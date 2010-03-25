Sergent, Phinney to battle for gold in pursuit
Bobridge misses the gold medal final
Many saw this year’s individual pursuit to be a likely battle between Taylor Phinney and Jack Bobridge, the first dominating last year’s championships and the second recording a blistering 4.14.27 in February, but Jesse Sergent tore that script up when he was quickest in today’s qualification round.
Sergent (New Zealand) set the fastest time of 4.15.988, beating his Trek-Livestrong team-mate Phinney (USA) by 0.114 in the last of the heats. The American was almost a second off his personal best and US record set at last years worlds.
Bobridge (Australia) was quickest of all the riders at 2000 and 3000 metres, but his pace tailed off slightly at the finish. He was the provisional leader but dropped to third after Sergent and Phinney scrapped it out.
His 4.17.169 beat the 4.18.356 of Alexander Serov (Russia), setting them up for a fight-off for bronze this evening.
Fifth and sixth went to Dennis Rohan (Australia) and Vitaliy Schedov (Ukraine).
Past champions through to next round of men’s keirin
Three former winners of the world championship keirin successfully progressed to this evening’s second round of the contest, with defending champion Maximillian Levy, 2007/2008 victor Chris Hoy and the 2005 victor Teun Mulder all qualifying this afternoon.
Britain’s Matt Crampton and Levy (Germany) were the two quickest in the first heat, while Francois Pervis (France) and the Kiki Sam Webster progressed in the second. Malaysian rider Azizulhasni Awang led Mulder (Netherlands) over the line in heat three.
However Awang’s compatriot Josiah Ng Onn Lam was involved in controversy in the final of the four heats, cutting across Hoy at the start and sending the Briton crashing to the ground. Following a short delay for the commissaires to check video footage, he was disqualified.
Hoy showed there was no lingering effects from his spill when he raced to victory in the restarted heat four. He was a long way back with two laps to go but thundered to the front in the finishing straight, showing that he means business.
Those who did not qualify will have a second chance this evening when the repechages are held.
Australia tops women's team pursuit
The Australian team put itself into a prime position to take home its third gold medal when the women's pursuit team rocketed to the fastest qualifying time over the team from Great Britain.
Despite being a young squad, with 19-year old Ashlee Ankudinoff and 20-year-olds Sarah Kent and former junior world champion Josephine Tomic, the Australians managed to top the Brits by 3 tenths of a second.
The New Zealand team was shut out of the gold medal final by 36 thousands of a second, denying former pursuit champion Alison Shanks a chance to don another rainbow jersey.
The Kiwis will face the team from the USA in the bronze medal final tonight.
Men's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying
|1
|Jesse Sergent (New Zealand)
|0:04:15.988
|2
|Taylor Phinney (United States Of America)
|0:04:16.102
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Australia)
|0:04:17.169
|4
|Alexander Serov (Russian Federation)
|0:04:18.356
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Australia)
|0:04:19.292
|6
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine)
|0:04:20.316
|7
|Westley Gough (New Zealand)
|0:04:20.685
|8
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|0:04:22.239
|9
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukraine)
|0:04:22.999
|10
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)
|0:04:23.595
|11
|Patrick Gretsch (Germany)
|0:04:24.224
|12
|David O'Loughlin (Ireland)
|0:04:25.203
|13
|Artur Ershov (Russian Federation)
|0:04:25.352
|14
|Marco Coledan (Italy)
|0:04:26.267
|15
|Levi Heimans (Netherlands)
|0:04:26.405
|16
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Netherlands)
|0:04:26.677
|17
|Ingmar De Poortere (Belgium)
|0:04:27.400
|18
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|0:04:28.327
|19
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Belgium)
|0:04:29.416
|20
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:04:32.195
|21
|Julien Morice (France)
|0:04:33.391
|22
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)
|0:04:33.590
|23
|Jie Wang (People's Republic of China)
|0:04:34.747
|24
|Xiao Jiang (People's Republic of China)
|0:04:38.331
|25
|Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Greece)
|0:04:39.081
|26
|Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)
|0:04:47.445
|DSQ
|Alexey Kolessov (Kazakhstan)
Men's Keirin - Round 1
|1
|Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) *
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Germany) *
|3
|Jason Niblett (Australia)
|4
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|5
|Charlie Conord (France)
|6
|Zafeirios Volikakis (Greece)
|1
|François Pervis (France) *
|2
|Sam Webster (New Zealand) *
|3
|Denis Spicka (Czech Republic)
|4
|Kota Asai (Japan)
|5
|Carsten Bergemann (Germany)
|6
|Michael Thomson (South Africa)
|7
|Kasper Lindholm Jessen (Denmark)
|1
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) *
|2
|Teun Mulder (Netherlands) *
|3
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|4
|Michael Seidenbecher (Germany)
|5
|Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
|6
|Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
|7
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|1
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain) *
|2
|Shane Perkins (Australia) *
|3
|Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
|4
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|5
|Travis Smith (Canada)
|6
|Saifei Bao (People's Republic of China)
|DSQ
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
|1
|Australia
|0:03:23.161
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|Sarah Kent
|Josephine Tomic
|2
|Great Britain
|0:03:23.369
|Elizabeth Armitstead
|Wendy Houvenaghel
|Joanna Rowsell
|3
|New Zealand
|0:03:24.405
|Rushlee Buchanan
|Lauren Ellis
|Alison Shanks
|4
|United States
|0:03:24.661
|Dotsie Bausch
|Sarah Hammer
|Lauren Tamayo
|5
|Netherlands
|0:03:25.156
|Vera Koedooder
|Amy Pieters
|Ellen Van Dijk
|6
|Canada
|0:03:26.132
|Laura Brown
|Stephanie Roorda
|Tara Whitten
|7
|Germany
|0:03:27.236
|Charlotte Becker
|Lisa Brennauer
|Verena Joos
|8
|Ukraine
|0:03:27.662
|Yelizaveta Bochkarova
|Svitlana Galyuk
|Lesya Kalitovska
|9
|Belgium
|0:03:27.690
|Jessie Daams
|Jolien D'Hoore
|Kelly Druyts
|10
|China
|0:03:28.194
|Fan Jiang
|Wenwen Jiang
|Jing Liang
|11
|Russia
|0:03:28.644
|Tatiana Antoshina
|Anastasia Chulkova
|Victoria Kondel
|12
|Poland
|0:03:32.035
|Edyta Jasinska
|Katarzyna Pawlowska
|Malgorzata Wojtyra
|13
|France
|0:03:32.199
|Sophie Creux
|Fiona Dutriaux
|Pascale Jeuland
|14
|Italy
|0:03:34.329
|Monia Baccaille
|Tatiana Guderzo
|Marta Tagliaferro
|DSQ
|Lithuania
|Svetlana Pauliukaite
|Vilija Sereikaite
|Ausrine Trebaite
Men's Keirin - Round 1 Repechages
|1
|Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) *
|2
|Denis Spicka (Czech Republic)
|3
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|4
|Michael Thomson (South Africa)
|1
|Jason Niblett (Australia) *
|2
|Travis Smith (Canada)
|3
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|4
|Kasper Lindholm Jessen (Denmark)
|REL
|Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
|1
|Michael Seidenbecher (Germany) *
|2
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|3
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|4
|Charlie Conord (France)
|5
|Saifei Bao (People's Republic of China)
|1
|Kota Asai (Japan) *
|2
|Carsten Bergemann (Germany)
|3
|Zafeirios Volikakis (Greece)
|4
|Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy