UCI Road World Championships 2024 - Elite Women's Time Trial start times and startlist

By
published

70 riders compete from Gossau to Zürich for the rainbow jersey, beginning at 11:51 local time

Chloé Dygert of United States of America rides to world title in time trial in 2023 in Sterling
Chloé Dygert of United States of America rides to world title in time trial in 2023 in Sterling (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The UCI Road World Championships begin Sunday with a doubleheader of elite competitions as the women kick off proceedings with a 29.9km individual time trial from Gossau to Zürich, followed by the men taking on a 46.1km test against the clock.

Sunday's action begins with 70 elite women gathered in Gossau, located in the northeastern corner of Switzerland near the border of Liechtenstein.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RiderNationStart Time
Petya MinkovaBulgaria11:51:30
Eyeru GebruRefugee Cycling Team11:53:00
Jessica PrattMalta11:54:30
Viktoriya SidorenkoAzerbaijan11:56:00
Anabel Yapura PlazaArgentina11:57:30
Yulduz HashimiAfghanistan11:59:00
Anujin JinjiibadamMongolia12:00:30
Neyran Neriman Elden KoskerTurkey12:02:00
Iuliana-Alexandra CiocluRomania12:03:30
Paula Blasi CairolSpain12:05:00
Wilma AintilaFinland12:06:30
Ayustina Delia PriatnaIndonesia12:08:00
Eugenia BujakSlovenia12:09:30
Olha ShekelUkraine12:11:00
Fariba HashimiAfghanistan12:12:30
Solongo TserenlkhamMongolia12:14:00
Floren Villanueva ScraftonBolivia12:15:30
Laura Lizette SanderEstonia12:17:00
Gergana StoyanovaBulgaria12:18:30
Hermionne AhouissouBenin12:20:00
Catalina-Andreea CatineanuRomania12:21:30
Gissel AndinoHonduras12:23:00
Agua Marina Espinola SalinasParaguay12:24:30
Teniel CampbellTrinidad and Tobago12:26:00
Dana RozlapaLatvia12:27:30
Miryam NunezEcuador12:29:00
Mireia Benito PellicerSpain12:30:30
Marie SchreiberLuxembourg12:32:00
Emily EhrlichUnited States12:33:30
Anniina AhtosaloFinland12:35:00
Dewika Mulya SovaIndonesia12:36:30
Stina KageviSweden12:38:00
Mie Bjorndal OttesadNorway12:39:30
Maho KakitaJapan12:41:00
Rotem GafinovitzIsrael12:42:30
Urška ŽigartSlovenia12:44:00
Diane IngabireRwanda12:45:30
Wing Yee LeungHong Kong12:47:00
Yuliia BiriukovaUkraine12:48:30
Nora JenčušovaSlovakia12:50:00
Brodie ChapmanAustralia12:51:30
Lauren StephensUnited States12:53:00
Alberte GreveDenmark12:54:30
Olivia BarilCanada12:56:00
Xin TangChina12:57:30
Estefania Herrera MarinColombia12:59:00
Gaia MasettiItaly13:00:30
Jasmin LiechtiSwitzerland13:02:00
Franziska KochGermany13:03:30
Julie De WildeBelgium13:05:00
Cedrine KerbaolFrance13:06:30
Ellen van DijkNetherlands13:08:00
Tabea HuysAustria13:09:30
Isabelle CarnesAustralia13:11:00
Amber Leone NebenUnited States13:12:30
Rebecca KoernerDenmark13:14:00
Paula FindlayCanada13:15:30
Qiuying ZhouChina13:17:00
Agnieszka Skalniak-SojkaPoland13:18:30
Diana Carolina Penuela MartinezColombia13:20:00
Vittoria GuazziniItaly13:21:30
Elena HartmannSwitzerland13:23:00
Antonia NiedermaierGermany13:24:30
Lotte KopeckyBelgium13:26:00
Anna HendersonGreat Britain13:27:30
Juliette LabousFrance13:29:00
Demi VolleringNetherlands13:30:30
Christina SchweinbergerAustria13:32:00
Grace BrownAustralia13:33:30
Chloe DygertUnited States13:35:00

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).