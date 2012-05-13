Trending

Schurter races to birthday win in Nove Mesto cross country

Specialized rounds out top three with Kulhavy, Stander

Image 1 of 71

Team Specialized topped the standings

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 71

Jose Antonio Hermida hugs Ralph Naef (Multivan Merida) after the finish.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 71

Andy Eyring

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 71

Sven Nys in action

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 71

Sven Nys recovers after the finish

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 71

Ralph Naef and Marco Fontana celebrate.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 71

Jaroslav Kulhavy congratulates Nino Schurter after the finish

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 71

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) celebrates victory in the Nove Mesto na Morave round of the World Cup.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 71

Andy Eyring

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 71

Burry Stander and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 71

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 71

Sven Nys

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 71

Ralph Naef is congratulated after his top 5 finish.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 71

Sven Nys

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 71

Sven Nys

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 71

Sven Nys finishes up

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 71

Marco Fontana and Ralph Naef finish together.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 71

Marcel Wildhaber (Scott Swisspower) in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 23 of 71

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower)

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 24 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) raises his arms in celebration.

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 25 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) wins in Czech in front of a huge crowd

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 26 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) races uphill

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 27 of 71

No one could match Nino Schurter's technical skills on the cross country course in Czech.

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 28 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) topped the elite men's podium in Czech.

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 29 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) celebrates victory in Czech.

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 30 of 71

Marcel Wildhaber races in Czech

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 31 of 71

Moritz Milatz (BMC) fights for position on an uphill section

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 32 of 71

The start of the elite men's cross country in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 33 of 71

The start of the elite men's cross country race in Nove Mesto.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 34 of 71

Elite men's podium in Nove Mesto, Czech

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 35 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) opens the champagne

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 36 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) is ecstatic at the finish

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 37 of 71

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) on the podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 38 of 71

The elite men line up

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 39 of 71

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) on the podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 40 of 71

Jaroslav Kulhavy leads Nino Schurter

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 41 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) wins

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 42 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 43 of 71

Ralph Naef on the podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 44 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) on the podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 45 of 71

Elite men's podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 46 of 71

The start

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 47 of 71

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 48 of 71

Ralph Naef in action

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 49 of 71

Sven Nys finishes.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 50 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) wins.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 51 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) celebrates his win.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 52 of 71

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 53 of 71

Max Plaxton (Specialized Canada) was top N. American

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 54 of 71

Max Plaxton carried a reminder with him of what the goal is this year

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 55 of 71

A big crash at the start

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 56 of 71

Crowds lined both sides of the track through the forest

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 57 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 58 of 71

Moritz Milatz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 59 of 71

Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 60 of 71

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Roxracing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 61 of 71

Burry Stander (Specialized Racing) and Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 62 of 71

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 63 of 71

Florian Vogel (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 64 of 71

Ralph Naef (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 65 of 71

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) wore baggies!

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 66 of 71

Julien Absalon crashed the first time through the rock garden

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 67 of 71

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) is still trying for a top 16 to earn an Olympic spot

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 68 of 71

Liam Killeen (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 69 of 71

Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 70 of 71

Fontana waits at the line for Ralph Naf

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 71 of 71

Men's podium (l-r): Marco Aurelio Fontana, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Nino Schurter, Burry Stander, Ralph Näf

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

As the end of the Olympic qualification period approaches, the intensity of racing keeps increasing at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. In round 3 of the elite men's cross country series, in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) increased his lead in the men's series, after a fierce battle with defending champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized), who was racing before a home crowd.

In the men's field, the competition was expected to be between Schurter, Julien Absalon (Orbea) - the winner of round two - and Kulhavy, who won here last year and was expected to up his game considerably for this race.

Five riders opened a gap after the start loop, but Absalon wasn't one of them; after a crash in the rock garden and struggling to stay in the mid-20s, the rumoured to be sick French champion abandoned on lap four.  The lead group of five included Schurter, Kulhavy, Marco Fontana (Cannondale), Burry Stander (Specialized) and Ralf Naef (Multivan Merida).  Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) had been in the top five on the first lap, but faded from the leaders.

At the front, Kulhavy and Fontana opened a small gap after one lap on a chase group containing Schurter, Burry Stander (Specialized), and Ralph Naef (Multivan Merida), but all five riders would regroup repeatedly after many of them took turns attacking at various times.  For the first four laps, they mostly stayed together.

