Trending

Gallagher takes the World Cup win after battle of attrition in Nove Mesto

Pfäffle overtaken for second, Gegenheimer third

Image 1 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 27

Kenta Gallagher (Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team) and Christian Pfäffle sprint in the final

Kenta Gallagher (Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team) and Christian Pfäffle sprint in the final
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 27

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 27

Fabien Canal (Asptt Definitive Tec) leading Leandre Bouchard

Fabien Canal (Asptt Definitive Tec) leading Leandre Bouchard
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 27

Matthias Wengelin (Sweden) leading

Matthias Wengelin (Sweden) leading
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 24 of 27

Fabien Canal (Asptt Definitive Tec) and Philip Buys (RSA) sprint

Fabien Canal (Asptt Definitive Tec) and Philip Buys (RSA) sprint
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 25 of 27

Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls leading)

Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls leading)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 26 of 27

Podium: Miha Halzer , Christian Pfäffle, Kenta Gallagher, Simon Gegenheimer, Daniel Federspiel

Podium: Miha Halzer , Christian Pfäffle, Kenta Gallagher, Simon Gegenheimer, Daniel Federspiel
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 27 of 27

World Cup leader Daniel Federspiel

World Cup leader Daniel Federspiel
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In round 2 of the men's eliminator World Cup competition in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, a number of the favourites exited early or suffered mechanical problems, opening the door for some relatively unknown riders to shine. Raphaël Gagne (Canadian National), fourth in round one, did not qualify for the final 32 riders. World champion Ralph Näf (BMC) crashed in his first heat and did not finish. Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida) false started in the quarter-final round and was relegated. Round 1 winner and World Cup leader Daniel Federspiel (Otztal Scott) while sprinting in his semi-final round, had a mechanical with his rear derailleur and had to settle for fifth.

The Nove Mesto course was very different from the first round, in Albstadt, Germany, last week. Where the opening round was very technical, running through city streets, this week incorporated parts of the cross country circuit, with a rock garden and long climb, requiring power and endurance.

The men's final had only one rider from the previous round's final - Slovenia's Miha Halzer, who qualified first and looked to be the favourite in the final. Halzer was joined by Gallagher, and two German riders, Christian Pfäffle and Simon Gegenheimer. Halzer went out early with a broken chain, followed by Gegenheimer with a flat tire. This left Gallagher and Pfäffle to sprint, and the British rider Gallagher played it smart, staying behind his rival until the final 150 metres, before coming around to win by a bike length.

"Going into the final race I knew I would be on the podium," said Gallagher. "But after Halzer and Gegenheimer had mechanicals, I knew first was possible. So when Christian went to the front, I got on his wheel and then came around at the end. I think maybe he went out to early. I always knew I had a good sprint; I used to do downhill."

Federspiel leads the men's standings after two rounds with 80 points, followed by Gallagher and Pfäffle, both with 60 points.

Elite men eliminator full results

Big Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
2Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
3Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
4Miha Halzer (Slo)

Small Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
6Stefan Peter (Swi) Strubi MTB Kader
7Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
8Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec

1/4 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
9Thibault Geneste (Fra) Newcycling
10Andy Eyring (Ger)
11Martin Gluth (Ger)
12Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
13Philip Buys (RSA)
14Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
15Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
16Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team

1/8 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
17Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya
18Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
19Rens De Bruijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team
20Jan Fojtik (Cze)
21Jeroen van Eck* (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
22Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
23Urban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
24Lubomir Vojka (Cze)
25Patrick Luthi (Swi)
26Martino Fruet (Ita)
27Leandre Bouchard (Can) Canadian National Team
28Heiko Gutmann (Ger)
29Milan Spesny (Cze)
30Kevin van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
31Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
DNFRalph Näf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team

Elite men eliminator World Cup standings after round 2

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team80pts
2Kenta Gallagher* (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team60
3Christian Pfäffle* (Ger)60
4Miha Halzer (Slo)55
5Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)44
6Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team41
7Raphael Gagne (Can)25
8Stefan Peter* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader20
9Thibault Geneste* (Fra) Newcycling20
10Andy Eyring (Ger)20
11Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team18
12Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)16
13Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Dealerteams16
14Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec15
15Lehvi° Braam (Ned) Netherlands12
16Martin Gluth* (Ger)8
17Jan Nesvadba* (Cze)6
18Titouan Perrin Ganier* (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr6
19Philip Buys (RSA)4
20Heiko Gutmann (Ger)4
21Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls3
22Fabrice Mels* (Bel) Salcano Alanya3
23Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda2

Latest on Cyclingnews