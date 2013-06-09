Trending

Gee Atherton wins Fort William World Cup

,

Siblings double up on victories at home World Cup

Image 1 of 23

Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) on his way to winning the Fort William downhill World Cup

Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) on his way to winning the Fort William downhill World Cup
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 23

Gee and Rachel Atherton, brother and sister, celebrate both winning the first 2013 Downhill World Cup in Fort William

Gee and Rachel Atherton, brother and sister, celebrate both winning the first 2013 Downhill World Cup in Fort William
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 23

Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing)

Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 23

Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH)

Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 23

Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing)

Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 23

Samuel Hill (hain Reaction Cycles.com / Nukeproof)

Samuel Hill (hain Reaction Cycles.com / Nukeproof)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 23

Brook Macdonald (Trek World Racing)

Brook Macdonald (Trek World Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 23

Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)

Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 23

Michael Hannah (Hutchinson UR)

Michael Hannah (Hutchinson UR)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 23

Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)

Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 23

Samuel Blenkinsop (Lapierre Gravity Republic)

Samuel Blenkinsop (Lapierre Gravity Republic)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 23

Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles.com / Nukeproof)

Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles.com / Nukeproof)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 23

Troy Brosnan (Specialized Racing DH)

Troy Brosnan (Specialized Racing DH)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 23

Watering the track at Fort William - something nobody ever thought would be necessary

Watering the track at Fort William - something nobody ever thought would be necessary
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 23

Steve Peat against the Scottish highlands

Steve Peat against the Scottish highlands
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 23

Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH)

Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 23

Marc Beaumont (GT Factory Racing)

Marc Beaumont (GT Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 23

Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team)

Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 23

Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate)

Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 23

Greg Minaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate)

Greg Minaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 23

Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)

Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 23

Brook Macdonald (Trek World Racing)

Brook Macdonald (Trek World Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 23

Greg Williamson (Trek World Racing)

Greg Williamson (Trek World Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Making it the perfect day for the Atherton family, Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) finished off what his sister had begun earlier in the day by winning the Fort William Downhill World Cup on Scotland on Sunday afternoon.

Gee Atherton blazed down the mountain with the fastest time of 4:36.712. New Zealander Brook Macdonald (Trek World Racing) had the second best run of the day at 1.142 seconds and Canadian Steve Smith rounded out the top three at 1.361.

"It's been awhile since I've won here. For me, it doesn't get better than this," Atherton told Redbull.tv. He last won in Fort William three years ago. "It was a good, smooth run. I couldn't have asked for a better run, really."

"I'm stoked to start the World Cup series like this. Bring it on, I say."

Notably absent from the podium were former world champion Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles) in sixth, fastest qualifier Danny Hart (Giant) in seventh, world champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz) in eighth and the man who has dominated the World Cup circuit for the past two years, Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH), in 20th.

After his run, Minnaar said, "I was too tense up top. I was riding really stiff and not as smooth as I would have liked. I had a pretty decent bottom. Considering the conditions, I'm stoked to have come down."

