Weithaler wins junior women's cross country in Nove Mesto
Degn and Wiedenroth round out top three
Image 1 of 14
Image 2 of 14
Image 3 of 14
Image 4 of 14
Image 5 of 14
Image 6 of 14
Image 7 of 14
Image 8 of 14
Image 9 of 14
Image 10 of 14
Image 11 of 14
Image 12 of 14
Image 13 of 14
Image 14 of 14
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greta Weithaler (Ita) Italy
|1:02:19
|2
|Malene Degn (Den) Denmark
|0:00:04
|3
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Germany
|0:00:16
|4
|Olga Terentyeva (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:01:58
|5
|Kate Courtney (USA) United States Of America
|0:02:00
|6
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|0:02:35
|7
|Dina Gordiuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:03:12
|8
|Emilie Collomb (Ita) Bi&Esse Carrera
|0:03:59
|9
|Sarah Bauer (Ger) Germany
|0:04:36
|10
|Nadja Heigl (Aut) Austria
|0:04:45
|11
|Veronika Brüchle (Ger) Germany
|0:05:05
|12
|Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene
|0:05:06
|13
|Barbora Prudkova (Cze) Czech Republic - B
|0:05:15
|14
|Mallory Barth (Swi) JB Felt Team
|0:05:42
|15
|Laura Charles (Fra) France
|0:05:54
|16
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:06:17
|17
|Jessica Benz (Ger) Germany
|0:06:18
|18
|Amber Johnston (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:06:27
|19
|Lena Gerault (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec
|0:07:27
|20
|Pierina Beeli (Swi) Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|0:07:33
|21
|Luca Hautz (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:07:35
|22
|Lucie Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport
|0:07:43
|23
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Italy
|0:08:13
|24
|Rebecca Rudolf Von Rohr (Swi) Tropical Solothurn
|0:08:17
|25
|Ana Tomaz (Por) Portugal
|0:08:22
|26
|Serena Tasca (Ita) Italy
|0:08:35
|27
|Elena Vanickova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:09:16
|28
|Daryna Tkacheva (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:10:00
|29
|Marlena Drozdziok (Pol) Poland
|0:10:14
|30
|Franziska Niederacher (Aut) Team Protek
|0:10:24
|31
|Elzbieta Figura (Pol) Poland
|0:10:49
|32
|Rita Malinkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:11:17
|33
|Julia Wieltschnig (Aut) Austria
|0:11:42
|34
|Céliane Lacour (Fra) AIX VTT Thrifty
|0:11:46
|35
|Pauline Pajot (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec
|0:13:31
|36
|Karolina Cierluk (Pol) Poland
|0:15:39
|37
|Clémence Baude (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|0:19:10
|DNF
|Anastasiya Suntsova (Rus) Team Protek
|DNF
|Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn
|DNF
|Denisa Bartizalova (Cze) Czech Republic
|DNF
|Anika Buhl (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Marta Wesolowska (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Iwona Kurczab (Pol) Poland
