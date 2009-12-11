Trending

Krupeckaite, D'Almeida take sprint and keirin

Gold for Sharakova in scratch, Popkov in pursuit

Image 1 of 20

Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia) rides to a silver medal in the men's pursuit.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 20

Germany's Marcel Barth won the bronze medal in the points race.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 20

Carlos Ospina Hernandes (Colombia) races to 14th place in the points race.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 20

Michaël D'almeida (France) earns the gold medal in the keirin.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 20

Colombia's Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis) finished fifth in the points race.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 20

Spectators take in the racing action in the third round of the World Cup in Cali, Colombia.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 20

Maximilian Levy (Germany) tops the World Cup standings in the keirin.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 20

Men's 1000m time trial podium (l-r): François Pervis (Cofidis), 2nd; Michaël D'Almeida (France), 1st; Yevhen Bolibrukh (Ukraine), 3rd.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 20

Reigning keirin world champion Maximilian Levy (Germany) at the front during the keirin finals.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 20

Men's keirin podium (l-r): Teun Mulder (Cofidis), 2nd; Michaël D'Almeida (France), 1st; Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine), 3rd.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 20

Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) leads the World Cup standings in the points race.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 20

Men's points race podium (l-r): Iljo Keisse (Belgium), 2nd; Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece), 1st; Marcel Barth (Germany), 3rd.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 20

Action in the men' s points race final.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 20

Men's 4000m pursuit podium (l-r): Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia), 2nd; Vitaliy Popkov (Ukraine), 1st; Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania), 3rd.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 20

Dutchman Teun Mulder (Cofidis) earned silver in the men's keirin.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 20

Vitaliy Popkov (Ukraine) en route to gold in the men's 4000m pursuit.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 20

Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania), left, and Willy Kanis (Netherlands) race for gold in the women's sprint final.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 20

Willy Kanis (Netherlands) leads the World Cup in the women's sprint event.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 20

Women's sprint podium (l-r): Willy Kanis (Netherlands), 2nd; Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania), 1st; Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba), 3rd.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 20

Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) in action during the men's keirin.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1 - Race 1
1Willy Kanis  (Ned) Netherlands0:00:11.820
2Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1 - Race 2
1Willy Kanis  (Ned) Netherlands0:00:11.857
2Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2 - Race 1
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:12.215
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez  (Cub) Cuba

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2 - Race 2
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:12.006
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez  (Cub) Cuba

Women's Sprint Final - Gold Medal Round Race 1
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:12.056
2Willy Kanis  (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint Final - Gold Medal Round Race 2
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:12.130
2Willy Kanis  (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint Final - Bronze Medal Round Race 1
1Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez  (Cub) Cuba0:00:11.812
2Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia

Women's Sprint Final - Bronze Medal Round Race 2
1Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez  (Cub) Cuba0:00:11.971
2Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia

Women's Scratch Race Final
1Tatsiana Sharakova  (Blr) Belarus
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy-1lap
3Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub) Cuba
4Pascale Jeuland  (Fra) France
5Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
6Joanne Kiesanowski  (NZl) New Zealand
7Paola Munoz  (Chi) Chile
8Katsiaryna Barazna (Blr) Belarus
9Azucena Sanchez Benito (Spa) Calapie-Reyno de Navarra
10Victoria Baranova  (Rus) Russian Federation
11Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro  (Spa) Spain
12Alzbeta Pavlendova  (Svk) Slovakia
13Nancy Contreras Reyes (Mex) Mexico
14Tess Downing  (Aus) Australia
15Lada Kozlikova  (Cze) Czech Republic
16Agnes Ronner  (Ned) Netherlands
17Tara Whitten  (Can) Canada
18Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez  (Cub) Cuba
19Vargas Villamil Lorena Maria (Col) Colombia
20Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy

Men's 1000m Time Trial Final
1Michaël D'almeida  (Fra) France0:01:01.171
2François Pervis  (Fra) Cofidis0:01:01.748
3Yevhen Bolibrukh  (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:02.665
4Tomas Babek  (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:02.978
5David Alonso Castillo (Spa) Spain0:01:03.220
6Yudai Nitta  (Jpn) Japan0:01:03.529
7Nikolay Zhurkin  (Rus) Russian Federation0:01:03.645
8Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata  (Col) Colombia0:01:03.771
9Mathias Stumpf (Ger) Germany0:01:03.784
10Luca Ceci  (Ita) Italy0:01:03.987
11Stéphane Cossette (Can) Canada0:01:04.096
12Vasileios Reppas (Gre) Greece0:01:04.458
13Michael Thomson  (RSA) South Africa0:01:05.105
14Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:01:05.485
15Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland0:01:05.723
16Carlos Carrasco  (Mex) Mexico0:01:05.851
17Yorick Bos  (Ned) Netherlands0:01:06.117
18Sergio Aliaga Chivite  (Spa) Calapie-Reyno de Navarra0:01:06.289
19Deivy Capellan Almonte  (Dom) Dominican Republic0:01:07.238
DNSAdrian Teklinski  (Pol) Poland

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Gold Medal Round
1Vitaliy Popkov  (Ukr) Ukraine0:04:24.537
2Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal  (Col) Colombia0:04:25.471

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Bronze Medal Round
3Gediminas Bagdonas  (Ltu) Lithuania0:04:29.537
4Valery Kaikov  (Rus) Lokomotiv0:04:29.889

Men's Keirin Second Round - Heat 1
1Michael Thomson  (RSA) South Africa
2Michaël D'almeida  (Fra) France
3Yuta Wakimoto  (Jpn) Japan
DNFLeonardo Narvaez Romero  (Col) Colombia
DNFLuca Ceci  (Ita) Italy
DNFValentin Savitskiy  (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Keirin Second Round - Heat 2
1Teun Mulder  (Ned) Cofidis
2Maximilian Levy  (Ger) Germany
3Andrii Vynokurov  (Ukr) Ukraine
4Travis Smith (Can) Canada
5Juan Peralta Gascon  (Spa) Calapie-Reyno de Navarra
RELRoy Van Den Berg (Ned) Netherlands

Men's Keirin Final - 1st-6th
1Michaël D'almeida  (Fra) France
2Teun Mulder  (Ned) Cofidis
3Andrii Vynokurov  (Ukr) Ukraine
4Maximilian Levy  (Ger) Germany
5Yuta Wakimoto  (Jpn) Japan
6Michael Thomson  (RSA) South Africa

Men's Keirin Final - 7th-12th
7Travis Smith (Can) Canada
8Leonardo Narvaez Romero  (Col) Colombia
9Roy Van Den Berg (Ned) Netherlands
10Juan Peralta Gascon  (Spa) Calapie-Reyno de Navarra
11Valentin Savitskiy  (Rus) Russian Federation
DNSLuca Ceci  (Ita) Italy

Men's Points Race Final
1Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Greece23pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Belgium19
3Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany11
4Zachary Bell (Can) Canada11
5Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis11
6Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv10
7David O'loughlin (Irl) Ireland7
8Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile4
9Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic3
10Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France3
11Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina3
12Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria2
13Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
14Carlos Ospina Hernandes (Col) Colombia-10
15Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine-14
16Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland-17
17Guillermo Ferrer Garcia (Spa) Calapie-Reyno de Navarra-18
18Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Poland-18
19Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Spain-18
20Ryan Luttrell (USA) Black Dog Professional Cycling Team-20
21James Carney (USA) Salamander-20
DNFCarlos Hernandez Santana (Mex) Mexico