On lap five, first Naef and then Fontana were dropped by the other three.  Stander tried an early attack on the final lap, but couldn't hold the pace and dropped off Kulhavy and Schurter.  Then Schurter attacked the former world champion to record the only sub-13 minute lap of the race. It was only slightly faster than Kulhavy, pushed along by the roar of the crowd, but it was enough to give the Swiss rider a six-second gap on his rival, and his second win of the season; on his birthday, no less. Stander soloed in for third, with Fontana finishing just ahead of Naef for fourth and fifth respectively.

"It was a real hard race," said Schurter. "I had a small mechanical on the first lap; my chain dropped off and then I had to gain connection with the leading group, and that was quite hard for me. It was a really awesome race here in front of the Czech crowd. The crowd here is unbelievable, so great. On the uphill it was so loud - everybody was cheering - it makes it fun to race in front of a crowd like this. And they are really fair, they cheer for a Swiss guy too, not just for Kulhavy."

"The best is when you can win on your birthday," said Schurter. "I had some more energy today, being my birthday, and I wanted to win. It is really a great feeling to win a World Cup on your birthday."

Schurter leads the overall World Cup rankings with 700 points, followed by Burry Stander with 510 and Kulhavy at 425. Absalon dropped from second to fifth, behind Fontana.

Specialized topped the team results for the day and the overall World Cup standings.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team1:26:46
2Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing0:00:06
3Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing0:00:17
4Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:46
5Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:00:47
6Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:14
7Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:01:20
8Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:01:32
9Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing0:01:43
10José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:01:47
11Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing0:02:03
12Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:15
13Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:02:23
14Max Plaxton (Can)0:02:32
15Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:57
16Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:03:13
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)0:03:15
18Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:03:17
19Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:03:28
20Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek0:03:29
21Jiri Novak (Cze)0:03:36
22Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
23Sven Nys (Bel)0:03:51
24Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec
25Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Lapierre International0:04:24
26Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:04:25
27Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:04:31
28Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:04:39
29Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:04:42
30Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:05:04
31Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized0:05:08
32Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing0:05:10
33Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:05:11
34Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing0:05:19
35Marek Konwa* (Pol) Milka- Superior MTB Racing Team0:05:25
36Lukas Sablik (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized0:05:26
37Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:05:27
38Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)0:05:33
39Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing0:05:50
40Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop0:06:00
41Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek0:06:10
42Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Milka- Superior MTB Racing Team
43Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:06:11
44Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea Racing Team0:06:17
45Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
46Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.0:06:19
47Martino Fruet (Ita)0:06:20
48Kristian Hynek (Cze)0:06:26
49Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek0:06:27
50Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:06:34
51Andras Parti (Hun)0:06:38
52Jürg Graf (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:06:44
53Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:06:51
54Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:06:54
55Philip Buys (RSA)
56Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing0:06:55
57Kevin Pauwels (Bel)0:07:01
58Michal Lami (Svk)
59Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour0:07:16
60Martin Loo (Est) Hard Rock Canossa Merida0:07:24
61Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:07:31
62Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
63Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team0:07:36
64Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour0:07:46
65Pavel Boudny (Cze)0:07:55
66Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
67Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:08:09
68Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:08:16
69Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:08:23
70Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team Newcycling0:08:42
71Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:09:15
72Tom Meeusen (Bel)0:09:22
73Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys Team0:09:26
74Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:09:35
75Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:09:41
76Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) TX Active Bianchi0:09:44
77Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:09:50
78Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:09:54
79Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)0:10:06
80Markus Bauer (Ger)0:10:20
81Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:10:31
82David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey-Cannondale0:10:36
83David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
84Adam Morka (Can)0:10:38
85Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing0:10:39
86Pascal Meyer (Swi)0:10:58
87Jan Jobanek (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:11:02
88Andy Eyring (Ger)0:11:09
89Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Por) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek0:11:21
90Daniel Geismayr (Aut)0:11:22
91Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:11:31
92Dariusz Batek (Pol)0:12:01
93Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:12:14
94Hannes Metzler (Aut)0:12:58
-1lapSid Taberlay (Aus)
-1lapDaniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
-1lapHans Becking (Ned) Milka- Superior MTB Racing Team
-1lapSpencer Paxson (USA) Kona
-1lapLukas Kaufmann (Swi) Team Fujibikes Rockets
-1lapMartin Haring (Svk)
-1lapTim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
-1lapPierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International
-1lapPaolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
-1lapMichael Broderick (USA)
-1lapPatrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
-1lapRafal Hebisz (Pol)
-1lapJavier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)
-1lapMatous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
-1lapSang Hoon Na (Kor)
-1lapDavid Escolar Ballesteros (Spa)
-2lapsDerek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
-2lapsSteffen Thum (Ger)
-2lapsMariusz Gil (Pol)
-2lapsRafal Alchimowiz (Pol)
-2lapsMilan Barenyi (Svk)
-2lapsAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa)
-2lapsJan Fojtik (Cze)
-2lapsChristopher Maletz (Ger)
-2lapsGiuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
-2lapsCristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)
-2lapsVitalii Zubchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
-2lapsSimon Seehofer (Aut)
-2lapsKirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
-2lapsWeisong Tong (Chn)
-2lapsTomasz Drozdz (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
-3lapsFelix Euteneuer (Ger)
-3lapsMatthias Waldhart (Aut)
-3lapsBostjan Hribovsek (Slo)
-3lapsZdenek Mlynar (Cze)
-3lapsFrantisek Zilak (Cze)
-3lapsIoan Tudor Radu (Rom)
-3lapsBrian Lopes (USA)
-3lapsGabor Bogar (Hun)
-3lapsArtyom Golovaschenko (Kaz)
-4lapsElisei Miron (Rom)
-4lapsMiha Halzer (Slo) Energijateam.Com
-4lapsGeorge Vlad Sabau (Rom)
-4lapsLubomir Vojta (Cze)
-4lapsBesik Gavasheli (Geo)
DNFPiotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
DNFKazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
DNFKevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
DNFSeverin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
DNFJulien Absalon (Fra) Orbea Racing Team
DNFMarek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
DNFChristoph Soukup (Aut)
DNFMatthias Wengelin (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
DNFAdrian Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
DNFDavy Huygens (Bel)
DNFSimon Gegenheimer (Ger)
DNFSepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
DNFUwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
DNFRobby De Bock (Bel)
DNSOla Kjören (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
DNSMarco Schätzing (Ger)
DNSMarkus Loisl (Aut)
DNSDennis Ebert (Ned)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Racing87pts
2Multivan Merida Biking Team64
3Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team63
4Cannondale Factory Racing49
5Rabobank Giant Offroad Team29
6BMC Mountainbike Racing Team26
8Trek World Racing18
10Giant Factory Off-Road Team12
11Subaru - Trek11
12TX Active Bianchi9
13Elettroveneta - Corratec9
14Lapierre International6
15Topeak Ergon Racing Team4
16BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry1

