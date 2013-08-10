Trending

Courtney wins junior women's World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne

Gordiuk and Pageau round out top three

Junior women's Mont-Sainte-Anne podium: Dina Gordiuk, Kate Courtney, Rachel Pageau

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Kate Courtney (USA) wins the junior race at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

American Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete/Specialized) won the junior women's cross country World Cup at Mont-Saint-Anne, in Quebec, Canada on Saturday morning.  The US national champion finished the race in 1:10:49, 45 seconds ahead of Dina Gordiuk (Ukraine) and 1:22 ahead of Rachel Pageau (Canada).

Full Results

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Courtney (USA) United States Of America1:10:49
2Dina Gordiuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:45
3Rachel Pageau (Can) Canada0:01:22
4Anne-Julie Tremblay (Can) Canada0:02:36
5Marine Lewis (Can) Canada0:03:14
6Kaylee Blevins (USA) United States Of America0:03:51
7Gabrielle April (Can) Canada
8Alexandra Bernier (Can) Canada - B0:08:33
9Stéphanie Tremblay (Can) Canada - B0:09:07
10Sarah-Claudie Dostie-Menard (Can) Canada0:10:48
11Gillian Hague (Can) Canada - B0:12:50
12Haley Golding (Can) Canada0:13:33
-1lapKayla Morin-Blanchette (Can) Canada - B
DNFSiobhan Kelly (Can) Canada - B

