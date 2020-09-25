UCI Road World Championships 2020: Elite Men Time Trial – Live Coverage

Refresh

Thomas, Van Emden, Affini and Durbridge are close to the checkpoint. This will be interesting. Walscheid is still the fastest.

We're round about the midway point of the starters now. Wais kicked things off 40 minutes ago, while Rohan Dennis (Australia) will start his ride in 45 minutes.

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) is off next. He's a three-time time trial world champion at U23 level. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

It's spitting rain out on course now. We'll monitor that in case it's something that could seriously affect the favourites who set off later on.

Bodnar goes through the checkpoint, but he's actually slower than Walscheid. He's 15 seconds down. That's unexpected.

Germany's Max Walscheid has set the quickest time at the checkpoint. His 19:39 is much faster than Gruzdev.

A number of lesser-known riders from nations such as Greece, Bulgaria and Iceland are starting their efforts now.

Gruzdev sets a time of 20:15 at the check. Bodnar is around halfway there.

Durbridge is off, following Thomas, Van Emden and Affini down the start ramp.

Filutas went through at 21:25 but Cataford is even faster, 54 seconds up for a time of 20:31.

22:07 for Wais after 14.9km. That's an average of 40.4kph.

Meanwhile, our first riders are approaching the checkpoint.

Brandon McNulty is off, and there are some strong time trialists setting off in the next five minutes. Benjamin Thomas (France), Jos Van Emden (Netherlands), Edoardo Affini (Italy) and Luke Durbridge (Australia) will all be out on course soon.

Six-time Polish time trial champion Maciej Bodnar starts his effort. He'll be among the fastest of the early riders.

Dmitriy Gruzdev of Kazakhstan is the most notable of the last few riders to set off. Nicolas Roche (Republic of Ireland) set off in two minutes.

Canada's Alexander Cataford is the third rider off, after Viktor Filutás of Hungary.

The Syrian is out there on a black Argon 18 E-117 disc TT bike, kitted out in a dark grey skinsuit and a red Kask Bambino Pro helmet. He's looking good.

Ahmad Badreddin Wais sets off to kick off the action.

Reports out on the course suggest a headwind on the way out and a tailwind coming back to the finish. The first half of the race is uphill, too, so we should get a good idea of who is the strongest at the first checkpoint, 14.9km into the day.

Switzerland's Stefan Küng is also among the favourites for a medal today. The European champion will be aboard a LaPierre featuring a classy paintjob in Imola. Nouvelle machine pour @stefankueng 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/0yxdg18ofrSeptember 25, 2020

We're five minutes away from the first rider setting off. It'll be Syria's Ahmad Badreddin Wais.

We've taken a look at the favourites for the time trial – well, ex-time trialist Marco Pinotti has. He rates defending champion Rohan Dennis of Australia as a top favourite, along with home favourite Filippo Ganna.



Marco Pinotti's favourites for the UCI World Championships men’s time trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

A look at the map of today's course. It's not the most technical of routes, and should favour a powerful rider. (Image credit: UCI)

The men will be taking on the same course as the women did yesterday. It's a 31.7km loop starting and ending in Imola taking in rolling roads along the way.