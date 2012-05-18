Image 1 of 7 Alexandra Engen (Ghost) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 7 Anneke Beerten (Milka) leads Tracy Moseley (T-Mo) just before Beerten flats in her semi-final heat (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 7 Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) leads Alexandra Engen (Ghost) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 7 Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 7 Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 7 Elite women's La Bresse eliminator podium: Rowena Fry, Alexandra Engen, Jenny Rissveds, Kathrin Stirnemann, Cecile Ravanel (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 7 Anne Terpstra and Cécile Ravanel (GT Skoda Chamonix) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Seventeen-year-old junior Jenny Rissveds of Sweden took the biggest win of her career in round three of the eliminator World Cup, beating countrywoman and mentor Alexandra Engen (Ghost). Held in the streets of the host village La Bresse, the French community embraced the event, with spectators lining the course.

The 725-metre course started on the main street of La Bresse, before cutting across a river via a footbridge, and over a steep bridge. From there the riders headed up a small climb to a church yard, where they hit what proved to be the biggest obstacle of the race - a set of stairs in front of the church that led to a number of crashes and flat tires when riders hit the base of the stairs too hard. After a few tight turns through narrow streets, the riders then went down a narrow ramp and into the town square, before circling around the end and hitting one final corner before the sprint to the line.

In the women's final, Rissveds was joined by Engen, Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) and Australia's Rowena Fry. Not making the final were favourites Anneke Beerten (Milka-Superior), who flatted while leading her semi-final race, and Great Britain's Tracy Moseley, who crashed hard in her semi-final.

Rissveds had a very strong start in the final, hitting the turn to the footbridge first, just ahead of Engen. The two Swedish riders then held off Stirnemann to take the top spots, with Fry rolling in fourth.

Rissveds screamed as she crossed the finish line, ecstatic at her win. "It is awesome to win this race. It was very hard, I tried to take the lead at start because it was important to be very tough and be first through the first corner. Then it was just to to stay ahead to the finish. It is awesome to have two Swedish riders on the podium. Alexandra (Engen) means a lot to me. She has taught me very much."

Full results

Big Final 1 Jenny Rissveds (Swe) 2 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 3 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 4 Rowena Fry (Aus)

Small Final 5 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 6 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team 7 Maaris Meier (Est)

Semi-Final 8 Tracy Moseley (GBr)