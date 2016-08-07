Trending

Atherton wins World Cup in Mont Sainte Anne

British rider extends World Cup lead

Rachel Atherton made it 11 straight World Cup wins in Lenzerheide

(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH0:04:37.488
2Tracey Hannah (Aus) Polygon Ur0:00:11.116
3Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / Fmd0:00:12.862
4Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team0:00:12.991
5Miranda Miller (Can)0:00:13.491
6Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Pivot Factory Racing0:00:15.666
7Georgia Astle (Can)0:00:19.817
8Morgane Charre (Fra) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team0:00:22.310
9Marine Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing0:00:25.285
10Vaea Verbeeck (Can)0:00:25.565
11Veronika Widmann (Ita)0:00:29.331
12Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa) Dorval Am Nicolai0:00:32.452
13Katy Curd (GBr)0:00:32.870
14Carina Cappellari (Swi) Radon Magura Factory0:00:34.610
15Tegan Molloy (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH0:00:35.836
16Eleonora Farina (Ita)0:00:43.377
17Frida Helena Ronning (Nor)0:00:44.752
18Camila Nogueira (Arg)0:00:46.315
19Danielle Beecroft (Aus)0:01:03.923
20Nicole Soulsby (Can)0:01:19.450
21Veronique Sandler (NZl)0:04:44.413
DNSSian A'hern (Aus)

Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH1470pts
2Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team990
3Tracey Hannah (Aus) Polygon Ur930
4Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / Fmd905
5Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Pivot Factory Racing630
6Morgane Charre (Fra) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team590
7Marine Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing400
8Veronika Widmann (Ita)352
9Carina Cappellari (Swi) Radon Magura Factory344
10Eleonora Farina (Ita)327
11Miranda Miller (Can)305
12Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa) Dorval Am Nicolai279
13Katy Curd (GBr)264
14Jana Bartova (Cze) RRP219
15Alia Marcellini (Ita)190
16Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord170
17Alanna Columb (NZl)111
18Georgia Astle (Can)94
19Monica Hrastnik (Slo)91
20Vaea Verbeeck (Can)85
21Tegan Molloy (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH85
22Danielle Beecroft (Aus)80
23Sandra Rubesam (Ger)77
24Laura Lohner (Fra) R-Vtt Morillon70
25Ronja Hill-Wright (Aus)50
26Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Unior Tools Team50
27Camila Nogueira (Arg)49
28Michelle Crisp (Aus)35
29Frida Helena Ronning (Nor)35
30Veronique Sandler (NZl)35
31Sian A'hern (Aus)30
32Vera Leivsdottir (Nor)25
33Christel Dall'ozzo (Aus)25
34Lea Rutz (Swi)20
35Josefine Bjorkman (Swe)20
36Kellie Weinert (Aus)20
37Blanca Julia Barthe (Spa)20
38Victoria Armstrong (NZl)15
39Elke Rabeder (Aut)15
40Lucy Drees (GBr)10
41Rona Strivens (GBr)10
42Alba Wunderlin (Swi)10
43Nicole Soulsby (Can)5
44Jaime Hill (Can)5
45Melanie Chappaz (Fra) R-Vtt Morillon5

