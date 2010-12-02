Trending

Rule Brittania as Hoy and co. clean up

Australia dominant in opening endurance events

Image 1 of 40

The Dutch women's team

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 40

China blasted to the win in the women's team sprint

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 40

The Australians celebrate winning the women's team pursuit

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 40

Kate Bates, Josie Tomic and Sarah Kent ride to gold.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 40

Germany's Charlotte Becker, Lisa Brennauer and Madeleine Sandig claimed silver

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 40

The women prepare for the team pursuit.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 40

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 40

Sir Chris Hoy led the British to victory in the men's team sprint

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 40

Jason Kenny, Matthew Crampton and Chris Hoy race to gold in the men's team sprint in Melbourne.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 40

Australia dominated the women's team pursuit.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 40

The Dutch pair Nick Stopler and Peter Schep took third in the Madison.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 40

Cameron Meyer and Leigh Howard won the men's Madison by taking a lap.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 40

The action on the first day in Melbourne.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 40

The men's omnium points race final

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 40

China's Jinjie Gong and Shuang Guo won the women's team sprint

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 40

World champions Cameron Meyer and Leigh Howard celebrate winning the Madison in Melbourne

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 40

The Spanish team gained a lot of points, but lost four laps to Howard and Meyer in the Madison

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 40

The Belgians Nicky Cocquyt and Moreno De Pauw.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 40

Cameron Meyer in the men's Madison

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 40

The Kiwis had to be happy with silver.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 40

The Jayco team took bronze in the team sprint final

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 40

The Australian pair Cameron Meyer and Leigh Howard top the men's Madison podium in Melbourne.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 40

Chris Joy, Jason Kenny and Matthew Crampton topped the men's team sprint podium

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 40

Quicker than a zebra?

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 25 of 40

A little bit of ink.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 26 of 40

The Spanish coach yells instructions to his team sprinters

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 27 of 40

The Australian team pursuiters pose with their gold medals.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 28 of 40

Argentina rode to fifth

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 29 of 40

The Belgian pair took 8th in the Madison

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 30 of 40

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 31 of 40

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 32 of 40

The Australian world champions in Melbourne

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 33 of 40

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 34 of 40

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 35 of 40

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 36 of 40

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 37 of 40

German trio of Charlotte Becker, Lisa Brennauer and Madeleine Sandig

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 38 of 40

The German national team

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 39 of 40

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 40 of 40

Melbourne played host to the first round of the track World Cup

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

As rain pummelled the Victorian capital of Melbourne the opening day of the 2010/11 UCI Track World Cup Classics provided s storm of quality racing as two of track cycling's powerhouses - Australia and Great Britain - made their mark as the lead in to London began on Antipodean shores.

Advance Australia as local record tumbles

Having ridden an Australian all-comers record of 3.24.244 in qualifying - six tenths faster than second-placed Germany - the home trio of Josie Tomic, Kate Bates and Sarah Kent lowered that mark in the gold medal final with a time of 3.22.171.

It was an evenly-matched race for the first half of the 3,000m, with the Australians pulling away in the final kilometre to finish almost one second ahead of the German trio of Charlotte Becker, Lisa Brennauer and Madeleine Sandig. For Tomic and Kent, the win in Melbourne was proof to local fans that their world champion status in the event was no fluke.

Tomic told reporters that she was happy with the performance given the time of the season and that there "were good things to come for Worlds", adding that it was a good experienced to ride in the rainbow stripes in front of a home crowd.

Kent explained that the team had a target of around 3.22 or 3.23 and achieved that with a time of 3.22.171. The third - and newest - member of the team, Kate Bates, was a debutant in the event at the age of 28; she noticeably struggled with the distance given the amount of time she's spent away from the sport due to injury but said she was "absolutely stoked" with the ride.

It was a similar affair in the final for bronze, as pursuiting powerhouse New Zealand took on the relatively unheralded Canadian squad of Tara Whitten, Laura Brown and Stephanie Roorda.

