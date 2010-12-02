Rule Brittania as Hoy and co. clean up
Australia dominant in opening endurance events
As rain pummelled the Victorian capital of Melbourne the opening day of the 2010/11 UCI Track World Cup Classics provided s storm of quality racing as two of track cycling's powerhouses - Australia and Great Britain - made their mark as the lead in to London began on Antipodean shores.
Advance Australia as local record tumbles
Having ridden an Australian all-comers record of 3.24.244 in qualifying - six tenths faster than second-placed Germany - the home trio of Josie Tomic, Kate Bates and Sarah Kent lowered that mark in the gold medal final with a time of 3.22.171.
It was an evenly-matched race for the first half of the 3,000m, with the Australians pulling away in the final kilometre to finish almost one second ahead of the German trio of Charlotte Becker, Lisa Brennauer and Madeleine Sandig. For Tomic and Kent, the win in Melbourne was proof to local fans that their world champion status in the event was no fluke.
Tomic told reporters that she was happy with the performance given the time of the season and that there "were good things to come for Worlds", adding that it was a good experienced to ride in the rainbow stripes in front of a home crowd.
Kent explained that the team had a target of around 3.22 or 3.23 and achieved that with a time of 3.22.171. The third - and newest - member of the team, Kate Bates, was a debutant in the event at the age of 28; she noticeably struggled with the distance given the amount of time she's spent away from the sport due to injury but said she was "absolutely stoked" with the ride.
It was a similar affair in the final for bronze, as pursuiting powerhouse New Zealand took on the relatively unheralded Canadian squad of Tara Whitten, Laura Brown and Stephanie Roorda.
New Zealand's trio of Kaytee Boyd, Lauren Ellis and Jaime Nielsen posted a time of 3.23.477, which was faster than the top qualifying mark
Chinese fortune reaps gold
China was a surprise winner in the women's team sprint, as Jinjie Gong and Lin Junhong beat the British duo of Victoria Pendleton and Jessica Varnish in the gold medal final. Gong and Junhong were the fastest qualifiers but relied on a hint of good luck to secure the win.
Pendleton explained afterwards that her 'holder' at the start gate let go a little too early, causing her to slightly lose balance and begin the race on the back foot. Varnish came out of the blocks quickly and Pendleton had to work too hard to follow her young teammate's wheel, resulting in a time of 33.562, over three tenths of a second slower than the Chinese pair's winning mark.
The battle for bronze was a closely-fought affair as French duo Sandie Clair and Clara Sanchez edged out the Dutch pair of Willy Kanis and Yvonne Hijgenaar.
Howard and Meyer make them suffer in Madison
The class and quality of Australia's Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer was again on show in the men's 40km Madison. Using their tried and tested 'shock and awe' tactics which have seen them win many plaudits in the last two years for their prowess and power in the Madison.
They used their innate ability to attack hard and sustain those forays to wreck maximum havoc on the opposition. They also demonstrated their maturity by hitting the field at the right times and sitting back in the pack when it was required.
This could be seen when Meyer attacked shortly after the fourth sprint of the 160-lap event; with 69 laps remaining they took their first lap, after which only three teams - Netherlands, New Zealand and Hong Kong - could regain parity.
With about 46 laps to go Howard and Meyer pinned their ears like a greyhound and took back the adscendancy 10 laps later when they put the result beyond doubt. From that point the two Australians only had to defend any dangerous moves - of which there were few - as the world champion pairing demoralised the opposition.
Hoy happy with GB team sprint progress
It could be argued that there was never any doubt about the result in the men's team sprint, with Great Britain setting a time of 43.939 in qualifying and 43.829 in gold medal final. The trio of Matthew Crampton, Sir Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny was the only team to ride below 44 seconds in the opening round of the World Cup, which was faster than their time in the European Track Championships.
New Zealand continued to impress with solid times of 44.278 and 44.339 in qualifying and the gold medal final, as Edward Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster showed their continued improvement and potential as a medal contender for the London Olympics in two years' time.
