Many saw this year’s individual pursuit to be a likely battle between Taylor Phinney and Jack Bobridge, the first dominating last year’s championships and the second recording a blistering 4.14.27 in February, but Jesse Sergent tore that script up when he was quickest in today’s qualification round.

Sergent (New Zealand) set the fastest time of 4.15.988, beating his Trek-Livestrong team-mate Phinney (USA) by 0.114 in the last of the heats. The American was almost a second off his personal best and US record set at last years worlds.

Bobridge (Australia) was quickest of all the riders at 2000 and 3000 metres, but his pace tailed off slightly at the finish. He was the provisional leader but dropped to third after Sergent and Phinney scrapped it out.

His 4.17.169 beat the 4.18.356 of Alexander Serov (Russia), setting them up for a fight-off for bronze this evening.

Fifth and sixth went to Dennis Rohan (Australia) and Vitaliy Schedov (Ukraine).

Past champions through to next round of men’s keirin

Three former winners of the world championship keirin successfully progressed to this evening’s second round of the contest, with defending champion Maximillian Levy, 2007/2008 victor Chris Hoy and the 2005 victor Teun Mulder all qualifying this afternoon.

Britain’s Matt Crampton and Levy (Germany) were the two quickest in the first heat, while Francois Pervis (France) and the Kiki Sam Webster progressed in the second. Malaysian rider Azizulhasni Awang led Mulder (Netherlands) over the line in heat three.

However Awang’s compatriot Josiah Ng Onn Lam was involved in controversy in the final of the four heats, cutting across Hoy at the start and sending the Briton crashing to the ground. Following a short delay for the commissaires to check video footage, he was disqualified.

Hoy showed there was no lingering effects from his spill when he raced to victory in the restarted heat four. He was a long way back with two laps to go but thundered to the front in the finishing straight, showing that he means business.

Those who did not qualify will have a second chance this evening when the repechages are held.

Australia tops women's team pursuit

The Australian team put itself into a prime position to take home its third gold medal when the women's pursuit team rocketed to the fastest qualifying time over the team from Great Britain.

Despite being a young squad, with 19-year old Ashlee Ankudinoff and 20-year-olds Sarah Kent and former junior world champion Josephine Tomic, the Australians managed to top the Brits by 3 tenths of a second.

The New Zealand team was shut out of the gold medal final by 36 thousands of a second, denying former pursuit champion Alison Shanks a chance to don another rainbow jersey.

The Kiwis will face the team from the USA in the bronze medal final tonight.

Men's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying

1 Jesse Sergent (New Zealand) 0:04:15.988 2 Taylor Phinney (United States Of America) 0:04:16.102 3 Jack Bobridge (Australia) 0:04:17.169 4 Alexander Serov (Russian Federation) 0:04:18.356 5 Rohan Dennis (Australia) 0:04:19.292 6 Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine) 0:04:20.316 7 Westley Gough (New Zealand) 0:04:20.685 8 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 0:04:22.239 9 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukraine) 0:04:22.999 10 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia) 0:04:23.595 11 Patrick Gretsch (Germany) 0:04:24.224 12 David O'Loughlin (Ireland) 0:04:25.203 13 Artur Ershov (Russian Federation) 0:04:25.352 14 Marco Coledan (Italy) 0:04:26.267 15 Levi Heimans (Netherlands) 0:04:26.405 16 Arno Van Der Zwet (Netherlands) 0:04:26.677 17 Ingmar De Poortere (Belgium) 0:04:27.400 18 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain) 0:04:28.327 19 Jonathan Dufrasne (Belgium) 0:04:29.416 20 King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China) 0:04:32.195 21 Julien Morice (France) 0:04:33.391 22 Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) 0:04:33.590 23 Jie Wang (People's Republic of China) 0:04:34.747 24 Xiao Jiang (People's Republic of China) 0:04:38.331 25 Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Greece) 0:04:39.081 26 Silvan Dillier (Switzerland) 0:04:47.445 DSQ Alexey Kolessov (Kazakhstan)

Men's Keirin - Round 1

Heat 1 1 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) * 2 Maximilian Levy (Germany) * 3 Jason Niblett (Australia) 4 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 5 Charlie Conord (France) 6 Zafeirios Volikakis (Greece)

Heat 2 1 François Pervis (France) * 2 Sam Webster (New Zealand) * 3 Denis Spicka (Czech Republic) 4 Kota Asai (Japan) 5 Carsten Bergemann (Germany) 6 Michael Thomson (South Africa) 7 Kasper Lindholm Jessen (Denmark)

Heat 3 1 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) * 2 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) * 3 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 4 Michael Seidenbecher (Germany) 5 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 6 Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic) 7 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)

Heat 4 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) * 2 Shane Perkins (Australia) * 3 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands) 4 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 5 Travis Smith (Canada) 6 Saifei Bao (People's Republic of China) DSQ Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying 1 Australia 0:03:23.161 Ashlee Ankudinoff Sarah Kent Josephine Tomic 2 Great Britain 0:03:23.369 Elizabeth Armitstead Wendy Houvenaghel Joanna Rowsell 3 New Zealand 0:03:24.405 Rushlee Buchanan Lauren Ellis Alison Shanks 4 United States 0:03:24.661 Dotsie Bausch Sarah Hammer Lauren Tamayo 5 Netherlands 0:03:25.156 Vera Koedooder Amy Pieters Ellen Van Dijk 6 Canada 0:03:26.132 Laura Brown Stephanie Roorda Tara Whitten 7 Germany 0:03:27.236 Charlotte Becker Lisa Brennauer Verena Joos 8 Ukraine 0:03:27.662 Yelizaveta Bochkarova Svitlana Galyuk Lesya Kalitovska 9 Belgium 0:03:27.690 Jessie Daams Jolien D'Hoore Kelly Druyts 10 China 0:03:28.194 Fan Jiang Wenwen Jiang Jing Liang 11 Russia 0:03:28.644 Tatiana Antoshina Anastasia Chulkova Victoria Kondel 12 Poland 0:03:32.035 Edyta Jasinska Katarzyna Pawlowska Malgorzata Wojtyra 13 France 0:03:32.199 Sophie Creux Fiona Dutriaux Pascale Jeuland 14 Italy 0:03:34.329 Monia Baccaille Tatiana Guderzo Marta Tagliaferro DSQ Lithuania Svetlana Pauliukaite Vilija Sereikaite Ausrine Trebaite

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Repechages

Heat1 1 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) * 2 Denis Spicka (Czech Republic) 3 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 4 Michael Thomson (South Africa)

Heat 2 1 Jason Niblett (Australia) * 2 Travis Smith (Canada) 3 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 4 Kasper Lindholm Jessen (Denmark) REL Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)

Heat 3 1 Michael Seidenbecher (Germany) * 2 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 3 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 4 Charlie Conord (France) 5 Saifei Bao (People's Republic of China)