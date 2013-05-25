Trending

Weithaler wins junior women's cross country in Nove Mesto

Degn and Wiedenroth round out top three

Image 1 of 14

Junior women's cross country Nove Mesto podium: Malene Degn, Greta Weithaler, Sofia Wiedenroth

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 14

Kate Courtney (USA) finishing fifth

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 14

Greta Weithaler (Italy) leading the junior race with one lap to go. She is accompanied by a U23 racer whom she caught.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 14

Greta Weithaler (Italy) heading out onto the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 14

Alessandra Keller (Ukraine) riding to a sixth place finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 14

Emille Collomb (BI&Esse Carrera) rounding a 180-degree turn

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 14

Sarah Bauer (Germany) riding in eighth position

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 14

Greta Weithaler (Italy) winning the junior men's cross country World Cup in Nove Mesto

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 14

Greta Weithaler (Italy) taking the victory

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 14

Malene Degn (Denmark) taking the silver medal

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 14

Greta Weithaler (Italy) was quite happy with second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 14

Sofia Wiedenroth (Germany) finishing in third place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 14

There are some strange sights at World Cups

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 14

Greta Weithaler (Italy) wins the junior women's cross country race in Nove Mesto

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results

Junior women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greta Weithaler (Ita) Italy1:02:19
2Malene Degn (Den) Denmark0:00:04
3Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Germany0:00:16
4Olga Terentyeva (Rus) Russian Federation0:01:58
5Kate Courtney (USA) United States Of America0:02:00
6Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader0:02:35
7Dina Gordiuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:03:12
8Emilie Collomb (Ita) Bi&Esse Carrera0:03:59
9Sarah Bauer (Ger) Germany0:04:36
10Nadja Heigl (Aut) Austria0:04:45
11Veronika Brüchle (Ger) Germany0:05:05
12Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene0:05:06
13Barbora Prudkova (Cze) Czech Republic - B0:05:15
14Mallory Barth (Swi) JB Felt Team0:05:42
15Laura Charles (Fra) France0:05:54
16Annemarie Worst (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:06:17
17Jessica Benz (Ger) Germany0:06:18
18Amber Johnston (NZl) New-Zealand0:06:27
19Lena Gerault (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec0:07:27
20Pierina Beeli (Swi) Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:07:33
21Luca Hautz (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:07:35
22Lucie Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport0:07:43
23Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Italy0:08:13
24Rebecca Rudolf Von Rohr (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:08:17
25Ana Tomaz (Por) Portugal0:08:22
26Serena Tasca (Ita) Italy0:08:35
27Elena Vanickova (Cze) Czech Republic0:09:16
28Daryna Tkacheva (Ukr) Ukraine0:10:00
29Marlena Drozdziok (Pol) Poland0:10:14
30Franziska Niederacher (Aut) Team Protek0:10:24
31Elzbieta Figura (Pol) Poland0:10:49
32Rita Malinkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:11:17
33Julia Wieltschnig (Aut) Austria0:11:42
34Céliane Lacour (Fra) AIX VTT Thrifty0:11:46
35Pauline Pajot (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec0:13:31
36Karolina Cierluk (Pol) Poland0:15:39
37Clémence Baude (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB0:19:10
DNFAnastasiya Suntsova (Rus) Team Protek
DNFChantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn
DNFDenisa Bartizalova (Cze) Czech Republic
DNFAnika Buhl (Ger) Germany
DNFMarta Wesolowska (Pol) Poland
DNFIwona Kurczab (Pol) Poland

