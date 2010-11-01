Trending

Australia earns three men's sprint championships

Sprint finals for all categories on day five

Men 35-39 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Gavin White (Australia)0:00:12.220
2Alessandro Picco (Italy)

Men 35-39 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Gavin White (Australia)0:00:13.660
2Alessandro Picco (Italy)

Men 35-39 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Morne Van Greuning (South Africa)0:00:12.180
2Christos Rantos (Greece)

Men 35-39 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Morne Van Greuning (South Africa)0:00:12.090
2Christos Rantos (Greece)

Men 35-39 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 1
1Marlon Moncrieffe (Great Britain)0:00:12.230
2Thierry Forler (France)

Men 35-39 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 2
1Marlon Moncrieffe (Great Britain)0:00:12.970
2Thierry Forler (France)

Men 35-39 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 1
1Lou Pascuzzi (Australia)0:00:12.270
2Stephen Salzwedel (South Africa)

Men 35-39 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 2
1Stephen Salzwedel (South Africa)0:00:13.430
2Lou Pascuzzi (Australia)

Men 35-39 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 3
1Lou Pascuzzi (Australia)0:00:12.750
2Stephen Salzwedel (South Africa)

Men 35-39 Sprint Finals: 5th - 8th place
5Thierry Forler (France)0:00:11.690
6Stephen Salzwedel (South Africa)
7Alessandro Picco (Italy)
DNSChristos Rantos (Greece)

Men 35-39 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Gavin White (Australia)0:00:13.031
2Lou Pascuzzi (Australia)

Men 35-39 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Gavin White (Australia)0:00:12.484
2Lou Pascuzzi (Australia)

Men 35-39 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Morne Van Greuning (South Africa)0:00:11.820
2Marlon Moncrieffe (Great Britain)

Men 35-39 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Marlon Moncrieffe (Great Britain)0:00:11.677
2Morne Van Greuning (South Africa)

Men 35-39 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 3
1Marlon Moncrieffe (Great Britain)0:00:11.907
2Morne Van Greuning (South Africa)

Men 35-39 Sprint Finals
1Gavin White (Australia)
2Marlon Moncrieffe (Great Britain)
3Morne Van Greuning (South Africa)
4Lou Pascuzzi (Australia)

Men 40-44 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Roger Hernandez (United States of America)0:00:12.060
2Dirk Engler (Germany)

Men 40-44 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Roger Hernandez (United States of America)0:00:11.800
2Dirk Engler (Germany)

Men 40-44 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Fabio Alberti (Italy)0:00:12.080
2Philip Houlton (Great Britain)

Men 40-44 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Philip Houlton (Great Britain)0:00:11.710
2Fabio Alberti (Italy)

Men 40-44 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 3
1Fabio Alberti (Italy)0:00:11.650
2Philip Houlton (Great Britain)

Men 40-44 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 1
1Ahcen Aggar (France)0:00:11.890
2Chris Murray (Australia)

Men 40-44 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 2
1Chris Murray (Australia)0:00:12.010
2Ahcen Aggar (France)

Men 40-44 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 3
1Ahcen Aggar (France)0:00:11.590
2Chris Murray (Australia)

Men 40-44 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 1
1Aderito Da Cruz (France)0:00:12.180
2Owen Lloyd (South Africa)

Men 40-44 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 2
1Aderito Da Cruz (France)0:00:12.170
2Owen Lloyd (South Africa)

Men 40-44 Sprint Finals: 5th - 8th place
5Philip Houlton (Great Britain)0:00:12.663
6Chris Murray (Australia)
7Dirk Engler (Germany)
8Owen Lloyd (South Africa)

Men 40-44 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Aderito Da Cruz (France)
RELRoger Hernandez (United States of America)

Men 40-44 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Aderito Da Cruz (France)0:00:11.833
2Roger Hernandez (United States of America)

Men 40-44 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Ahcen Aggar (France)0:00:11.575
2Fabio Alberti (Italy)

Men 40-44 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Fabio Alberti (Italy)0:00:11.489
2Ahcen Aggar (France)

Men 40-44 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 3
1Fabio Alberti (Italy)0:00:11.545
2Ahcen Aggar (France)

