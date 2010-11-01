Australia earns three men's sprint championships
Sprint finals for all categories on day five
|1
|Gavin White (Australia)
|0:00:12.220
|2
|Alessandro Picco (Italy)
|1
|Gavin White (Australia)
|0:00:13.660
|2
|Alessandro Picco (Italy)
|1
|Morne Van Greuning (South Africa)
|0:00:12.180
|2
|Christos Rantos (Greece)
|1
|Morne Van Greuning (South Africa)
|0:00:12.090
|2
|Christos Rantos (Greece)
|1
|Marlon Moncrieffe (Great Britain)
|0:00:12.230
|2
|Thierry Forler (France)
|1
|Marlon Moncrieffe (Great Britain)
|0:00:12.970
|2
|Thierry Forler (France)
|1
|Lou Pascuzzi (Australia)
|0:00:12.270
|2
|Stephen Salzwedel (South Africa)
|1
|Stephen Salzwedel (South Africa)
|0:00:13.430
|2
|Lou Pascuzzi (Australia)
|1
|Lou Pascuzzi (Australia)
|0:00:12.750
|2
|Stephen Salzwedel (South Africa)
|5
|Thierry Forler (France)
|0:00:11.690
|6
|Stephen Salzwedel (South Africa)
|7
|Alessandro Picco (Italy)
|DNS
|Christos Rantos (Greece)
|1
|Gavin White (Australia)
|0:00:13.031
|2
|Lou Pascuzzi (Australia)
|1
|Gavin White (Australia)
|0:00:12.484
|2
|Lou Pascuzzi (Australia)
|1
|Morne Van Greuning (South Africa)
|0:00:11.820
|2
|Marlon Moncrieffe (Great Britain)
|1
|Marlon Moncrieffe (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.677
|2
|Morne Van Greuning (South Africa)
|1
|Marlon Moncrieffe (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.907
|2
|Morne Van Greuning (South Africa)
|1
|Gavin White (Australia)
|2
|Marlon Moncrieffe (Great Britain)
|3
|Morne Van Greuning (South Africa)
|4
|Lou Pascuzzi (Australia)
|1
|Roger Hernandez (United States of America)
|0:00:12.060
|2
|Dirk Engler (Germany)
|1
|Roger Hernandez (United States of America)
|0:00:11.800
|2
|Dirk Engler (Germany)
|1
|Fabio Alberti (Italy)
|0:00:12.080
|2
|Philip Houlton (Great Britain)
|1
|Philip Houlton (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.710
|2
|Fabio Alberti (Italy)
|1
|Fabio Alberti (Italy)
|0:00:11.650
|2
|Philip Houlton (Great Britain)
|1
|Ahcen Aggar (France)
|0:00:11.890
|2
|Chris Murray (Australia)
|1
|Chris Murray (Australia)
|0:00:12.010
|2
|Ahcen Aggar (France)
|1
|Ahcen Aggar (France)
|0:00:11.590
|2
|Chris Murray (Australia)
|1
|Aderito Da Cruz (France)
|0:00:12.180
|2
|Owen Lloyd (South Africa)
|1
|Aderito Da Cruz (France)
|0:00:12.170
|2
|Owen Lloyd (South Africa)
|5
|Philip Houlton (Great Britain)
|0:00:12.663
|6
|Chris Murray (Australia)
|7
|Dirk Engler (Germany)
|8
|Owen Lloyd (South Africa)
|1
|Aderito Da Cruz (France)
|REL
|Roger Hernandez (United States of America)
|1
|Aderito Da Cruz (France)
|0:00:11.833
|2
|Roger Hernandez (United States of America)
|1
|Ahcen Aggar (France)
|0:00:11.575
|2
|Fabio Alberti (Italy)
|1
|Fabio Alberti (Italy)
|0:00:11.489
|2
|Ahcen Aggar (France)
|1
|Fabio Alberti (Italy)
|0:00:11.545
|2
|Ahcen Aggar (France)
