Titouan Carod wins men's U23 Mont Sainte Anne world cup round

Antoine Bouqueret makes it a one-two for Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret

Start of the U23 Men's race

Start of the U23 Men's race
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Titouan Carod (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret

Titouan Carod (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Titouan Carod (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret wins

Titouan Carod (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret wins
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Antoine Bouqueret, Titouan Carod, Lukas Baum

Antoine Bouqueret, Titouan Carod, Lukas Baum
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Titouan Carod (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret1:17:09
2Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:02:13
3Lukas Baum (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team0:02:34
4Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:02:52
5Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)0:02:58
6Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus XC Team0:03:37
7Thibault Daniel (Fra) Veloroc BMC0:03:47
8Maximilian Brandl (Ger)0:04:21
9Max Foidl (Aut)0:04:46
10Filippo Colombo (Swi) Velo Club Monte Tamaro - BMC0:04:55
11Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
12Thomas Griot (Fra)0:05:05
13Milan Vader (Ned)0:05:08
14Peter Disera (Can)0:05:18
15Sebastian Carstensen Fini (Den) CST Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:05:44
16Neilo Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus Rotor G-Skin Racing Team0:06:11
17Jan Vastl (Cze) Bianchi Countervail0:06:19
18Georg Egger (Ger)0:06:52
19Leo L'homme (Swi) Team VTT BMC Fribourg0:07:05
20Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger)0:07:10
21Jose Gerardo Ulloa (Mex) Conade - Code Guanajuato Pro Cycling Team XC0:07:11
22Marc Andre Fortier (Can)0:07:27
23Alessandro Naspi (Ita)0:07:35
24Raphael Gay (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:08:46
25Joshua Dubau (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:09:54
26Raphael Auclair (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE0:10:13
27Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)0:10:14
28Guy Niv (Isr)0:11:06
29Felix Smalley (Aus)0:11:14
30Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)0:11:26
31Jerry Dufour (USA)0:11:41
32Rhys Verner (Can) Kona Factory Team XC0:11:56
33Anthony Zaragoza (Fra) Calvisson VTT0:12:29
34Antoine Philipp (Fra) Veloroc BMC0:12:56
35Sandy Floren (USA)
36Callum Carson (Aus)
37Felix Belhumeur (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE
38Cole Paton (USA)
39Eli Kranefuss (USA)
40Quinn Moberg (Can)
41Michael Sampson (USA)
42Luke Brame (Aus)
43Stephan Davoust (USA)
44Felix Burke (Can)
45Kenneth Mcneill (USA)
46Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can)
47Steffen Andersen (USA)
48Levi Kurlander (USA)
DNFAlexandre Vialle (Can)

