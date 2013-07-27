Image 1 of 36 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) on her way to winning (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 36 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) wins the elite women's World Cup in Vallnord (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 36 World Cup leader Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 36 Top team, Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 36 The legs of the winner (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 36 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) and her fan club (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 36 Eva Lechner (Colnago) had nothing left after finishing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 36 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 36 Katarina Nash (Luna) attacks with a lap to go (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 36 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 36 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 36 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 36 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 36 Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 36 Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - KMC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 36 Elisabeth Osl (Ghost Factory Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 36 Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 36 Katarina Nash (Luna) leads up the first steep climb (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 36 Marianne Vos (Rabobank/Giant) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 36 Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 36 Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC Team) and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 36 The start of the elite women's cross country race in Vallnord, Andorra (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 36 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) on the podium (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 24 of 36 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) in action in Andorra (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 25 of 36 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) (Image credit: Team Topeak Ergon) Image 26 of 36 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) (Image credit: Team Topeak Ergon) Image 27 of 36 Elite women's podium at the Andorra World Cup (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 28 of 36 Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 29 of 36 Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago-Sudtirol) (Image credit: Thomas Weschta) Image 30 of 36 Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago-Sudtirol) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 31 of 36 The lead group in the elite women's cross country (Image credit: Eduard Aguilera) Image 32 of 36 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) wins the elite women's World Cup in Vallnord (Image credit: Eduard Aguilera) Image 33 of 36 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) wins the Andorra World Cup (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 34 of 36 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) triumphs in Andorra (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 35 of 36 German national champion Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 36 of 36 Elite women's Vallnord World Cup XC podium: Podium: Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Katerina Nash, Sabine Spitz, Eva Lechner, Tanja Zakelj (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) made a strong return to competition, after missing the first half of the season due to injury, by winning the fourth round of the UCI Cross Country Mountain Bike World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra. Altitude, heat and strong winds all played a factor in making this one of the hardest races of the season. Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools) held onto the women's overall lead with a fifth place result.

Katerina Nash (Luna) set an aggressive pace in the first lap of the women's race, quickly shattering the field. Five riders joined Nash at the front of the race by lap two: Spitz, Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol), Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida), Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC) and Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC). Zakelj was just behind, but losing ground.

A lap later, both Neff and Wloszczowska were gone, unable to hold the pace. The front four stayed together through most of lap four until Nash attacked, opening a five-second gap as she began the final lap. The Luna rider extended her lead to 10 seconds by the halfway mark of the lap, as the chase began to fall apart.

Spitz, who is just back from shoulder surgery that took her out of action just before the start of the World Cup season, began to surge in the final two kilometres, catching Nash in the final 600 metres as the pair entered the last section of singletrack before a short climb to the finish.

Spitz, the 2008 Olympic champion, put in a last effort over the final 200 metres to take her first World Cup win since 2002, finishing just one second in front of Nash, with Lechner at four seconds and Dahle Flesjaa at nine seconds - one of the closest finishes in recent history.

"With the headwind, nobody wanted to go into the lead," said Spitz. "Eight weeks ago I crashed on my home course in Albstadt [before the World Cup], and, yeah, it's amazing to win. I never expected to come back like this."

"I had hoped for a top ten place...but this win is unbelievable. It [the win] means so much because when you have an accident and have to go out of competition, then you are not sure how your fitness is when you get back to the World Cup circuit. It means so much to me."

Zakelj now leads the women's World Cup standings with 790 points, with two races remaining. Lechner moves up from third to second, 160 points back, and Nash moves up a spot to third, a further 15 points in arrears.

Full Results

Elite women cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 1:26:54 2 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:00:01 3 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:00:04 4 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:00:09 5 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:01:24 6 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:01:35 7 Jolanda * Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:01:49 8 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:02:20 9 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 0:02:32 10 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:02:43 11 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team 0:02:54 12 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 0:03:05 13 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:03:09 14 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:03:20 15 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:03:23 16 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:04:01 17 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:04:43 18 Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg) 0:05:17 19 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:05:38 20 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:05:47 21 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:05:52 22 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:06:13 23 Marianne Vos (Ned) 0:06:18 24 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized 0:06:26 25 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 0:08:17 26 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) 0:08:37 27 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:08:57 28 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 0:09:20 29 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 0:09:40 30 Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:09:58 31 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise 0:10:20 32 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 0:10:25 33 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 0:10:44 34 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 0:10:51 35 Judy Freeman (USA) 0:11:06 36 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) 0:11:11 37 Lee Craigie (GBr) 0:11:16 38 Ann Berglund (Swe) 0:11:39 39 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team 0:12:26 40 Oksana Rybakova (Rus) 0:13:15 41 Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 0:15:38 42 Joana Barbosa (Por) 0:15:55 -2laps Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) DNF Kate Fluker (NZl) DNF Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team DNS Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing

Elite Women Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 67 pts 2 Ghost Factory Racing Team 64 3 Luna Pro Team 46 4 Team Colnago Sudtirol 46 5 Giant Pro XC Team 44 6 Multivan Merida Biking Team 30 7 Unior Tools Team 28 8 BH - SR Suntour - KMC 25 9 Calcit Bike Team 22 10 Wheeler - Ixs Team 19 11 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 18 12 Fischer-BMC 12 13 Team Davinci - Specialized 7 14 Toka Print MTB Team 2

Elite women individual World Cup standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 790 pts 2 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 630 3 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 615 4 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team 580 5 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 495 6 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 456 7 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 449 8 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 406 9 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 390 10 Jolanda * Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 386 11 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 375 12 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 365 13 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 328 14 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 298 15 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC 292 16 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 267 17 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 250 18 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized 250 19 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 244 20 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 244 21 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 242 22 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 242 23 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 236 24 Hanna Klein (Ger) 218 25 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera 194 26 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 194 27 Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek 182 28 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 180 29 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 168 30 Pauline * Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team 164 31 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 154 32 Marianne Vos (Ned) 150 33 Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing 141 34 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 124 35 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 123 36 Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg) 117 37 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise 104 38 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 99 39 Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 95 40 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 90 41 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 88 42 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 88 43 Lene Byberg (Nor) 84 44 Judy Freeman (USA) 81 45 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 79 46 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 79 47 Lee Craigie (GBr) 79 48 Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls 79 49 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team 79 50 Kate Fluker (NZl) 78 51 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 77 52 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 75 53 Chengyuan Ren (Chn) 74 54 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) 74 55 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) 70 56 Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 70 57 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 68 58 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 66 59 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team 64 60 Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) 57 61 Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 49 62 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 48 63 Franziska Brun (Swi) 45 64 Katherine O'neill (NZl) 44 65 Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 41 66 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 39 67 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) 34 68 Erin Huck (USA) 34 69 Nikki Harris (GBr) 32 70 Ann Berglund (Swe) 30 71 Sarah Koba (Swi) JB Felt Team 29 72 Oksana Rybakova (Rus) 28 73 Irina Slobodyan (Ukr) 28 74 Joana Barbosa (Por) 26 75 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 23 76 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 18 77 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 18 78 Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Den) 17 79 Hielke Elferink (Ned) 14 80 Lenka Bulisova (Cze) 13 81 Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr) 12 82 Asuman Bura Balci (Tur) 11 83 Laura Turpijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team 8