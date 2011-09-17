Roth reigns at Univest Grand Prix
Canadian wins from three-man break
Ryan Roth (SpiderTech p/b C10) secured a prestigious victory at the UCI 1.2 Univest Grand Prix held in Souderton, Pennsylvania. The Canadian out-paced a late-race three-man breakaway that included Frank Pipp (Bissell) in second and Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home), who bridged to Roth and Pipp on the final lap and finished in third.
"We have done a lot of hard racing the last month and a half and it suited us to make a hard race so that is what we tried to do," Roth said.
"I thought Zirbel coming across was good because he has a good engine and he would do a long sprint, which suited me also," said Roth. "I was worried about Frank Pipp because he is a fast guy. I tried to get rid of them on the last time up the hill but I couldn't. The new course was good, a lot of attacks and it was harder than last year."
Aggressive short circuits end in winning breakaway
Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth and Bissell were the first teams to stretch their legs at the front of the peloton in an effort to increase the speed of the race and turn up the heat during the closing five laps of the race.
Bruno Langlois (SpiderTech p/b C10) attempted to ride off the front alone at the start of the five shorter finishing circuits through downtown Souderton. His efforts were short-lived, brought back by a series of alternate attacks coming from the peloton.
Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) was the next to take a solo flyer with four laps to go. He was soon caught by a very large group of chasers including strong sprinter Martin Gilbert (SpiderTech p/b C10) along with riders from teams UnitedHealthcare and Bissell, among others.
Other riders that made last-ditch attack included Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing), who was countered by duo Frank Pipp (Bissell) and former event winner Ryan Roth (SpiderTech p/b C10).
Pipp and Roth increased their lead to roughly 45 seconds with one lap to go. Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) successfully bridged across to the breakaway adding significant horsepower to the now three-man move.
"It was a hard race, at time so fast, and never really broke up," Pipp said. "I thought it was going to be a field sprint but Ryan attacked with three to go, I guess. I saw him go and I know how strong of a rider he is. We got a gap and I thought as long as I can stay with him until the finish, I can beat him in a sprint, but I guess he showed me that wasn't the case."
The skies opened to rain on the last lap as UnitedHealthcare rallied its riders at the front of the field in a full-on chase to bring back the breakaway riders for its sprinter Jake Keough. However, a large crash on the final climb slowed the peloton down and it was unable to close the gap.
Parisien and Tivers own Univest GP large circuits
A mixed domestic and international peloton lined up to compete at the UCI 1.2 Univest Grand Prix. The parcours kicked off with 12 laps of a 10.4km long circuit followed by five laps of a shorter 7.2km circuit.
Each lap included a challenging climb on Wile Avenue that has traditionally put stress on the peloton during the closing laps plus a a King of the Mountain (KOM) sprint on N. 2nd Street.
A pair of riders racing under Canadian outfits, Francois Parisien (SpiderTech p/b C10) and Brett Tivers (Garneau Club Chaussures-Norton Rose), initiated the first breakaway of the day on the opening lap.
The duo held a small lead ahead, of roughly 30 seconds, on the peloton during the first three laps but the duo were able to extend their advantage to 2:20 by the seventh lap of the race.
A chase group of two riders formed that included Tim Rugg (XO Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson) and Dylan McNicholas (CCB Racing). The pair continued their efforts for roughly three laps until the start of attacks from the main field, resulting in the chase group's demise.
The gap between Parisien and Tivers and the peloton was reduced from 2:20 down to 1:20 minutes but he pair continued to plug away out front of the peloton with the gap increasing back up to 2:20 with seven laps to go.
Parisien took a chance on making a solo breakaway and attacked Tivers with one and half large circuits remaining. He entered the start of the five smaller circuits alone with a gap of 30 seconds.
