Jaspers claims junior victory in Namur
Dekker and Turgis second and third
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel)
|0:45:58
|2
|Jens Dekker (Ned)
|0:00:11
|3
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra)
|0:00:33
|4
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:00:38
|5
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
|0:01:10
|6
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:01:37
|7
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:01:43
|8
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:01:46
|9
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:01:47
|10
|Edoardo Xillo (Ita)
|0:01:48
|11
|Jokin Alberdi (Spa)
|0:01:51
|12
|Marino Noordam (Ned)
|0:01:58
|13
|Jarno Liessens (Bel)
|0:01:59
|14
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|0:02:04
|15
|Mickaël Crispin (Fra)
|0:02:15
|16
|Mitch Groot (Ned)
|0:02:22
|17
|Clement Levallois (Fra)
|0:02:36
|18
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|0:02:54
|19
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel)
|20
|Denzel Stephenson (USA)
|0:03:06
|21
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned)
|0:03:09
|22
|Jarne Driesen (Bel)
|0:03:13
|23
|Alex Colman (Bel)
|0:03:19
|24
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:03:20
|25
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
|0:03:29
|26
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa)
|0:03:33
|27
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|28
|William Gascoyne (GBr)
|0:03:44
|29
|Lois Dufaux (Swi)
|0:03:55
|30
|Maximilian Mobis (Ger)
|0:04:01
|31
|Michel Ries (Lux)
|0:04:11
|32
|Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)
|0:04:23
|33
|Mark Donovan (GBr)
|0:04:24
|34
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:04:28
|35
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:04:34
|36
|Niklas Markl (Ger)
|0:04:41
|37
|Cameron Beard (USA)
|0:04:47
|38
|David Conroy (Irl)
|39
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)
|0:05:10
|40
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|0:05:13
|41
|Jari De Clercq (Bel)
|0:05:27
|42
|Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned)
|0:05:30
|43
|Jan Gavenda (Cze)
|0:05:32
|44
|Felix Keiser (Lux)
|0:06:06
|45
|Jan Novak (Cze)
|0:06:31
|46
|Evan Clouse (USA)
|0:06:33
|47
|Michele Bassani (Ita)
|48
|Misch Leyder (Lux)
|0:06:48
|49
|Hynek Palicka (Cze)
|0:06:55
|50
|Paul Rudolph (Ger)
|0:07:05
|51
|Harry Yates (GBr)
|52
|Felix Schreiber (Lux)
|53
|Håkon Aalrust (Nor)
|54
|Ben Walkerden (Aus)
|55
|Jakub Varhanovsky (Svk)
|56
|Tarik Haupt (Ger)
|57
|Matej Syrovatka (Cze)
|58
|Jan Gajdosik (Svk)
|59
|Sindre Mohr (Nor)
|60
|Noah Fries (Lux)
|61
|Gilles Roulling (Lux)
|62
|Šimon Vanícek (Cze)
|63
|Noah Barrow (Aus)
|64
|Slavomir Kujan (Svk)
|65
|Martin Chren (Svk)
