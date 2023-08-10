World Championships Men's Elite Time Trial 2023 start times and startlist

Belgian Champion Wout Van Aert a favourite for the elite men's time trial at the 2023 Glasgow Worlds

The UCI Road World Championships continues on Friday with more time trial action as the junior men and elite men take on the challenging test against the clock in Stirling.

The elite men's individual time trial will close out the races against the clock at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow, ahead of the final under-23 men's and elite women's road races on the weekend.

There will be 78 elite men taking on a 47.8km time trial course that includes 352 metres of elevation gain. Like all the individual time trials, the route ends with a challenging 750m climb at 6% to the finish line at Stirling Castle.

The favourites for the rainbow jersey undoubtedly come from nations; Belgium with Wout Van Aert and Remco Evenepoel, Italy with Filippo Ganna, Slovenia's Tadej Pogačar, Switzerland field Stefan Küng and Stefan Bissegger, and Norway line up with defending champion Tobias Foss.

Also on the start list is two-time world champion Rohan Dennis (Australia), who will be competing in his final Worlds, while trade teammate Geraint Thomas represents Great Britain's best chance of a result.

Ahmad Badreddin Wais (Refugee Cycling Team) will be the first rider off the starting ramp at 14:21:20 local time.

Nils Politt, the German Champion, will start at 14:40:00. Canadian Champion Derek Gee begins his effort at 15:21:20. Lawson Craddock (United States) sets off at 15:30:40 while his teammate and US Champion is positioned later in the line-up at 15:46:40.

In between the US riders are Danish Champion Kasper Asgreen at 15:36:00, Dennis at 15:37:20, Joshua Tarling (Great Britain) at 15:40:00, Van Aert at 15:41:20 and Bissegger at 15:42:40.

Pogacar will lead the last wave of contenders at 15:56:00, just ahead of Australia Champion Jay Vine at 15:57:20, Ganna at 15:58:40, Thomas at 16:00:00, Evenepoel at 16:01:20, and Küng at 16:02:40.

As the defending champion, Foss will be the last rider to start his time trial at 16:04:00.