Zakelj wins her first World Cup cross country in Nove Mesto
Wloszczowska slides into second ahead of Pendrel in third
A first time World Cup winner also became a first time World Cup overall leader in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, for round 2. Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools) became the first-ever Slovenian rider to win a World Cup, with a strong performance in which she rode clear of some of the top women in the world.
The Slovenian rider finished just ahead of Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC) while Catharine Pendrel (Luna) rode in solo for third place. Alexandra Engen (Ghost) and Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) completed podium.
"It feels amazing," said Zakelj. "I know what I achieved today was special."
Like last week, Engen set a fast pace from the start of the five-lap race. She was joined at the front by Wloszczowska and Albstadt World Cup winner Lechner. Zakelj and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) followed closely behind.
Pendrel wasn't quite as fast off the start, but soon worked her way to the front of the race while Dahle Flesjaa lost ground..
Engen was dropped by the other four, who stayed together until the fourth lap of the five-lap race, when Lechner flatted. The Italian had a quick wheel change in the tech zone, but was caught by Engen, who eventually beat her for fourth.
On the same penultimate lap, Zakjl pushed the pace and created a separation that gapped Pendrel and Lechner. Her effort was enough to also gap Wloszczowska, who chased solo in second place and it looked like Zakejl might have made the race-winning move. However, she crashed on a technical downhill and lost enough time that Wloszczowska rejoined her at the front.
"I felt adrenaline in the last two laps. It was so tough. I was making so many technical mistakes. I'd never been in this position before," said Zakelj.
"I had problems to stay with the leading group for the first few laps, but I stayed focussed and knew that on fourth lap I would make an attack," said Zakelj "I just rode my race and didn't worry about Maja's race. I thought she might try to pass me on the climbs, but I guess I was strong enough to stay in front."
The two leaders stayed together until the final meters. Zakelj seemed slightly stronger but Wloszczowska hung tough and the two appeared to be set up for a sprint finish when Wloszczowska, in second, slid out on the final corner.
"I was waiting for the sprint, but Maja crashed, so I was able to achieve this awesome victory," said Zakelj, who rode on for the win while Wloszczowska finished in second place shortly thereafter. Pendrel rode the later part of the race on her own to finish in third.
Engen had a strong finish and moved back up into the top five.
Zakelj and Wloszczowska are tied atop the standings with 400 points each; Zakelj gets the lead due to her win, with Lechner 10 points behind.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|1:25:50
|2
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:21
|4
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:02:07
|5
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:02:19
|6
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:02:32
|7
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:03:24
|8
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing Xc
|0:03:29
|9
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:46
|10
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:03:57
|11
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:04:25
|12
|Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:26
|13
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - iXS Team
|0:04:54
|14
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:05:09
|15
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|16
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn)
|0:05:38
|17
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:06:18
|18
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol)
|0:06:27
|19
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera
|0:06:48
|20
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:07:11
|21
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|0:07:12
|22
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized
|0:07:25
|23
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing Xc
|0:07:33
|24
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:07:46
|25
|Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek
|0:08:04
|26
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:08:26
|27
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|0:08:34
|28
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:09:03
|29
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|0:09:42
|30
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:10:00
|31
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:10:06
|32
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:10:12
|33
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:10:29
|34
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:10:30
|35
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:10:38
|36
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|0:10:41
|37
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:11:26
|38
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|0:12:46
|39
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|0:12:55
|40
|Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:13:26
|41
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|0:13:37
|42
|Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|0:13:46
|43
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:14:02
|44
|Erin Huck (USA)
|0:14:29
|45
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:14:36
|46
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|0:14:55
|-1lap
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|-1lap
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|-1lap
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|-1lap
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|-1lap
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|-1lap
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|-1lap
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|-1lap
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|-2laps
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|-3laps
|Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
|-3laps
|Asuman Bura Balci (Tur)
|DNF
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|DNF
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|DNF
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|DNF
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Kmc
|DNS
|Sarah Koba (Swi) JB Felt Team
|DNS
|Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|DNS
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|DNS
|Irena Berkova (Cze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giant Pro XC Team
|72
|pts
|2
|Luna Pro Team
|63
|3
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|42
|4
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|41
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|41
|6
|Unior Tools Team
|40
|7
|Specialized Racing XC
|31
|8
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|26
|9
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|21
|10
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|21
|11
|Wheeler - iXS Team
|18
|12
|Bi&Esse Carrera
|12
|13
|Calcit Bike Team
|10
|14
|Team Davinci - Specialized
|9
|15
|Team Protek
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|400
|pts
|2
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team
|400
|3
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|390
|4
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|290
|5
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|250
|6
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|245
|7
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|230
|8
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|226
|9
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|215
|10
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|188
|11
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|182
|12
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|176
|13
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team
|164
|14
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - iXS Team
|160
|15
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|159
|16
|Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|141
|17
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized
|140
|18
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|140
|19
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|128
|20
|Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek
|126
|21
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|122
|22
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera
|122
|23
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|120
|24
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|116
|25
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|104
|26
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|102
|27
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|102
|28
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|94
|29
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|90
|30
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|90
|31
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|88
|32
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|86
|33
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|75
|34
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn)
|74
|35
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol)
|70
|36
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|66
|37
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|64
|38
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls
|57
|39
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|57
|40
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|53
|41
|Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|49
|42
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|47
|43
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|47
|44
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|45
|45
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|39
|46
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|38
|47
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|36
|48
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|34
|49
|Erin Huck (USA)
|34
|50
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team
|34
|51
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|32
|52
|Sarah Koba (Swi) JB Felt Team
|29
|53
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|27
|54
|Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|26
|55
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|26
|56
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|23
|57
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|20
|58
|Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg)
|20
|59
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|19
|60
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|18
|61
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Kmc
|18
|62
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|16
|63
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Kmc
|16
|64
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|15
|65
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|14
|66
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|14
|67
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|13
|68
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|13
|69
|Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
|12
|70
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|12
|71
|Asuman Bura Balci (Tur)
|11
|72
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giant Pro XC Team
|145
|pts
|2
|Luna Pro Team
|110
|3
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|103
|4
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|85
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|73
|6
|Unior Tools Team
|70
|7
|Specialized Racing XC
|57
|8
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|54
|9
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|50
|10
|Wheeler - iXS Team
|36
|11
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|31
|12
|Team Davinci - Specialized
|26
|13
|Calcit Bike Team
|26
|14
|Team Protek
|19
|15
|Bi&Esse Carrera
|17
|16
|Fischer-BMC
|8
|17
|4F Racing Team
|1
