Elite men's road race halted by protest at 2023 UCI World Championships

Mathieu van der Poel and the rest of the peloton stopped behind a protest en route to Glasgow

The UCI Road World Championships elite men's road race was stopped due to a protest on Sunday after 80km of racing.

The peloton were on a small climb in Denny County near the Carron Valley Reservoir, 192 kilometres before the finish in Glasgow when the race stopped.

A breakaway of nine riders had a lead of almost eight minutes when the protest brought the chasing peloton to a stop on a narrow climb.

Demonstrators blocked the road bringing both groups to a halt, apparently glueing themselves to the road. The organisation seemed powerless to remove them.

"This may take a while," the organization admitted, as riders took the chance to have a nature break in the grassy verge or sit and stretch their legs.

UCI President David Lappartient left the commissaire's car and walked back through the bunch with a concerned expression as police worked to try and clear the way.

The UCI issued a brief statement via social media.

“Further to Police Scotland’s confirmation of a protest in the Carron Valley area, which has temporarily interrupted the men’s road race, we are working closely with all relevant authorities to minimise disruption to the race and also to ensure the safety of riders as our paramount concern.”

Riders went back to sit in team cars to wait for racing to resume.

