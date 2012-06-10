Image 1 of 7 Women's podium: Floriane Pugin, Rachel Atherton, Emmeline Ragot, Myriam Nicole, Tracy Moseley (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 2 of 7 Tracy Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) (Image credit: Philippe Garcia / Hutchinson United Ride) Image 3 of 7 Tracy Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) (Image credit: Philippe Garcia / Hutchinson United Ride) Image 4 of 7 Tracy Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) in the final (Image credit: Philippe Garcia / Hutchinson United Ride) Image 5 of 7 Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker Team) warming up (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 6 of 7 Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 7 of 7 Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker Team) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)

After training all week during the driest conditions on record, the wet weather returned for round three of the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William, Scotland. The wet and muddy conditions did not stop the World Cup leader from padding her lead in the standings, as Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker) held off all challengers to record victory. Ragot spent much of the women's race sitting in the hot seat, after suffering a flat during qualifying.

In qualifying, the course was so dry that organizers resorted to wetting down sections of the run that was become extremely loose and washing out. However, overnight the always threatening Highlands rain moved in, and continued to fall more or less steadily throughout racing, backing off occasionally, only to return. Proof as to how poor the conditions were could be seen in the winning time: Ragot didn't came close to the fastest time set in qualifying by round two winner Rachel Atherton (GT Factory).

Ragot started halfway through the women's field. Rachel Atherton's fastest time in qualifying was a blazing 5:15.146, but early riders were having trouble getting under six minutes in race day conditions. Celine Gros (Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie) was the only to do so before Ragot took a staggering 28 seconds off to claim the lead.

As rider after rider came down, none could get within 10 seconds of Ragot's time until the final two riders. Myriam Nicole (Commencal/Riding Addiction), the second fastest qualifier, came in 9.416 seconds slower than Ragot, so it was up to Atherton. Atherton came through the top split over a second and a half faster than Ragot, but lost nearly two and a half seconds by the second split, recovering slightly by the finish to end up 1.315 seconds behind. Nicole took third.

"It was a long time that I was waiting, but I just tried to stay mellow," agreed Ragot. "I had a good feeling on my bike, but it was pretty muddy conditions and you have to go fast but not slip on the rocks, so it was hard conditions."

Ragot now leads the women's standings with 570 points, followed by Atherton - who missed round one - with 450 and Nicole at 441.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 0:05:27.089 2 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:01.315 3 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:09.416 4 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott11 0:00:11.698 5 Tracy Moseley (GBr) 0:00:14.259 6 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 0:00:19.713 7 Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 0:00:22.696 8 Anita Molcik (Aut) 0:00:26.566 9 Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 0:00:28.738 10 Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International 0:00:32.728 11 Miranda Miller (Can) 0:00:33.938 12 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott11 0:00:34.899 13 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 0:00:38.727 14 Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) 0:00:39.163 15 Sarah Newman (GBr) 0:00:41.349 16 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 0:00:41.921 17 Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:47.535 18 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) 0:00:54.903 19 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:01:02.162 20 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 0:01:30.731 DNF Carina Cappellari (Swi)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GT Factory Racing 67 pts 2 Lapierre International 55 3 Santa Cruz Syndicate 54 4 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 54 5 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 53 6 Trek World Racing 40 7 MS Mondraker Team 40 8 Scott11 37 9 Hutchinson United Ride 36 10 Devinci Global Racing 35 11 Commencal / Riding Addiction 30 12 Monster Energy-Specialized 30 13 Team Norco International 23 14 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 20 15 Passion Velo.Fr 18 16 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 14 17 Kona 7 18 Unior Tools Team 4 19 Dirt Norco Race Team 4 20 Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 3 21 Alpine Commencal Austria 2 22 Ghost Factory Racing Team 1

World Cup individual standings after round 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 570 pts 2 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 450 3 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 441 4 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 437 5 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott11 335 6 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott11 290 7 Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International 252 8 Anita Molcik (Aut) 246 9 Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 211 10 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 174 11 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 165 12 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC-Intense 127 13 Tracy Moseley (GBr) 124 14 Miranda Miller (Can) 95 15 Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 90 16 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 85 17 Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra) 84 18 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 80 19 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 75 20 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 70 21 Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 55 22 Caroline Sax (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 40 23 Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) 35 24 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 35 25 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 35 26 Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team 35 27 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) 35 28 Sarah Newman (GBr) 30 29 Gabriela Williams (Cze) CG Racing Brigade 25 30 Carina Cappellari (Swi) 20 31 Tamara Maria Ulrich (Aut) 15