss (Can) Champion System Racing
10Shawn McCarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose
11Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
12Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
13William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
14Adam Farabaugh (USA) Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor
15Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
16Nick Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
17Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
18Chris Gruber (Can) Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor
19Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
20Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
21Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo
22Adam Carr (USA) Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo
23Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
24Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham
25Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
26Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
27Heath Blackgrove (NZl) ELBOWZ Racing
28Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose
29Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
30Bruno Langlois (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
31Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
32Barry Miller (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
33Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing
34Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
35Michael Chauner (USA) Team Cykelcity
36Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
37Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing0:00:36
38Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
39Aaron Fillion (Can) Ride With Rendall
40John Loehner (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA
41Jeremy Durrin (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham
42Clayton Barrows (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA0:00:55
43Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
44Keck Baker (USA) X/O Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson0:01:02
45Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
46Amos Brumble (USA) CCB Racing
47Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
48Mark Batty (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
49Mike Margarite (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA0:01:11
50Sam Witmitz (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose
51Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
52Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
53Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:21
54Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:01:48
55Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
56Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:02:12
57Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
58Peter Hurst (USA) Bikereg.com - Cannondale
59Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:02:52
60Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
61Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:05
62Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
63Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
64Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:17
65Nicholas Rogers (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL0:07:01
66James Stevens (Aus) Champion System Racing
67Yahor Buben (Blr) CCB Racing0:15:22
68Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:16:22
69Aliaksandr Bieliauski (Blr) CCB Racing0:17:22
70Max Korus (USA) Bikereg.com - Cannondale0:17:27
71Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose
72Brendan Spencer (Can) Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor
73Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose0:17:50
74Andrew McCullough (USA) Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo0:18:39
75Evan McNeely (Can) Ride With Rendall0:36:43
76Ryan Pettit (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham0:37:07
77Neil Bezdek (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop0:38:07
78Brett Kielick (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL0:38:34
79Casey Roth (Can) Ride With Rendall
80Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
81Andrew Seitz (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL0:49:08
82Dylan McNicholas (USA) CCB Racing0:50:08
83Evan Burkhart (USA) Bikereg.com - Cannondale0:51:08
84Andrew Gonzales (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:54:08
85Wes Kline (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA0:58:13
86Robert Ralf Harris (Can) Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo0:59:13
87Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride With Rendall1:01:13
DNFZack Noonan (USA) Bikereg.com - Cannondale
DNFPatrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
DNFAndrew Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
DNFShane Kline (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
DNFZamastil S.Charles (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL
DNFRyan Shebelsky (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL
DNFSergio Atocha (USA) Champion System Racing
DNFZoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing
DNFPhil Penman (USA) Champion System Racing
DNFJoseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
DNFYannick Bedard (Can) Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo
DNFDan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFMichael Jenks (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham
DNFBeau Edwards (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham
DNFGregory Leach (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham
DNFAndrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
DNFGuido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
DNFDerek Ivey (Can) Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor
DNFBayden Pritchard (Can) Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor
DNFEdwin Bull (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
DNFDerrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall
DNFJoe Whitman (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA
DNFChris Johnson (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA
DNFJohn Minturn (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA
DNFJonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity
DNFJohan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity
DNFJacob Mueller (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
DNFScott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFSean Barrie (USA) X/O Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson
DNFRuss Langley (USA) X/O Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson
DNFTimothy Rugg (USA) X/O Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson

Sprint 1
1Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose10pts
2Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C105
3Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA3

Sprint 2
1Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose10pts
2Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C105
3Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA3

Sprint 3
1Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth10pts
2Adam Thuss (Can) Champion System Racing5
3Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3

Mountain 1
1Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C1010pts
2Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose5
3Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling3

Mountain 2
1Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C1020pts
2Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling10
3Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth6

Mountain 3
1Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Ryan Roth (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C105
3Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home3

Sprint classification
1Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose20pts
2Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth10
3Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C1010
4Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA6
5Adam Thuss (Can) Champion System Racing5
6Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3

Mountains classification
1Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C1030pts
2Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling13
3Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team10
4Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth6
5Ryan Roth (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C105
6Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose5
7Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home3

Teams
1Team SpiderTech p/b C1011:37:47
2Bissell Pro Cycling Team
3Jamis-Sutter Home
4Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:13
5ELBOWZ Racing0:00:36
6Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:55
7Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop0:01:02
8Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose0:01:11
9UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
10Team Cykelcity0:02:12
11Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA0:02:16
12Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:02:37
13Champion System Racing0:07:01
14CCB Racing0:16:34
15Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor0:17:27
16Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo0:18:39
17Bikereg.com - Cannondale0:19:26
18Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham0:37:30
19Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA0:58:13
20Ride With Rendall1:15:27
21Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL1:34:17

