UCI Road World Championships 2020 - Elite Men's ITT Start List
Rohan Dennis last rider off in Imola
The 2020 UCI Road World Championships elite men's individual time trial will take place on Friday, September 25, in Imola on an undulating 31.7km course starting and ending on the Formula 1 track in Imola.
Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) is the final starter as the defending world champion, heading down the start ramp at 15:54 CET and preceded by 56 other riders.
The first rider to start is Syrian national Ahmad Badreddin Wais, who was born in Aleppo but fled the country in 2018 in the midst of the war that destroyed much of his hometown. He now lives in Switzerland.
The favourites to challenge Dennis include Wout van Aert (Belgium), Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) and Filippo Ganna (Italy).
|57
|Ahmad Badreddin Wais (Syrian Arab Republic)
|14:30:00
|56
|Viktor Filutás (Hungary)
|14:31:30
|55
|Alexander Cataford (Canada)
|14:33:00
|54
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan)
|14:34:30
|53
|Andrei Stepanov (Russian Federation)
|14:36:00
|52
|Maximilian Walscheid (Germany)
|14:37:30
|51
|Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic)
|14:39:00
|50
|Felix Ritzinger (Austria)
|14:40:30
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Ireland)
|14:42:00
|48
|Maciej Bodnar (Poland)
|14:43:30
|47
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|14:45:00
|46
|Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
|14:46:30
|45
|Brandon McNulty (United States Of America)
|14:48:00
|44
|Finn Fisher-Black (New Zealand)
|14:49:30
|43
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|14:51:00
|42
|Jos Van Emden (Netherlands)
|14:52:30
|41
|Edoardo Affini (Italy)
|14:54:00
|40
|Luke Durbridge (Australia)
|14:55:30
|39
|Carlos Oyarzún (Chile)
|14:57:00
|38
|Ognjen Ilic (Serbia)
|14:58:30
|37
|Spas Gyurov (Bulgaria)
|15:00:00
|36
|Ingvar Omarsson (Iceland)
|15:01:30
|35
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mexico)
|15:03:00
|34
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)
|15:04:30
|33
|Elchin Asadov (Azerbaijan)
|15:06:00
|32
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Lithuania)
|15:07:30
|31
|Barnabás Peák (Hungary)
|15:09:00
|30
|Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)
|15:10:30
|29
|Hugo Houle (Canada)
|15:12:00
|28
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine)
|15:13:30
|27
|Gleb Karpenko (Estonia)
|15:15:00
|26
|Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan)
|15:16:30
|25
|Jan Andrej Cully (Slovakia)
|15:18:00
|24
|Petr Rikunov (Russian Federation)
|15:19:30
|23
|Jasha Sütterlin (Germany)
|15:21:00
|22
|Josef Cerny (Czech Republic)
|15:22:30
|21
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain)
|15:24:00
|20
|Matthias Brändle (Austria)
|15:25:30
|19
|Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
|15:27:00
|18
|Kamil Gradek (Poland)
|15:28:30
|17
|Daniel Martinez (Colombia)
|15:30:00
|16
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway)
|15:31:30
|15
|Jan Tratnik (Slovenia)
|15:33:00
|14
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)
|15:34:30
|13
|Pello Bilbao (Spain)
|15:36:00
|12
|Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)
|15:37:30
|11
|Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)
|15:39:00
|10
|Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)
|15:40:30
|9
|Lawson Craddock (United States Of America)
|15:42:00
|8
|Patrick Bevin (New Zealand)
|15:43:30
|7
|Alex Dowsett (Great Britain)
|15:45:00
|6
|Rémi Cavagna (France)
|15:46:30
|5
|Wout van Aert (Belgium)
|15:48:00
|4
|Stefan Küng (Switzerland)
|15:49:30
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
|15:51:00
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|15:52:30
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Australia)
|15:54:00