In the race for third the Jayco-AIS team of Daniel Ellis, Shane Perkins and Jason Niblett outdid the German trio of Rene Enders, Stefan Nimke, Michael Seidenbecher with a 44.545 to end the night's racing.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|0:00:33.320
|Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Lin Junhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Greece
|0:00:33.443
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
|Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|France
|0:00:33.526
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
|4
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.748
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Germany
|0:00:33.826
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|6
|TEAM JAYCOAIS
|0:00:33.847
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) TEAM JAYCOAIS
|Emily Rosemond (Aus) TEAM JAYCOAIS
|7
|Lithuania
|0:00:34.586
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|8
|Spain
|0:00:35.098
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|9
|MOSCOW TRACK TEAM
|0:00:35.190
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) MOSCOW TRACK TEAM
|Anastasya Voinova (Rus) MOSCOW TRACK TEAM
|10
|Hong Kong
|0:00:35.452
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|11
|Greece
|0:00:35.464
|Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Gre) Greece
|Dimitra Patapi (Gre) Greece
|12
|New Zealand
|0:00:36.011
|Stephanie Mckenzie (NZl) New Zealand
|Henrietta Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|13
|Thailand
|0:00:36.075
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|Chanakan SrichaUm (Tha) Thailand
|14
|TREADS.COM/DFT
|0:00:37.940
|Megan Hottman (USA) TREADS.COM/DFT
|Jessica Laws (Aus) TREADS.COM/DFT
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|0:00:33.240
|Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Greece
|0:00:33.562
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
|Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|France
|0:00:33.655
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
|4
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.664
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greece
|0:00:43.939
|Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|New Zealand
|0:00:44.278
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Germany
|0:00:44.301
|Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
|Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany
|Michael Seidenbecher (Ger) Germany
|4
|TEAM JAYCOAIS
|0:00:44.409
|Daniel Ellis (Aus) TEAM JAYCOAIS
|Jason Niblett (Aus) TEAM JAYCOAIS
|Shane Perkins (Aus) TEAM JAYCOAIS
|5
|Japan
|0:00:44.731
|Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
|6
|Netherlands
|0:00:44.740
|Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
|Yondi Schmidt (Ned) Netherlands
|Roy Van Den Berg (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Team Erdgas.2012
|0:00:44.842
|Carsten Bergemann (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Robert Forstemann (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|8
|Australia
|0:00:44.856
|Alex Bird (Aus) Australia
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|Peter Lewis (Aus) Australia
|9
|China
|0:00:44.864
|Changsong Cheng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Yong Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|10
|Poland
|0:00:44.948
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|11
|MOSCOW TRACK TEAM
|0:00:44.992
|Sergey Borisov (Rus) MOSCOW TRACK TEAM
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) MOSCOW TRACK TEAM
|Sergey Kucherov (Rus) MOSCOW TRACK TEAM
|12
|YSD TRACK TEAM
|0:00:45.170
|Mohd Rizal Tisin (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM
|Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM
|Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM
|13
|Canada
|0:00:45.210
|Stéphane Cossette (Can) Canada
|Travis Smith (Can) Canada
|Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada
|14
|Czech Republic
|0:00:45.310
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic
|Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic
|15
|Russia
|0:00:45.466
|Sergey Polynskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|16
|Ukraine
|0:00:46.027
|Artem Frolov (Ukr) Ukraine
|Sergiy Omelchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|17
|Greece
|0:00:46.542
|Sotirios Bretas (Gre) Greece
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|18
|Spain
|0:00:46.590
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Spain
|Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Spain
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|19
|Italy
|0:00:46.732
|Valerio Catellini (Ita) Italy
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|Luca Ceci (Ita) Italy
|DSQ
|I. R. Iran
|Farshid Farsi Nejadian (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|Mohammad Parash (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|Hassanali Varposhti (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.829
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|New Zealand
|0:00:44.339
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|TEAM JAYCOAIS
|0:00:44.545
|Daniel Ellis (Aus) TEAM JAYCOAIS
|Jason Niblett (Aus) TEAM JAYCOAIS
|Shane Perkins (Aus) TEAM JAYCOAIS
|4
|Germany
|0:00:44.938
|Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
|Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany
|Michael Seidenbecher (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:22.171
|Katherine Bates (Aus) Australia
|Sarah Kent (Aus) Australia
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Australia
|2
|Germany
|0:03:23.166
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|3
|New Zealand
|0:03:23.477
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand
|Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand
|Jaime Nielsen (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Canada
|0:03:25.402
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|Laura Brown (Can) Canada
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|4
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|Julien Duval (Fra) France
|6
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|8
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|9
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|10
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|11
|Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland
|12
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
|13
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|14
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia
|15
|Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
|16
|Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela
|17
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
|18
|Sebastian Cancio (Arg) Argentina
|19
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|20
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|21
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|22
|Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
|23
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria
|DNS
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer / Leigh Howard (Aus) Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Aaron Gate / Myron Simpson (NZL) New Zealand
|14
|3
|Nick Stopler / Peter Schep (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|4
|Ki Ho Choi / King Lok Cheung (HKG) Hong Kong
|4
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda / Gerardo Luis Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|9
|6
|Alexander Khatuntsev / Valery Valynin (Rus) Russia
|4
|7
|Christian Ranneries / Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|9
|8
|Nicky Cocquyt / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|8
|9
|Mykhaylo Radionov / Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|10
|Sergi Escobar Roure / David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa) Spain
|12
|11
|Luis Fernando Sepulveda / Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile
|2
|12
|Iban Leanizbarrutia Cruz / Martzel Elorriaga Azpitarte (Spa) CespaEuskadi
|DNF
|Alex Buttazzoni / Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
