Titouan Carod wins men's U23 Mont Sainte Anne world cup round
Antoine Bouqueret makes it a one-two for Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Titouan Carod (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|1:17:09
|2
|Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:02:13
|3
|Lukas Baum (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team
|0:02:34
|4
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:02:52
|5
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
|0:02:58
|6
|Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus XC Team
|0:03:37
|7
|Thibault Daniel (Fra) Veloroc BMC
|0:03:47
|8
|Maximilian Brandl (Ger)
|0:04:21
|9
|Max Foidl (Aut)
|0:04:46
|10
|Filippo Colombo (Swi) Velo Club Monte Tamaro - BMC
|0:04:55
|11
|Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|12
|Thomas Griot (Fra)
|0:05:05
|13
|Milan Vader (Ned)
|0:05:08
|14
|Peter Disera (Can)
|0:05:18
|15
|Sebastian Carstensen Fini (Den) CST Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:05:44
|16
|Neilo Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus Rotor G-Skin Racing Team
|0:06:11
|17
|Jan Vastl (Cze) Bianchi Countervail
|0:06:19
|18
|Georg Egger (Ger)
|0:06:52
|19
|Leo L'homme (Swi) Team VTT BMC Fribourg
|0:07:05
|20
|Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger)
|0:07:10
|21
|Jose Gerardo Ulloa (Mex) Conade - Code Guanajuato Pro Cycling Team XC
|0:07:11
|22
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can)
|0:07:27
|23
|Alessandro Naspi (Ita)
|0:07:35
|24
|Raphael Gay (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:08:46
|25
|Joshua Dubau (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|0:09:54
|26
|Raphael Auclair (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE
|0:10:13
|27
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)
|0:10:14
|28
|Guy Niv (Isr)
|0:11:06
|29
|Felix Smalley (Aus)
|0:11:14
|30
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)
|0:11:26
|31
|Jerry Dufour (USA)
|0:11:41
|32
|Rhys Verner (Can) Kona Factory Team XC
|0:11:56
|33
|Anthony Zaragoza (Fra) Calvisson VTT
|0:12:29
|34
|Antoine Philipp (Fra) Veloroc BMC
|0:12:56
|35
|Sandy Floren (USA)
|36
|Callum Carson (Aus)
|37
|Felix Belhumeur (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE
|38
|Cole Paton (USA)
|39
|Eli Kranefuss (USA)
|40
|Quinn Moberg (Can)
|41
|Michael Sampson (USA)
|42
|Luke Brame (Aus)
|43
|Stephan Davoust (USA)
|44
|Felix Burke (Can)
|45
|Kenneth Mcneill (USA)
|46
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can)
|47
|Steffen Andersen (USA)
|48
|Levi Kurlander (USA)
|DNF
|Alexandre Vialle (Can)
