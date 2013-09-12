Image 1 of 12 Jenny Rissveds wins the eliminator World Cup in Hafjell (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 12 World Cup winner Alexandra Engen (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 12 Start of the Big Final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 12 Kathrin Stirnemann leading in SemiFinal heat (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 12 Jenny Rissveds leading in SemiFinal heat (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 12 Alexandra Engen (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 12 Kathrin Stirnemann (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 12 Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 12 Lea Davison (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 12 Eva Lechner (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 12 Elite women's eliminator podium in Hafjell (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 12 Elite women's final World Cup overall podium for 2013 (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The final round of the eliminator series at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Hafjell, Norway, offered some of the most exciting racing of the season, with multiple lead changes in almost every race. While neither of the World Cup leaders won their respective final, each won the overall title, with Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) taking the women's title and Daniel Federspiel (Otztal Scott) the men's.

The tough circuit started with a steep climb before traversing the ski slopes and then taking the riders through a series of BMX jumps. From here they dropped into a rock garden, went up another short and steep climb, and then dropped down to the final finishing straight.

Engen was joined in the women's final by her closest rival Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike), who was only 10 points behind Engen. A win by Stirnemann would vault her into the lead and the title. Also joining the two series leaders in the final were Jenny Rissveds (Swedish National) and Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol).

Rissveds, the winner of round two at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, took an early lead and did not relinquish it. Engen was battling to stay in front of Stirnemann until her rival ran out of power on the climb, and from that point just cruised in, to finish third behind Lechner.

Rissveds was overjoyed with her second win of the season, "It was really, really tough. It was a crazy course with an incredible uphill at the beginning. and then the jumps, after the jumps it was crazy. I was so tired, it felt like I had bad legs from the beginning. It was crazy. It is incredible (to win), amazing. After I messed up the world championships, it feels really good."

Engen decided to play it a little cautious after almost crashing out in the first round. "It's so crazy. If you would have asked me after the first heat, I was like 'I don't know if I want to go hard today'. I messed up in a jump and lost a tooth. But I have been training too hard all season to give up on the finish line, so it's just not me. But I felt like the hardest part was the semi-final. It was crazy."

"And in the final I decided to be before Kathrin (Stirnemann) because I really wanted to have the World (Cup) win. When she disappeared I was so shocked, I had expected a fight on the finish line. When she was not there I was 'what do I do now?' I just rode safely down so I wouldn't mess up."

Engen took the overall title with 220 points, followed by Stirnemann at 205 points and Rissveds with 170.

Full Results

Elite women eliminator # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenny Rissveds* (Swe) 60 pts 2 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 40 3 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 30 4 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 25 5 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 20 6 Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 18 7 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing Xc 16 8 Linda Indergand* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader 14 9 Andrea Waldis* (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 12 10 Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen* (Nor) 10 11 Mariske Strauss* (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team 8 12 Heidi Rosasen Sandsto (Nor) Team Giant/United Bakeries 6 13 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) 4 14 Cindy Montambault (Can) 3 15 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) 2 16 Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) 1 17 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 18 Meda Petrusauskaite° (Ltu) 19 Ramona Forchini* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader 20 Oksana Rybakova (Rus) 21 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 22 Lena Putz* (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team 23 Erin Huck (USA) 24 Dina Gordiuk° (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 25 Jasmin Kansikas* (Fin) Medilaser-Specialized MTB-Team DNS Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team