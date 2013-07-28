Trending

Rachel Atherton wins women's downhill at Vallnord World Cup

Briton extends World Cup lead

Image 1 of 11

Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 11

Women's downhill podium (L-R): Emmeline Ragot, Manon Carpenter, Rachel Atherton, Myriam Nicole and Floriane Pugin

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 11

Rachel Atherton and Manon Carpenter congratulate each other in Andorra

(Image credit: Eduard Aguilera)
Image 4 of 11

Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 11

Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 11

Morgane Charre (Fra) MS Mondraker Team

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 11

Floriane Pugin (Fra) GSTAAD-Scott

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 11

Top junior Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Fmd Racing / Intense Cycles

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 11

Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 11

Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 11

World Cup leader Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) won the elite women's downhill World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra on Sunday, keeping her perfect World Cup record intact for this year.

The women's race was marked by a demanding course in which only three riders were able to finish under minutes.

Myriam Nicole (Commençal) set the fastest time when there were still 10 riders to go. The best were still to ride. Atherton, second last to start, crushed Nicole's time over 11 seconds.

The fastest rider in qualifying, Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen), was the last woman to start. She gave it all with the goal of confirming her qualifying results, but she finished 1.6 seconds slower than Atherton.

Emmeline Ragot (LaPierre) and Floriane Pugin (GStaad-Scott) completed the podium.

"Clearly this is one of the toughest World Cups I've ever ridden. It is a course of nearly five minutes and that's absolutely killer," said Atherton. "I knew Manon was going to ride at 100%. I knew it would be very close after she classified first on Friday. This is racing and everyone wants to win; I'm glad it was me today."

After this round, Atherton continues to lead the World Cup standings with a margin of over 200 points on Ragot and Carpenter.

With the World Cup completed, Vallnord, Andorra officially announced that it was putting in a bid to host the 2015 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:04:47.778
2Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team0:00:01.617
3Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:11.450
4Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:12.673
5Floriane Pugin (Fra) Gstaad-Scott0:00:18.052
6Morgane Charre (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team0:00:26.262
7Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles0:00:26.659
8Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International0:00:29.914
9Fionn Griffiths (GBr)0:00:43.519
10Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott0:00:47.261
11Petra Bernhard (Aut) RRP Ghost0:00:50.184
12Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team0:00:53.740
13Alanna Columb (NZl)0:00:54.811
14Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)0:00:54.970
15Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie0:00:58.780
16Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop0:00:59.176
17Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT0:00:59.798
18Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT0:01:05.913
19Severine Cigana (Fra) US Cagnes VTT0:01:08.627
20Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC Intense0:01:09.601
21Carina Cappellari (Swi)0:01:10.586
22Jacqueline Harmony (USA)0:01:23.698
23Veronique Sandler (NZl)0:01:26.966
DNFChloe Gallean (Fra)
DNSMarianne Ruud° (Nor)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GT Factory Racing91pts
2Commencal / Riding Addiction70
3Lapierre Gravity Republic68
4Giant Factory Off-Road Team60
5Gstaad-Scott52
6Specialized Racing DH49
7Santa Cruz Syndicate46
8Madison Saracen Downhill Team45
9Devinci Global Racing39
10Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof35
11MS Mondraker Team20
12Evil Vengeance Tour19
13FMD Racing / Intense Cycles18
14Topcycle By Trek17
15Trek World Racing17
16Team Norco International16
17RRP Ghost10
18Unior Tools Team9
19Hutchinson UR9
20GT / 360 Degrees8
21Pivot Factory Team7
22Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie6
23US Cagnes VTT6
24Torpado Surfing Shop5
25Blackthorn GT3
26SC Intense1

Elite women World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing740pts
2Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic535
3Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team510
4Floriane Pugin (Fra) Gstaad-Scott410
5Morgane Charre (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team400
6Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction389
7Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott237
8Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International225
9Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles154
10Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT145
11Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR136
12Fionn Griffiths (GBr)135
13Casey Brown (Can) Dirt Norco Race Team105
14Micayla Gatto (Can)105
15Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie75
16Mio Suemasa (Jpn)60
17Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop55
18Petra Bernhard (Aut) RRP Ghost50
19Alanna Columb (NZl)50
20Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team45
21Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)40
22Jana Bartova (Cze)35
23Vaea Verbeeck (Can)35
24Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC Intense30
25Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT30
26Jacqueline Harmony (USA)15
27Marianne Ruud° (Nor)15
28Severine Cigana (Fra) US Cagnes VTT10
29Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)5

Teams World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GT Factory Racing271pts
2Lapierre Gravity Republic208
3Santa Cruz Syndicate160
4Commencal / Riding Addiction150
5Gstaad-Scott143
6Specialized Racing DH133
7Madison Saracen Downhill Team117
8Giant Factory Off-Road Team112
9MS Mondraker Team106
10Devinci Global Racing106
11Trek World Racing102
12Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof96
13Hutchinson UR94
14Evil Vengeance Tour53
15Team Norco International41
16Topcycle By Trek29
17Blackthorn GT29
18FMD Racing / Intense Cycles28
19Pivot Factory Team27
20RRP Ghost25
21GT / 360 Degrees25
22Evil CK Racing Evian23
23Dirt Norco Race Team20
24Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team18
25SC Intense18
26Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie15
27Torpado Surfing Shop11
28Kona10
29Unior Tools Team9
30Team Bulls - DH9
31US Cagnes VTT8

 

