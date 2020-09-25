Live coverage
UCI Road World Championships 2020: Elite Men Time Trial – Live Coverage
All the action as Rohan Dennis defends his title in Imola
Thomas, Van Emden, Affini and Durbridge are close to the checkpoint. This will be interesting. Walscheid is still the fastest.
We're round about the midway point of the starters now. Wais kicked things off 40 minutes ago, while Rohan Dennis (Australia) will start his ride in 45 minutes.
Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) is off next. He's a three-time time trial world champion at U23 level.
It's spitting rain out on course now. We'll monitor that in case it's something that could seriously affect the favourites who set off later on.
Bodnar goes through the checkpoint, but he's actually slower than Walscheid. He's 15 seconds down. That's unexpected.
Germany's Max Walscheid has set the quickest time at the checkpoint. His 19:39 is much faster than Gruzdev.
A number of lesser-known riders from nations such as Greece, Bulgaria and Iceland are starting their efforts now.
Gruzdev sets a time of 20:15 at the check. Bodnar is around halfway there.
Durbridge is off, following Thomas, Van Emden and Affini down the start ramp.
Filutas went through at 21:25 but Cataford is even faster, 54 seconds up for a time of 20:31.
22:07 for Wais after 14.9km. That's an average of 40.4kph.
Meanwhile, our first riders are approaching the checkpoint.
Brandon McNulty is off, and there are some strong time trialists setting off in the next five minutes. Benjamin Thomas (France), Jos Van Emden (Netherlands), Edoardo Affini (Italy) and Luke Durbridge (Australia) will all be out on course soon.
Six-time Polish time trial champion Maciej Bodnar starts his effort. He'll be among the fastest of the early riders.
Dmitriy Gruzdev of Kazakhstan is the most notable of the last few riders to set off. Nicolas Roche (Republic of Ireland) set off in two minutes.
Canada's Alexander Cataford is the third rider off, after Viktor Filutás of Hungary.
The Syrian is out there on a black Argon 18 E-117 disc TT bike, kitted out in a dark grey skinsuit and a red Kask Bambino Pro helmet. He's looking good.
Ahmad Badreddin Wais sets off to kick off the action.
Reports out on the course suggest a headwind on the way out and a tailwind coming back to the finish. The first half of the race is uphill, too, so we should get a good idea of who is the strongest at the first checkpoint, 14.9km into the day.
Switzerland's Stefan Küng is also among the favourites for a medal today. The European champion will be aboard a LaPierre featuring a classy paintjob in Imola.
Nouvelle machine pour @stefankueng 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/0yxdg18ofrSeptember 25, 2020
We're five minutes away from the first rider setting off. It'll be Syria's Ahmad Badreddin Wais.
We've had plenty of news and content from the big names at the race, from Alex Dowsett's TT bike to interviews with several other contenders. Check them out below.
UCI Road World Championships: Will Alex Dowsett ride a blacked-out Specialized Shiv TT bike?
Rohan Dennis maintains low profile ahead of World Championships time trial
Italy's Ganna hopes to better Ineos rival Dennis in TT Worlds
Dumoulin: Worlds time trial isn't my dream course but with good legs I can do a lot
Campenaerts 'not ruling out two Belgians on podium' at Worlds time trial
We've taken a look at the favourites for the time trial – well, ex-time trialist Marco Pinotti has.
He rates defending champion Rohan Dennis of Australia as a top favourite, along with home favourite Filippo Ganna.
Marco Pinotti's favourites for the UCI World Championships men’s time trial
A look at the map of today's course. It's not the most technical of routes, and should favour a powerful rider.
The men will be taking on the same course as the women did yesterday. It's a 31.7km loop starting and ending in Imola taking in rolling roads along the way.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the men's time trial at the Road World Championships. We're half an hour away from the start of the race.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Velocio Luxe bib shorts reviewThey have luxury in the name, but do they ride like it? Our Velocio Luxe bib shorts review aims to find out
-
Pogacar: It would be a fairy tale if Roglic won the World ChampionshipsRoglic ready for 'full gas race' in Imola
-
UCI Road World Championships 2020: Elite Men Time Trial – Live CoverageAll the action as Rohan Dennis defends his title in Imola
-
Nibali's existential doubts undermine Italy's World Championships challenge'It's not an easy season to get right and achieve your goals' Nibali admits
-
Van Vleuten cleared to ride UCI World Championships road raceNetherlands team doctors allow 2019 world champion to race eight days after fracturing her wrist
-
Ineos Grenadiers complete 2021 squad with Martínez and De Plus signingsDuo join Pidcock, Porte and Adam Yates at British squad
-
Richie Porte signs with Ineos GrenadiersAustralian returns to British team after five years at BMC and Trek-Segafredo
-
Tom Pidcock signs for Ineos Grenadiers21-year-old turns pro with British team in 2021
-
Elizabeth Banks: What’s the point of having a race if it’s not on TV?The UCI need to 'put their money where their mouth is'
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.