Image 1 of 29 2011 Univest Grand Prix Race Leader Ryan Roth (Spider Tech). (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 2 of 29 Cyclists line up for the 14th edition of the Univest Grand Prix. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 3 of 29 The front of the field navigates their way around a vehicle parked on the course, the rest of the field wouldn't be so fortunate. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 4 of 29 Zack Noonan (Bikereg) hits the deck. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 5 of 29 A vehicle parked on the course causes carnage in the field. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 6 of 29 Kelly Benefits on the front in pursuit of the breakaway. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 7 of 29 Russ Langley (X/O Communications) tries to bridge up to an early two-man break. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 8 of 29 The field snakes it's way up to the KOM. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 9 of 29 The town of Souderton, PA, which was incorporated in 1887, provided the backdrop for today's stage. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 10 of 29 Joe Whitman (Stan's No Tubes) leads the field up one of the circuits many climbs. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 11 of 29 Breakaway participant, Brett Tivers (Garneau Club) at speed on a descent. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 12 of 29 Brett Tivers (Garneau Club) and Francois Parisien (Spider Tech) created the days first break and put three minutes between themselves and the the field. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 13 of 29 With a rider in the break, Team Spider Tech rode on the front of the field to ward off any attempts to reel their rider in. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 14 of 29 Johan Landstrom (Cykelcity) launches an attack up the far gutter. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 15 of 29 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman) tries to bridge late in the race. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 16 of 29 Brett Tivers (Garneau Club) begins to fade after riding in a two-man break for the first half of the race. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 17 of 29 When his breakaway partner faded, Francois Parisien (Spider Tech) knew his time off the front would soon come to an end. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 18 of 29 With his breakaway soon to be over, Francois Parisien (Spider Tech) encourages the crowd to get involved." (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 19 of 29 Spider Tech was aggressive all day and received a team award for their efforts. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 20 of 29 With two laps remaining, Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) and Ryan Roth (Spider Tech) form the days second breakaway. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 21 of 29 With four miles to go, Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home) brigded 45 seconds and caught the break. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 22 of 29 After a long and successful season, UnitedHealthcare just didn't have any magic left in their legs. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 23 of 29 Ryan Roth (Spider Tech) outsprinted a disappointed Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) for the win. Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home), who lead out the sprint, took third. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 24 of 29 A dissapointed Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling). (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 25 of 29 2011 Univest Grand Prix Sprint Leader Brett Tivers (Garneau Club). (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 26 of 29 2011 Univest Grand Prix Best Climber Francois Parisien (Spider Tech). (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 27 of 29 2011 Univest Grand Prix Best American Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling). (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 28 of 29 2011 Univest Grand Prix Most Aggressive Team went to Spider Tech. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 29 of 29 2011 Univest Grand Prix podium Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling), Ryan Roth (Spider Tech) an Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home). (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

Ryan Roth (SpiderTech p/b C10) secured a prestigious victory at the UCI 1.2 Univest Grand Prix held in Souderton, Pennsylvania. The Canadian out-paced a late-race three-man breakaway that included Frank Pipp (Bissell) in second and Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home), who bridged to Roth and Pipp on the final lap and finished in third.

"We have done a lot of hard racing the last month and a half and it suited us to make a hard race so that is what we tried to do," Roth said.

"I thought Zirbel coming across was good because he has a good engine and he would do a long sprint, which suited me also," said Roth. "I was worried about Frank Pipp because he is a fast guy. I tried to get rid of them on the last time up the hill but I couldn't. The new course was good, a lot of attacks and it was harder than last year."

Aggressive short circuits end in winning breakaway

Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth and Bissell were the first teams to stretch their legs at the front of the peloton in an effort to increase the speed of the race and turn up the heat during the closing five laps of the race.

Bruno Langlois (SpiderTech p/b C10) attempted to ride off the front alone at the start of the five shorter finishing circuits through downtown Souderton. His efforts were short-lived, brought back by a series of alternate attacks coming from the peloton.

Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) was the next to take a solo flyer with four laps to go. He was soon caught by a very large group of chasers including strong sprinter Martin Gilbert (SpiderTech p/b C10) along with riders from teams UnitedHealthcare and Bissell, among others.

Other riders that made last-ditch attack included Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing), who was countered by duo Frank Pipp (Bissell) and former event winner Ryan Roth (SpiderTech p/b C10).

Pipp and Roth increased their lead to roughly 45 seconds with one lap to go. Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) successfully bridged across to the breakaway adding significant horsepower to the now three-man move.

"It was a hard race, at time so fast, and never really broke up," Pipp said. "I thought it was going to be a field sprint but Ryan attacked with three to go, I guess. I saw him go and I know how strong of a rider he is. We got a gap and I thought as long as I can stay with him until the finish, I can beat him in a sprint, but I guess he showed me that wasn't the case."

The skies opened to rain on the last lap as UnitedHealthcare rallied its riders at the front of the field in a full-on chase to bring back the breakaway riders for its sprinter Jake Keough. However, a large crash on the final climb slowed the peloton down and it was unable to close the gap.

Parisien and Tivers own Univest GP large circuits

A mixed domestic and international peloton lined up to compete at the UCI 1.2 Univest Grand Prix. The parcours kicked off with 12 laps of a 10.4km long circuit followed by five laps of a shorter 7.2km circuit.

Each lap included a challenging climb on Wile Avenue that has traditionally put stress on the peloton during the closing laps plus a a King of the Mountain (KOM) sprint on N. 2nd Street.

