Rachel Atherton wins women's downhill at Vallnord World Cup
Briton extends World Cup lead
Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) won the elite women's downhill World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra on Sunday, keeping her perfect World Cup record intact for this year.
The women's race was marked by a demanding course in which only three riders were able to finish under minutes.
Myriam Nicole (Commençal) set the fastest time when there were still 10 riders to go. The best were still to ride. Atherton, second last to start, crushed Nicole's time over 11 seconds.
The fastest rider in qualifying, Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen), was the last woman to start. She gave it all with the goal of confirming her qualifying results, but she finished 1.6 seconds slower than Atherton.
Emmeline Ragot (LaPierre) and Floriane Pugin (GStaad-Scott) completed the podium.
"Clearly this is one of the toughest World Cups I've ever ridden. It is a course of nearly five minutes and that's absolutely killer," said Atherton. "I knew Manon was going to ride at 100%. I knew it would be very close after she classified first on Friday. This is racing and everyone wants to win; I'm glad it was me today."
After this round, Atherton continues to lead the World Cup standings with a margin of over 200 points on Ragot and Carpenter.
With the World Cup completed, Vallnord, Andorra officially announced that it was putting in a bid to host the 2015 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:04:47.778
|2
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:01.617
|3
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:11.450
|4
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:12.673
|5
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:18.052
|6
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team
|0:00:26.262
|7
|Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles
|0:00:26.659
|8
|Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International
|0:00:29.914
|9
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|0:00:43.519
|10
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:47.261
|11
|Petra Bernhard (Aut) RRP Ghost
|0:00:50.184
|12
|Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:53.740
|13
|Alanna Columb (NZl)
|0:00:54.811
|14
|Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)
|0:00:54.970
|15
|Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|0:00:58.780
|16
|Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|0:00:59.176
|17
|Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
|0:00:59.798
|18
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT
|0:01:05.913
|19
|Severine Cigana (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
|0:01:08.627
|20
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC Intense
|0:01:09.601
|21
|Carina Cappellari (Swi)
|0:01:10.586
|22
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
|0:01:23.698
|23
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|0:01:26.966
|DNF
|Chloe Gallean (Fra)
|DNS
|Marianne Ruud° (Nor)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GT Factory Racing
|91
|pts
|2
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|70
|3
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
|68
|4
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|60
|5
|Gstaad-Scott
|52
|6
|Specialized Racing DH
|49
|7
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|46
|8
|Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|45
|9
|Devinci Global Racing
|39
|10
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|35
|11
|MS Mondraker Team
|20
|12
|Evil Vengeance Tour
|19
|13
|FMD Racing / Intense Cycles
|18
|14
|Topcycle By Trek
|17
|15
|Trek World Racing
|17
|16
|Team Norco International
|16
|17
|RRP Ghost
|10
|18
|Unior Tools Team
|9
|19
|Hutchinson UR
|9
|20
|GT / 360 Degrees
|8
|21
|Pivot Factory Team
|7
|22
|Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|6
|23
|US Cagnes VTT
|6
|24
|Torpado Surfing Shop
|5
|25
|Blackthorn GT
|3
|26
|SC Intense
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|740
|pts
|2
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|535
|3
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|510
|4
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Gstaad-Scott
|410
|5
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team
|400
|6
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|389
|7
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott
|237
|8
|Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International
|225
|9
|Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles
|154
|10
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT
|145
|11
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|136
|12
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|135
|13
|Casey Brown (Can) Dirt Norco Race Team
|105
|14
|Micayla Gatto (Can)
|105
|15
|Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|75
|16
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
|60
|17
|Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|55
|18
|Petra Bernhard (Aut) RRP Ghost
|50
|19
|Alanna Columb (NZl)
|50
|20
|Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|45
|21
|Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)
|40
|22
|Jana Bartova (Cze)
|35
|23
|Vaea Verbeeck (Can)
|35
|24
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC Intense
|30
|25
|Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
|30
|26
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
|15
|27
|Marianne Ruud° (Nor)
|15
|28
|Severine Cigana (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
|10
|29
|Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GT Factory Racing
|271
|pts
|2
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
|208
|3
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|160
|4
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|150
|5
|Gstaad-Scott
|143
|6
|Specialized Racing DH
|133
|7
|Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|117
|8
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|112
|9
|MS Mondraker Team
|106
|10
|Devinci Global Racing
|106
|11
|Trek World Racing
|102
|12
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|96
|13
|Hutchinson UR
|94
|14
|Evil Vengeance Tour
|53
|15
|Team Norco International
|41
|16
|Topcycle By Trek
|29
|17
|Blackthorn GT
|29
|18
|FMD Racing / Intense Cycles
|28
|19
|Pivot Factory Team
|27
|20
|RRP Ghost
|25
|21
|GT / 360 Degrees
|25
|22
|Evil CK Racing Evian
|23
|23
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|20
|24
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|18
|25
|SC Intense
|18
|26
|Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|15
|27
|Torpado Surfing Shop
|11
|28
|Kona
|10
|29
|Unior Tools Team
|9
|30
|Team Bulls - DH
|9
|31
|US Cagnes VTT
|8
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy