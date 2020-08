2020 National Road Champions Index

Although many countries cancelled their 2020 national championships because of the coronavirus pandemic there were still quite a few riders crowned champion of their country around the world.

Normally there are 248 nations holding national championships but this year's list is down to under 40.

Riders heading into the Tour de France in their new national champion's jerseys include Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Denmark's Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quickstep), and Italy's Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT).

Check out the full list below.

National Championship coverage