Men 40-44 Sprint Finals
1Fabio Alberti (Italy)
2Aderito Da Cruz (France)
3Roger Hernandez (United States of America)
4Ahcen Aggar (France)

Men 45-49 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Geoff Stoker (Australia)0:00:11.700
2Martin Stephens (Great Britain)

Men 45-49 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Geoff Stoker (Australia)0:00:11.790
2Martin Stephens (Great Britain)

Men 45-49 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Brian Abers (United States of America)0:00:11.930
2Todd Hayes (United States of America)

Men 45-49 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Todd Hayes (United States of America)0:00:11.640
2Brian Abers (United States of America)

Men 45-49 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 3
1Todd Hayes (United States of America)0:00:11.680
2Brian Abers (United States of America)

Men 45-49 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 1
1Michael Popplewell (Australia)0:00:11.990
2Philippe Vernet (France)

Men 45-49 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 2
1Philippe Vernet (France)0:00:11.570
2Michael Popplewell (Australia)

Men 45-49 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 3
1Michael Popplewell (Australia)0:00:12.290
2Philippe Vernet (France)

Men 45-49 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 1
1Matthew Diefenbach (United States of America)0:00:12.360
2Krzysztof Kurzawinski (Canada)

Men 45-49 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 2
1Matthew Diefenbach (United States of America)0:00:12.490
2Krzysztof Kurzawinski (Canada)

Men 45-49 Sprint Finals - 5th - 8th place
5Martin Stephens (Great Britain)0:00:11.640
6Brian Abers (United States of America)
7Krzysztof Kurzawinski (Canada)
DNSPhilippe Vernet (France)

Men 45-49 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Geoff Stoker (Australia)0:00:11.844
2Matthew Diefenbach (United States of America)

Men 45-49 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Geoff Stoker (Australia)0:00:11.798
2Matthew Diefenbach (United States of America)

Men 45-49 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Todd Hayes (United States of America)0:00:11.608
2Michael Popplewell (Australia)

Men 45-49 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Todd Hayes (United States of America)0:00:12.347
2Michael Popplewell (Australia)

Men 45-49 Sprint Finals
1Geoff Stoker (Australia)
2Todd Hayes (United States of America)
3Matthew Diefenbach (United States of America)
4Michael Popplewell (Australia)

Men 50-54 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Gerard O'Connell (Australia)0:00:12.170
2Steve Pulford (Great Britain)

Men 50-54 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Gerard O'Connell (Australia)0:00:11.930
2Steve Pulford (Great Britain)

Men 50-54 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Ian Atkin (Australia)0:00:13.000
RELDominique Sioul (France)

Men 50-54 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Ian Atkin (Australia)0:00:11.950
2Dominique Sioul (France)

Men 50-54 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 1
1Jorge Filardi (Argentina)0:00:12.230
2Gary Mandy (Australia)

Men 50-54 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 2
1Jorge Filardi (Argentina)0:00:11.940
2Gary Mandy (Australia)

Men 50-54 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 1
1Ferruccio Veschetti (Italy)0:00:12.480
2Steve Cronshaw (Great Britain)

Men 50-54 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 2
1Steve Cronshaw (Great Britain)0:00:14.160
2Ferruccio Veschetti (Italy)

Men 50-54 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 3
1Ferruccio Veschetti (Italy)0:00:13.020
2Steve Cronshaw (Great Britain)

Men 50-54 Sprint Finals: 5th - 8th place
5Steve Cronshaw (Great Britain)0:00:12.280
6Gary Mandy (Australia)
7Steve Pulford (Great Britain)
8Alexand Torkachenko (Russia)

Men 50-54 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Gerard O'Connell (Australia)0:00:11.672
2Ferruccio Veschetti (Italy)

Men 50-54 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Ferruccio Veschetti (Italy)0:00:11.746
2Gerard O'Connell (Australia)

Men 50-54 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 3
1Ferruccio Veschetti (Italy)0:00:11.661
2Gerard O'Connell (Australia)

Men 50-54 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Ian Atkin (Australia)0:00:12.199
2Jorge Filardi (Argentina)

Men 50-54 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Ian Atkin (Australia)0:00:12.380
2Jorge Filardi (Argentina)

Men 50-54 Sprint Finals
1Ferruccio Veschetti (Italy)
2Ian Atkin (Australia)
3Jorge Filardi (Argentina)
4Gerard O'Connell (Australia)

Men 55-59 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1David Willmott (Australia)0:00:13.230
2Damien O'Neill (Australia)

Men 55-59 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1David Willmott (Australia)0:00:12.970
2Damien O'Neill (Australia)

Men 55-59 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Keith Macbeth (United States of America)0:00:12.620
2Terry Cromer (Ireland)

Men 55-59 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Keith Macbeth (United States of America)0:00:13.130
2Terry Cromer (Ireland)

Men 55-59 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 1
1Maas Van Beek (Netherlands)0:00:12.410
2Terence Fraser (Australia)

Men 55-59 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 2
1Maas Van Beek (Netherlands)0:00:12.520
2Terence Fraser (Australia)

Men 55-59 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 1
1Marc Dangleterre (France)0:00:12.450
2David Smith (Great Britain)

Men 55-59 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 2
1David Smith (Great Britain)0:00:12.610
2Marc Dangleterre (France)

Men 55-59 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 3
1David Smith (Great Britain)0:00:12.880
2Marc Dangleterre (France)

Men 55-59 Sprint Finals: 5th-8th place
5Marc Dangleterre (France)0:00:12.433
6Damien O'Neill (Australia)
7Terry Cromer (Ireland)
DNSTerence Fraser (Australia)

Men 55-59 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1David Willmott (Australia)0:00:12.812
2David Smith (Great Britain)

Men 55-59 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1David Willmott (Australia)0:00:13.836
2David Smith (Great Britain)

Men 55-59 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Maas Van Beek (Netherlands)0:00:12.211
2Keith Macbeth (United States of America)

Men 55-59 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Maas Van Beek (Netherlands)0:00:12.561
2Keith Macbeth (United States of America)

Men 55-59 Sprint Finals
1David Willmott (Australia)
2Maas Van Beek (Netherlands)
3Keith Macbeth (United States of America)
4David Smith (Great Britain)

Men 60-64 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Mark Rodamaker (United States of America)0:00:13.530
2Shigeru Ito (Japan)

Men 60-64 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Mark Rodamaker (United States of America)0:00:12.910
2Shigeru Ito (Japan)

Men 60-64 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Graziano Pantosti (Italy)0:00:13.020
2Ian Lewis (Great Britain)

Men 60-64 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Graziano Pantosti (Italy)0:00:13.550
2Ian Lewis (Great Britain)

Men 60-64 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 1
1Angelo Onofri (Italy)0:00:12.610
2Sandy Wallace (Great Britain)

Men 60-64 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 2
1Angelo Onofri (Italy)0:00:12.900
2Sandy Wallace (Great Britain)

Men 60-64 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 1
1Malcolm Clasohm (Australia)0:00:13.230
2René Grignon (France)

Men 60-64 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 2
1Malcolm Clasohm (Australia)0:00:13.300
2René Grignon (France)

Men 60-64 Sprint Finals: 5th - 8th place
5René Grignon (France)0:00:13.852
6Shigeru Ito (Japan)
DNSIan Lewis (Great Britain)
DNSSandy Wallace (Great Britain)

Men 60-64 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Mark Rodamaker (United States of America)0:00:12.674
2Malcolm Clasohm (Australia)

Men 60-64 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Mark Rodamaker (United States of America)0:00:12.489
2Malcolm Clasohm (Australia)

Men 60-64 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Angelo Onofri (Italy)0:00:12.453
2Graziano Pantosti (Italy)

Men 60-64 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Angelo Onofri (Italy)0:00:12.532
2Graziano Pantosti (Italy)

Men 60-64 Sprint Finals
1Mark Rodamaker (United States of America)
2Angelo Onofri (Italy)
3Graziano Pantosti (Italy)
4Malcolm Clasohm (Australia)

Men 65-69 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Geoff Cooke (Great Britain)0:00:13.290
2Leo Menestrina (United States of America)

