Image 1 of 2 Holly Feniak (Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Junior Women's podium: Tahnee Seagrave, Holly Feniak, Danielle Beecroft (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the junior women's race, Holly Feniak (Canada) was head and shoulders above the rest of the field, finishing over eight seconds in front of Tahnee Seagrave (Great Britain). Danielle Beecroft (Australia) took the bronze medal.

Feniak became the second rider from Canada to take the junior women's title in two years, following Lauren Rosser in 2010.

Full results

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holly Feniak (Canada) 0:04:01.622 2 Tahnee Seagrave (Great Britain) 0:00:08.095 3 Danielle Beecroft (Australia) 0:00:17.945 4 Geraldine Fink (Switzerland) 0:00:21.011 5 Chloe Gallean (France) 0:00:21.240 6 Fiona Ourdouillie (France) 0:00:23.214 7 Marianne Ruud (Norway) 0:00:28.715 8 Sophie Tyas (New Zealand) 0:00:30.919 9 Lisa Kreuzer (Austria) 0:00:51.309