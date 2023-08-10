World Championships Men's Elite Time Trial 2023 start times and startlist
78 riders compete for the rainbow jersey, beginning at 14:21:20 local time
The UCI Road World Championships continues on Friday with more time trial action as the junior men and elite men take on the challenging test against the clock in Stirling.
The elite men's individual time trial will close out the races against the clock at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow, ahead of the final under-23 men's and elite women's road races on the weekend.
There will be 78 elite men taking on a 47.8km time trial course that includes 352 metres of elevation gain. Like all the individual time trials, the route ends with a challenging 750m climb at 6% to the finish line at Stirling Castle.
Wout Van Aert and Remco Evenepoel hoping for Belgian dominance of men’s time trial
Geraint Thomas: 'It's nice to be at the Worlds in decent nick'
World Championships: Chloe Dygert beats Grace Brown to reclaim elite women's time trial title
Filippo Ganna chasing another rainbow jersey in Worlds time trial
The favourites for the rainbow jersey undoubtedly come from nations; Belgium with Wout Van Aert and Remco Evenepoel, Italy with Filippo Ganna, Slovenia's Tadej Pogačar, Switzerland field Stefan Küng and Stefan Bissegger, and Norway line up with defending champion Tobias Foss.
Also on the start list is two-time world champion Rohan Dennis (Australia), who will be competing in his final Worlds, while trade teammate Geraint Thomas represents Great Britain's best chance of a result.
Ahmad Badreddin Wais (Refugee Cycling Team) will be the first rider off the starting ramp at 14:21:20 local time.
Nils Politt, the German Champion, will start at 14:40:00. Canadian Champion Derek Gee begins his effort at 15:21:20. Lawson Craddock (United States) sets off at 15:30:40 while his teammate and US Champion is positioned later in the line-up at 15:46:40.
In between the US riders are Danish Champion Kasper Asgreen at 15:36:00, Dennis at 15:37:20, Joshua Tarling (Great Britain) at 15:40:00, Van Aert at 15:41:20 and Bissegger at 15:42:40.
Pogacar will lead the last wave of contenders at 15:56:00, just ahead of Australia Champion Jay Vine at 15:57:20, Ganna at 15:58:40, Thomas at 16:00:00, Evenepoel at 16:01:20, and Küng at 16:02:40.
As the defending champion, Foss will be the last rider to start his time trial at 16:04:00.
|Time (BEST)
|Rider (Country)
|14:21:20
|Ahmad Badreddin Wais (Refugee Cycling Team)
|14:22:40
|Aidan Buttigieg (Malta)
|14:24:00
|Edward Oingerang (Guam)
|14:25:20
|Renato Soares (Cape Verde)
|14:26:40
|Ahmad Mirzaee (Afghanistan)
|14:28:00
|Christopher Symonds (Ghana)
|14:29:20
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan)
|14:30:40
|Haoyu Su (China)
|14:32:00
|Alexandre Mayer (Mauritius)
|14:33:20
|Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
|14:34:40
|Felix Ritzinger (Austria)
|14:36:00
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Canada)
|14:37:20
|Ryan Gibbons (South Africa)
|14:38:40
|Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic)
|14:40:00
|Nils Politt (Germany)
|14:41:20
|Igor Chzhan (Kazakhstan)
|14:42:40
|Iver Johan Knotten (Norway)
|14:44:00
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Colombia)
|14:45:20
|Kluivert Mitchel (Saint Lucia)
|14:46:40
|Amir Arslan Ansari (Refugee Cycling Team)
|14:48:00
|Muzi Shabangu (Swaziland)
|14:49:20
|Daniel Bonello (Malta)
|14:50:40
|Bangoura Abdoulaye (Guinea)
|14:52:00
|Jacob Jones (Guam)
|14:53:20
|Wiliam Gomes (Cape Verde)
|14:54:40
|Hasani Hennis (Anguilla)
|14:56:00
|Qais Haidari (Afghanistan)
|14:57:20
|Henry Tetteh Djangmah (Ghana)
|14:58:40
|Fadhel al Khater (Qatar)
|15:00:00
|Charles Kagimu (Uganda)
|15:01:20
|Darel Christopher (Virgin Islands)
|15:02:40
|Andreas Miltiadis (Cypress)
|15:04:00
|Ingvar Omarsson (ISrael)
|15:05:20
|Aleksey Fomovskiy (Uzbekistan)
|15:06:40
|Mohammad Ganjkhanlou (Iran)
|15:08:00
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Argentina)
|15:09:20
|Vitalii Novakovskyi (Ukraine)
|15:10:40
|Ming Xue (China)
|15:12:00
|Ilić Ognjen (Serbia)
|15:13:20
|Christopher Rougier-lagane (Mauritius)
|15:14:40
|Ben Healy (Ireland)
|15:16:00
|Toms Skujins (Latvia)
|15:17:20
|Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Mongolia)
|15:18:40
|Miltiadis Giannoutsos (Greece)
|15:20:00
|Patrick Gamper (Austria)
|15:21:20
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|15:22:40
|Maciej Bodnar (Poland)
|15:24:00
|Stefan de Bod (South Africa)
|15:25:20
|Mathias Vacek (Czech Republic)
|15:26:40
|Lennard Kamna (Germany)
|15:28:00
|Randish Abdul Lorenzo (Panama)
|15:29:20
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)
|15:30:40
|Lawson Craddock (United States)
|15:32:00
|Daan Hoole (Netherlands)
|15:33:20
|Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)
|15:34:40
|Bruno Armirail (France)
|15:36:00
|Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)
|15:37:20
|Rohan Dennis (Australia)
|15:38:40
|Mattia Cattaneo (Italy)
|15:40:00
|Joshua Tarling (Great Britain)
|15:41:20
|Wout van Aert (Belgium)
|15:42:40
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
|15:44:00
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway)
|15:45:20
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spain)
|15:46:40
|Brandon McNulty (United States)
|15:48:00
|Jos van Emden (Netherlands)
|15:49:20
|Tom Sexton (New Zealand)
|15:50:40
|Joao Almeida (Portugal)
|15:52:00
|Remi Cavagna (France)
|15:53:20
|Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)
|15:54:40
|Walter Vargas Alzate (Colombia)
|15:56:00
|Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia)
|15:57:20
|Jay Vine (Australia)
|15:58:40
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|16:00:00
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain)
|16:01:20
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
|16:02:40
|Stefan Kung (Switzerland)
|16:04:00
|Tobias Foss (Norway)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.