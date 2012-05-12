Engen too good in Nove Mesto eliminator
Bresset, Ravanel make up the podium
Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) dominated the women's competition at round 2of the UCI Eliminator Mountain Bike World Cup.
The second round of the eliminator was completely different from round 1 in Houffalize, Belgium. Where the Belgian race had short, steep climbs, technical descents and narrow singletrack, Nove Mesto was wide open, with pavement and dirt forest roads. This led to multiple sprints and some photo finish results in the heats.
Engen qualified first for the women and won both of her preliminary heats to move into the final. She was joined there by 2011 cross country World Cup champion Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-Peisey Vallandry), Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol), Australia's Rowena Fry, Laura Turpijn (MPL Specialized) and Cecile Ravanel (GT Skoda Chamonix).
Former downhill and four cross world champions Tracy Moseley and Anneke Beerten (Milka-Superior) were missing from the final.
Turpijn took the early lead in the final, but the group stayed together for the entire 1100-metre circuit, with Engen hitting the front 150 metres from the line and easily outdistancing her rivals. Engen had enough of a lead to coast across the line with her arms in the air, while Bresset nipped countrywoman Ravanel at the line for second.
After an early season filled with injury and illness, Engen said it was the first time she had felt fully healthy. "This is a really positive result for me, after the spring. In the quarter finals, I realized that I had my full fitness, and that I was able to do well. I like this kind of wide course where it is possible to pass and use my sprint."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|2
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|3
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|4
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|5
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|6
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|8
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|9
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|10
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|11
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|12
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|13
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Sweden
|14
|Ana Zupan (Slo) Energijateam.com
|15
|Tracy Moseley (GBr)
|16
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|17
|Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries
|18
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team
|19
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
|20
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|21
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|22
|Joanna Petterson (USA)
|23
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
|24
|Tina Perse (Slo) Slovenia
|25
|Katherine O'Shea (Aus)
|26
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team
|27
|Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team
|28
|Imogen Buick (GBr) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team
|29
|Rita Malinkiewicz (Pol) Poland
