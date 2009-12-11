Krupeckaite, D'Almeida take sprint and keirin
Gold for Sharakova in scratch, Popkov in pursuit
|1
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:11.820
|2
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia
|1
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:11.857
|2
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:12.215
|2
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:12.006
|2
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:12.056
|2
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:12.130
|2
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:11.812
|2
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia
|1
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:11.971
|2
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia
|1
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|-1lap
|3
|Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub) Cuba
|4
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|5
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|6
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
|7
|Paola Munoz (Chi) Chile
|8
|Katsiaryna Barazna (Blr) Belarus
|9
|Azucena Sanchez Benito (Spa) Calapie-Reyno de Navarra
|10
|Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russian Federation
|11
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|12
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|13
|Nancy Contreras Reyes (Mex) Mexico
|14
|Tess Downing (Aus) Australia
|15
|Lada Kozlikova (Cze) Czech Republic
|16
|Agnes Ronner (Ned) Netherlands
|17
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|18
|Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez (Cub) Cuba
|19
|Vargas Villamil Lorena Maria (Col) Colombia
|20
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy
|1
|Michaël D'almeida (Fra) France
|0:01:01.171
|2
|François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:01.748
|3
|Yevhen Bolibrukh (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:02.665
|4
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:02.978
|5
|David Alonso Castillo (Spa) Spain
|0:01:03.220
|6
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|0:01:03.529
|7
|Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:01:03.645
|8
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
|0:01:03.771
|9
|Mathias Stumpf (Ger) Germany
|0:01:03.784
|10
|Luca Ceci (Ita) Italy
|0:01:03.987
|11
|Stéphane Cossette (Can) Canada
|0:01:04.096
|12
|Vasileios Reppas (Gre) Greece
|0:01:04.458
|13
|Michael Thomson (RSA) South Africa
|0:01:05.105
|14
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:01:05.485
|15
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|0:01:05.723
|16
|Carlos Carrasco (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:05.851
|17
|Yorick Bos (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:06.117
|18
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Calapie-Reyno de Navarra
|0:01:06.289
|19
|Deivy Capellan Almonte (Dom) Dominican Republic
|0:01:07.238
|DNS
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
|1
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:04:24.537
|2
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:04:25.471
|3
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:04:29.537
|4
|Valery Kaikov (Rus) Lokomotiv
|0:04:29.889
|1
|Michael Thomson (RSA) South Africa
|2
|Michaël D'almeida (Fra) France
|3
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan
|DNF
|Leonardo Narvaez Romero (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Luca Ceci (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|1
|Teun Mulder (Ned) Cofidis
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany
|3
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Travis Smith (Can) Canada
|5
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Calapie-Reyno de Navarra
|REL
|Roy Van Den Berg (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|Michaël D'almeida (Fra) France
|2
|Teun Mulder (Ned) Cofidis
|3
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany
|5
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan
|6
|Michael Thomson (RSA) South Africa
|7
|Travis Smith (Can) Canada
|8
|Leonardo Narvaez Romero (Col) Colombia
|9
|Roy Van Den Berg (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Calapie-Reyno de Navarra
|11
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|DNS
|Luca Ceci (Ita) Italy
|1
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Greece
|23
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Belgium
|19
|3
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany
|11
|4
|Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
|11
|5
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis
|11
|6
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv
|10
|7
|David O'loughlin (Irl) Ireland
|7
|8
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|4
|9
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|10
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
|3
|11
|Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina
|3
|12
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria
|2
|13
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|14
|Carlos Ospina Hernandes (Col) Colombia
|-10
|15
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine
|-14
|16
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
|-17
|17
|Guillermo Ferrer Garcia (Spa) Calapie-Reyno de Navarra
|-18
|18
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Poland
|-18
|19
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Spain
|-18
|20
|Ryan Luttrell (USA) Black Dog Professional Cycling Team
|-20
|21
|James Carney (USA) Salamander
|-20
|DNF
|Carlos Hernandez Santana (Mex) Mexico
