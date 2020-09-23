UCI Road World Championships 2020 - Elite Men's ITT Start List

The 2020 UCI Road World Championships elite men's individual time trial will take place on Friday, September 25, in Imola on an undulating 31.7km course starting and ending on the Formula 1 track in Imola.

Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) is the final starter as the defending world champion, heading down the start ramp at 15:54 CET and preceded by 56 other riders.

The first rider to start is Syrian national Ahmad Badreddin Wais, who was born in Aleppo but fled the country in 2018 in the midst of the war that destroyed much of his hometown. He now lives in Switzerland.

The favourites to challenge Dennis include Wout van Aert (Belgium), Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) and Filippo Ganna (Italy).