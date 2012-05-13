Image 1 of 71 Team Specialized topped the standings (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 71 Jose Antonio Hermida hugs Ralph Naef (Multivan Merida) after the finish. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 71 Andy Eyring (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 71 Sven Nys in action (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 71 Sven Nys recovers after the finish (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 71 Ralph Naef and Marco Fontana celebrate. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 71 Jaroslav Kulhavy congratulates Nino Schurter after the finish (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 71 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 71 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) celebrates victory in the Nove Mesto na Morave round of the World Cup. As the end of the Olympic qualification period approaches, the intensity of racing keeps increasing at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. In round 3 of the elite men's cross country series, in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) increased his lead in the men's series, after a fierce battle with defending champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized), who was racing before a home crowd.

In the men's field, the competition was expected to be between Schurter, Julien Absalon (Orbea) - the winner of round two - and Kulhavy, who won here last year and was expected to up his game considerably for this race.

Five riders opened a gap after the start loop, but Absalon wasn't one of them; after a crash in the rock garden and struggling to stay in the mid-20s, the rumoured to be sick French champion abandoned on lap four. The lead group of five included Schurter, Kulhavy, Marco Fontana (Cannondale), Burry Stander (Specialized) and Ralf Naef (Multivan Merida). Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) had been in the top five on the first lap, but faded from the leaders.

At the front, Kulhavy and Fontana opened a small gap after one lap on a chase group containing Schurter, Burry Stander (Specialized), and Ralph Naef (Multivan Merida), but all five riders would regroup repeatedly after many of them took turns attacking at various times. For the first four laps, they mostly stayed together.

On lap five, first Naef and then Fontana were dropped by the other three. Stander tried an early attack on the final lap, but couldn't hold the pace and dropped off Kulhavy and Schurter. Then Schurter attacked the former world champion to record the only sub-13 minute lap of the race. It was only slightly faster than Kulhavy, pushed along by the roar of the crowd, but it was enough to give the Swiss rider a six-second gap on his rival, and his second win of the season; on his birthday, no less. Stander soloed in for third, with Fontana finishing just ahead of Naef for fourth and fifth respectively.

"It was a real hard race," said Schurter. "I had a small mechanical on the first lap; my chain dropped off and then I had to gain connection with the leading group, and that was quite hard for me. It was a really awesome race here in front of the Czech crowd. The crowd here is unbelievable, so great. On the uphill it was so loud - everybody was cheering - it makes it fun to race in front of a crowd like this. And they are really fair, they cheer for a Swiss guy too, not just for Kulhavy."

"The best is when you can win on your birthday," said Schurter. "I had some more energy today, being my birthday, and I wanted to win. It is really a great feeling to win a World Cup on your birthday."

Schurter leads the overall World Cup rankings with 700 points, followed by Burry Stander with 510 and Kulhavy at 425. Absalon dropped from second to fifth, behind Fontana.