A pair of riders racing under Canadian outfits, Francois Parisien (SpiderTech p/b C10) and Brett Tivers (Garneau Club Chaussures-Norton Rose), initiated the first breakaway of the day on the opening lap.

The duo held a small lead ahead, of roughly 30 seconds, on the peloton during the first three laps but the duo were able to extend their advantage to 2:20 by the seventh lap of the race.

A chase group of two riders formed that included Tim Rugg (XO Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson) and Dylan McNicholas (CCB Racing). The pair continued their efforts for roughly three laps until the start of attacks from the main field, resulting in the chase group's demise.

The gap between Parisien and Tivers and the peloton was reduced from 2:20 down to 1:20 minutes but he pair continued to plug away out front of the peloton with the gap increasing back up to 2:20 with seven laps to go.

Parisien took a chance on making a solo breakaway and attacked Tivers with one and half large circuits remaining. He entered the start of the five smaller circuits alone with a gap of 30 seconds.

Full Results 1 Ryan Roth (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10 3:52:27 2 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 3 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 4 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 5 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10 7 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Bikereg.com - Cannondale 9 Adam Thuss (Can) Champion System Racing 10 Shawn McCarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose 11 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity 12 Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop 13 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 14 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor 15 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10 16 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 17 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 18 Chris Gruber (Can) Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor 19 Ben Zawacki (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop 20 Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA 21 Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo 22 Adam Carr (USA) Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo 23 Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 24 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham 25 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 26 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 27 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) ELBOWZ Racing 28 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose 29 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 30 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10 31 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 32 Barry Miller (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA 33 Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing 34 Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 35 Michael Chauner (USA) Team Cykelcity 36 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 37 Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing 0:00:36 38 Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing 39 Aaron Fillion (Can) Ride With Rendall 40 John Loehner (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA 41 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham 42 Clayton Barrows (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA 0:00:55 43 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 44 Keck Baker (USA) X/O Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson 0:01:02 45 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop 46 Amos Brumble (USA) CCB Racing 47 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 48 Mark Batty (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10 49 Mike Margarite (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA 0:01:11 50 Sam Witmitz (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose 51 Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10 52 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 53 Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:21 54 Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:01:48 55 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 56 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity 0:02:12 57 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity 58 Peter Hurst (USA) Bikereg.com - Cannondale 59 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:02:52 60 Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 61 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:05 62 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 63 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 64 Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:17 65 Nicholas Rogers (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL 0:07:01 66 James Stevens (Aus) Champion System Racing 67 Yahor Buben (Blr) CCB Racing 0:15:22 68 Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:16:22 69 Aliaksandr Bieliauski (Blr) CCB Racing 0:17:22 70 Max Korus (USA) Bikereg.com - Cannondale 0:17:27 71 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose 72 Brendan Spencer (Can) Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor 73 Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose 0:17:50 74 Andrew McCullough (USA) Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo 0:18:39 75 Evan McNeely (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:36:43 76 Ryan Pettit (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham 0:37:07 77 Neil Bezdek (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop 0:38:07 78 Brett Kielick (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL 0:38:34 79 Casey Roth (Can) Ride With Rendall 80 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 81 Andrew Seitz (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL 0:49:08 82 Dylan McNicholas (USA) CCB Racing 0:50:08 83 Evan Burkhart (USA) Bikereg.com - Cannondale 0:51:08 84 Andrew Gonzales (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 0:54:08 85 Wes Kline (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA 0:58:13 86 Robert Ralf Harris (Can) Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo 0:59:13 87 Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride With Rendall 1:01:13 DNF Zack Noonan (USA) Bikereg.com - Cannondale DNF Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling Team DNF Andrew Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team DNF Shane Kline (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team DNF Zamastil S.Charles (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL DNF Ryan Shebelsky (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-IFRACTAL DNF Sergio Atocha (USA) Champion System Racing DNF Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing DNF Phil Penman (USA) Champion System Racing DNF Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing DNF Yannick Bedard (Can) Gaspésien - Passion-Vélo DNF Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Michael Jenks (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham DNF Beau Edwards (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham DNF Gregory Leach (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham DNF Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home DNF Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home DNF Derek Ivey (Can) Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor DNF Bayden Pritchard (Can) Kallisto-Wheels of Bloor DNF Edwin Bull (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA DNF Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall DNF Joe Whitman (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA DNF Chris Johnson (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA DNF John Minturn (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA-Equitable-CRCA DNF Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity DNF Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity DNF Jacob Mueller (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop DNF Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Sean Barrie (USA) X/O Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson DNF Russ Langley (USA) X/O Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson DNF Timothy Rugg (USA) X/O Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson

Sprint 1 1 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose 10 pts 2 Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10 5 3 Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA 3

Sprint 2 1 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose 10 pts 2 Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10 5 3 Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA 3

Sprint 3 1 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 10 pts 2 Adam Thuss (Can) Champion System Racing 5 3 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3

Mountain 1 1 Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10 10 pts 2 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose 5 3 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 3

Mountain 2 1 Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10 20 pts 2 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 10 3 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 6

Mountain 3 1 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Ryan Roth (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10 5 3 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home 3

Sprint classification 1 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose 20 pts 2 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 10 3 Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10 10 4 Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA 6 5 Adam Thuss (Can) Champion System Racing 5 6 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3

Mountains classification 1 Francois Parisien (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10 30 pts 2 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 13 3 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 6 5 Ryan Roth (Can) Team SpiderTech p/b C10 5 6 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures - Norton Rose 5 7 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home 3