|1
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
|3:52:27
|2
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|4
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
|7
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Bikereg.com - Cannondale
|9
|Adam Thuss (Can) Champion System Racing
|10
|Shawn McCarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose
|11
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|12
|Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
|13
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor
|15
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
|16
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|17
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|18
|Chris Gruber (Can) Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor
|19
|Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
|20
|Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|21
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo
|22
|Adam Carr (USA) Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo
|23
|Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|24
|Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham
|25
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|26
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) ELBOWZ Racing
|28
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose
|29
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|30
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
|31
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|32
|Barry Miller (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|33
|Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing
|34
|Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|35
|Michael Chauner (USA) Team Cykelcity
|36
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:00:36
|38
|Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|39
|Aaron Fillion (Can) Ride With Rendall
|40
|John Loehner (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA
|41
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham
|42
|Clayton Barrows (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA
|0:00:55
|43
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|44
|Keck Baker (USA) X/O Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson
|0:01:02
|45
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
|46
|Amos Brumble (USA) CCB Racing
|47
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|48
|Mark Batty (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
|49
|Mike Margarite (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA
|0:01:11
|50
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose
|51
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
|52
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:21
|54
|Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:01:48
|55
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|56
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:02:12
|57
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|58
|Peter Hurst (USA) Bikereg.com - Cannondale
|59
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:02:52
|60
|Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|61
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|62
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|64
|Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:06:17
|65
|Nicholas Rogers (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL
|0:07:01
|66
|James Stevens (Aus) Champion System Racing
|67
|Yahor Buben (Blr) CCB Racing
|0:15:22
|68
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:16:22
|69
|Aliaksandr Bieliauski (Blr) CCB Racing
|0:17:22
|70
|Max Korus (USA) Bikereg.com - Cannondale
|0:17:27
|71
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose
|72
|Brendan Spencer (Can) Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor
|73
|Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose
|0:17:50
|74
|Andrew McCullough (USA) Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo
|0:18:39
|75
|Evan McNeely (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:36:43
|76
|Ryan Pettit (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham
|0:37:07
|77
|Neil Bezdek (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
|0:38:07
|78
|Brett Kielick (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL
|0:38:34
|79
|Casey Roth (Can) Ride With Rendall
|80
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|81
|Andrew Seitz (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL
|0:49:08
|82
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) CCB Racing
|0:50:08
|83
|Evan Burkhart (USA) Bikereg.com - Cannondale
|0:51:08
|84
|Andrew Gonzales (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:54:08
|85
|Wes Kline (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|0:58:13
|86
|Robert Ralf Harris (Can) Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo
|0:59:13
|87
|Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride With Rendall
|1:01:13
|DNF
|Zack Noonan (USA) Bikereg.com - Cannondale
|DNF
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrew Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Shane Kline (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Zamastil S.Charles (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL
|DNF
|Ryan Shebelsky (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL
|DNF
|Sergio Atocha (USA) Champion System Racing
|DNF
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing
|DNF
|Phil Penman (USA) Champion System Racing
|DNF
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|DNF
|Yannick Bedard (Can) Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo
|DNF
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Michael Jenks (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham
|DNF
|Beau Edwards (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham
|DNF
|Gregory Leach (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham
|DNF
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|DNF
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|DNF
|Derek Ivey (Can) Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor
|DNF
|Bayden Pritchard (Can) Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor
|DNF
|Edwin Bull (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|DNF
|Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall
|DNF
|Joe Whitman (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA
|DNF
|Chris Johnson (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA
|DNF
|John Minturn (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA
|DNF
|Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|DNF
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|DNF
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
|DNF
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Sean Barrie (USA) X/O Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson
|DNF
|Russ Langley (USA) X/O Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson
|DNF
|Timothy Rugg (USA) X/O Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson
|1
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose
|10
|pts
|2
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
|5
|3
|Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|3
|1
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose
|10
|pts
|2
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
|5
|3
|Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|3
|1
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|10
|pts
|2
|Adam Thuss (Can) Champion System Racing
|5
|3
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|1
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
|10
|pts
|2
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose
|5
|3
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|3
|1
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
|20
|pts
|2
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|10
|3
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|6
|1
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
|5
|3
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home
|3
|1
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose
|20
|pts
|2
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|10
|3
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
|10
|4
|Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|6
|5
|Adam Thuss (Can) Champion System Racing
|5
|6
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|1
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
|30
|pts
|2
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|13
|3
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|6
|5
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10
|5
|6
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose
|5
|7
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home
|3
|1
|Team SpiderTech p/b C10
|11:37:47
|2
|Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|4
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:13
|5
|ELBOWZ Racing
|0:00:36
|6
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:55
|7
|Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
|0:01:02
|8
|Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose
|0:01:11
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Team Cykelcity
|0:02:12
|11
|Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA
|0:02:16
|12
|Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:02:37
|13
|Champion System Racing
|0:07:01
|14
|CCB Racing
|0:16:34
|15
|Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor
|0:17:27
|16
|Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo
|0:18:39
|17
|Bikereg.com - Cannondale
|0:19:26
|18
|Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham
|0:37:30
|19
|Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|0:58:13
|20
|Ride With Rendall
|1:15:27
|21
|Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL
|1:34:17
