As rain pummelled the Victorian capital of Melbourne the opening day of the 2010/11 UCI Track World Cup Classics provided s storm of quality racing as two of track cycling's powerhouses - Australia and Great Britain - made their mark as the lead in to London began on Antipodean shores.

Advance Australia as local record tumbles

Having ridden an Australian all-comers record of 3.24.244 in qualifying - six tenths faster than second-placed Germany - the home trio of Josie Tomic, Kate Bates and Sarah Kent lowered that mark in the gold medal final with a time of 3.22.171.

It was an evenly-matched race for the first half of the 3,000m, with the Australians pulling away in the final kilometre to finish almost one second ahead of the German trio of Charlotte Becker, Lisa Brennauer and Madeleine Sandig. For Tomic and Kent, the win in Melbourne was proof to local fans that their world champion status in the event was no fluke.

Tomic told reporters that she was happy with the performance given the time of the season and that there "were good things to come for Worlds", adding that it was a good experienced to ride in the rainbow stripes in front of a home crowd.

Kent explained that the team had a target of around 3.22 or 3.23 and achieved that with a time of 3.22.171. The third - and newest - member of the team, Kate Bates, was a debutant in the event at the age of 28; she noticeably struggled with the distance given the amount of time she's spent away from the sport due to injury but said she was "absolutely stoked" with the ride.

It was a similar affair in the final for bronze, as pursuiting powerhouse New Zealand took on the relatively unheralded Canadian squad of Tara Whitten, Laura Brown and Stephanie Roorda.

New Zealand's trio of Kaytee Boyd, Lauren Ellis and Jaime Nielsen posted a time of 3.23.477, which was faster than the top qualifying mark

Chinese fortune reaps gold

China was a surprise winner in the women's team sprint, as Jinjie Gong and Lin Junhong beat the British duo of Victoria Pendleton and Jessica Varnish in the gold medal final. Gong and Junhong were the fastest qualifiers but relied on a hint of good luck to secure the win.

Pendleton explained afterwards that her 'holder' at the start gate let go a little too early, causing her to slightly lose balance and begin the race on the back foot. Varnish came out of the blocks quickly and Pendleton had to work too hard to follow her young teammate's wheel, resulting in a time of 33.562, over three tenths of a second slower than the Chinese pair's winning mark.

The battle for bronze was a closely-fought affair as French duo Sandie Clair and Clara Sanchez edged out the Dutch pair of Willy Kanis and Yvonne Hijgenaar.

Howard and Meyer make them suffer in Madison

The class and quality of Australia's Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer was again on show in the men's 40km Madison. Using their tried and tested 'shock and awe' tactics which have seen them win many plaudits in the last two years for their prowess and power in the Madison.

They used their innate ability to attack hard and sustain those forays to wreck maximum havoc on the opposition. They also demonstrated their maturity by hitting the field at the right times and sitting back in the pack when it was required.

This could be seen when Meyer attacked shortly after the fourth sprint of the 160-lap event; with 69 laps remaining they took their first lap, after which only three teams - Netherlands, New Zealand and Hong Kong - could regain parity.

With about 46 laps to go Howard and Meyer pinned their ears like a greyhound and took back the adscendancy 10 laps later when they put the result beyond doubt. From that point the two Australians only had to defend any dangerous moves - of which there were few - as the world champion pairing demoralised the opposition.

Hoy happy with GB team sprint progress

It could be argued that there was never any doubt about the result in the men's team sprint, with Great Britain setting a time of 43.939 in qualifying and 43.829 in gold medal final. The trio of Matthew Crampton, Sir Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny was the only team to ride below 44 seconds in the opening round of the World Cup, which was faster than their time in the European Track Championships.

New Zealand continued to impress with solid times of 44.278 and 44.339 in qualifying and the gold medal final, as Edward Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster showed their continued improvement and potential as a medal contender for the London Olympics in two years' time.

In the race for third the Jayco-AIS team of Daniel Ellis, Shane Perkins and Jason Niblett outdid the German trio of Rene Enders, Stefan Nimke, Michael Seidenbecher with a 44.545 to end the night's racing.

