Filippo Ganna chasing another rainbow jersey in Worlds time trial

Filippo Ganna is determined to add a second rainbow jersey to his 2023 World Championships campaign, with his sights set on Friday’s elite men’s time trial.

The Italian won the individual pursuit world title on Sunday night and won a silver medal in the team pursuit but the time trial is his biggest goal of all. He won the rainbow jersey in 2020 and 2021 but wants a third after a disappointing ride in Australia last year.

“I’m already the Italian time trial champion but that’s not enough this year, I want to win the world title again,” Ganna made clear on Wednesday after carrying out a final reconnaissance ride of the Stirling course with Italian teammate Mattia Cattaneo.

“It won’t be easy, everyone saw the level of the riders in the road race. Riders like Pogacar, Van Aert and Evenepoel are real champions. I’ll never underestimate them but I want to win.”

Ganna completed two laps of the 47.8km elite men’s course, perfecting his pace notes with Italian national time trial coach Marco Velo and testing his new Pinarello bike and a new 3D printed aero bar that was recently tweaked after a final spell in the wind tunnel.

The straight roads of the Stirling course suit Ganna’s power and aero position. However the cobbled climb to the finish will be a decisive factor, as the Under 23 men’s race proved.

“It’s not bad,” Ganna said of the course, laconic as ever.

“The central part is quite technical but after two laps I think I’ve memorised it. The final part on the cobbles isn’t great but it’s the same for everyone.

“The wind will be a big factor on the exposed roads. Fortunately it’s a course where you can push a big gear and so get up to a good speed.

“Winning on the track on Sunday has boosted my morale. It proves we’ve worked hard. It’s obviously a very different event but after everything we’ve done, I want to do well.”

Ganna showed off his new time trial bike on social media before the ever attentive Italian media.

The Pinarello Bolide has a light blue to azzurro fade, decorated with the Italian red, white and blue tricolore colours.

Ganna had been concerned about several aspects of his bike after recent training but now appeared happy.

It has a 60-tooth 1x Shimano chainset and a new 3D aero bar cockpit, with new elbow area. His hands are now more united at the tip of the aero bars, with two buttons at the tips to change gears.

According to BiciPro, Ganna made a late change gear change after his reconnaissance ride, requesting a 32 sprocket for the decisive climb to the finish line.