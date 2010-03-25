Trending

Sergent, Phinney to battle for gold in pursuit

Bobridge misses the gold medal final

Image 1 of 19

Taylor Phinney (USA) was just over a tenth of a second behind Sergent in second.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 19

Sarah Hammer is ready to lead off for the American team in the qualification round of the women's 3,000m team pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 3 of 19

Final adjustments for Sarah Hammer as she prepares to lead of the American team in the women's 3,000m team pursuit qualifying round

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 4 of 19

Alison Shanks leads New Zealand in qualifying and make it into the bronze medal ride off in the women's 3,000m team pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 5 of 19

New Zealand's Westly Gough on his way to set the early fast time in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 6 of 19

Lizzy Armitsted leads Wendy Houvenaghel and Joanna Rowsell as the British team finish second fastest and make the gold medal final in the women's 3,000m team pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 7 of 19

The Australian team on their way to record the fastest time in the women's 3,000m team pursuit and make the gold medal final

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 8 of 19

The USA team in action in the qualifying round of the women's 3,000m team pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 9 of 19

Chris Hoy (Great Britain) reacts after crashing in the men's keirin. The race was re-started and Malaysias Josiah Ng was DQ'd for interfering with Hoy.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 10 of 19

The men's keirin round 1 heat is re-started after the crash of Hoy.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 11 of 19

Chris Hoy picks himself up after crashing in the men's keirin.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 12 of 19

Jack Bobridge (Australia) on his way to third place in the men's pursuit qualifying.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 13 of 19

David O'Loughlin (Ireland) watches the clock count down ahead of his qualifying ride in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 14 of 19

Taylor Phinney (USA) on his way in qualifying to make it into the gold medal final in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 15 of 19

Taylor Phinney (USA) waits for the start of his qualifying ride in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 16 of 19

Jesse Sergent (New Zealand) took the early lead in his qualifying ride in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit and held on to go fastest and into the gold medal final

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 17 of 19

Jesse Sergent (New Zealand) celebrates going fastest in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 18 of 19

Taylor Phinney (USA) watches the clock count down ahead of his individual pursuit qualifying ride

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 19 of 19

Jesse Sergent (New Zealand) cracked the 4:16 barrier to qualify fastest

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Many saw this year’s individual pursuit to be a likely battle between Taylor Phinney and Jack Bobridge, the first dominating last year’s championships and the second recording a blistering 4.14.27 in February, but Jesse Sergent tore that script up when he was quickest in today’s qualification round.

Sergent (New Zealand) set the fastest time of 4.15.988, beating his Trek-Livestrong team-mate Phinney (USA) by 0.114 in the last of the heats. The American was almost a second off his personal best and US record set at last years worlds.

Bobridge (Australia) was quickest of all the riders at 2000 and 3000 metres, but his pace tailed off slightly at the finish. He was the provisional leader but dropped to third after Sergent and Phinney scrapped it out.

His 4.17.169 beat the 4.18.356 of Alexander Serov (Russia), setting them up for a fight-off for bronze this evening.

Fifth and sixth went to Dennis Rohan (Australia) and Vitaliy Schedov (Ukraine).

Past champions through to next round of men’s keirin

Three former winners of the world championship keirin successfully progressed to this evening’s second round of the contest, with defending champion Maximillian Levy, 2007/2008 victor Chris Hoy and the 2005 victor Teun Mulder all qualifying this afternoon.

Britain’s Matt Crampton and Levy (Germany) were the two quickest in the first heat, while Francois Pervis (France) and the Kiki Sam Webster progressed in the second. Malaysian rider Azizulhasni Awang led Mulder (Netherlands) over the line in heat three.

However Awang’s compatriot Josiah Ng Onn Lam was involved in controversy in the final of the four heats, cutting across Hoy at the start and sending the Briton crashing to the ground. Following a short delay for the commissaires to check video footage, he was disqualified.

Hoy showed there was no lingering effects from his spill when he raced to victory in the restarted heat four. He was a long way back with two laps to go but thundered to the front in the finishing straight, showing that he means business.

Those who did not qualify will have a second chance this evening when the repechages are held.

Australia tops women's team pursuit

The Australian team put itself into a prime position to take home its third gold medal when the women's pursuit team rocketed to the fastest qualifying time over the team from Great Britain.

Despite being a young squad, with 19-year old Ashlee Ankudinoff and 20-year-olds Sarah Kent and former junior world champion Josephine Tomic, the Australians managed to top the Brits by 3 tenths of a second.

The New Zealand team was shut out of the gold medal final by 36 thousands of a second, denying former pursuit champion Alison Shanks a chance to don another rainbow jersey.

