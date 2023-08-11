UCI Road World Championships: Elite Men Individual Time Trial Live

Refresh

Mullen set 14:59, racing at over 50km/h.

Indeed Mullen is fastest after 12.5km.

Ryan Mullen is the first "big name" to start. The Irishman from Bora-Hansgrohe is a six-time national champion and was fifth at the 2016 World Time Trial Championships.

To see the full start list, click below. World Championships Men's Elite Time Trial 2023 start times and startlist (Image credit: Getty)

Danish Champion Kasper Asgreen at 15:36:00, Dennis at 15:37:20, Joshua Tarling (Great Britain) at 15:40:00, Van Aert at 15:41:20 and Bissegger at 15:42:40. Pogacar will lead the last wave of contenders at 15:56:00, just ahead of Australian Champion Jay Vine at 15:57:20, Ganna at 15:58:40, Thomas at 16:00:00, Evenepoel at 16:01:20, and Küng at 16:02:40. As the defending champion, Foss will be the last rider to start his time trial at 16:04:00.

Canadian Champion Derek Gee begins his effort at 15:21:20. Lawson Craddock (United States) sets off at 15:30:40 while his teammate and US Champion Brandon McNulty is positioned later in the line-up at 15:46:40.

Ahmad Badreddin Wais (Refugee Cycling Team) was the first rider off the starting ramp at 14:21:20 local time. Nils Politt, the German Champion, will start at 14:40:00. Canadian Champion Derek Gee begins his effort at 15:21:20. Lawson Craddock (United States) sets off at 15:30:40 while his teammate and US Champion is positioned later in the line-up at 15:46:40.

Also on the start list is two-time world champion Rohan Dennis (Australia), who will be competing in his final Worlds, while Geraint Thomas represents Great Britain.

The elite men's individual time trial will close out the races against the clock at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow, ahead of the final under-23 men's and elite women's road races on the weekend. There will be 78 elite men taking on a 47.8km time trial course that includes 352 metres of elevation gain. Like all the individual time trials, the route ends with a challenging 750m climb at 6% to the finish line at Stirling Castle.

Fortunately the weather is warm and sunny in Scotland today, with a slight breeze blowing from the south and so across the course.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the first riders are already racing on the course to the west of Sterling.