|1
|Fabio Alberti (Italy)
|2
|Aderito Da Cruz (France)
|3
|Roger Hernandez (United States of America)
|4
|Ahcen Aggar (France)
|1
|Geoff Stoker (Australia)
|0:00:11.700
|2
|Martin Stephens (Great Britain)
|1
|Geoff Stoker (Australia)
|0:00:11.790
|2
|Martin Stephens (Great Britain)
|1
|Brian Abers (United States of America)
|0:00:11.930
|2
|Todd Hayes (United States of America)
|1
|Todd Hayes (United States of America)
|0:00:11.640
|2
|Brian Abers (United States of America)
|1
|Todd Hayes (United States of America)
|0:00:11.680
|2
|Brian Abers (United States of America)
|1
|Michael Popplewell (Australia)
|0:00:11.990
|2
|Philippe Vernet (France)
|1
|Philippe Vernet (France)
|0:00:11.570
|2
|Michael Popplewell (Australia)
|1
|Michael Popplewell (Australia)
|0:00:12.290
|2
|Philippe Vernet (France)
|1
|Matthew Diefenbach (United States of America)
|0:00:12.360
|2
|Krzysztof Kurzawinski (Canada)
|1
|Matthew Diefenbach (United States of America)
|0:00:12.490
|2
|Krzysztof Kurzawinski (Canada)
|5
|Martin Stephens (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.640
|6
|Brian Abers (United States of America)
|7
|Krzysztof Kurzawinski (Canada)
|DNS
|Philippe Vernet (France)
|1
|Geoff Stoker (Australia)
|0:00:11.844
|2
|Matthew Diefenbach (United States of America)
|1
|Geoff Stoker (Australia)
|0:00:11.798
|2
|Matthew Diefenbach (United States of America)
|1
|Todd Hayes (United States of America)
|0:00:11.608
|2
|Michael Popplewell (Australia)
|1
|Todd Hayes (United States of America)
|0:00:12.347
|2
|Michael Popplewell (Australia)
|1
|Geoff Stoker (Australia)
|2
|Todd Hayes (United States of America)
|3
|Matthew Diefenbach (United States of America)
|4
|Michael Popplewell (Australia)
|1
|Gerard O'Connell (Australia)
|0:00:12.170
|2
|Steve Pulford (Great Britain)
|1
|Gerard O'Connell (Australia)
|0:00:11.930
|2
|Steve Pulford (Great Britain)
|1
|Ian Atkin (Australia)
|0:00:13.000
|REL
|Dominique Sioul (France)
|1
|Ian Atkin (Australia)
|0:00:11.950
|2
|Dominique Sioul (France)
|1
|Jorge Filardi (Argentina)
|0:00:12.230
|2
|Gary Mandy (Australia)
|1
|Jorge Filardi (Argentina)
|0:00:11.940
|2
|Gary Mandy (Australia)
|1
|Ferruccio Veschetti (Italy)
|0:00:12.480
|2
|Steve Cronshaw (Great Britain)
|1
|Steve Cronshaw (Great Britain)
|0:00:14.160
|2
|Ferruccio Veschetti (Italy)
|1
|Ferruccio Veschetti (Italy)
|0:00:13.020
|2
|Steve Cronshaw (Great Britain)
|5
|Steve Cronshaw (Great Britain)
|0:00:12.280
|6
|Gary Mandy (Australia)
|7
|Steve Pulford (Great Britain)
|8
|Alexand Torkachenko (Russia)
|1
|Gerard O'Connell (Australia)
|0:00:11.672
|2
|Ferruccio Veschetti (Italy)
|1
|Ferruccio Veschetti (Italy)
|0:00:11.746
|2
|Gerard O'Connell (Australia)
|1
|Ferruccio Veschetti (Italy)
|0:00:11.661
|2
|Gerard O'Connell (Australia)
|1
|Ian Atkin (Australia)
|0:00:12.199
|2
|Jorge Filardi (Argentina)
|1
|Ian Atkin (Australia)
|0:00:12.380
|2
|Jorge Filardi (Argentina)
|1
|Ferruccio Veschetti (Italy)
|2
|Ian Atkin (Australia)
|3
|Jorge Filardi (Argentina)
|4
|Gerard O'Connell (Australia)
|1
|David Willmott (Australia)
|0:00:13.230
|2
|Damien O'Neill (Australia)
|1
|David Willmott (Australia)
|0:00:12.970
|2
|Damien O'Neill (Australia)
|1
|Keith Macbeth (United States of America)
|0:00:12.620
|2
|Terry Cromer (Ireland)
|1
|Keith Macbeth (United States of America)
|0:00:13.130
|2
|Terry Cromer (Ireland)
|1
|Maas Van Beek (Netherlands)
|0:00:12.410
|2
|Terence Fraser (Australia)
|1
|Maas Van Beek (Netherlands)
|0:00:12.520
|2
|Terence Fraser (Australia)
|1
|Marc Dangleterre (France)
|0:00:12.450
|2
|David Smith (Great Britain)
|1
|David Smith (Great Britain)
|0:00:12.610
|2
|Marc Dangleterre (France)
|1
|David Smith (Great Britain)
|0:00:12.880
|2
|Marc Dangleterre (France)
|5
|Marc Dangleterre (France)
|0:00:12.433
|6
|Damien O'Neill (Australia)
|7
|Terry Cromer (Ireland)
|DNS
|Terence Fraser (Australia)
|1
|David Willmott (Australia)
|0:00:12.812
|2
|David Smith (Great Britain)
|1
|David Willmott (Australia)
|0:00:13.836
|2
|David Smith (Great Britain)
|1
|Maas Van Beek (Netherlands)
|0:00:12.211
|2
|Keith Macbeth (United States of America)
|1
|Maas Van Beek (Netherlands)
|0:00:12.561
|2
|Keith Macbeth (United States of America)
|1
|David Willmott (Australia)
|2
|Maas Van Beek (Netherlands)
|3
|Keith Macbeth (United States of America)
|4
|David Smith (Great Britain)
|1
|Mark Rodamaker (United States of America)
|0:00:13.530
|2
|Shigeru Ito (Japan)
|1
|Mark Rodamaker (United States of America)
|0:00:12.910
|2
|Shigeru Ito (Japan)
|1
|Graziano Pantosti (Italy)
|0:00:13.020
|2
|Ian Lewis (Great Britain)
|1
|Graziano Pantosti (Italy)
|0:00:13.550
|2
|Ian Lewis (Great Britain)
|1
|Angelo Onofri (Italy)
|0:00:12.610
|2
|Sandy Wallace (Great Britain)
|1
|Angelo Onofri (Italy)
|0:00:12.900
|2
|Sandy Wallace (Great Britain)
|1
|Malcolm Clasohm (Australia)
|0:00:13.230
|2
|René Grignon (France)
|1
|Malcolm Clasohm (Australia)
|0:00:13.300
|2
|René Grignon (France)
|5
|René Grignon (France)
|0:00:13.852
|6
|Shigeru Ito (Japan)
|DNS
|Ian Lewis (Great Britain)
|DNS
|Sandy Wallace (Great Britain)
|1
|Mark Rodamaker (United States of America)
|0:00:12.674
|2
|Malcolm Clasohm (Australia)
|1
|Mark Rodamaker (United States of America)
|0:00:12.489
|2
|Malcolm Clasohm (Australia)
|1
|Angelo Onofri (Italy)
|0:00:12.453
|2
|Graziano Pantosti (Italy)
|1
|Angelo Onofri (Italy)
|0:00:12.532
|2
|Graziano Pantosti (Italy)
|1
|Mark Rodamaker (United States of America)
|2
|Angelo Onofri (Italy)
|3
|Graziano Pantosti (Italy)
|4
|Malcolm Clasohm (Australia)
|1
|Geoff Cooke (Great Britain)
|0:00:13.290
|2
|Leo Menestrina (United States of America)
|1
|Geoff Cooke (Great Britain)
|0:00:13.530
|2
|Leo Menestrina (United States of America)
|1
|Steffen Munch Hansen (Denmark)
|0:00:13.350
|2
