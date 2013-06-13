Trending

Engen wins Val di Sole eliminator

World Cup overall leader outsprints Stirnemann for victory

Image 1 of 10

Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing Team) wins the elite women's eliminator at the Val di Sole World Cup

Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing Team) wins the elite women's eliminator at the Val di Sole World Cup
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 10

Andréanne Pichette (Canadian National Team)

Andréanne Pichette (Canadian National Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 10

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team )and Anna Oberparleiter (Carraro Team - Trentinao)

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team )and Anna Oberparleiter (Carraro Team - Trentinao)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 10

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 10

World Cup leader Alexandra Engen

World Cup leader Alexandra Engen
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 10

Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Team Norway)

Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Team Norway)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 10

Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC Team)

Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 10

Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC Team)

Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 10

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team)

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 10

Elite women's eliminator podium at the Val di Sole World Cup: Jolanda Neff, Kathrin Stirnemann, Alexandra Engen, Linda Indergand, Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen

Elite women's eliminator podium at the Val di Sole World Cup: Jolanda Neff, Kathrin Stirnemann, Alexandra Engen, Linda Indergand, Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the third round of the eliminator at the Mountain Bike World Cup, world champion Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) won her second World Cup of the year.

The Val di Sole, Italy course was very different from the preceding two rounds, with a steep climb followed by jumps and banked turns on a four cross circuit, and finally a long grass straightaway to the finish. The winning tactic - for those who were strong enough - was to reach the top of the climb in first place, and then open a gap in the four cross section.

Engen qualified first among the women, and then won each of her heats on the way to the final. The Swedish rider was joined in the final by three Swiss riders - Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike), Linda Indergand (Strubi MTB Kader) and Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC). Engen got the lead up the climb, but Stirnemann was hot on her wheel, forcing Engen to sprint all the way to the line. Indergand took third, followed by Neff.

"It was really, really tough," said Engen. "The uphill is really something. I wanted to be at the front on the top because I know then I can hold my lines. I really fought like a maniac so they wouldn't pass me But it was terribly hard."

"Of course, the final was the hardest one, I know the Switzerland mafia are really good starters. In the other heats, I could take the first position before we went onto the road and here it was a fight almost all the way to the top, to see would would make the first turn, but I took it."

Engen now leads the overall World Cup standings with 150 points, followed by Stirnemann at 120 and Jenny Rissveds (Swedish National) at 80. Rissveds, who won round 2, was absent writing school exams. Pichette is the top Canadian in the rankings, in 15th place. No Americans are ranked in the World Cup standings.

Full Results

Elite women eliminator
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
2Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
3Linda Indergand* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
4Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
5Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen* (Nor)
6Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
7Andréanne Pichette (Can)
8Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
9Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
10Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
11Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
12Alessia Bulleri* (Ita)
13Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
14Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera
15Ramona Forchini* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
16Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
17Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
18Rachel Pageau° (Can)
19Deidre York* (USA)
20Kate Courtney° (USA)
21Sabrina Maurer (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
22Iryna Popova* (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
23Yana Belomoyna* (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
24Tina Kindlhofer* (Aut)
25Shayna Powless* (USA)
26Marta Tereshchuk* (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
27Frederique Trudel* (Can)
28Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
DNSSabrina Enaux (Fra)
DNSAlice Barnes° (GBr)

Elite women World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team150pts
2Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team120
3Jenny Rissveds* (Swe)80
4Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team51
5Linda Indergand* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader50
6Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team44
7Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen* (Nor)39
8Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol37
9Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team28
10Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Team GT Skoda25
11Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera22
12Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)22
13Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team20
14Pauline Ferrand Prevot * (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team18
15Andréanne Pichette (Can)16
16Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol16
17Ramona Forchini* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader16
18Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team14
19Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau* (Can)14
20Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)8
21Alessia Bulleri* (Ita)6
22Lena Putz* (Ger)6
23Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)3
24Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team1
25Laura Turpijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews