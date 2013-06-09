Image 1 of 23 Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) on his way to winning the Fort William downhill World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 23 Gee and Rachel Atherton, brother and sister, celebrate both winning the first 2013 Downhill World Cup in Fort William (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 23 Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 23 Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 23 Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 23 Samuel Hill (hain Reaction Cycles.com / Nukeproof) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 23 Brook Macdonald (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 23 Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 23 Michael Hannah (Hutchinson UR) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 23 Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 23 Samuel Blenkinsop (Lapierre Gravity Republic) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 23 Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles.com / Nukeproof) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 23 Troy Brosnan (Specialized Racing DH) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 23 Watering the track at Fort William - something nobody ever thought would be necessary (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 23 Steve Peat against the Scottish highlands (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 23 Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 23 Marc Beaumont (GT Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 23 Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 23 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 23 Greg Minaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 23 Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 23 Brook Macdonald (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 23 Greg Williamson (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Making it the perfect day for the Atherton family, Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) finished off what his sister had begun earlier in the day by winning the Fort William Downhill World Cup on Scotland on Sunday afternoon.

Gee Atherton blazed down the mountain with the fastest time of 4:36.712. New Zealander Brook Macdonald (Trek World Racing) had the second best run of the day at 1.142 seconds and Canadian Steve Smith rounded out the top three at 1.361.

"It's been awhile since I've won here. For me, it doesn't get better than this," Atherton told Redbull.tv. He last won in Fort William three years ago. "It was a good, smooth run. I couldn't have asked for a better run, really."

"I'm stoked to start the World Cup series like this. Bring it on, I say."

Notably absent from the podium were former world champion Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles) in sixth, fastest qualifier Danny Hart (Giant) in seventh, world champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz) in eighth and the man who has dominated the World Cup circuit for the past two years, Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH), in 20th.

After his run, Minnaar said, "I was too tense up top. I was riding really stiff and not as smooth as I would have liked. I had a pretty decent bottom. Considering the conditions, I'm stoked to have come down."

None of the favorites experienced major crashes or mechanicals. Racers competed under sunny skies.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:04:36.712 2 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:01.142 3 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:01.361 4 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:01.489 5 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 0:00:01.968 6 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:02.131 7 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:02.644 8 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:04.065 9 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:04.084 10 Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:00:05.416 11 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:06.555 12 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:06.603 13 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:08.112 14 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team 0:00:08.298 15 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:08.356 16 Cameron Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:08.380 17 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:08.628 18 Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:08.658 19 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:08.758 20 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:08.901 21 Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona 0:00:08.986 22 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) SC Intense 0:00:09.147 23 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:09.386 24 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:10.505 25 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:10.808 26 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:10.965 27 Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:10.984 28 Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:11.123 29 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees 0:00:11.610 30 Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team 0:00:12.324 31 George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:12.476 32 Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR 0:00:12.611 33 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:12.695 34 Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 0:00:13.005 35 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 0:00:13.061 36 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 0:00:13.144 37 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:13.213 38 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 0:00:14.028 39 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost 0:00:14.141 40 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 0:00:14.218 41 Edward Masters (NZl) 0:00:14.267 42 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) 0:00:14.545 43 Ben Cathro (GBr) 0:00:14.569 44 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:14.633 45 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:15.081 46 Harry Heath (GBr) 0:00:15.161 47 Fraser Mcglone (GBr) 0:00:15.664 48 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 0:00:16.160 49 Filip Polc (Svk) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:16.306 50 Remi Gauvin (Can) 0:00:16.327 51 Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense 0:00:16.415 52 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:16.626 53 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 0:00:16.825 54 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 0:00:17.094 55 Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:17.099 56 Scott Mears (GBr) 0:00:17.106 57 Kyle Sangers (Can) 0:00:17.857 58 Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor) 0:00:19.112 59 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 0:00:19.577 60 Matthew Walker (NZl) 0:00:20.777 61 Richard Thomas (GBr) 0:00:20.929 62 Johann Potgieter (RSA) RRP Ghost 0:00:21.889 63 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:00:22.585 64 Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:22.698 65 Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade 0:00:22.722 66 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees 0:00:22.896 67 Gareth Brewin (GBr) 0:00:23.050 68 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 0:00:23.704 69 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:24.023 70 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:25.469 71 Oliwer Kangas (Swe) 0:00:26.017 72 Bryn Dickerson (NZl) 0:00:26.085 73 Rhys Atkinson (Aus) 0:00:37.204 74 Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:46.786 75 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 0:00:54.355 76 Reece Potter (NZl) 0:00:57.636 77 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 0:00:57.784 78 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:02:51.180 DNF Dan Sheridan (Irl) DNF Matthew Beer (Can) DNF Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof DNF Jono Jones (GBr) DNF Logan Binggeli (USA)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GT Factory Racing 100 pts 2 Lapierre Gravity Republic 65 3 Trek World Racing 62 4 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 48 5 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 48 6 Gstaad-Scott 45 7 Santa Cruz Syndicate 45 8 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 44 9 Hutchinson UR 42 10 Commencal / Riding Addiction 40 11 MS Mondraker Team 39 12 Devinci Global Racing 32 13 Specialized Racing DH 30 14 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 18 15 Team Norco International 16 16 SC Intense 14 17 Blackthorn GT 12 18 Evil Vengeance Tour 12 19 FMD Racing / Intense Cycles 10 20 Kona 10 21 Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 4 22 GT / 360 Degrees 2 23 Pivot Factory Team 1

Elite men downhill World Cup standings after round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 240 pts 2 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing 180 3 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 162 4 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic 155 5 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 140 6 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 135 7 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 112 8 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 98 9 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 84 10 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH 81 11 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 81 12 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 80 13 Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing 75 14 Cameron Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 74 15 Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 73 16 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 73 17 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH 72 18 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 70 19 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour 69 20 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team 67 21 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 66 22 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) SC Intense 65 23 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 64 24 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 61 25 Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona 60 26 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott 57 27 Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 54 28 Richard° Rude Jr (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 53 29 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees 52 30 Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team 51 31 George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing 50 32 Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR 49 33 Harry Heath (GBr) 49 34 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 48 35 Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 47 36 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 46 37 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 45 38 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 44 39 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 43 40 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost 42 41 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 41 42 Edward Masters (NZl) 40 43 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) 39 44 Ben Cathro (GBr) 38 45 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 37 46 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 36 47 Fraser Mcglone (GBr) 34 48 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 33 49 Filip Polc (Svk) Evil Vengeance Tour 32 50 Remi Gauvin (Can) 31 51 Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense 30 52 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 29 53 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 28 54 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 27 55 Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 26 56 Scott Mears (GBr) 25 57 Kyle Sangers (Can) 24 58 Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor) 23 59 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 22 60 Matthew Walker (NZl) 21 61 Richard Thomas (GBr) 20 62 Johann Potgieter (RSA) RRP Ghost 19 63 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 18 64 Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour 17 65 Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade 16 66 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees 15 67 Gareth Brewin (GBr) 14 68 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 13 69 Benny Strasser (Ger) 12 70 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 11 71 Oliwer Kangas (Swe) 10 72 Bryn Dickerson (NZl) 9 73 Rhys Atkinson (Aus) 8 74 Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour 7 75 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 6 76 Reece Potter (NZl) 5 77 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 4 78 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 3