Full results

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China 0:00:33.320 Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China Lin Junhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Greece 0:00:33.443 Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain 3 France 0:00:33.526 Sandie Clair (Fra) France Clara Sanchez (Fra) France 4 Netherlands 0:00:33.748 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands 5 Germany 0:00:33.826 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 6 TEAM JAYCO­AIS 0:00:33.847 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS Emily Rosemond (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS 7 Lithuania 0:00:34.586 Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 8 Spain 0:00:35.098 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 9 MOSCOW TRACK TEAM 0:00:35.190 Olga Streltsova (Rus) MOSCOW TRACK TEAM Anastasya Voinova (Rus) MOSCOW TRACK TEAM 10 Hong Kong 0:00:35.452 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China 11 Greece 0:00:35.464 Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Gre) Greece Dimitra Patapi (Gre) Greece 12 New Zealand 0:00:36.011 Stephanie Mckenzie (NZl) New Zealand Henrietta Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand 13 Thailand 0:00:36.075 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Chanakan Sricha­Um (Tha) Thailand 14 TREADS.COM/DFT 0:00:37.940 Megan Hottman (USA) TREADS.COM/DFT Jessica Laws (Aus) TREADS.COM/DFT

Women's Team Sprint - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China 0:00:33.240 Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Greece 0:00:33.562 Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain 3 France 0:00:33.655 Sandie Clair (Fra) France Clara Sanchez (Fra) France 4 Netherlands 0:00:33.664 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greece 0:00:43.939 Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 2 New Zealand 0:00:44.278 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 3 Germany 0:00:44.301 Rene Enders (Ger) Germany Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany Michael Seidenbecher (Ger) Germany 4 TEAM JAYCO­AIS 0:00:44.409 Daniel Ellis (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS Jason Niblett (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS Shane Perkins (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS 5 Japan 0:00:44.731 Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan 6 Netherlands 0:00:44.740 Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands Yondi Schmidt (Ned) Netherlands Roy Van Den Berg (Ned) Netherlands 7 Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:44.842 Carsten Bergemann (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 Robert Forstemann (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 8 Australia 0:00:44.856 Alex Bird (Aus) Australia Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia Peter Lewis (Aus) Australia 9 China 0:00:44.864 Changsong Cheng (Chn) People's Republic of China Yong Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 10 Poland 0:00:44.948 Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland 11 MOSCOW TRACK TEAM 0:00:44.992 Sergey Borisov (Rus) MOSCOW TRACK TEAM Denis Dmitriev (Rus) MOSCOW TRACK TEAM Sergey Kucherov (Rus) MOSCOW TRACK TEAM 12 YSD TRACK TEAM 0:00:45.170 Mohd Rizal Tisin (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM 13 Canada 0:00:45.210 Stéphane Cossette (Can) Canada Travis Smith (Can) Canada Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada 14 Czech Republic 0:00:45.310 Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic 15 Russia 0:00:45.466 Sergey Polynskiy (Rus) Russian Federation Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russian Federation Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 16 Ukraine 0:00:46.027 Artem Frolov (Ukr) Ukraine Sergiy Omelchenko (Ukr) Ukraine Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 17 Greece 0:00:46.542 Sotirios Bretas (Gre) Greece Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece 18 Spain 0:00:46.590 Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Spain Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Spain Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 19 Italy 0:00:46.732 Valerio Catellini (Ita) Italy Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy Luca Ceci (Ita) Italy DSQ I. R. Iran Farshid Farsi Nejadian (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Parash (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran Hassanali Varposhti (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran

Men's Team Sprint - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:00:43.829 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 2 New Zealand 0:00:44.339 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 3 TEAM JAYCO­AIS 0:00:44.545 Daniel Ellis (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS Jason Niblett (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS Shane Perkins (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS 4 Germany 0:00:44.938 Rene Enders (Ger) Germany Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany Michael Seidenbecher (Ger) Germany

Women's Team Pursuit - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:22.171 Katherine Bates (Aus) Australia Sarah Kent (Aus) Australia Josephine Tomic (Aus) Australia 2 Germany 0:03:23.166 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 3 New Zealand 0:03:23.477 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand Jaime Nielsen (NZl) New Zealand 4 Canada 0:03:25.402 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada Laura Brown (Can) Canada Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canada

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 2 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 3 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 4 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 5 Julien Duval (Fra) France 6 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain 7 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 8 Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy 9 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 10 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 11 Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland 12 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 13 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 14 Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia 15 Zachary Bell (Can) Canada 16 Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela 17 Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark 18 Sebastian Cancio (Arg) Argentina 19 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation 20 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran 21 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China 22 Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus 23 Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria DNS Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium