Atherton backs up qualification result with victory

Frenchwomen Ragot and Pugin take minor placings

Image 1 of 9

Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing took her 2nd straight World Cup win

Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing took her 2nd straight World Cup win
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 9

Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing goes 2 for 2

Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing goes 2 for 2
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 9

World Cup leader Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing

World Cup leader Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 9

Morgane Charre (Fra) MS Mondraker Team

Morgane Charre (Fra) MS Mondraker Team
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 9

Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team

Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 9

Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic

Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 9

Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing

Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 9

Juniuor Womens leader Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles

Juniuor Womens leader Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 9

Women's podium: Morgane Charre, Emmeline Ragot, Rachel Atherton, Florian Pugin, Myriam Nicole

Women's podium: Morgane Charre, Emmeline Ragot, Rachel Atherton, Florian Pugin, Myriam Nicole
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:03:43.810
2Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:05.190
3Floriane Pugin (Fra) GSTAAD-Scott0:00:12.090
4Morgane Charre (Fra) MS Mondraker Team0:00:14.190
5Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:15.490
6Casey Brown (Can) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:16.090
7Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team0:00:18.390
8Emilie Siegenthaler (Sui) GSTAAD-Scott0:00:20.190
9Zarja Cernilogar (Svn) Blackthorn GT0:00:21.090
10Micayla Gatto (Can) Perform X Commencal0:00:24.590
11Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR0:00:26.990
12Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International0:00:28.890
13Fionn Griffiths (GBr)0:00:30.790
14Jana Bartova (Cze)0:00:35.590
15Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop0:00:41.890
16Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie0:00:42.190
17Mio Suemasa (Jpn) FFC0:00:43.590
18Jacqueline Harmony (USA)0:00:44.090
19Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra) US Cagnes VTT0:00:46.290
20Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)0:00:52.590
21Luana Maria de Souza Oliveira (Bra)0:00:55.690
22Danielle Beecroft (Aus)0:00:56.090
23Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles0:01:02.090
24Tegan Molloy (Aus)0:01:10.090

