Gee Atherton wins Fort William World Cup
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Siblings double up on victories at home World Cup
Making it the perfect day for the Atherton family, Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) finished off what his sister had begun earlier in the day by winning the Fort William Downhill World Cup on Scotland on Sunday afternoon.
Gee Atherton blazed down the mountain with the fastest time of 4:36.712. New Zealander Brook Macdonald (Trek World Racing) had the second best run of the day at 1.142 seconds and Canadian Steve Smith rounded out the top three at 1.361.
"It's been awhile since I've won here. For me, it doesn't get better than this," Atherton told Redbull.tv. He last won in Fort William three years ago. "It was a good, smooth run. I couldn't have asked for a better run, really."
"I'm stoked to start the World Cup series like this. Bring it on, I say."
Notably absent from the podium were former world champion Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles) in sixth, fastest qualifier Danny Hart (Giant) in seventh, world champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz) in eighth and the man who has dominated the World Cup circuit for the past two years, Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH), in 20th.
After his run, Minnaar said, "I was too tense up top. I was riding really stiff and not as smooth as I would have liked. I had a pretty decent bottom. Considering the conditions, I'm stoked to have come down."
None of the favorites experienced major crashes or mechanicals. Racers competed under sunny skies.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:04:36.712
|2
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:01.142
|3
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:01.361
|4
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:01.489
|5
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|0:00:01.968
|6
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:02.131
|7
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:02.644
|8
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:04.065
|9
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:04.084
|10
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing
|0:00:05.416
|11
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:06.555
|12
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:06.603
|13
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:08.112
|14
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team
|0:00:08.298
|15
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:08.356
|16
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:08.380
|17
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:08.628
|18
|Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:08.658
|19
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:08.758
|20
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:08.901
|21
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona
|0:00:08.986
|22
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr) SC Intense
|0:00:09.147
|23
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:09.386
|24
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:10.505
|25
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:10.808
|26
|Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:10.965
|27
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:10.984
|28
|Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:11.123
|29
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees
|0:00:11.610
|30
|Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team
|0:00:12.324
|31
|George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:12.476
|32
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR
|0:00:12.611
|33
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:12.695
|34
|Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian
|0:00:13.005
|35
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing
|0:00:13.061
|36
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International
|0:00:13.144
|37
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:13.213
|38
|Mickael Pascal (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian
|0:00:14.028
|39
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost
|0:00:14.141
|40
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|0:00:14.218
|41
|Edward Masters (NZl)
|0:00:14.267
|42
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)
|0:00:14.545
|43
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|0:00:14.569
|44
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:14.633
|45
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:15.081
|46
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:00:15.161
|47
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr)
|0:00:15.664
|48
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|0:00:16.160
|49
|Filip Polc (Svk) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:16.306
|50
|Remi Gauvin (Can)
|0:00:16.327
|51
|Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense
|0:00:16.415
|52
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:00:16.626
|53
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|0:00:16.825
|54
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:17.094
|55
|Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:17.099
|56
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:00:17.106
|57
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|0:00:17.857
|58
|Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)
|0:00:19.112
|59
|Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing
|0:00:19.577
|60
|Matthew Walker (NZl)
|0:00:20.777
|61
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:20.929
|62
|Johann Potgieter (RSA) RRP Ghost
|0:00:21.889
|63
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:00:22.585
|64
|Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:22.698
|65
|Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade
|0:00:22.722
|66
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees
|0:00:22.896
|67
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|0:00:23.050
|68
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian
|0:00:23.704
|69
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|0:00:24.023
|70
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:25.469
|71
|Oliwer Kangas (Swe)
|0:00:26.017
|72
|Bryn Dickerson (NZl)
|0:00:26.085
|73
|Rhys Atkinson (Aus)
|0:00:37.204
|74
|Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:46.786
|75
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott
|0:00:54.355
|76
|Reece Potter (NZl)
|0:00:57.636
|77
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)
|0:00:57.784
|78
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:02:51.180
|DNF
|Dan Sheridan (Irl)
|DNF
|Matthew Beer (Can)
|DNF
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|DNF
|Jono Jones (GBr)
|DNF
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|240
|pts
|2
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing
|180
|3
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|162
|4
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|155
|5
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|140
|6
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|135
|7
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|112
|8
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|98
|9
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|84
|10
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH
|81
|11
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|81
|12
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|80
|13
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing
|75
|14
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|74
|15
|Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|73
|16
|Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|73
|17
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|72
|18
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|70
|19
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour
|69
|20
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team
|67
|21
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|66
|22
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr) SC Intense
|65
|23
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|64
|24
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|61
|25
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona
|60
|26
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
|57
|27
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott
|54
|28
|Richard° Rude Jr (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|53
|29
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees
|52
|30
|Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team
|51
|31
|George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing
|50
|32
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR
|49
|33
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|49
|34
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour
|48
|35
|Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian
|47
|36
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing
|46
|37
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International
|45
|38
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|44
|39
|Mickael Pascal (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian
|43
|40
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost
|42
|41
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|41
|42
|Edward Masters (NZl)
|40
|43
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)
|39
|44
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|38
|45
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|37
|46
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|36
|47
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr)
|34
|48
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|33
|49
|Filip Polc (Svk) Evil Vengeance Tour
|32
|50
|Remi Gauvin (Can)
|31
|51
|Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense
|30
|52
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|29
|53
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|28
|54
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|27
|55
|Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|26
|56
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|25
|57
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|24
|58
|Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)
|23
|59
|Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing
|22
|60
|Matthew Walker (NZl)
|21
|61
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|20
|62
|Johann Potgieter (RSA) RRP Ghost
|19
|63
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|18
|64
|Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour
|17
|65
|Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade
|16
|66
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees
|15
|67
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|14
|68
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian
|13
|69
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|12
|70
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|11
|71
|Oliwer Kangas (Swe)
|10
|72
|Bryn Dickerson (NZl)
|9
|73
|Rhys Atkinson (Aus)
|8
|74
|Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour
|7
|75
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott
|6
|76
|Reece Potter (NZl)
|5
|77
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)
|4
|78
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|3
