Rissveds wins women's eliminator at Hafjell World Cup

Engen clinches World Cup overall title

Jenny Rissveds wins the eliminator World Cup in Hafjell

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
World Cup winner Alexandra Engen

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Start of the Big Final

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Kathrin Stirnemann leading in SemiFinal heat

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jenny Rissveds leading in SemiFinal heat

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Alexandra Engen

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Kathrin Stirnemann

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jolanda Neff

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Lea Davison

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Eva Lechner

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Elite women's eliminator podium in Hafjell

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Elite women's final World Cup overall podium for 2013

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The final round of the eliminator series at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Hafjell, Norway, offered some of the most exciting racing of the season, with multiple lead changes in almost every race. While neither of the World Cup leaders won their respective final, each won the overall title, with Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) taking the women's title and Daniel Federspiel (Otztal Scott) the men's.

The tough circuit started with a steep climb before traversing the ski slopes and then taking the riders through a series of BMX jumps. From here they dropped into a rock garden, went up another short and steep climb, and then dropped down to the final finishing straight.

Engen was joined in the women's final by her closest rival Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike), who was only 10 points behind Engen. A win by Stirnemann would vault her into the lead and the title. Also joining the two series leaders in the final were Jenny Rissveds (Swedish National) and Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol).

Rissveds, the winner of round two at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, took an early lead and did not relinquish it. Engen was battling to stay in front of Stirnemann until her rival ran out of power on the climb, and from that point just cruised in, to finish third behind Lechner.

Rissveds was overjoyed with her second win of the season, "It was really, really tough. It was a crazy course with an incredible uphill at the beginning. and then the jumps, after the jumps it was crazy. I was so tired, it felt like I had bad legs from the beginning. It was crazy. It is incredible (to win), amazing. After I messed up the world championships, it feels really good."

Engen decided to play it a little cautious after almost crashing out in the first round. "It's so crazy. If you would have asked me after the first heat, I was like 'I don't know if I want to go hard today'. I messed up in a jump and lost a tooth. But I have been training too hard all season to give up on the finish line, so it's just not me. But I felt like the hardest part was the semi-final. It was crazy."

"And in the final I decided to be before Kathrin (Stirnemann) because I really wanted to have the World (Cup) win. When she disappeared I was so shocked, I had expected a fight on the finish line. When she was not there I was 'what do I do now?' I just rode safely down so I wouldn't mess up."

Engen took the overall title with 220 points, followed by Stirnemann at 205 points and Rissveds with 170.

Full Results

Elite women eliminator
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds* (Swe)60pts
2Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol40
3Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team30
4Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team25
5Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team20
6Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team18
7Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing Xc16
8Linda Indergand* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader14
9Andrea Waldis* (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol12
10Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen* (Nor)10
11Mariske Strauss* (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team8
12Heidi Rosasen Sandsto (Nor) Team Giant/United Bakeries6
13Kajsa Snihs (Swe)4
14Cindy Montambault (Can)3
15Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)2
16Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)1
17Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
18Meda Petrusauskaite° (Ltu)
19Ramona Forchini* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
20Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
21Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
22Lena Putz* (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team
23Erin Huck (USA)
24Dina Gordiuk° (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
25Jasmin Kansikas* (Fin) Medilaser-Specialized MTB-Team
DNSAnne Terpstra* (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team

Elite women eliminator World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Engen (Swe)220pts
2Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)205
3Jenny Rissveds* (Swe)170
4Jolanda Neff* (Swi)96
5Linda Indergand* (Swi)84
9Eva Lechner (Ita)77
6Nadine Rieder (Ger)76
7Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen* (Nor)49
8Anne Terpstra* (Ned)38
10Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)34
11Cécile Ravanel (Fra)25
12Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)22
13Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)22
15Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)22
14Katerina Nash (Cze)20
16Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra)18
16Lea Davison (USA)16
17Georgia Gould (USA)16
18Andréanne Pichette (Can)16
19Ramona Forchini* (Swi)16
20Katrin Leumann (Swi)14
21Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau* (Can)14
21Andrea Waldis* (Swi)12
21Mariske Strauss* (RSA)8
22Ann Berglund (Swe)8
23Alessia Bulleri (Ita)8
24Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)7
24Heidi Rosasen Sandsto (Nor)6
25Oksana Rybakova (Rus)6
26Lena Putz* (Ger)6
26Kajsa Snihs (Swe)4
26Cindy Montambault (Can)3
27Pauline Pajot (Fra)3
27Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)1
28Blaza Klemencic (Slo)1
29Laura Turpijn (Ned)1

 