|Earl Henry (Trinidad And Toba)
|1
|Earl Henry (Trinidad And Toba)
|0:00:12.940
|2
|Steffen Munch Hansen (Denmark)
|1
|Earl Henry (Trinidad And Toba)
|0:00:13.250
|2
|Steffen Munch Hansen (Denmark)
|1
|Michel Briat (France)
|0:00:13.830
|2
|Guido Lupo (Italy)
|1
|Michel Briat (France)
|0:00:13.210
|2
|Guido Lupo (Italy)
|1
|David Rowe (Great Britain)
|0:00:13.570
|2
|Hugh Gray (Australia)
|1
|Hugh Gray (Australia)
|0:00:13.180
|2
|David Rowe (Great Britain)
|1
|David Rowe (Great Britain)
|0:00:14.170
|2
|Hugh Gray (Australia)
|5
|Steffen Munch Hansen (Denmark)
|0:00:13.240
|6
|Guido Lupo (Italy)
|7
|Leo Menestrina (United States of America)
|DNS
|Hugh Gray (Australia)
|1
|Geoff Cooke (Great Britain)
|0:00:12.446
|2
|David Rowe (Great Britain)
|1
|Geoff Cooke (Great Britain)
|0:00:13.401
|2
|David Rowe (Great Britain)
|1
|Earl Henry (Trinidad And Toba)
|0:00:13.386
|2
|Michel Briat (France)
|1
|Earl Henry (Trinidad And Toba)
|0:00:14.028
|2
|Michel Briat (France)
|1
|Geoff Cooke (Great Britain)
|2
|Earl Henry (Trinidad And Toba)
|3
|David Rowe (Great Britain)
|4
|Michel Briat (France)
|1
|James Kloss (United States of America)
|0:00:14.370
|2
|Victor Possee (Great Britain)
|1
|James Kloss (United States of America)
|0:00:14.490
|2
|Victor Possee (Great Britain)
|1
|Denis Robinson (Australia)
|0:00:15.740
|2
|Roland Crayford (Great Britain)
|1
|Denis Robinson (Australia)
|0:00:15.220
|2
|Roland Crayford (Great Britain)
|1
|Arthur Salzwedel (South Africa)
|0:00:14.390
|2
|Otto Altweck (Germany)
|1
|Arthur Salzwedel (South Africa)
|0:00:16.410
|2
|Otto Altweck (Germany)
|1
|James Kloss (United States of America)
|0:00:15.033
|2
|Victor Possee (Great Britain)
|1
|James Kloss (United States of America)
|0:00:13.836
|2
|Victor Possee (Great Britain)
|1
|Roland Crayford (Great Britain)
|0:00:15.281
|2
|Arthur Salzwedel (South Africa)
|1
|Arthur Salzwedel (South Africa)
|0:00:13.811
|2
|Roland Crayford (Great Britain)
|1
|Roland Crayford (Great Britain)
|0:00:13.208
|2
|Arthur Salzwedel (South Africa)
|1
|Luigi Fabbri (United States of America)
|0:00:15.430
|2
|Owen Duffy (New Zealand)
|1
|Luigi Fabbri (United States of America)
|0:00:16.510
|2
|Owen Duffy (New Zealand)
|1
|Delroy Walters (United States of America)
|0:00:14.490
|2
|Raymond Pelle (France)
|1
|Delroy Walters (United States of America)
|0:00:14.390
|2
|Raymond Pelle (France)
|1
|Thomas O'Rourke (United States of America)
|0:00:15.110
|2
|Brian Kennedy (Australia)
|1
|Thomas O'Rourke (United States of America)
|0:00:15.860
|2
|Brian Kennedy (Australia)
|1
|Walter Fowler (Great Britain)
|0:00:14.830
|2
|Robert Mylls (United States of America)
|1
|Walter Fowler (Great Britain)
|0:00:14.480
|2
|Robert Mylls (United States of America)
|5
|Raymond Pelle (France)
|0:00:14.628
|6
|Robert Mylls (United States of America)
|7
|Brian Kennedy (Australia)
|8
|Owen Duffy (New Zealand)
|1
