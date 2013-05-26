Image 1 of 25 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) wins her first career World Cup in Nove Mesto (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 25 Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 25 Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 25 Elite women's World Cup podium in Nove Mesto (Image credit: armin) Image 5 of 25 Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 25 Blaza Klemencic (Calcit Bike Team) just fell short of the top-20 (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 7 of 25 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) on her way to capturing her first World Cup victory (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 8 of 25 The final spot on the podium was filled by Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 9 of 25 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) bombs down the wooden ramp (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 10 of 25 Esther Süss (Wheeler - IXS Team) rode into the top-15 (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 11 of 25 Chengyuan Ren (China) finished in 16th place, 5:38 down on the race winner (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 12 of 25 Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing) rode to 12th in Nove Mesto (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 13 of 25 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) rounded-out the top-10 (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 14 of 25 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) finished sixth in the second round of the World Cup (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 15 of 25 Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) maintains her focus through the rock garden (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 16 of 25 Maja Wloszczowska (Giant) sprints to the lead shortly after the start (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 17 of 25 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) was definitely looking forward to the race in Nove Mesto (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 18 of 25 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) didn't have the best race in Nove Mesto (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 19 of 25 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) takes the lead in the World Cup Series (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 25 Elite women's Nove Mesto World Cup cross country podium: Maja Wloszczowska, Tanja Zakelj, Catharine Pendrel (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 25 Catharine Pendrel (Luna) finishes in third place (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 25 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) celebrates her first World Cup win (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 25 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) wins the Nove Mesto World Cup (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 25 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) riding a rocky trail while in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 25 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) descending over some steep rocks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

A first time World Cup winner also became a first time World Cup overall leader in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, for round 2. Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools) became the first-ever Slovenian rider to win a World Cup, with a strong performance in which she rode clear of some of the top women in the world.

The Slovenian rider finished just ahead of Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC) while Catharine Pendrel (Luna) rode in solo for third place. Alexandra Engen (Ghost) and Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) completed podium.

"It feels amazing," said Zakelj. "I know what I achieved today was special."

Like last week, Engen set a fast pace from the start of the five-lap race. She was joined at the front by Wloszczowska and Albstadt World Cup winner Lechner. Zakelj and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) followed closely behind.

Pendrel wasn't quite as fast off the start, but soon worked her way to the front of the race while Dahle Flesjaa lost ground..

Engen was dropped by the other four, who stayed together until the fourth lap of the five-lap race, when Lechner flatted. The Italian had a quick wheel change in the tech zone, but was caught by Engen, who eventually beat her for fourth.

On the same penultimate lap, Zakjl pushed the pace and created a separation that gapped Pendrel and Lechner. Her effort was enough to also gap Wloszczowska, who chased solo in second place and it looked like Zakejl might have made the race-winning move. However, she crashed on a technical downhill and lost enough time that Wloszczowska rejoined her at the front.

"I felt adrenaline in the last two laps. It was so tough. I was making so many technical mistakes. I'd never been in this position before," said Zakelj.

"I had problems to stay with the leading group for the first few laps, but I stayed focussed and knew that on fourth lap I would make an attack," said Zakelj "I just rode my race and didn't worry about Maja's race. I thought she might try to pass me on the climbs, but I guess I was strong enough to stay in front."

The two leaders stayed together until the final meters. Zakelj seemed slightly stronger but Wloszczowska hung tough and the two appeared to be set up for a sprint finish when Wloszczowska, in second, slid out on the final corner.

"I was waiting for the sprint, but Maja crashed, so I was able to achieve this awesome victory," said Zakelj, who rode on for the win while Wloszczowska finished in second place shortly thereafter. Pendrel rode the later part of the race on her own to finish in third.

Engen had a strong finish and moved back up into the top five.

Zakelj and Wloszczowska are tied atop the standings with 400 points each; Zakelj gets the lead due to her win, with Lechner 10 points behind.

