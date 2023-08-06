Elite men's road race halted by protest at 2023 UCI World Championships
Protesters reportedly glued themselves to the road in rural area
The UCI Road World Championships elite men's road race was stopped due to a protest on Sunday after 80km of racing.
The peloton were on a small climb in Denny County near the Carron Valley Reservoir, 192 kilometres before the finish in Glasgow when the race stopped.
A breakaway of nine riders had a lead of almost eight minutes when the protest brought the chasing peloton to a stop on a narrow climb.
Demonstrators blocked the road bringing both groups to a halt, apparently glueing themselves to the road. The organisation seemed powerless to remove them.
"This may take a while," the organization admitted, as riders took the chance to have a nature break in the grassy verge or sit and stretch their legs.
UCI President David Lappartient left the commissaire's car and walked back through the bunch with a concerned expression as police worked to try and clear the way.
The UCI issued a brief statement via social media.
“Further to Police Scotland’s confirmation of a protest in the Carron Valley area, which has temporarily interrupted the men’s road race, we are working closely with all relevant authorities to minimise disruption to the race and also to ensure the safety of riders as our paramount concern.”
Riders went back to sit in team cars to wait for racing to resume.
For more information follow our live coverage of the race by clicking below.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
By Laura Weislo