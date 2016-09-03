Danny Hart wins World Cup final in Vallnord
Aaron Gwin seals overall World Cup series win
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Danny Hart (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
|2
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|3
|Loic Bruni (Fra) Specialized Gravity Powered By SRAM
|4
|Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) Polygon UR
|5
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH
|6
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|7
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|8
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|9
|Laurie Greenland (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
|10
|Jack Moir (Aus) Intense Factory Racing
|11
|Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
|12
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
|13
|Amaury Pierron (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
|14
|Charlie Harrison (USA)
|15
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory Racing
|16
|David Trummer (Aut) RRP
|17
|Dylan Levesque (Fra)
|18
|Florent Payet (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|19
|Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Dorval Am Nicolai
|20
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing
|21
|Jack Reading (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
|22
|Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
|23
|Baptiste Pierron (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|24
|Harry Heath (GBr) Norco Factory Racing
|25
|Loris Vergier (Fra) Specialized Gravity Powered By SRAM
|26
|Taylor Vernon (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|27
|Remi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|28
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Solid Reverse Factory Racing
|29
|Rupert Chapman (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
|30
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|31
|Loris Revelli (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
|32
|Rudy Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|33
|Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|34
|Jure Zabjek (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|35
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Racing
|36
|George Brannigan (NZl) Commencal / Vallnord
|37
|Jacob Dickson (Irl)
|38
|Alex Marin Trillo (Spa) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|39
|Wyn Masters (NZl) GT Factory Racing
|40
|Francesco Colombo (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
|41
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
|42
|Andreas Kolb (Aut)
|43
|Dean Lucas (Aus) Intense Factory Racing
|44
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|45
|Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)
|46
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Polygon UR
|47
|Jerome Caroli (Swi)
|48
|Maxime Ciriego (Fra) Dorval Am Nicolai
|49
|Joshua Button (Aus)
|50
|Kirk Mcdowall (Can)
|51
|Stanislav Sehnal (Cze)
|52
|Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
|53
|Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
|54
|Jason Schroeder (USA)
|55
|Aaron Gwin (USA) The YT Mob
|56
|Benjamin Boutie (Fra)
|57
|Rafael Gutierrez (Col)
|58
|Melvin Pons (Fra) Us Cagnes VTT
|59
|Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa)
|60
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|61
|Francisco Pardal (Por)
|62
|Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa)
|63
|Julien Piccolo (Fra)
|64
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) GT Factory Racing
|65
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|66
|Iraitz Etxebarria (Spa)
|67
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Cube Global Squad Protected By Bliss
|68
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|69
|Lachlan Blair (GBr)
|70
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|71
|Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi)
|72
|Philip Atwill (GBr) Propain Dirt Zelvy
|73
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR
|74
|Luca Shaw (USA) SRAM/TLD Racing
|75
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Radon Magura Factory
|76
|Isak Leivsson (Nor) Propain Dirt Zelvy
|77
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|78
|George Gannicott (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
|79
|Ferran Jorba Prats (Spa)
|80
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|DNF
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl)
|DSQ
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|DSQ
|Joseph Connell (GBr)
