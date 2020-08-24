European Championships: Elite Women's Time Trial – Live report

Refresh

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands), one of the big favourites for the win here, sets off. She's the new Dutch road champion.

We're already into the final ten riders to head off. Hayley Simmonds (Great Britain) and Alena Amialiusik (Belarus) are next down the ramp.

We have an index page of all new national champions – both men's and women's on the road and time trial. Check it out here.

And now Juliette Labous, the new French time trial champion, heads off. She flew out down the ramp.

Double Polish TT champion Anna Plichta is followed by Lisa Brennauer, who is a three-time German champion in the time trial and the road race. No time checks as of yet.

Elizabeth Banks (Great Britain) is off now. This is her debut at the Euro time trial. Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France), who finished second in the French TT Championships and then won the road race, follows a minute later.

It's a rolling parcours with climbing from the off and plenty of hills in the first half. The riders will enjoy a tailwind for the run north though. On the way back there are fewer climbs but they'll be riding into the wind. (Image credit: UEC)

Now Sara Van de Vel (Belgium) sets off. She finished second at the Belgian TT Championships at the weekend.

Riders are going off at one-minute intervals here, so a few have set off already. Katrine Aalerud (Norway) is the latest woman to start.

There are 26 women on the start list today, ending with four-time European champion Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) in 25 minutes.

The action is underway here as Varvara Fasio (Greece) is the first to head off down the ramp.