Specialized topped the team results for the day and the overall World Cup standings.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 1:26:46 2 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing 0:00:06 3 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing 0:00:17 4 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:46 5 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:00:47 6 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:14 7 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:01:20 8 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:01:32 9 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 0:01:43 10 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:47 11 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:02:03 12 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:02:15 13 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:02:23 14 Max Plaxton (Can) 0:02:32 15 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:02:57 16 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:13 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) 0:03:15 18 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:03:17 19 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:03:28 20 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:03:29 21 Jiri Novak (Cze) 0:03:36 22 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 23 Sven Nys (Bel) 0:03:51 24 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec 25 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Lapierre International 0:04:24 26 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:04:25 27 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:04:31 28 Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:04:39 29 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:04:42 30 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:05:04 31 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized 0:05:08 32 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 0:05:10 33 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:05:11 34 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 0:05:19 35 Marek Konwa* (Pol) Milka- Superior MTB Racing Team 0:05:25 36 Lukas Sablik (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized 0:05:26 37 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:05:27 38 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) 0:05:33 39 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 0:05:50 40 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:06:00 41 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek 0:06:10 42 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Milka- Superior MTB Racing Team 43 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:06:11 44 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea Racing Team 0:06:17 45 Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 46 Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 0:06:19 47 Martino Fruet (Ita) 0:06:20 48 Kristian Hynek (Cze) 0:06:26 49 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:06:27 50 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:06:34 51 Andras Parti (Hun) 0:06:38 52 Jürg Graf (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:06:44 53 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:06:51 54 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:06:54 55 Philip Buys (RSA) 56 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing 0:06:55 57 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) 0:07:01 58 Michal Lami (Svk) 59 Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 0:07:16 60 Martin Loo (Est) Hard Rock Canossa Merida 0:07:24 61 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:07:31 62 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 63 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team 0:07:36 64 Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 0:07:46 65 Pavel Boudny (Cze) 0:07:55 66 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 67 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:08:09 68 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:08:16 69 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:08:23 70 Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team Newcycling 0:08:42 71 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:09:15 72 Tom Meeusen (Bel) 0:09:22 73 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys Team 0:09:26 74 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:09:35 75 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:09:41 76 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) TX Active Bianchi 0:09:44 77 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:09:50 78 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:09:54 79 Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam) 0:10:06 80 Markus Bauer (Ger) 0:10:20 81 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:10:31 82 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey-Cannondale 0:10:36 83 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 84 Adam Morka (Can) 0:10:38 85 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:10:39 86 Pascal Meyer (Swi) 0:10:58 87 Jan Jobanek (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:11:02 88 Andy Eyring (Ger) 0:11:09 89 Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Por) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek 0:11:21 90 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) 0:11:22 91 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:11:31 92 Dariusz Batek (Pol) 0:12:01 93 Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:12:14 94 Hannes Metzler (Aut) 0:12:58 -1lap Sid Taberlay (Aus) -1lap Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -1lap Hans Becking (Ned) Milka- Superior MTB Racing Team -1lap Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona -1lap Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Team Fujibikes Rockets -1lap Martin Haring (Svk) -1lap Tim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team -1lap Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International -1lap Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) -1lap Michael Broderick (USA) -1lap Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team -1lap Rafal Hebisz (Pol) -1lap Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi) -1lap Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team -1lap Sang Hoon Na (Kor) -1lap David Escolar Ballesteros (Spa) -2laps Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing -2laps Steffen Thum (Ger) -2laps Mariusz Gil (Pol) -2laps Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol) -2laps Milan Barenyi (Svk) -2laps Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) -2laps Jan Fojtik (Cze) -2laps Christopher Maletz (Ger) -2laps Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) -2laps Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi) -2laps Vitalii Zubchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team -2laps Simon Seehofer (Aut) -2laps Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) -2laps Weisong Tong (Chn) -2laps Tomasz Drozdz (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team -3laps Felix Euteneuer (Ger) -3laps Matthias Waldhart (Aut) -3laps Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo) -3laps Zdenek Mlynar (Cze) -3laps Frantisek Zilak (Cze) -3laps Ioan Tudor Radu (Rom) -3laps Brian Lopes (USA) -3laps Gabor Bogar (Hun) -3laps Artyom Golovaschenko (Kaz) -4laps Elisei Miron (Rom) -4laps Miha Halzer (Slo) Energijateam.Com -4laps George Vlad Sabau (Rom) -4laps Lubomir Vojta (Cze) -4laps Besik Gavasheli (Geo) DNF Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team DNF Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) DNF Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team DNF Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team DNF Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea Racing Team DNF Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team DNF Christoph Soukup (Aut) DNF Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet DNF Adrian Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team DNF Davy Huygens (Bel) DNF Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) DNF Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team DNF Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team DNF Robby De Bock (Bel) DNS Ola Kjören (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet DNS Marco Schätzing (Ger) DNS Markus Loisl (Aut) DNS Dennis Ebert (Ned)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized Racing 87 pts 2 Multivan Merida Biking Team 64 3 Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 63 4 Cannondale Factory Racing 49 5 Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 29 6 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 26 8 Trek World Racing 18 10 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 12 11 Subaru - Trek 11 12 TX Active Bianchi 9 13 Elettroveneta - Corratec 9 14 Lapierre International 6 15 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 4 16 BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 1

Elite men individual World Cup standings after three rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 700 pts 2 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing 510 3 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing 425 4 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 410 5 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea Racing Team 400 6 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 385 7 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 315 8 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 300 9 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 292 10 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 290 11 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 290 12 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 240 13 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 235 14 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing 234 15 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 216 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R 211 17 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 204 18 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 200 19 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 198 20 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 192 21 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 182 22 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea Racing Team 160 23 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 160 24 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 158 25 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 150 26 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 149 27 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 149 28 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta - Corratec 148 29 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 148 30 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek 124 31 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing 118 32 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 117 33 Max Plaxton (Can) 112 34 Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 111 35 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Lapierre International 105 36 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized 104 37 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec 103 38 Sven Nys (Bel) 100 39 Henk Jaap * Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 100 40 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 98 41 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 94 42 Marek * Konwa (Pol) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team 93 43 Jiri Novak (Cze) 91 44 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) 88 45 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 76 46 Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 74 47 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 68 48 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 65 49 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 56 50 Jürg Graf (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 54 51 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 53 52 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 48 53 Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour 46 54 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team 46 55 Lukas Sablik (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized 42 56 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 42 57 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team 41 58 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 40 59 Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 34 60 Martino Fruet (Ita) 32 61 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 30 62 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 30 63 Philip Buys (RSA) 30 64 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 29 65 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek 27 66 Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 24 67 Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team 20 68 Kristian Hynek (Cze) 20 69 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek 19 70 Andras Parti (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team 17 71 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 16 72 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 16 73 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 14 74 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 13 75 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 12 76 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) 11 77 Michal Lami (Svk) 10 78 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 10 79 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys Team 10 80 Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour 9 81 Martin Loo (Est) Hard Rock Canossa Merida 8