Engen wins Val di Sole eliminator
World Cup overall leader outsprints Stirnemann for victory
In the third round of the eliminator at the Mountain Bike World Cup, world champion Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) won her second World Cup of the year.
The Val di Sole, Italy course was very different from the preceding two rounds, with a steep climb followed by jumps and banked turns on a four cross circuit, and finally a long grass straightaway to the finish. The winning tactic - for those who were strong enough - was to reach the top of the climb in first place, and then open a gap in the four cross section.
Engen qualified first among the women, and then won each of her heats on the way to the final. The Swedish rider was joined in the final by three Swiss riders - Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike), Linda Indergand (Strubi MTB Kader) and Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC). Engen got the lead up the climb, but Stirnemann was hot on her wheel, forcing Engen to sprint all the way to the line. Indergand took third, followed by Neff.
"It was really, really tough," said Engen. "The uphill is really something. I wanted to be at the front on the top because I know then I can hold my lines. I really fought like a maniac so they wouldn't pass me But it was terribly hard."
"Of course, the final was the hardest one, I know the Switzerland mafia are really good starters. In the other heats, I could take the first position before we went onto the road and here it was a fight almost all the way to the top, to see would would make the first turn, but I took it."
Engen now leads the overall World Cup standings with 150 points, followed by Stirnemann at 120 and Jenny Rissveds (Swedish National) at 80. Rissveds, who won round 2, was absent writing school exams. Pichette is the top Canadian in the rankings, in 15th place. No Americans are ranked in the World Cup standings.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|2
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|3
|Linda Indergand* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|4
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|5
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen* (Nor)
|6
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|7
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|8
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|9
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|10
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|11
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|12
|Alessia Bulleri* (Ita)
|13
|Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|14
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera
|15
|Ramona Forchini* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|16
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|17
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|18
|Rachel Pageau° (Can)
|19
|Deidre York* (USA)
|20
|Kate Courtney° (USA)
|21
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|22
|Iryna Popova* (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|23
|Yana Belomoyna* (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|24
|Tina Kindlhofer* (Aut)
|25
|Shayna Powless* (USA)
|26
|Marta Tereshchuk* (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|27
|Frederique Trudel* (Can)
|28
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|DNS
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|DNS
|Alice Barnes° (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|150
|pts
|2
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|120
|3
|Jenny Rissveds* (Swe)
|80
|4
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|51
|5
|Linda Indergand* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|50
|6
|Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|44
|7
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen* (Nor)
|39
|8
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|37
|9
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|28
|10
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Team GT Skoda
|25
|11
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera
|22
|12
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|22
|13
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|20
|14
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot * (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team
|18
|15
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|16
|16
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|16
|17
|Ramona Forchini* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|16
|18
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|14
|19
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau* (Can)
|14
|20
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|8
|21
|Alessia Bulleri* (Ita)
|6
|22
|Lena Putz* (Ger)
|6
|23
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|3
|24
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|1
|25
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team
|1
