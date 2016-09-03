Trending

Danny Hart wins World Cup final in Vallnord

Aaron Gwin seals overall World Cup series win

Danny Hart (MS Mondraker Team) on his way to winning the Vallnord World Cup

Danny Hart (MS Mondraker Team) on his way to winning the Vallnord World Cup
(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Danny Hart (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
2Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
3Loic Bruni (Fra) Specialized Gravity Powered By SRAM
4Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) Polygon UR
5Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH
6Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
7Adam Brayton (GBr)
8Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
9Laurie Greenland (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
10Jack Moir (Aus) Intense Factory Racing
11Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
12Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
13Amaury Pierron (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
14Charlie Harrison (USA)
15Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory Racing
16David Trummer (Aut) RRP
17Dylan Levesque (Fra)
18Florent Payet (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
19Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Dorval Am Nicolai
20Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing
21Jack Reading (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
22Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
23Baptiste Pierron (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
24Harry Heath (GBr) Norco Factory Racing
25Loris Vergier (Fra) Specialized Gravity Powered By SRAM
26Taylor Vernon (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
27Remi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
28Harry Molloy (GBr) Solid Reverse Factory Racing
29Rupert Chapman (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
30Marc Beaumont (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
31Loris Revelli (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
32Rudy Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
33Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
34Jure Zabjek (Slo) Unior Tools Team
35Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Racing
36George Brannigan (NZl) Commencal / Vallnord
37Jacob Dickson (Irl)
38Alex Marin Trillo (Spa) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
39Wyn Masters (NZl) GT Factory Racing
40Francesco Colombo (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
41Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
42Andreas Kolb (Aut)
43Dean Lucas (Aus) Intense Factory Racing
44Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
45Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)
46Andrew Neethling (RSA) Polygon UR
47Jerome Caroli (Swi)
48Maxime Ciriego (Fra) Dorval Am Nicolai
49Joshua Button (Aus)
50Kirk Mcdowall (Can)
51Stanislav Sehnal (Cze)
52Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
53Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
54Jason Schroeder (USA)
55Aaron Gwin (USA) The YT Mob
56Benjamin Boutie (Fra)
57Rafael Gutierrez (Col)
58Melvin Pons (Fra) Us Cagnes VTT
59Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa)
60Gee Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
61Francisco Pardal (Por)
62Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa)
63Julien Piccolo (Fra)
64Brook Macdonald (NZl) GT Factory Racing
65Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
66Iraitz Etxebarria (Spa)
67Greg Williamson (GBr) Cube Global Squad Protected By Bliss
68Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
69Lachlan Blair (GBr)
70Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team
71Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi)
72Philip Atwill (GBr) Propain Dirt Zelvy
73Michael Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR
74Luca Shaw (USA) SRAM/TLD Racing
75Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Radon Magura Factory
76Isak Leivsson (Nor) Propain Dirt Zelvy
77Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
78George Gannicott (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
79Ferran Jorba Prats (Spa)
80Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
DNFSamuel Blenkinsop (NZl)
DSQRomain Paulhan (Fra)
DSQJoseph Connell (GBr)

Latest on Cyclingnews