Elite men individual World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team700pts
2Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing510
3Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing425
4Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing410
5Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea Racing Team400
6Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing385
7José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team315
8Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team300
9Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi292
10Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team290
11Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing290
12Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team240
13Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team235
14Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing234
15Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team216
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R211
17Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry204
18Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing200
19Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing198
20Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing192
21Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team182
22Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea Racing Team160
23Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing160
24Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team158
25Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team150
26Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing149
27Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team149
28Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta - Corratec148
29Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team148
30Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek124
31Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing118
32Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team117
33Max Plaxton (Can)112
34Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi111
35Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Lapierre International105
36Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized104
37Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec103
38Sven Nys (Bel)100
39Henk Jaap * Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team100
40Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team98
41Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing94
42Marek * Konwa (Pol) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team93
43Jiri Novak (Cze)91
44Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)88
45Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing76
46Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix74
47Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team68
48Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing65
49Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team56
50Jürg Graf (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team54
51Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix53
52Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team48
53Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour46
54Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team46
55Lukas Sablik (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized42
56Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop42
57Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team41
58Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team40
59Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.34
60Martino Fruet (Ita)32
61Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team30
62Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team30
63Philip Buys (RSA)30
64Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team29
65Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek27
66Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team24
67Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team20
68Kristian Hynek (Cze)20
69Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek19
70Andras Parti (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team17
71Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team16
72Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team16
73Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team14
74Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team13
75Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)12
76Kevin Pauwels (Bel)11
77Michal Lami (Svk)10
78David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)10
79Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys Team10
80Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour9
81Martin Loo (Est) Hard Rock Canossa Merida8

Elite men team World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Racing227pts
2Cannondale Factory Racing181
3Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team164
4Multivan Merida Biking Team163
5Orbea Racing Team94
6Rabobank Giant Offroad Team92
7Trek World Racing82
8TX Active Bianchi60
9BMC Mountainbike Racing Team59
10Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing51
11Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team39
12BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry36
13Scott-3Roxracing35
14Elettroveneta - Corratec24
15Giant Factory Off-Road Team14
16Subaru - Trek11
17Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized8
18Lapierre International6
19S&H Superior MTB Team5
20Topeak Ergon Racing Team4
21Giant Swiss SR - Suntour1