None of the favorites experienced major crashes or mechanicals. Racers competed under sunny skies.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:04:36.712
2Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:01.142
3Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:00:01.361
4Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:01.489
5Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR0:00:01.968
6Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:02.131
7Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:02.644
8Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:04.065
9Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:04.084
10Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing0:00:05.416
11Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:00:06.555
12Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH0:00:06.603
13Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:08.112
14Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team0:00:08.298
15Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:08.356
16Cameron Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:08.380
17Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:08.628
18Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team0:00:08.658
19Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:08.758
20Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH0:00:08.901
21Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona0:00:08.986
22Lewis Buchanan (GBr) SC Intense0:00:09.147
23Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:09.386
24Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott0:00:10.505
25Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing0:00:10.808
26Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:10.965
27Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott0:00:10.984
28Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:11.123
29Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees0:00:11.610
30Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team0:00:12.324
31George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:12.476
32Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR0:00:12.611
33Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:12.695
34Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian0:00:13.005
35Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing0:00:13.061
36Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International0:00:13.144
37Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:13.213
38Mickael Pascal (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian0:00:14.028
39Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost0:00:14.141
40Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek0:00:14.218
41Edward Masters (NZl)0:00:14.267
42Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)0:00:14.545
43Ben Cathro (GBr)0:00:14.569
44Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:14.633
45Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:15.081
46Harry Heath (GBr)0:00:15.161
47Fraser Mcglone (GBr)0:00:15.664
48Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek0:00:16.160
49Filip Polc (Svk) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:16.306
50Remi Gauvin (Can)0:00:16.327
51Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense0:00:16.415
52Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:16.626
53Alexander Kangas (Swe)0:00:16.825
54Mathew Stuttard (GBr)0:00:17.094
55Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:17.099
56Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:17.106
57Kyle Sangers (Can)0:00:17.857
58Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)0:00:19.112
59Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing0:00:19.577
60Matthew Walker (NZl)0:00:20.777
61Richard Thomas (GBr)0:00:20.929
62Johann Potgieter (RSA) RRP Ghost0:00:21.889
63Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:00:22.585
64Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:22.698
65Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade0:00:22.722
66Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees0:00:22.896
67Gareth Brewin (GBr)0:00:23.050
68Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian0:00:23.704
69Benny Strasser (Ger)0:00:24.023
70Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:00:25.469
71Oliwer Kangas (Swe)0:00:26.017
72Bryn Dickerson (NZl)0:00:26.085
73Rhys Atkinson (Aus)0:00:37.204
74Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:46.786
75Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott0:00:54.355
76Reece Potter (NZl)0:00:57.636
77Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)0:00:57.784
78Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:02:51.180
DNFDan Sheridan (Irl)
DNFMatthew Beer (Can)
DNFMatthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
DNFJono Jones (GBr)
DNFLogan Binggeli (USA)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GT Factory Racing100pts
2Lapierre Gravity Republic65
3Trek World Racing62
4Madison Saracen Downhill Team48
5Giant Factory Off-Road Team48
6Gstaad-Scott45
7Santa Cruz Syndicate45
8Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof44
9Hutchinson UR42
10Commencal / Riding Addiction40
11MS Mondraker Team39
12Devinci Global Racing32
13Specialized Racing DH30
14Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team18
15Team Norco International16
16SC Intense14
17Blackthorn GT12
18Evil Vengeance Tour12
19FMD Racing / Intense Cycles10
20Kona10
21Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie4
22GT / 360 Degrees2
23Pivot Factory Team1

Elite men downhill World Cup standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing240pts
2Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing180
3Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing162
4Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic155
5Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team140
6Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR135
7Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof112
8Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate98
9Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof84
10Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH81
11Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team81
12Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate80
13Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing75
14Cameron Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team74
15Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team73
16Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic73
17Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH72
18Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing70
19Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour69
20Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team67
21Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team66
22Lewis Buchanan (GBr) SC Intense65
23Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction64
24Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing61
25Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona60
26Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott57
27Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott54
28Richard° Rude Jr (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team53
29Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees52
30Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team51
31George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing50
32Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR49
33Harry Heath (GBr)49
34Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour48
35Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian47
36Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing46
37Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International45
38Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team44
39Mickael Pascal (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian43
40Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost42
41Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek41
42Edward Masters (NZl)40
43Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)39
44Ben Cathro (GBr)38
45Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate37
46Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team36
47Fraser Mcglone (GBr)34
48Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek33
49Filip Polc (Svk) Evil Vengeance Tour32
50Remi Gauvin (Can)31
51Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense30
52Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria29
53Alexander Kangas (Swe)28
54Mathew Stuttard (GBr)27
55Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team26
56Scott Mears (GBr)25
57Kyle Sangers (Can)24
58Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)23
59Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing22
60Matthew Walker (NZl)21
61Richard Thomas (GBr)20
62Johann Potgieter (RSA) RRP Ghost19
63Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team18
64Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour17
65Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade16
66Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees15
67Gareth Brewin (GBr)14
68Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian13
69Benny Strasser (Ger)12
70Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team11
71Oliwer Kangas (Swe)10
72Bryn Dickerson (NZl)9
73Rhys Atkinson (Aus)8
74Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour7
75Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott6
76Reece Potter (NZl)5
77Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)4
78Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction3

Team World Cup standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GT Factory Racing100pts
2Lapierre Gravity Republic65
3Trek World Racing62
4Madison Saracen Downhill Team48
5Giant Factory Off-Road Team48
6Gstaad-Scott45
7Santa Cruz Syndicate45
8Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof44
9Hutchinson UR42
10Commencal / Riding Addiction40
11MS Mondraker Team39
12Devinci Global Racing32
13Specialized Racing DH30
14Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team18
15Team Norco International16
16SC Intense14
17Blackthorn GT12
18Evil Vengeance Tour12
19FMD Racing / Intense Cycles10
20Kona10
21Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie4
22GT / 360 Degrees2
23Pivot Factory Team1

 