The Kiwis will face the team from the USA in the bronze medal final tonight.

Men's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying

1Jesse Sergent (New Zealand)0:04:15.988
2Taylor Phinney (United States Of America)0:04:16.102
3Jack Bobridge (Australia)0:04:17.169
4Alexander Serov (Russian Federation)0:04:18.356
5Rohan Dennis (Australia)0:04:19.292
6Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine)0:04:20.316
7Westley Gough (New Zealand)0:04:20.685
8Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:04:22.239
9Vitaliy Popkov (Ukraine)0:04:22.999
10Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)0:04:23.595
11Patrick Gretsch (Germany)0:04:24.224
12David O'Loughlin (Ireland)0:04:25.203
13Artur Ershov (Russian Federation)0:04:25.352
14Marco Coledan (Italy)0:04:26.267
15Levi Heimans (Netherlands)0:04:26.405
16Arno Van Der Zwet (Netherlands)0:04:26.677
17Ingmar De Poortere (Belgium)0:04:27.400
18Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)0:04:28.327
19Jonathan Dufrasne (Belgium)0:04:29.416
20King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)0:04:32.195
21Julien Morice (France)0:04:33.391
22Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)0:04:33.590
23Jie Wang (People's Republic of China)0:04:34.747
24Xiao Jiang (People's Republic of China)0:04:38.331
25Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Greece)0:04:39.081
26Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)0:04:47.445
DSQAlexey Kolessov (Kazakhstan)

Men's Keirin - Round 1

Heat 1
1Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) *
2Maximilian Levy (Germany) *
3Jason Niblett (Australia)
4Francesco Ceci (Italy)
5Charlie Conord (France)
6Zafeirios Volikakis (Greece)

Heat 2
1François Pervis (France) *
2Sam Webster (New Zealand) *
3Denis Spicka (Czech Republic)
4Kota Asai (Japan)
5Carsten Bergemann (Germany)
6Michael Thomson (South Africa)
7Kasper Lindholm Jessen (Denmark)

Heat 3
1Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) *
2Teun Mulder (Netherlands) *
3Christos Volikakis (Greece)
4Michael Seidenbecher (Germany)
5Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
6Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
7Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)

Heat 4
1Chris Hoy (Great Britain) *
2Shane Perkins (Australia) *
3Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
4Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
5Travis Smith (Canada)
6Saifei Bao (People's Republic of China)
DSQJosiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
1Australia0:03:23.161
Ashlee Ankudinoff
Sarah Kent
Josephine Tomic
2Great Britain0:03:23.369
Elizabeth Armitstead
Wendy Houvenaghel
Joanna Rowsell
3New Zealand0:03:24.405
Rushlee Buchanan
Lauren Ellis
Alison Shanks
4United States0:03:24.661
Dotsie Bausch
Sarah Hammer
Lauren Tamayo
5Netherlands0:03:25.156
Vera Koedooder
Amy Pieters
Ellen Van Dijk
6Canada0:03:26.132
Laura Brown
Stephanie Roorda
Tara Whitten
7Germany0:03:27.236
Charlotte Becker
Lisa Brennauer
Verena Joos
8Ukraine0:03:27.662
Yelizaveta Bochkarova
Svitlana Galyuk
Lesya Kalitovska
9Belgium0:03:27.690
Jessie Daams
Jolien D'Hoore
Kelly Druyts
10China0:03:28.194
Fan Jiang
Wenwen Jiang
Jing Liang
11Russia0:03:28.644
Tatiana Antoshina
Anastasia Chulkova
Victoria Kondel
12Poland0:03:32.035
Edyta Jasinska
Katarzyna Pawlowska
Malgorzata Wojtyra
13France0:03:32.199
Sophie Creux
Fiona Dutriaux
Pascale Jeuland
14Italy0:03:34.329
Monia Baccaille
Tatiana Guderzo
Marta Tagliaferro
DSQLithuania
Svetlana Pauliukaite
Vilija Sereikaite
Ausrine Trebaite

 Men's Keirin - Round 1 Repechages

Heat1
1Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) *
2Denis Spicka (Czech Republic)
3Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
4Michael Thomson (South Africa)

Heat 2
1Jason Niblett (Australia) *
2Travis Smith (Canada)
3Francesco Ceci (Italy)
4Kasper Lindholm Jessen (Denmark)
RELAdam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)

Heat 3
1Michael Seidenbecher (Germany) *
2Christos Volikakis (Greece)
3Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
4Charlie Conord (France)
5Saifei Bao (People's Republic of China)

Heat 4
1Kota Asai (Japan) *
2Carsten Bergemann (Germany)
3Zafeirios Volikakis (Greece)
4Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)

