World Championships Men's Elite Time Trial 2023 start times and startlist

By Kirsten Frattini
published

78 riders compete for the rainbow jersey, beginning at 14:21:20 local time

Belgian Champion Wout Van Aert a favourite for the elite men's time trial at the 2023 Glasgow Worlds
Belgian Champion Wout Van Aert a favourite for the elite men's time trial at the 2023 Glasgow Worlds (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI Road World Championships continues on Friday with more time trial action as the junior men and elite men take on the challenging test against the clock in Stirling.

The elite men's individual time trial will close out the races against the clock at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow, ahead of the final under-23 men's and elite women's road races on the weekend.

There will be 78 elite men taking on a 47.8km time trial course that includes 352 metres of elevation gain. Like all the individual time trials, the route ends with a challenging 750m climb at 6% to the finish line at Stirling Castle.

The favourites for the rainbow jersey undoubtedly come from nations; Belgium with Wout Van Aert and Remco Evenepoel, Italy with Filippo Ganna, Slovenia's Tadej Pogačar, Switzerland field Stefan Küng and Stefan Bissegger, and Norway line up with defending champion Tobias Foss.

Also on the start list is two-time world champion Rohan Dennis (Australia), who will be competing in his final Worlds, while trade teammate Geraint Thomas represents Great Britain's best chance of a result.

Ahmad Badreddin Wais (Refugee Cycling Team) will be the first rider off the starting ramp at 14:21:20 local time. 

Nils Politt, the German Champion, will start at 14:40:00. Canadian Champion Derek Gee begins his effort at 15:21:20. Lawson Craddock (United States) sets off at 15:30:40 while his teammate and US Champion is positioned later in the line-up at 15:46:40.

In between the US riders are Danish Champion Kasper Asgreen at 15:36:00, Dennis at 15:37:20, Joshua Tarling (Great Britain) at 15:40:00, Van Aert at 15:41:20 and Bissegger at 15:42:40.

Pogacar will lead the last wave of contenders at 15:56:00, just ahead of Australia Champion Jay Vine at 15:57:20, Ganna at 15:58:40, Thomas at 16:00:00, Evenepoel at 16:01:20, and Küng at 16:02:40.

As the defending champion, Foss will be the last rider to start his time trial at 16:04:00.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Men Time Trial start times
Time (BEST)Rider (Country)
14:21:20Ahmad Badreddin Wais (Refugee Cycling Team)
14:22:40Aidan Buttigieg (Malta)
14:24:00Edward Oingerang (Guam)
14:25:20Renato Soares (Cape Verde)
14:26:40Ahmad Mirzaee (Afghanistan)
14:28:00Christopher Symonds (Ghana)
14:29:20Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan)
14:30:40Haoyu Su (China)
14:32:00Alexandre Mayer (Mauritius)
14:33:20Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
14:34:40Felix Ritzinger (Austria)
14:36:00Nickolas Zukowsky (Canada)
14:37:20Ryan Gibbons (South Africa)
14:38:40Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic)
14:40:00Nils Politt (Germany)
14:41:20Igor Chzhan (Kazakhstan)
14:42:40Iver Johan Knotten (Norway)
14:44:00Harold Tejada Canacue (Colombia)
14:45:20Kluivert Mitchel (Saint Lucia)
14:46:40Amir Arslan Ansari (Refugee Cycling Team)
14:48:00Muzi Shabangu (Swaziland)
14:49:20Daniel Bonello (Malta)
14:50:40Bangoura Abdoulaye (Guinea)
14:52:00Jacob Jones (Guam)
14:53:20Wiliam Gomes (Cape Verde)
14:54:40Hasani Hennis (Anguilla)
14:56:00Qais Haidari (Afghanistan)
14:57:20Henry Tetteh Djangmah (Ghana)
14:58:40Fadhel al Khater (Qatar)
15:00:00Charles Kagimu (Uganda)
15:01:20Darel Christopher (Virgin Islands)
15:02:40Andreas Miltiadis (Cypress)
15:04:00Ingvar Omarsson (ISrael)
15:05:20Aleksey Fomovskiy (Uzbekistan)
15:06:40Mohammad Ganjkhanlou (Iran)
15:08:00Juan Pablo Dotti (Argentina)
15:09:20Vitalii Novakovskyi (Ukraine)
15:10:40Ming Xue (China)
15:12:00Ilić Ognjen (Serbia)
15:13:20Christopher Rougier-lagane (Mauritius)
15:14:40Ben Healy (Ireland)
15:16:00Toms Skujins (Latvia)
15:17:20Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Mongolia)
15:18:40Miltiadis Giannoutsos (Greece)
15:20:00Patrick Gamper (Austria)
15:21:20Derek Gee (Canada)
15:22:40Maciej Bodnar (Poland)
15:24:00Stefan de Bod (South Africa)
15:25:20Mathias Vacek (Czech Republic)
15:26:40Lennard Kamna (Germany)
15:28:00Randish Abdul Lorenzo (Panama)
15:29:20Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)
15:30:40Lawson Craddock (United States)
15:32:00Daan Hoole (Netherlands)
15:33:20Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)
15:34:40Bruno Armirail (France)
15:36:00Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)
15:37:20Rohan Dennis (Australia)
15:38:40Mattia Cattaneo (Italy)
15:40:00Joshua Tarling (Great Britain)
15:41:20Wout van Aert (Belgium)
15:42:40Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
15:44:00Andreas Leknessund (Norway)
15:45:20Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spain)
15:46:40Brandon McNulty (United States)
15:48:00Jos van Emden (Netherlands)
15:49:20Tom Sexton (New Zealand)
15:50:40Joao Almeida (Portugal)
15:52:00Remi Cavagna (France)
15:53:20Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)
15:54:40Walter Vargas Alzate (Colombia)
15:56:00Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia)
15:57:20Jay Vine (Australia)
15:58:40Filippo Ganna (Italy)
16:00:00Geraint Thomas (Great Britain)
16:01:20Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
16:02:40Stefan Kung (Switzerland)
16:04:00Tobias Foss (Norway)