New Zealand's trio of Kaytee Boyd, Lauren Ellis and Jaime Nielsen posted a time of 3.23.477, which was faster than the top qualifying mark

Chinese fortune reaps gold

China was a surprise winner in the women's team sprint, as Jinjie Gong and Lin Junhong beat the British duo of Victoria Pendleton and Jessica Varnish in the gold medal final. Gong and Junhong were the fastest qualifiers but relied on a hint of good luck to secure the win.

Pendleton explained afterwards that her 'holder' at the start gate let go a little too early, causing her to slightly lose balance and begin the race on the back foot. Varnish came out of the blocks quickly and Pendleton had to work too hard to follow her young teammate's wheel, resulting in a time of 33.562, over three tenths of a second slower than the Chinese pair's winning mark.

The battle for bronze was a closely-fought affair as French duo Sandie Clair and Clara Sanchez edged out the Dutch pair of Willy Kanis and Yvonne Hijgenaar.

Howard and Meyer make them suffer in Madison

The class and quality of Australia's Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer was again on show in the men's 40km Madison. Using their tried and tested 'shock and awe' tactics which have seen them win many plaudits in the last two years for their prowess and power in the Madison.

They used their innate ability to attack hard and sustain those forays to wreck maximum havoc on the opposition. They also demonstrated their maturity by hitting the field at the right times and sitting back in the pack when it was required.

This could be seen when Meyer attacked shortly after the fourth sprint of the 160-lap event; with 69 laps remaining they took their first lap, after which only three teams - Netherlands, New Zealand and Hong Kong - could regain parity.

With about 46 laps to go Howard and Meyer pinned their ears like a greyhound and took back the adscendancy 10 laps later when they put the result beyond doubt. From that point the two Australians only had to defend any dangerous moves - of which there were few - as the world champion pairing demoralised the opposition.

Hoy happy with GB team sprint progress

It could be argued that there was never any doubt about the result in the men's team sprint, with Great Britain setting a time of 43.939 in qualifying and 43.829 in gold medal final. The trio of Matthew Crampton, Sir Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny was the only team to ride below 44 seconds in the opening round of the World Cup, which was faster than their time in the European Track Championships.

New Zealand continued to impress with solid times of 44.278 and 44.339 in qualifying and the gold medal final, as Edward Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster showed their continued improvement and potential as a medal contender for the London Olympics in two years' time.

In the race for third the Jayco-AIS team of Daniel Ellis, Shane Perkins and Jason Niblett outdid the German trio of Rene Enders, Stefan Nimke, Michael Seidenbecher with a 44.545 to end the night's racing.

Full results

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China0:00:33.320
Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
Lin Junhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Greece0:00:33.443
Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
3France0:00:33.526
Sandie Clair (Fra) France
Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
4Netherlands0:00:33.748
Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
5Germany0:00:33.826
Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
6TEAM JAYCO­AIS0:00:33.847
Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS
Emily Rosemond (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS
7Lithuania0:00:34.586
Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
8Spain0:00:35.098
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
9MOSCOW TRACK TEAM0:00:35.190
Olga Streltsova (Rus) MOSCOW TRACK TEAM
Anastasya Voinova (Rus) MOSCOW TRACK TEAM
10Hong Kong0:00:35.452
Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
11Greece0:00:35.464
Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Gre) Greece
Dimitra Patapi (Gre) Greece
12New Zealand0:00:36.011
Stephanie Mckenzie (NZl) New Zealand
Henrietta Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
13Thailand0:00:36.075
Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
Chanakan Sricha­Um (Tha) Thailand
14TREADS.COM/DFT0:00:37.940
Megan Hottman (USA) TREADS.COM/DFT
Jessica Laws (Aus) TREADS.COM/DFT

