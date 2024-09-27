Races go on but UCI World Championships in mourning after death of Muriel Furrer

Organisers of the UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zürich had a moment's silence before the U23 men's podium ceremony after the tragic death of Junior Swiss rider Muriel Furrer

The finish line of the UCI Road World Championships is usually a place of celebration and happiness, but the death of Swiss rider Muriel Furrer meant the crowds were saddened and the sport was in mourning.

The UCI cancelled a number of collateral events but confirmed that the women's road race on Saturday and the men's road race on Sunday would go ahead, citing the wish of Furrer's family.

The under-23 men's road race began Friday before the death of Furrer was announced and the riders were unaware of her loss when they raced for the medals.

Niklas Behrens of Germany beat Martin Svrček of Slovakia to take the world title. He celebrated his victory before being quickly told of Furrer's death.

Switzerland's Jan Christen went on the attack during the race but eventually finished fourth. A member of the Swiss team quickly stopped him beyond the finish line, told him the tragic news and escorted him away.

Other riders were told of the tragic news and quickly headed to their team vehicles. The speaker thanked the crowd for their understanding.

Third-placed Alec Segaert of Belgium spoke briefly.

“It's a nice reward, but it's all relative,” he said. "After the finish there was euphoria at first, from an almost lost position I still got a medal. But when I heard the news about the death, the emotions came out. They were there a year ago too."

Segaert was referring to the death of Tijl De Decker, who was killed while training near him last summer.

The podium ceremony went ahead but was solemn and a minute's silence was held beforehand. A respectful applause ended the silence. Other para-cycling podium ceremonies were also held respectfully.

"The death of Muriel Furrer is terrible and our thoughts are with her family, loved ones and the Swiss Cycling federation in this very difficult time. It is a very sad day for cycling and everyone who loves this sport," the podium announcer said in multiple languages.

Some Belgian fans had perhaps not heard the news of Furrer and had cheered Belgian riders as they passed until the announcement and the minute's silence. They quickly understood the air of sadness in the Sechseläutenplatz of central Zürich.

The riders were given their medals and Behrens pulled on the rainbow jersey but the German national anthem was not played and the flag flew at half mast.

The riders were visibly emotional as they posed for a podium photograph but everyone it was a time for mourning and remembrance, not celebration.