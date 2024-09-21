UCI Road World Championships 2024 - Elite Women's Time Trial start times and startlist

Chloé Dygert of United States of America rides to world title in time trial in 2023 in Sterling

The UCI Road World Championships begin Sunday with a doubleheader of elite competitions as the women kick off proceedings with a 29.9km individual time trial from Gossau to Zürich, followed by the men taking on a 46.1km test against the clock.

Sunday's action begins with 70 elite women gathered in Gossau, located in the northeastern corner of Switzerland near the border of Liechtenstein.

There is 327 metres of elevation gain largely in the first half of the route which passes through the foothills of the Pfannenstiel. The first uphill winds through Oetwil am See for 2.6km, the gradient averaging 4.5%. Shortly afterwards comes a smaller rise of 1.4km, which leads to a steep 1km descent featuring pitches of 10-12%.

Once at the bottom of the downhill, a right-hand turn leads to the flat section on the eastern shore of Lake Zurich for 12km to the finish line at Sechseläutenplatz in Zürich.

There are time checks at the top of the first climb, with a little more than 10km covered, and another 10km later once on the flat stretch along Lake Zurich after passing Herrliberg with 9.4km to go.

The event begins with Bulgaria's Petya Minkova is the first rider down the ramp at 11:51:30, followed by Eyeru Gebru of Refugee Cycling Team 1:30 later.

Last year's podium finishers are the final three riders - last year's bronze medallist Christina Schweinberger of Austria (11:32:00), Worlds runner-up and Olympic Gold medallist from Australia Grace Brown (13:33:30) and then defending world champion Chloe Dygert of the USA, who goes for her third rainbow jersey in the discipline and will be the final rider on the course at 13:35:00.

Home nation representation comes via Jasmin Liechti (13:02:00) and Elena Hartmann (13:23:00).

Former world champions Amber Neben (United States) and Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) take the course in the final 20 positions, Van Dijk at 13:08:00 and Nebe three riders later at 13:12:30.

Other riders to watch include six-time Belgian ITT champion Lotte Kopecky (13:26:00), Dutchwoman Demi Vollering at 13:30:00, and British ITT winner and silver medallist at the Olympic Games Anna Henderson (13:27:30).

Elite Women Individual Time Trial Start Times