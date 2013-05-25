Image 1 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 27 Kenta Gallagher (Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team) and Christian Pfäffle sprint in the final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 27 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 27 Fabien Canal (Asptt Definitive Tec) leading Leandre Bouchard (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 27 Matthias Wengelin (Sweden) leading (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 27 Fabien Canal (Asptt Definitive Tec) and Philip Buys (RSA) sprint (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 27 Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls leading) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 27 Podium: Miha Halzer , Christian Pfäffle, Kenta Gallagher, Simon Gegenheimer, Daniel Federspiel (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 27 World Cup leader Daniel Federspiel (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In round 2 of the men's eliminator World Cup competition in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, a number of the favourites exited early or suffered mechanical problems, opening the door for some relatively unknown riders to shine. Raphaël Gagne (Canadian National), fourth in round one, did not qualify for the final 32 riders. World champion Ralph Näf (BMC) crashed in his first heat and did not finish. Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida) false started in the quarter-final round and was relegated. Round 1 winner and World Cup leader Daniel Federspiel (Otztal Scott) while sprinting in his semi-final round, had a mechanical with his rear derailleur and had to settle for fifth.

The Nove Mesto course was very different from the first round, in Albstadt, Germany, last week. Where the opening round was very technical, running through city streets, this week incorporated parts of the cross country circuit, with a rock garden and long climb, requiring power and endurance.

The men's final had only one rider from the previous round's final - Slovenia's Miha Halzer, who qualified first and looked to be the favourite in the final. Halzer was joined by Gallagher, and two German riders, Christian Pfäffle and Simon Gegenheimer. Halzer went out early with a broken chain, followed by Gegenheimer with a flat tire. This left Gallagher and Pfäffle to sprint, and the British rider Gallagher played it smart, staying behind his rival until the final 150 metres, before coming around to win by a bike length.

"Going into the final race I knew I would be on the podium," said Gallagher. "But after Halzer and Gegenheimer had mechanicals, I knew first was possible. So when Christian went to the front, I got on his wheel and then came around at the end. I think maybe he went out to early. I always knew I had a good sprint; I used to do downhill."

Federspiel leads the men's standings after two rounds with 80 points, followed by Gallagher and Pfäffle, both with 60 points.

Elite men eliminator full results

Big Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 2 Christian Pfäffle (Ger) 3 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 4 Miha Halzer (Slo)

Small Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 6 Stefan Peter (Swi) Strubi MTB Kader 7 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 8 Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec

1/4 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 9 Thibault Geneste (Fra) Newcycling 10 Andy Eyring (Ger) 11 Martin Gluth (Ger) 12 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) 13 Philip Buys (RSA) 14 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 15 Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda 16 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team

1/8 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 17 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya 18 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 19 Rens De Bruijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team 20 Jan Fojtik (Cze) 21 Jeroen van Eck* (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 22 Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa) 23 Urban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 24 Lubomir Vojka (Cze) 25 Patrick Luthi (Swi) 26 Martino Fruet (Ita) 27 Leandre Bouchard (Can) Canadian National Team 28 Heiko Gutmann (Ger) 29 Milan Spesny (Cze) 30 Kevin van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 31 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli DNF Ralph Näf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team

Elite men eliminator World Cup standings after round 2