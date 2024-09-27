Races go on but UCI World Championships in mourning after death of Muriel Furrer

A minute's silence held before solemn under-23 men's podium ceremony on Friday

Organisers of the UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zürich had a moment's silence before the U23 men's podium ceremony after the tragic death of Junior Swiss rider Muriel Furrer

The finish line of the UCI Road World Championships is usually a place of celebration and happiness, but the death of Swiss rider Muriel Furrer meant the crowds were saddened and the sport was in mourning.

The UCI cancelled a number of collateral events but confirmed that the women's road race on Saturday and the men's road race on Sunday would go ahead, citing the wish of Furrer's family.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.