Men 65-69 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Geoff Cooke (Great Britain)0:00:13.530
2Leo Menestrina (United States of America)

Men 65-69 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Steffen Munch Hansen (Denmark)0:00:13.350
2Earl Henry (Trinidad And Toba)

Men 65-69 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Earl Henry (Trinidad And Toba)0:00:12.940
2Steffen Munch Hansen (Denmark)

Men 65-69 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 3
1Earl Henry (Trinidad And Toba)0:00:13.250
2Steffen Munch Hansen (Denmark)

Men 65-69 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 1
1Michel Briat (France)0:00:13.830
2Guido Lupo (Italy)

Men 65-69 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 2
1Michel Briat (France)0:00:13.210
2Guido Lupo (Italy)

Men 65-69 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 1
1David Rowe (Great Britain)0:00:13.570
2Hugh Gray (Australia)

Men 65-69 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 2
1Hugh Gray (Australia)0:00:13.180
2David Rowe (Great Britain)

Men 65-69 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 3
1David Rowe (Great Britain)0:00:14.170
2Hugh Gray (Australia)

Men 65-69 Sprint Finals: 5th - 8th place
5Steffen Munch Hansen (Denmark)0:00:13.240
6Guido Lupo (Italy)
7Leo Menestrina (United States of America)
DNSHugh Gray (Australia)

Men 65-69 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Geoff Cooke (Great Britain)0:00:12.446
2David Rowe (Great Britain)

Men 65-69 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Geoff Cooke (Great Britain)0:00:13.401
2David Rowe (Great Britain)

Men 65-69 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Earl Henry (Trinidad And Toba)0:00:13.386
2Michel Briat (France)

Men 65-69 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Earl Henry (Trinidad And Toba)0:00:14.028
2Michel Briat (France)

Men 65-69 Sprint Finals
1Geoff Cooke (Great Britain)
2Earl Henry (Trinidad And Toba)
3David Rowe (Great Britain)
4Michel Briat (France)

Men 70-74 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1James Kloss (United States of America)0:00:14.370
2Victor Possee (Great Britain)

Men 70-74 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1James Kloss (United States of America)0:00:14.490
2Victor Possee (Great Britain)

Men 70-74 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Denis Robinson (Australia)0:00:15.740
2Roland Crayford (Great Britain)

Men 70-74 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Denis Robinson (Australia)0:00:15.220
2Roland Crayford (Great Britain)

Men 70-74 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 1
1Arthur Salzwedel (South Africa)0:00:14.390
2Otto Altweck (Germany)

Men 70-74 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 2
1Arthur Salzwedel (South Africa)0:00:16.410
2Otto Altweck (Germany)

Men 70-74 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1James Kloss (United States of America)0:00:15.033
2Victor Possee (Great Britain)

Men 70-74 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1James Kloss (United States of America)0:00:13.836
2Victor Possee (Great Britain)

Men 70-74 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Roland Crayford (Great Britain)0:00:15.281
2Arthur Salzwedel (South Africa)

Men 70-74 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Arthur Salzwedel (South Africa)0:00:13.811
2Roland Crayford (Great Britain)

Men 70-74 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 3
1Roland Crayford (Great Britain)0:00:13.208
2Arthur Salzwedel (South Africa)

Men 75+ Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Luigi Fabbri (United States of America)0:00:15.430
2Owen Duffy (New Zealand)

Men 75+ Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Luigi Fabbri (United States of America)0:00:16.510
2Owen Duffy (New Zealand)

Men 75+ Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Delroy Walters (United States of America)0:00:14.490
2Raymond Pelle (France)

Men 75+ Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Delroy Walters (United States of America)0:00:14.390
2Raymond Pelle (France)

Men 75+ Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 1
1Thomas O'Rourke (United States of America)0:00:15.110
2Brian Kennedy (Australia)

Men 75+ Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 2
1Thomas O'Rourke (United States of America)0:00:15.860
2Brian Kennedy (Australia)

Men 75+ Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 1
1Walter Fowler (Great Britain)0:00:14.830
2Robert Mylls (United States of America)

Men 75+ Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 2
1Walter Fowler (Great Britain)0:00:14.480
2Robert Mylls (United States of America)

