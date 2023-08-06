UCI World Championships Elite Men's Road Race Live

Refresh

Italy has a strong team but perhaps not a real favourite. But the Azzurri can never be written off at the worlds. (Image credit: Getty Images)

228km to go The riders have already covered 40km of the 120km loop towards Glasgow.

A slovenian rider is also helping out, as is Great Britain.

Interestingly the Belgian team is leading the peloton, to keep the break on a tight leash.

234km to go Other riders are trying to get across to the attack but the early train has left the station. They've missed it.

George Bennett (New Zealand), Eric Fagúndez (Uruguay) and Rien Schuurhuis (Vatican City) are chasing but they have perhaps missed the move.

Patrick Gamper (Austria) and Rory Townsend (Ireland) are joined by Owain Doull (Great Britain), Matthew Dinham (Australia), Harold Tejada (Colombia), Kevin Vermaerke (USA), Ryan Christensen (New Zealand), Krists Neilands (Latvia) and Petr Kelemen (Czech Republic). That is the early break of the race.

There are seven riders up front in a move. The peloton seems to have let them go. Several Belgian riders have stopped for a natural break.

250km to go Patrick Gamper (Austria) and Rory Townsend (Ireland) are off the front but other nations are chasing. There is no let-up in the pace.

Marc Hirschi needs a front wheel change.

After the bridge there are more attacks on the country roads north of the river.

The riders start the Queensferry Crossing bridge. There are some amazing views but the speed remains high as the attacks keep coming.

Joao Almeida is about to rejoin the peloton after being treated by his team car.

This is the fourth time the world championship takes place in Britain. In 1970 Jean-Pierre Monseré of Belgium won in Leicester, in 1982 Giuseppe Saronni won in Goodwood and in 2019 Mads Pedersen surprised everyone in a rain-soaked Harrogate.

For now the roads are wide and fast as the riders approach the new bridge to cross the Forth river.

Victor Campenaerts is doing the early work for Belgium.

However Belgium didn't like it and have closed it down.

South Africa's Darryl Impey is in the attack with a teammate.

265km to go We have a group of 10 riders going clear.

We have some early attacks but the major nations are trying to control them. Spain are especially active.

Former pro and Tour of Britain race director Mick Bennett waves his flag and starts the race with Almeida still off the back and in pain after his crash. They're off!

The riders are on a cobbled sector and some rider bidons have fallen into the road. Joao Almeida has some kind of problem after a crash. He is in the team cars.

Up front, the British and Belgian riders are up front.

For now, Tadej Pogacar is at the back of the peloton. He and the other riders know that the opening 120km to Glasgow are a chance to save energy for the hectic Glasgow circuits.

The riders are 3km from the official start.

The riders are riding up to near the stunning Edinburgh Castle.

The countdown is done and the riders roll out of Edinburgh. They face an extra 10km of neutralised riding to the official race start.

After a year of racing for their pro teams, the rider race in national colours today. That adds an extra twist to the race.

The race starts in Holyrood House, in the centre of Edinburgh and the seat of the Scottish government.

The last riders have signed on now and the riders are lined up on the start line. Here we go.

There has been a lot of talk and even criticism of the course and especially the Glasgow circuit. Check out the details on our race route page. UCI Road World Championships 2023 routes (Image credit: UCI)

Who is your favourite for today? These are the riders we think will fight for the rainbow jersey today. 2023 UCI Road World Championships favourites – Riders to watch in elite men's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

195 riders will race today from 58 different nations. That's a new record and highlights the globalisation of the sport. In 1995 it was just 19.

The riders are signing on and preparing for the start in Edinburgh. for now at least, it is not raining in Scotland. Indeed, the weather forecasts suggests there is only a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. It is currently 13C with a high of 18C expected in the afternoon.