|Luigi Fabbri (United States of America)
|0:00:14.018
|2
|Walter Fowler (Great Britain)
|1
|Luigi Fabbri (United States of America)
|0:00:15.672
|2
|Walter Fowler (Great Britain)
|1
|Thomas O'Rourke (United States of America)
|0:00:14.091
|2
|Delroy Walters (United States of America)
|1
|Delroy Walters (United States of America)
|0:00:17.523
|2
|Thomas O'Rourke (United States of America)
|1
|Thomas O'Rourke (United States of America)
|0:00:17.523
|2
|Delroy Walters (United States of America)
|1
|Thomas O'Rourke (United States of America)
|2
|Luigi Fabbri (United States of America)
|3
|Delroy Walters (United States of America)
|4
|Walter Fowler (Great Britain)
|1
|Dena Eaton (United States of America)
|0:00:13.675
|2
|Amanda Wray (South Africa)
|1
|Dena Eaton (United States of America)
|0:00:13.538
|2
|Amanda Wray (South Africa)
|1
|Lee Johns (Australia)
|0:00:14.375
|2
|Aideen Collard (Ireland)
|1
|Lee Johns (Australia)
|0:00:14.385
|2
|Aideen Collard (Ireland)
|1
|Dena Eaton (United States of America)
|2
|Lee Johns (Australia)
|3
|Aideen Collard (Ireland)
|4
|Amanda Wray (South Africa)
|1
|Janet Birkmyre (Great Britain)
|0:00:12.971
|2
|Adriana Del Valle Perino (Argentina)
|1
|Janet Birkmyre (Great Britain)
|0:00:12.980
|2
|Adriana Del Valle Perino (Argentina)
|1
|Kimberly Edwards (United States of America)
|0:00:13.944
|2
|Cheryl Owens (Great Britain)
|1
|Kimberly Edwards (United States of America)
|0:00:15.275
|2
|Cheryl Owens (Great Britain)
|1
|Janet Birkmyre (Great Britain)
|2
|Kimberly Edwards (United States of America)
|3
|Adriana Del Valle Perino (Argentina)
|4
|Cheryl Owens (Great Britain)
|1
|Julie Barnett (Australia)
|0:00:14.080
|2
|Bernadet Leinenweber (France)
|1
|Julie Barnett (Australia)
|0:00:14.840
|2
|Bernadet Leinenweber (France)
|1
|Makiko Hamada (Japan)
|0:00:14.370
|2
|Deborah Capewell (Great Britain)
|1
|Makiko Hamada (Japan)
|0:00:13.970
|2
|Deborah Capewell (Great Britain)
|1
|Jayne Paine (Great Britain)
|0:00:13.840
|2
|Orla Hendron (Ireland)
|1
|Jayne Paine (Great Britain)
|0:00:14.120
|2
|Orla Hendron (Ireland)
|1
|Deborah Capewell (Great Britain)
|0:00:14.552
|2
|Orla Hendron (Ireland)
|3
|Bernadet Leinenweber (France)
|1
|Julie Barnett (Australia)
|2
|Makiko Hamada (Japan)
|3
|Deborah Capewell (Great Britain)
|4
|Jayne Paine (Great Britain)
|1
|Lorraine Jarvis (United States of America)
|0:00:14.600
|2
|Susan Taverner (South Africa)
|1
|Lorraine Jarvis (United States of America)
|0:00:14.540
|2
|Susan Taverner (South Africa)
|1
|Lise Benjamin (Australia)
|0:00:13.120
|2
|Ann Marie Love (United States of America)
|1
|Lise Benjamin (Australia)
|0:00:14.710
|2
|Ann Marie Love (United States of America)
|1
|Lise Benjamin (Australia)
|2
|Lorraine Jarvis (United States of America)
|3
|Susan Taverner (South Africa)
|4
|Ann Marie Love (United States of America)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy