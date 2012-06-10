Trending

Ragot distances Atherton with World Cup win in Ft. William

Nicole makes podium, moves to third overall

Women's podium: Floriane Pugin, Rachel Atherton, Emmeline Ragot, Myriam Nicole, Tracy Moseley

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Tracy Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride)

(Image credit: Philippe Garcia / Hutchinson United Ride)
Tracy Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride)

(Image credit: Philippe Garcia / Hutchinson United Ride)
Tracy Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) in the final

(Image credit: Philippe Garcia / Hutchinson United Ride)
Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker Team) warming up

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker Team)

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)

After training all week during the driest conditions on record, the wet weather returned for round three of the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William, Scotland. The wet and muddy conditions did not stop the World Cup leader from padding her lead in the standings, as Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker) held off all challengers to record victory. Ragot spent much of the women's race sitting in the hot seat, after suffering a flat during qualifying.

In qualifying, the course was so dry that organizers resorted to wetting down sections of the run that was become extremely loose and washing out. However, overnight the always threatening Highlands rain moved in, and continued to fall more or less steadily throughout racing, backing off occasionally, only to return. Proof as to how poor the conditions were could be seen in the winning time: Ragot didn't came close to the fastest time set in qualifying by round two winner Rachel Atherton (GT Factory).

Ragot started halfway through the women's field. Rachel Atherton's fastest time in qualifying was a blazing 5:15.146, but early riders were having trouble getting under six minutes in race day conditions. Celine Gros (Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie) was the only to do so before Ragot took a staggering 28 seconds off to claim the lead.

As rider after rider came down, none could get within 10 seconds of Ragot's time until the final two riders. Myriam Nicole (Commencal/Riding Addiction), the second fastest qualifier, came in 9.416 seconds slower than Ragot, so it was up to Atherton. Atherton came through the top split over a second and a half faster than Ragot, but lost nearly two and a half seconds by the second split, recovering slightly by the finish to end up 1.315 seconds behind. Nicole took third.

"It was a long time that I was waiting, but I just tried to stay mellow," agreed Ragot. "I had a good feeling on my bike, but it was pretty muddy conditions and you have to go fast but not slip on the rocks, so it was hard conditions."

Ragot now leads the women's standings with 570 points, followed by Atherton - who missed round one - with 450 and Nicole at 441.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team0:05:27.089
2Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:00:01.315
3Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:09.416
4Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott110:00:11.698
5Tracy Moseley (GBr)0:00:14.259
6Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride0:00:19.713
7Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr0:00:22.696
8Anita Molcik (Aut)0:00:26.566
9Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie0:00:28.738
10Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International0:00:32.728
11Miranda Miller (Can)0:00:33.938
12Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott110:00:34.899
13Fionn Griffiths (GBr)0:00:38.727
14Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr)0:00:39.163
15Sarah Newman (GBr)0:00:41.349
16Mio Suemasa (Jpn)0:00:41.921
17Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team0:00:47.535
18Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)0:00:54.903
19Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:01:02.162
20Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)0:01:30.731
DNFCarina Cappellari (Swi)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GT Factory Racing67pts
2Lapierre International55
3Santa Cruz Syndicate54
4Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof54
5Giant Factory Off-Road Team53
6Trek World Racing40
7MS Mondraker Team40
8Scott1137
9Hutchinson United Ride36
10Devinci Global Racing35
11Commencal / Riding Addiction30
12Monster Energy-Specialized30
13Team Norco International23
14Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team20
15Passion Velo.Fr18
16Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie14
17Kona7
18Unior Tools Team4
19Dirt Norco Race Team4
20Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace3
21Alpine Commencal Austria2
22Ghost Factory Racing Team1

World Cup individual standings after round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team570pts
2Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing450
3Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction441
4Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride437
5Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott11335
6Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott11290
7Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International252
8Anita Molcik (Aut)246
9Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr211
10Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria174
11Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team165
12Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC-Intense127
13Tracy Moseley (GBr)124
14Miranda Miller (Can)95
15Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie90
16Fionn Griffiths (GBr)85
17Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra)84
18Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team80
19Mio Suemasa (Jpn)75
20Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)70
21Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop55
22Caroline Sax (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace40
23Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr)35
24Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie35
25Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)35
26Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team35
27Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)35
28Sarah Newman (GBr)30
29Gabriela Williams (Cze) CG Racing Brigade25
30Carina Cappellari (Swi)20
31Tamara Maria Ulrich (Aut)15

World Cup team standings after round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GT Factory Racing212pts
2Santa Cruz Syndicate172
3Trek World Racing160
4MS Mondraker Team153
5Hutchinson United Ride137
6Lapierre International131
7Devinci Global Racing131
8Scott11121
9Giant Factory Off-Road Team103
10Monster Energy-Specialized97
11Commencal / Riding Addiction85
12Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof66
13Team Norco International64
14Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team63
15Passion Velo.Fr40
16SC-Intense37
17Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team36
18Madison Saracen Downhill Team35
19Alpine Commencal Austria34
20Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie27
21CG Racing Brigade26
22Topcycle By Trek18
23Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace12
24CK Racing Santacruz11
25Torpado Surfing Shop10
26Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing9
27Kona8
28Unior Tools Team7
29Dirt Norco Race Team4
30Ghost Factory Racing Team3

