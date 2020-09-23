Trending

UCI Road World Championships 2020 - Elite Men's ITT Start List

By

Rohan Dennis last rider off in Imola

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY SEPTEMBER 14 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 8 a 101km Individual Time Trial in San Benedetto del Tronto ITT TirrenAdriatico on September 14 2020 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The 2020 UCI Road World Championships elite men's individual time trial will take place on Friday, September 25, in Imola on an undulating 31.7km course starting and ending on the Formula 1 track in Imola.

Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) is the final starter as the defending world champion, heading down the start ramp at 15:54 CET and preceded by 56 other riders.

The first rider to start is Syrian national Ahmad Badreddin Wais, who was born in Aleppo but fled the country in 2018 in the midst of the war that destroyed much of his hometown. He now lives in Switzerland.

The favourites to challenge Dennis include Wout van Aert (Belgium), Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) and Filippo Ganna (Italy).

Elite Men ITT Start List
57Ahmad Badreddin Wais (Syrian Arab Republic) 14:30:00
56Viktor Filutás (Hungary) 14:31:30
55Alexander Cataford (Canada) 14:33:00
54Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan) 14:34:30
53Andrei Stepanov (Russian Federation) 14:36:00
52Maximilian Walscheid (Germany) 14:37:30
51Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic) 14:39:00
50Felix Ritzinger (Austria) 14:40:30
49Nicolas Roche (Ireland) 14:42:00
48Maciej Bodnar (Poland) 14:43:30
47Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 14:45:00
46Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) 14:46:30
45Brandon McNulty (United States Of America) 14:48:00
44Finn Fisher-Black (New Zealand) 14:49:30
43Benjamin Thomas (France) 14:51:00
42Jos Van Emden (Netherlands) 14:52:30
41Edoardo Affini (Italy) 14:54:00
40Luke Durbridge (Australia) 14:55:30
39Carlos Oyarzún (Chile) 14:57:00
38Ognjen Ilic (Serbia) 14:58:30
37Spas Gyurov (Bulgaria) 15:00:00
36Ingvar Omarsson (Iceland) 15:01:30
35Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mexico) 15:03:00
34Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece) 15:04:30
33Elchin Asadov (Azerbaijan) 15:06:00
32Evaldas Siskevicius (Lithuania) 15:07:30
31Barnabás Peák (Hungary) 15:09:00
30Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) 15:10:30
29Hugo Houle (Canada) 15:12:00
28Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine) 15:13:30
27Gleb Karpenko (Estonia) 15:15:00
26Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan) 15:16:30
25Jan Andrej Cully (Slovakia) 15:18:00
24Petr Rikunov (Russian Federation) 15:19:30
23Jasha Sütterlin (Germany) 15:21:00
22Josef Cerny (Czech Republic) 15:22:30
21Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) 15:24:00
20Matthias Brändle (Austria) 15:25:30
19Ryan Mullen (Ireland) 15:27:00
18Kamil Gradek (Poland) 15:28:30
17Daniel Martinez (Colombia) 15:30:00
16Andreas Leknessund (Norway) 15:31:30
15Jan Tratnik (Slovenia) 15:33:00
14Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden) 15:34:30
13Pello Bilbao (Spain) 15:36:00
12Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) 15:37:30
11Nelson Oliveira (Portugal) 15:39:00
10Kasper Asgreen (Denmark) 15:40:30
9Lawson Craddock (United States Of America) 15:42:00
8Patrick Bevin (New Zealand) 15:43:30
7Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) 15:45:00
6Rémi Cavagna (France) 15:46:30
5Wout van Aert (Belgium) 15:48:00
4Stefan Küng (Switzerland) 15:49:30
3Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) 15:51:00
2Filippo Ganna (Italy) 15:52:30
1Rohan Dennis (Australia) 15:54:00