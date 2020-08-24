European Championships: Elite Men's Time Trial – Live report

Refresh

Ryan Mullen was a bronze medallist in the European Championships in 2017 and the Irishman is a strong medal contender here. He rolls down the start ramp and begins his effort.

De Plus was 9th in the Belgian time trial championships last week, where Wout van Aert was a dominant winner. Van Aert, of course, is now ensconced in the Jumbo-Visma bubble ahead of the Tour, which gets underway on Saturday.

In the absence of Evenepoel, Belgium's representatives today are Jasper De Plus, who has just started his effort, and Victor Campenaerts, who will be the fourth-last starter.

The first starter for the host nation is Anthony Roux, who placed 6th in the French national time trial championships last week and who helped his Groupama-FDJ teammate Arnaud Demare to the road title yesterday.

The fourth man to start is Alexander Konyshev, who is a neo-professional with Mitchelton-Scott. The son of four-time Tour stage winner Dimitri, who won two Worlds medals for Russia, Alexander Konyshev is competing for his native Italy.

Andrej Petrovski (North Macedonia) rolls down the start ramp to begin the elite men's time trial at the European Championships.

Start times 1 Andrej Petrovski (North Macedonia) 16:10:00 2 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine) 16:11:00 3 Emil Dima (Romania) 16:12:00 4 Alexander Konychev (Italy) 16:13:00 5 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece) 16:14:00 6 Justin Wolf (Germany) 16:15:00 7 Anthony Roux (France) 16:16:00 8 Andreas Miltiadis (Cyprus) 16:17:00 9 Vedad Karic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 16:18:00 10 Jasper De Plus (Belgium) 16:19:00 11 Juri Hollmann (Germany) 16:20:00 12 Petr Rikunov (Russian Federation) 16:21:00 13 Rafael Reis (Portugal) 16:22:00 14 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland) 16:23:00 15 Ryan Mullen (Ireland) 16:24:00 16 Artem Nych (Russian Federation) 16:25:00 17 Jan Andrej Cully (Slovakia) 16:26:00 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Portugal) 16:27:00 19 Jan Tratnik (Slovenia) 16:28:00 20 Rémi Cavagna (France) 16:29:00 21 Oleksandr Holovash (Ukraine) 16:30:00 22 Evaldas Siskevicius (Lithuania) 16:31:00 23 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 16:32:00 24 Jan Bárta (Czech Republic) 16:33:00 25 Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) 16:34:00 26 Edoardo Affini (Italy) 16:35:00 27 Stefan Küng (Switzerland) 16:36:00 28 Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) 16:37:00

28 riders have made the trip to Brittany to participate. Andrej Petrovski (North Macedonia) is the first man down the start ramp at 4.10pm local time, and riders set out an one-minute intervals with Dowsett (4.37pm) the last man off.

Although the new slot on the calendar - not to mention the strict coronavirus 'bubble' being enacted for the Tour - has reduced the depth of the European Championships field, there is considerable firepower on show in this afternoon's men's individual time trial. 2019 champion Remco Evenepoel is an unfortunate absentee due to the injuries he sustained in his crash at Il Lombardia, but his fellow Belgian Victor Campenaerts is a contender for the crown on the 25.6km course. Other men to watch include Ryan Mullen (Ireland), Alex Dowsett (Great Britain), Stefan Kung (Switzerland), Remi Cavagna (France) and Edoardo Affini (Italy).