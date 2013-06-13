Image 1 of 10 Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing Team) wins the elite women's eliminator at the Val di Sole World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 10 Andréanne Pichette (Canadian National Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 10 Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team )and Anna Oberparleiter (Carraro Team - Trentinao) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 10 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 10 World Cup leader Alexandra Engen (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 10 Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Team Norway) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 10 Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 10 Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 10 Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 10 Elite women's eliminator podium at the Val di Sole World Cup: Jolanda Neff, Kathrin Stirnemann, Alexandra Engen, Linda Indergand, Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the third round of the eliminator at the Mountain Bike World Cup, world champion Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) won her second World Cup of the year.

The Val di Sole, Italy course was very different from the preceding two rounds, with a steep climb followed by jumps and banked turns on a four cross circuit, and finally a long grass straightaway to the finish. The winning tactic - for those who were strong enough - was to reach the top of the climb in first place, and then open a gap in the four cross section.

Engen qualified first among the women, and then won each of her heats on the way to the final. The Swedish rider was joined in the final by three Swiss riders - Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike), Linda Indergand (Strubi MTB Kader) and Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC). Engen got the lead up the climb, but Stirnemann was hot on her wheel, forcing Engen to sprint all the way to the line. Indergand took third, followed by Neff.

"It was really, really tough," said Engen. "The uphill is really something. I wanted to be at the front on the top because I know then I can hold my lines. I really fought like a maniac so they wouldn't pass me But it was terribly hard."

"Of course, the final was the hardest one, I know the Switzerland mafia are really good starters. In the other heats, I could take the first position before we went onto the road and here it was a fight almost all the way to the top, to see would would make the first turn, but I took it."

Engen now leads the overall World Cup standings with 150 points, followed by Stirnemann at 120 and Jenny Rissveds (Swedish National) at 80. Rissveds, who won round 2, was absent writing school exams. Pichette is the top Canadian in the rankings, in 15th place. No Americans are ranked in the World Cup standings.

Full Results

Elite women eliminator # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 2 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 3 Linda Indergand* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader 4 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 5 Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen* (Nor) 6 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 7 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 8 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 9 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 10 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 11 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) 12 Alessia Bulleri* (Ita) 13 Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 14 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera 15 Ramona Forchini* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader 16 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 17 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 18 Rachel Pageau° (Can) 19 Deidre York* (USA) 20 Kate Courtney° (USA) 21 Sabrina Maurer (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 22 Iryna Popova* (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 23 Yana Belomoyna* (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 24 Tina Kindlhofer* (Aut) 25 Shayna Powless* (USA) 26 Marta Tereshchuk* (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 27 Frederique Trudel* (Can) 28 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing DNS Sabrina Enaux (Fra) DNS Alice Barnes° (GBr)