Men 75+ Sprint Finals: 5th - 8th place
5Raymond Pelle (France)0:00:14.628
6Robert Mylls (United States of America)
7Brian Kennedy (Australia)
8Owen Duffy (New Zealand)

Men 75+ Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Luigi Fabbri (United States of America)0:00:14.018
2Walter Fowler (Great Britain)

Men 75+ Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Luigi Fabbri (United States of America)0:00:15.672
2Walter Fowler (Great Britain)

Men 75+ Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Thomas O'Rourke (United States of America)0:00:14.091
2Delroy Walters (United States of America)

Men 75+ Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Delroy Walters (United States of America)0:00:17.523
2Thomas O'Rourke (United States of America)

Men 75+ Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 3
1Thomas O'Rourke (United States of America)0:00:17.523
2Delroy Walters (United States of America)

Men 75+ Sprint Finals
1Thomas O'Rourke (United States of America)
2Luigi Fabbri (United States of America)
3Delroy Walters (United States of America)
4Walter Fowler (Great Britain)

Women 35-39 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Dena Eaton (United States of America)0:00:13.675
2Amanda Wray (South Africa)

Women 35-39 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Dena Eaton (United States of America)0:00:13.538
2Amanda Wray (South Africa)

Women 35-39 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Lee Johns (Australia)0:00:14.375
2Aideen Collard (Ireland)

Women 35-39 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Lee Johns (Australia)0:00:14.385
2Aideen Collard (Ireland)

Women 35-39 Sprint Finals
1Dena Eaton (United States of America)
2Lee Johns (Australia)
3Aideen Collard (Ireland)
4Amanda Wray (South Africa)

Women 40-44 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Janet Birkmyre (Great Britain)0:00:12.971
2Adriana Del Valle Perino (Argentina)

Women 40-44 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Janet Birkmyre (Great Britain)0:00:12.980
2Adriana Del Valle Perino (Argentina)

Women 40-44 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Kimberly Edwards (United States of America)0:00:13.944
2Cheryl Owens (Great Britain)

Women 40-44 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Kimberly Edwards (United States of America)0:00:15.275
2Cheryl Owens (Great Britain)

Women 40-44 Sprint Finals
1Janet Birkmyre (Great Britain)
2Kimberly Edwards (United States of America)
3Adriana Del Valle Perino (Argentina)
4Cheryl Owens (Great Britain)

Women 45-49 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Julie Barnett (Australia)0:00:14.080
2Bernadet Leinenweber (France)

Women 45-49 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Julie Barnett (Australia)0:00:14.840
2Bernadet Leinenweber (France)

Women 45-49 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Makiko Hamada (Japan)0:00:14.370
2Deborah Capewell (Great Britain)

Women 45-49 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Makiko Hamada (Japan)0:00:13.970
2Deborah Capewell (Great Britain)

Women 45-49 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 1
1Jayne Paine (Great Britain)0:00:13.840
2Orla Hendron (Ireland)

Women 45-49 Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 2
1Jayne Paine (Great Britain)0:00:14.120
2Orla Hendron (Ireland)

Women 45-49 Semi Finals Repechage
1Deborah Capewell (Great Britain)0:00:14.552
2Orla Hendron (Ireland)
3Bernadet Leinenweber (France)

Women 45-49 Sprint Finals
1Julie Barnett (Australia)
2Makiko Hamada (Japan)
3Deborah Capewell (Great Britain)
4Jayne Paine (Great Britain)

Women 50-54 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Lorraine Jarvis (United States of America)0:00:14.600
2Susan Taverner (South Africa)

Women 50-54 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Lorraine Jarvis (United States of America)0:00:14.540
2Susan Taverner (South Africa)

Women 50-54 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Lise Benjamin (Australia)0:00:13.120
2Ann Marie Love (United States of America)

Women 50-54 Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Lise Benjamin (Australia)0:00:14.710
2Ann Marie Love (United States of America)

Women 50-54 Sprint Finals
1Lise Benjamin (Australia)
2Lorraine Jarvis (United States of America)
3Susan Taverner (South Africa)
4Ann Marie Love (United States of America)

