Feniak earns rainbow bands for Canada
Seagrave, Beecroft on podium
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
In the junior women's race, Holly Feniak (Canada) was head and shoulders above the rest of the field, finishing over eight seconds in front of Tahnee Seagrave (Great Britain). Danielle Beecroft (Australia) took the bronze medal.
Feniak became the second rider from Canada to take the junior women's title in two years, following Lauren Rosser in 2010.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holly Feniak (Canada)
|0:04:01.622
|2
|Tahnee Seagrave (Great Britain)
|0:00:08.095
|3
|Danielle Beecroft (Australia)
|0:00:17.945
|4
|Geraldine Fink (Switzerland)
|0:00:21.011
|5
|Chloe Gallean (France)
|0:00:21.240
|6
|Fiona Ourdouillie (France)
|0:00:23.214
|7
|Marianne Ruud (Norway)
|0:00:28.715
|8
|Sophie Tyas (New Zealand)
|0:00:30.919
|9
|Lisa Kreuzer (Austria)
|0:00:51.309
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canada
|9
|pts
|2
|France
|9
|3
|Great Britain
|8
|4
|Australia
|7
|5
|Switzerland
|6
|6
|Norway
|3
|7
|New Zealand
|2
|8
|Austria
|1
