Image 1 of 11 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 11 Women's downhill podium (L-R): Emmeline Ragot, Manon Carpenter, Rachel Atherton, Myriam Nicole and Floriane Pugin (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 11 Rachel Atherton and Manon Carpenter congratulate each other in Andorra (Image credit: Eduard Aguilera) Image 4 of 11 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 11 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 11 Morgane Charre (Fra) MS Mondraker Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 11 Floriane Pugin (Fra) GSTAAD-Scott (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 11 Top junior Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Fmd Racing / Intense Cycles (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 11 Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 11 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 11 World Cup leader Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) won the elite women's downhill World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra on Sunday, keeping her perfect World Cup record intact for this year.

The women's race was marked by a demanding course in which only three riders were able to finish under minutes.

Myriam Nicole (Commençal) set the fastest time when there were still 10 riders to go. The best were still to ride. Atherton, second last to start, crushed Nicole's time over 11 seconds.

The fastest rider in qualifying, Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen), was the last woman to start. She gave it all with the goal of confirming her qualifying results, but she finished 1.6 seconds slower than Atherton.

Emmeline Ragot (LaPierre) and Floriane Pugin (GStaad-Scott) completed the podium.

"Clearly this is one of the toughest World Cups I've ever ridden. It is a course of nearly five minutes and that's absolutely killer," said Atherton. "I knew Manon was going to ride at 100%. I knew it would be very close after she classified first on Friday. This is racing and everyone wants to win; I'm glad it was me today."

After this round, Atherton continues to lead the World Cup standings with a margin of over 200 points on Ragot and Carpenter.

With the World Cup completed, Vallnord, Andorra officially announced that it was putting in a bid to host the 2015 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:04:47.778 2 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:01.617 3 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:11.450 4 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:12.673 5 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:18.052 6 Morgane Charre (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team 0:00:26.262 7 Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles 0:00:26.659 8 Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International 0:00:29.914 9 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 0:00:43.519 10 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:47.261 11 Petra Bernhard (Aut) RRP Ghost 0:00:50.184 12 Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:53.740 13 Alanna Columb (NZl) 0:00:54.811 14 Anita Ager-Wick (Nor) 0:00:54.970 15 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 0:00:58.780 16 Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:00:59.176 17 Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 0:00:59.798 18 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT 0:01:05.913 19 Severine Cigana (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 0:01:08.627 20 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC Intense 0:01:09.601 21 Carina Cappellari (Swi) 0:01:10.586 22 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 0:01:23.698 23 Veronique Sandler (NZl) 0:01:26.966 DNF Chloe Gallean (Fra) DNS Marianne Ruud° (Nor)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GT Factory Racing 91 pts 2 Commencal / Riding Addiction 70 3 Lapierre Gravity Republic 68 4 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 60 5 Gstaad-Scott 52 6 Specialized Racing DH 49 7 Santa Cruz Syndicate 46 8 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 45 9 Devinci Global Racing 39 10 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 35 11 MS Mondraker Team 20 12 Evil Vengeance Tour 19 13 FMD Racing / Intense Cycles 18 14 Topcycle By Trek 17 15 Trek World Racing 17 16 Team Norco International 16 17 RRP Ghost 10 18 Unior Tools Team 9 19 Hutchinson UR 9 20 GT / 360 Degrees 8 21 Pivot Factory Team 7 22 Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 6 23 US Cagnes VTT 6 24 Torpado Surfing Shop 5 25 Blackthorn GT 3 26 SC Intense 1

Elite women World Cup standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 740 pts 2 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 535 3 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 510 4 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 410 5 Morgane Charre (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team 400 6 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 389 7 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 237 8 Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International 225 9 Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles 154 10 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT 145 11 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 136 12 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 135 13 Casey Brown (Can) Dirt Norco Race Team 105 14 Micayla Gatto (Can) 105 15 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 75 16 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 60 17 Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 55 18 Petra Bernhard (Aut) RRP Ghost 50 19 Alanna Columb (NZl) 50 20 Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team 45 21 Anita Ager-Wick (Nor) 40 22 Jana Bartova (Cze) 35 23 Vaea Verbeeck (Can) 35 24 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC Intense 30 25 Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 30 26 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 15 27 Marianne Ruud° (Nor) 15 28 Severine Cigana (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 10 29 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 5