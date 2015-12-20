Trending

Jaspers claims junior victory in Namur

Dekker and Turgis second and third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jappe Jaspers (Bel)0:45:58
2Jens Dekker (Ned)0:00:11
3Tanguy Turgis (Fra)0:00:33
4Spencer Petrov (USA)0:00:38
5Seppe Rombouts (Bel)0:01:10
6Gage Hecht (USA)0:01:37
7Florian Vermeersch (Bel)0:01:43
8Kevin Kuhn (Swi)0:01:46
9Toon Vandebosch (Bel)0:01:47
10Edoardo Xillo (Ita)0:01:48
11Jokin Alberdi (Spa)0:01:51
12Marino Noordam (Ned)0:01:58
13Jarno Liessens (Bel)0:01:59
14Thymen Arensman (Ned)0:02:04
15Mickaël Crispin (Fra)0:02:15
16Mitch Groot (Ned)0:02:22
17Clement Levallois (Fra)0:02:36
18Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)0:02:54
19Alessio Dhoore (Bel)
20Denzel Stephenson (USA)0:03:06
21Thijs Wolsink (Ned)0:03:09
22Jarne Driesen (Bel)0:03:13
23Alex Colman (Bel)0:03:19
24Eric Brunner (USA)0:03:20
25Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)0:03:29
26Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa)0:03:33
27Timo Kielich (Bel)
28William Gascoyne (GBr)0:03:44
29Lois Dufaux (Swi)0:03:55
30Maximilian Mobis (Ger)0:04:01
31Michel Ries (Lux)0:04:11
32Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)0:04:23
33Mark Donovan (GBr)0:04:24
34Andreas Goeman (Bel)0:04:28
35Victor Vandebosch (Bel)0:04:34
36Niklas Markl (Ger)0:04:41
37Cameron Beard (USA)0:04:47
38David Conroy (Irl)
39Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)0:05:10
40Kyle Agterberg (Ned)0:05:13
41Jari De Clercq (Bel)0:05:27
42Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned)0:05:30
43Jan Gavenda (Cze)0:05:32
44Felix Keiser (Lux)0:06:06
45Jan Novak (Cze)0:06:31
46Evan Clouse (USA)0:06:33
47Michele Bassani (Ita)
48Misch Leyder (Lux)0:06:48
49Hynek Palicka (Cze)0:06:55
50Paul Rudolph (Ger)0:07:05
51Harry Yates (GBr)
52Felix Schreiber (Lux)
53Håkon Aalrust (Nor)
54Ben Walkerden (Aus)
55Jakub Varhanovsky (Svk)
56Tarik Haupt (Ger)
57Matej Syrovatka (Cze)
58Jan Gajdosik (Svk)
59Sindre Mohr (Nor)
60Noah Fries (Lux)
61Gilles Roulling (Lux)
62Šimon Vanícek (Cze)
63Noah Barrow (Aus)
64Slavomir Kujan (Svk)
65Martin Chren (Svk)

