Atherton siblings pull off the double World Cup win
Success in Fort William for Rachel and Gee
Siblings Rachel and Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) pulled off a double victory at the opening round of the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William, Scotland on Sunday afternoon.
Related Articles
While it's not surprising for Rachel and Gee to win a major downhill on the same day, it was by no means a given. Rachel had never previously won her home World Cup round in Fort William, but she got the day and the 2013 World Cup series off to a raging start by winning the elite women's race by over 10 seconds.
"Fort William is ridiculously hard. I've qualified first a few times here and you can't let your guard down," said Rachel to Redbull.tv after her winning run. She had qualified fastest on Saturday.
"This is one I've never been able to win. All the way down the track, people are saying your name and it's hard to concentrate. Finally, I crossed the line here and heard cheering and not groaning."
Gee raced down the mountain as the second last man and set the fastest time to move into the hot seat, but fastest qualifier Danny Hart (Giant) was still to go. However, Hart failed to come close to Gee's time, and Gee got to celebrate his first Fort William World Cup win in three years.
"It's been awhile since I've won here. For me, it doesn't get better than this," Gee told Redbull.tv. "It was a good, smooth run. I couldn't have asked for a better run, really."
"I'm stoked to start the World Cup series like this. Bring it on, I say."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy