UCI Road World Championships 2024 - Elite Women's Time Trial start times and startlist
70 riders compete from Gossau to Zürich for the rainbow jersey, beginning at 11:51 local time
The UCI Road World Championships begin Sunday with a doubleheader of elite competitions as the women kick off proceedings with a 29.9km individual time trial from Gossau to Zürich, followed by the men taking on a 46.1km test against the clock.
Sunday's action begins with 70 elite women gathered in Gossau, located in the northeastern corner of Switzerland near the border of Liechtenstein.
There is 327 metres of elevation gain largely in the first half of the route which passes through the foothills of the Pfannenstiel. The first uphill winds through Oetwil am See for 2.6km, the gradient averaging 4.5%. Shortly afterwards comes a smaller rise of 1.4km, which leads to a steep 1km descent featuring pitches of 10-12%.
Once at the bottom of the downhill, a right-hand turn leads to the flat section on the eastern shore of Lake Zurich for 12km to the finish line at Sechseläutenplatz in Zürich.
There are time checks at the top of the first climb, with a little more than 10km covered, and another 10km later once on the flat stretch along Lake Zurich after passing Herrliberg with 9.4km to go.
The event begins with Bulgaria's Petya Minkova is the first rider down the ramp at 11:51:30, followed by Eyeru Gebru of Refugee Cycling Team 1:30 later.
Last year's podium finishers are the final three riders - last year's bronze medallist Christina Schweinberger of Austria (11:32:00), Worlds runner-up and Olympic Gold medallist from Australia Grace Brown (13:33:30) and then defending world champion Chloe Dygert of the USA, who goes for her third rainbow jersey in the discipline and will be the final rider on the course at 13:35:00.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Home nation representation comes via Jasmin Liechti (13:02:00) and Elena Hartmann (13:23:00).
Former world champions Amber Neben (United States) and Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) take the course in the final 20 positions, Van Dijk at 13:08:00 and Nebe three riders later at 13:12:30.
Other riders to watch include six-time Belgian ITT champion Lotte Kopecky (13:26:00), Dutchwoman Demi Vollering at 13:30:00, and British ITT winner and silver medallist at the Olympic Games Anna Henderson (13:27:30).
Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the 2024 UCI Road World Championships - including breaking news and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground from the junior, under-23, and elite time trials and road races as it happens and more. Find out more.
Elite Women Individual Time Trial Start Times
|Rider
|Nation
|Start Time
|Petya Minkova
|Bulgaria
|11:51:30
|Eyeru Gebru
|Refugee Cycling Team
|11:53:00
|Jessica Pratt
|Malta
|11:54:30
|Viktoriya Sidorenko
|Azerbaijan
|11:56:00
|Anabel Yapura Plaza
|Argentina
|11:57:30
|Yulduz Hashimi
|Afghanistan
|11:59:00
|Anujin Jinjiibadam
|Mongolia
|12:00:30
|Neyran Neriman Elden Kosker
|Turkey
|12:02:00
|Iuliana-Alexandra Cioclu
|Romania
|12:03:30
|Paula Blasi Cairol
|Spain
|12:05:00
|Wilma Aintila
|Finland
|12:06:30
|Ayustina Delia Priatna
|Indonesia
|12:08:00
|Eugenia Bujak
|Slovenia
|12:09:30
|Olha Shekel
|Ukraine
|12:11:00
|Fariba Hashimi
|Afghanistan
|12:12:30
|Solongo Tserenlkham
|Mongolia
|12:14:00
|Floren Villanueva Scrafton
|Bolivia
|12:15:30
|Laura Lizette Sander
|Estonia
|12:17:00
|Gergana Stoyanova
|Bulgaria
|12:18:30
|Hermionne Ahouissou
|Benin
|12:20:00
|Catalina-Andreea Catineanu
|Romania
|12:21:30
|Gissel Andino
|Honduras
|12:23:00
|Agua Marina Espinola Salinas
|Paraguay
|12:24:30
|Teniel Campbell
|Trinidad and Tobago
|12:26:00
|Dana Rozlapa
|Latvia
|12:27:30
|Miryam Nunez
|Ecuador
|12:29:00
|Mireia Benito Pellicer
|Spain
|12:30:30
|Marie Schreiber
|Luxembourg
|12:32:00
|Emily Ehrlich
|United States
|12:33:30
|Anniina Ahtosalo
|Finland
|12:35:00
|Dewika Mulya Sova
|Indonesia
|12:36:30
|Stina Kagevi
|Sweden
|12:38:00
|Mie Bjorndal Ottesad
|Norway
|12:39:30
|Maho Kakita
|Japan
|12:41:00
|Rotem Gafinovitz
|Israel
|12:42:30
|Urška Žigart
|Slovenia
|12:44:00
|Diane Ingabire
|Rwanda
|12:45:30
|Wing Yee Leung
|Hong Kong
|12:47:00
|Yuliia Biriukova
|Ukraine
|12:48:30
|Nora Jenčušova
|Slovakia
|12:50:00
|Brodie Chapman
|Australia
|12:51:30
|Lauren Stephens
|United States
|12:53:00
|Alberte Greve
|Denmark
|12:54:30
|Olivia Baril
|Canada
|12:56:00
|Xin Tang
|China
|12:57:30
|Estefania Herrera Marin
|Colombia
|12:59:00
|Gaia Masetti
|Italy
|13:00:30
|Jasmin Liechti
|Switzerland
|13:02:00
|Franziska Koch
|Germany
|13:03:30
|Julie De Wilde
|Belgium
|13:05:00
|Cedrine Kerbaol
|France
|13:06:30
|Ellen van Dijk
|Netherlands
|13:08:00
|Tabea Huys
|Austria
|13:09:30
|Isabelle Carnes
|Australia
|13:11:00
|Amber Leone Neben
|United States
|13:12:30
|Rebecca Koerner
|Denmark
|13:14:00
|Paula Findlay
|Canada
|13:15:30
|Qiuying Zhou
|China
|13:17:00
|Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka
|Poland
|13:18:30
|Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez
|Colombia
|13:20:00
|Vittoria Guazzini
|Italy
|13:21:30
|Elena Hartmann
|Switzerland
|13:23:00
|Antonia Niedermaier
|Germany
|13:24:30
|Lotte Kopecky
|Belgium
|13:26:00
|Anna Henderson
|Great Britain
|13:27:30
|Juliette Labous
|France
|13:29:00
|Demi Vollering
|Netherlands
|13:30:30
|Christina Schweinberger
|Austria
|13:32:00
|Grace Brown
|Australia
|13:33:30
|Chloe Dygert
|United States
|13:35:00
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).