Full Results

Elite women cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 1:25:50 2 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team 0:00:19 3 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:01:21 4 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:02:07 5 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:02:19 6 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:02:32 7 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:03:24 8 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing Xc 0:03:29 9 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:46 10 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:57 11 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team 0:04:25 12 Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:26 13 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - iXS Team 0:04:54 14 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:05:09 15 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 16 Chengyuan Ren (Chn) 0:05:38 17 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:06:18 18 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) 0:06:27 19 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera 0:06:48 20 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:07:11 21 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 0:07:12 22 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized 0:07:25 23 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing Xc 0:07:33 24 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:07:46 25 Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek 0:08:04 26 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:08:26 27 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 0:08:34 28 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:09:03 29 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 0:09:42 30 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 0:10:00 31 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:10:06 32 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:10:12 33 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:10:29 34 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:10:30 35 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 0:10:38 36 Kate Fluker (NZl) 0:10:41 37 Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls 0:11:26 38 Judy Freeman (USA) 0:12:46 39 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 0:12:55 40 Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:13:26 41 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 0:13:37 42 Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:13:46 43 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 0:14:02 44 Erin Huck (USA) 0:14:29 45 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team 0:14:36 46 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 0:14:55 -1lap Lee Craigie (GBr) -1lap Katherine O'neill (NZl) -1lap Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team -1lap Lucie Vesela (Cze) -1lap Franziska Brun (Swi) -1lap Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) -1lap Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team -1lap Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) -2laps Lenka Bulisova (Cze) -3laps Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr) -3laps Asuman Bura Balci (Tur) DNF Nikki Harris (GBr) DNF Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team DNF Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) DNF Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Kmc DNS Sarah Koba (Swi) JB Felt Team DNS Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team DNS Lene Byberg (Nor) DNS Irena Berkova (Cze)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giant Pro XC Team 72 pts 2 Luna Pro Team 63 3 Team Colnago Sudtirol 42 4 Ghost Factory Racing Team 41 5 Trek Factory Racing 41 6 Unior Tools Team 40 7 Specialized Racing XC 31 8 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 26 9 Multivan Merida Biking Team 21 10 Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 21 11 Wheeler - iXS Team 18 12 Bi&Esse Carrera 12 13 Calcit Bike Team 10 14 Team Davinci - Specialized 9 15 Team Protek 6

Elite women cross country World Cup standings after round 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 400 pts 2 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team 400 3 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 390 4 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 290 5 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 250 6 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 245 7 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 230 8 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 226 9 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 215 10 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 188 11 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC 182 12 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 176 13 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team 164 14 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - iXS Team 160 15 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 159 16 Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing 141 17 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized 140 18 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 140 19 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 128 20 Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek 126 21 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 122 22 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera 122 23 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 120 24 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 116 25 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 104 26 Hanna Klein (Ger) 102 27 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 102 28 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 94 29 Marianne Vos (Ned) 90 30 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 90 31 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 88 32 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 86 33 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 75 34 Chengyuan Ren (Chn) 74 35 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) 70 36 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 66 37 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 64 38 Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls 57 39 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 57 40 Kate Fluker (NZl) 53 41 Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 49 42 Lee Craigie (GBr) 47 43 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 47 44 Judy Freeman (USA) 45 45 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 39 46 Lene Byberg (Nor) 38 47 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 36 48 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise 34 49 Erin Huck (USA) 34 50 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team 34 51 Nikki Harris (GBr) 32 52 Sarah Koba (Swi) JB Felt Team 29 53 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team 27 54 Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 26 55 Franziska Brun (Swi) 26 56 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 23 57 Katherine O'neill (NZl) 20 58 Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg) 20 59 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 19 60 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 18 61 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Kmc 18 62 Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) 16 63 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Kmc 16 64 Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 15 65 Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 14 66 Hielke Elferink (Ned) 14 67 Lenka Bulisova (Cze) 13 68 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 13 69 Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr) 12 70 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 12 71 Asuman Bura Balci (Tur) 11 72 Laura Turpijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team 8