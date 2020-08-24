Live coverage
European Championships: Elite Women's Time Trial – Live report
All the action from Plouay
Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands), one of the big favourites for the win here, sets off. She's the new Dutch road champion.
We're already into the final ten riders to head off. Hayley Simmonds (Great Britain) and Alena Amialiusik (Belarus) are next down the ramp.
We have an index page of all new national champions – both men's and women's on the road and time trial.
And now Juliette Labous, the new French time trial champion, heads off. She flew out down the ramp.
Double Polish TT champion Anna Plichta is followed by Lisa Brennauer, who is a three-time German champion in the time trial and the road race.
No time checks as of yet.
Elizabeth Banks (Great Britain) is off now. This is her debut at the Euro time trial.
Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France), who finished second in the French TT Championships and then won the road race, follows a minute later.
It's a rolling parcours with climbing from the off and plenty of hills in the first half. The riders will enjoy a tailwind for the run north though. On the way back there are fewer climbs but they'll be riding into the wind.
Now Sara Van de Vel (Belgium) sets off. She finished second at the Belgian TT Championships at the weekend.
Riders are going off at one-minute intervals here, so a few have set off already. Katrine Aalerud (Norway) is the latest woman to start.
You can find the full start list in starting order here.
There are 26 women on the start list today, ending with four-time European champion Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) in 25 minutes.
The action is underway here as Varvara Fasio (Greece) is the first to head off down the ramp.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEC European Road Championships in Plouay, France.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tim Wellens ruled out of Tour de France after training crashBelgian replaced by Frederik Frison in Lotto Soudal line-up
-
European Championships: Elite Women's Time Trial – Live reportAll the action from Plouay
-
Win your own custom-designed kit with Rapha and CyclingnewsPro Team Midweight jersey and Pro Team bib shorts up for grabs, with four pairs to be auctioned for charity
-
How to watch the Tour de France – live stream, TV, resultsWatch Bernal, Roglič, Quintana, Pinot and more in action this September
-
12 questions with Greg van AvermaetCyclingnews talks to Greg Van Avermaet about training around the unusual 2020 season and bike choice as a pro
-
Julian Alaphilippe and Sam Bennett lead Deceuninck-QuickStep at Tour de France'For Julian it will be very difficult to repeat last year’s Tour, but it's not necessary'
-
CPA fires back at riders after criticism following Dauphine crash'To say that the CPA is useless is unacceptable'
-
Tour de France 2020: The Essential GuideAnalysis of the route, contenders and storylines, plus all the other details you need to know
-
Kron steps up to WorldTour level with Lotto SoudalDanish rider profits from strong 2020 season
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.