Women's Team Sprint - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China0:00:33.240
Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Greece0:00:33.562
Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
3France0:00:33.655
Sandie Clair (Fra) France
Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
4Netherlands0:00:33.664
Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greece0:00:43.939
Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain
Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
2New Zealand0:00:44.278
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
3Germany0:00:44.301
Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany
Michael Seidenbecher (Ger) Germany
4TEAM JAYCO­AIS0:00:44.409
Daniel Ellis (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS
Jason Niblett (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS
Shane Perkins (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS
5Japan0:00:44.731
Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan
Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
6Netherlands0:00:44.740
Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
Yondi Schmidt (Ned) Netherlands
Roy Van Den Berg (Ned) Netherlands
7Team Erdgas.20120:00:44.842
Carsten Bergemann (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Robert Forstemann (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
8Australia0:00:44.856
Alex Bird (Aus) Australia
Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
Peter Lewis (Aus) Australia
9China0:00:44.864
Changsong Cheng (Chn) People's Republic of China
Yong Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
10Poland0:00:44.948
Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
11MOSCOW TRACK TEAM0:00:44.992
Sergey Borisov (Rus) MOSCOW TRACK TEAM
Denis Dmitriev (Rus) MOSCOW TRACK TEAM
Sergey Kucherov (Rus) MOSCOW TRACK TEAM
12YSD TRACK TEAM0:00:45.170
Mohd Rizal Tisin (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM
Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM
Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM
13Canada0:00:45.210
Stéphane Cossette (Can) Canada
Travis Smith (Can) Canada
Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada
14Czech Republic0:00:45.310
Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic
Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic
15Russia0:00:45.466
Sergey Polynskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
16Ukraine0:00:46.027
Artem Frolov (Ukr) Ukraine
Sergiy Omelchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
17Greece0:00:46.542
Sotirios Bretas (Gre) Greece
Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece
18Spain0:00:46.590
Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Spain
Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Spain
Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
19Italy0:00:46.732
Valerio Catellini (Ita) Italy
Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
Luca Ceci (Ita) Italy
DSQI. R. Iran
Farshid Farsi Nejadian (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
Mohammad Parash (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
Hassanali Varposhti (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran

Men's Team Sprint - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:00:43.829
Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain
Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
2New Zealand0:00:44.339
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
3TEAM JAYCO­AIS0:00:44.545
Daniel Ellis (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS
Jason Niblett (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS
Shane Perkins (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS
4Germany0:00:44.938
Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany
Michael Seidenbecher (Ger) Germany

Women's Team Pursuit - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:22.171
Katherine Bates (Aus) Australia
Sarah Kent (Aus) Australia
Josephine Tomic (Aus) Australia
2Germany0:03:23.166
Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
3New Zealand0:03:23.477
Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand
Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand
Jaime Nielsen (NZl) New Zealand
4Canada0:03:25.402
Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
Laura Brown (Can) Canada
Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canada

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
2Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
3Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
4Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
5Julien Duval (Fra) France
6Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
7Scott Law (Aus) Australia
8Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
9Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
10Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
11Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland
12Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
13Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
14Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia
15Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
16Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela
17Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
18Sebastian Cancio (Arg) Argentina
19Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
20Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
21Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
22Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
23Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria
DNSIngmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium

Men's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer / Leigh Howard (Aus) Australia10pts
2Aaron Gate / Myron Simpson (NZL) New Zealand14
3Nick Stopler / Peter Schep (Ned) Netherlands10
4Ki Ho Choi / King Lok Cheung (HKG) Hong Kong4
5Eduardo Sepulveda / Gerardo Luis Fernandez (Arg) Argentina9
6Alexander Khatuntsev / Valery Valynin (Rus) Russia4
7Christian Ranneries / Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark9
8Nicky Cocquyt / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium8
9Mykhaylo Radionov / Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine5
10Sergi Escobar Roure / David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa) Spain12
11Luis Fernando Sepulveda / Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile2
12Iban Leanizbarrutia Cruz / Martzel Elorriaga Azpitarte (Spa) Cespa­Euskadi
DNFAlex Buttazzoni / Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy

