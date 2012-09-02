Trending

Feniak earns rainbow bands for Canada

Seagrave, Beecroft on podium

Image 1 of 2

Holly Feniak (Canada)

Holly Feniak (Canada)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 2

Junior Women's podium: Tahnee Seagrave, Holly Feniak, Danielle Beecroft

Junior Women's podium: Tahnee Seagrave, Holly Feniak, Danielle Beecroft
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the junior women's race, Holly Feniak (Canada) was head and shoulders above the rest of the field, finishing over eight seconds in front of Tahnee Seagrave (Great Britain). Danielle Beecroft (Australia) took the bronze medal.

Feniak became the second rider from Canada to take the junior women's title in two years, following Lauren Rosser in 2010.

Full results

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holly Feniak (Canada)0:04:01.622
2Tahnee Seagrave (Great Britain)0:00:08.095
3Danielle Beecroft (Australia)0:00:17.945
4Geraldine Fink (Switzerland)0:00:21.011
5Chloe Gallean (France)0:00:21.240
6Fiona Ourdouillie (France)0:00:23.214
7Marianne Ruud (Norway)0:00:28.715
8Sophie Tyas (New Zealand)0:00:30.919
9Lisa Kreuzer (Austria)0:00:51.309

Ranking by nation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canada9pts
2France9
3Great Britain8
4Australia7
5Switzerland6
6Norway3
7New Zealand2
8Austria1

Latest on Cyclingnews