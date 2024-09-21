'Too much spectacle in Zürich?' – Elite time trials kick off loaded week at Road World Championships

Tadej Pogačar's Triple Crown bid the headline act but plenty of narrative strands to follow in Switzerland

Mathieu van der Poel (Natherlands) will be back to defend his rainbow jersey this week as the Road World Championships heads to Zürich
Mathieu van der Poel (Natherlands) will be back to defend his rainbow jersey this week as the Road World Championships heads to Zürich (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the eve of the 2024 UCI Road World Championships, Zürich's newspaper of record, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, detected a certain ambivalence among inhabitants towards the event after a summer when the city had already ground to a halt for a series of concerts and festivals.

"Street Parade, Taylor Swift, Cycling World Championships – is there too much spectacle in Zürich?" read the headline. Green party councillor Urs Riklin didn't entirely disagree. "If necessary, I'm happy to put the brakes on the fun," he said, the kind of line that surely only a politician from the sober city of high finance would ever dare to put on the record.

Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.