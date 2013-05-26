Trending

Zakelj wins her first World Cup cross country in Nove Mesto

Wloszczowska slides into second ahead of Pendrel in third

Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) wins her first career World Cup in Nove Mesto

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol)

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol)

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Elite women's World Cup podium in Nove Mesto

(Image credit: armin)
Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike)

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Blaza Klemencic (Calcit Bike Team) just fell short of the top-20

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) on her way to capturing her first World Cup victory

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
The final spot on the podium was filled by Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) bombs down the wooden ramp

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Esther Süss (Wheeler - IXS Team) rode into the top-15

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Chengyuan Ren (China) finished in 16th place, 5:38 down on the race winner

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing) rode to 12th in Nove Mesto

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) rounded-out the top-10

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) finished sixth in the second round of the World Cup

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) maintains her focus through the rock garden

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Maja Wloszczowska (Giant) sprints to the lead shortly after the start

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) was definitely looking forward to the race in Nove Mesto

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) didn't have the best race in Nove Mesto

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) takes the lead in the World Cup Series

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Elite women's Nove Mesto World Cup cross country podium: Maja Wloszczowska, Tanja Zakelj, Catharine Pendrel

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna) finishes in third place

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) celebrates her first World Cup win

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) wins the Nove Mesto World Cup

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) riding a rocky trail while in third place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) descending over some steep rocks

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

A first time World Cup winner also became a first time World Cup overall leader in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, for round 2. Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools) became the first-ever Slovenian rider to win a World Cup, with a strong performance in which she rode clear of some of the top women in the world.

The Slovenian rider finished just ahead of Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC) while Catharine Pendrel (Luna) rode in solo for third place. Alexandra Engen (Ghost) and Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) completed podium.

"It feels amazing," said Zakelj. "I know what I achieved today was special."

Like last week, Engen set a fast pace from the start of the five-lap race. She was joined at the front by Wloszczowska and Albstadt World Cup winner Lechner. Zakelj and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) followed closely behind.

Pendrel wasn't quite as fast off the start, but soon worked her way to the front of the race while Dahle Flesjaa lost ground..

Engen was dropped by the other four, who stayed together until the fourth lap of the five-lap race, when Lechner flatted. The Italian had a quick wheel change in the tech zone, but was caught by Engen, who eventually beat her for fourth.

On the same penultimate lap, Zakjl pushed the pace and created a separation that gapped Pendrel and Lechner. Her effort was enough to also gap Wloszczowska, who chased solo in second place and it looked like Zakejl might have made the race-winning move. However, she crashed on a technical downhill and lost enough time that Wloszczowska rejoined her at the front.

"I felt adrenaline in the last two laps. It was so tough. I was making so many technical mistakes. I'd never been in this position before," said Zakelj.

"I had problems to stay with the leading group for the first few laps, but I stayed focussed and knew that on fourth lap I would make an attack," said Zakelj "I just rode my race and didn't worry about Maja's race. I thought she might try to pass me on the climbs, but I guess I was strong enough to stay in front."

The two leaders stayed together until the final meters. Zakelj seemed slightly stronger but Wloszczowska hung tough and the two appeared to be set up for a sprint finish when Wloszczowska, in second, slid out on the final corner.

"I was waiting for the sprint, but Maja crashed, so I was able to achieve this awesome victory," said Zakelj, who rode on for the win while Wloszczowska finished in second place shortly thereafter. Pendrel rode the later part of the race on her own to finish in third.

Engen had a strong finish and moved back up into the top five.

Zakelj and Wloszczowska are tied atop the standings with 400 points each; Zakelj gets the lead due to her win, with Lechner 10 points behind.

Full Results

Elite women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team1:25:50
2Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:19
3Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:01:21
4Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:02:07
5Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:02:19
6Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:02:32
7Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:03:24
8Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing Xc0:03:29
9Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing0:03:46
10Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:03:57
11Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team0:04:25
12Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing0:04:26
13Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - iXS Team0:04:54
14Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:05:09
15Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
16Chengyuan Ren (Chn)0:05:38
17Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:06:18
18Anna Szafraniec (Pol)0:06:27
19Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera0:06:48
20Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:07:11
21Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team0:07:12
22Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized0:07:25
23Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing Xc0:07:33
24Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:07:46
25Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek0:08:04
26Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:08:26
27Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:08:34
28Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:09:03
29Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)0:09:42
30Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:10:00
31Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:10:06
32Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:10:12
33Hanna Klein (Ger)0:10:29
34Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:10:30
35Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:10:38
36Kate Fluker (NZl)0:10:41
37Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls0:11:26
38Judy Freeman (USA)0:12:46
39Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team0:12:55
40Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:13:26
41Nina Wrobel (Ger)0:13:37
42Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop0:13:46
43Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:14:02
44Erin Huck (USA)0:14:29
45Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team0:14:36
46Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)0:14:55
-1lapLee Craigie (GBr)
-1lapKatherine O'neill (NZl)
-1lapNataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
-1lapLucie Vesela (Cze)
-1lapFranziska Brun (Swi)
-1lapElvira Khayrullina (Rus)
-1lapKateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
-1lapLucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
-2lapsLenka Bulisova (Cze)
-3lapsRuth Owen-Evans (GBr)
-3lapsAsuman Bura Balci (Tur)
DNFNikki Harris (GBr)
DNFBarbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
DNFAnna Oberparleiter (Ita)
DNFLucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Kmc
DNSSarah Koba (Swi) JB Felt Team
DNSElena Gogoleva (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
DNSLene Byberg (Nor)
DNSIrena Berkova (Cze)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giant Pro XC Team72pts
2Luna Pro Team63
3Team Colnago Sudtirol42
4Ghost Factory Racing Team41
5Trek Factory Racing41
6Unior Tools Team40
7Specialized Racing XC31
8Topeak Ergon Racing Team26
9Multivan Merida Biking Team21
10Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team21
11Wheeler - iXS Team18
12Bi&Esse Carrera12
13Calcit Bike Team10
14Team Davinci - Specialized9
15Team Protek6

Elite women cross country World Cup standings after round 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team400pts
2Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team400
3Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol390
4Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team290
5Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team250
6Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team245
7Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing230
8Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team226
9Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team215
10Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team188
11Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC182
12Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team176
13Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team164
14Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - iXS Team160
15Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team159
16Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing141
17Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized140
18Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team140
19Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC128
20Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek126
21Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol122
22Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera122
23Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team120
24Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team116
25Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC104
26Hanna Klein (Ger)102
27Mary Mcconneloug (USA)102
28Sabrina Enaux (Fra)94
29Marianne Vos (Ned)90
30Daniela Campuzano (Mex)90
31Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)88
32Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team86
33Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team75
34Chengyuan Ren (Chn)74
35Anna Szafraniec (Pol)70
36Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing66
37Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team64
38Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls57
39Nina Wrobel (Ger)57
40Kate Fluker (NZl)53
41Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team49
42Lee Craigie (GBr)47
43Anna Villar Argente (Spa)47
44Judy Freeman (USA)45
45Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)39
46Lene Byberg (Nor)38
47Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing36
48Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise34
49Erin Huck (USA)34
50Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team34
51Nikki Harris (GBr)32
52Sarah Koba (Swi) JB Felt Team29
53Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team27
54Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop26
55Franziska Brun (Swi)26
56Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)23
57Katherine O'neill (NZl)20
58Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg)20
59Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team19
60Lucie Vesela (Cze)18
61Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Kmc18
62Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)16
63Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Kmc16
64Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team15
65Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)14
66Hielke Elferink (Ned)14
67Lenka Bulisova (Cze)13
68Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)13
69Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)12
70Judith Pollinger (Ita)12
71Asuman Bura Balci (Tur)11
72Laura Turpijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team8

World Cup team standings after round 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giant Pro XC Team145pts
2Luna Pro Team110
3Ghost Factory Racing Team103
4Team Colnago Sudtirol85
5Trek Factory Racing73
6Unior Tools Team70
7Specialized Racing XC57
8Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team54
9Topeak Ergon Racing Team50
10Wheeler - iXS Team36
11Multivan Merida Biking Team31
12Team Davinci - Specialized26
13Calcit Bike Team26
14Team Protek19
15Bi&Esse Carrera17
16Fischer-BMC8
174F Racing Team1

 

