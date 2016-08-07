Atherton wins World Cup in Mont Sainte Anne
British rider extends World Cup lead
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|0:04:37.488
|2
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Polygon Ur
|0:00:11.116
|3
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / Fmd
|0:00:12.862
|4
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|0:00:12.991
|5
|Miranda Miller (Can)
|0:00:13.491
|6
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Pivot Factory Racing
|0:00:15.666
|7
|Georgia Astle (Can)
|0:00:19.817
|8
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
|0:00:22.310
|9
|Marine Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|0:00:25.285
|10
|Vaea Verbeeck (Can)
|0:00:25.565
|11
|Veronika Widmann (Ita)
|0:00:29.331
|12
|Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa) Dorval Am Nicolai
|0:00:32.452
|13
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|0:00:32.870
|14
|Carina Cappellari (Swi) Radon Magura Factory
|0:00:34.610
|15
|Tegan Molloy (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH
|0:00:35.836
|16
|Eleonora Farina (Ita)
|0:00:43.377
|17
|Frida Helena Ronning (Nor)
|0:00:44.752
|18
|Camila Nogueira (Arg)
|0:00:46.315
|19
|Danielle Beecroft (Aus)
|0:01:03.923
|20
|Nicole Soulsby (Can)
|0:01:19.450
|21
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|0:04:44.413
|DNS
|Sian A'hern (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|1470
|pts
|2
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|990
|3
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Polygon Ur
|930
|4
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / Fmd
|905
|5
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Pivot Factory Racing
|630
|6
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
|590
|7
|Marine Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|400
|8
|Veronika Widmann (Ita)
|352
|9
|Carina Cappellari (Swi) Radon Magura Factory
|344
|10
|Eleonora Farina (Ita)
|327
|11
|Miranda Miller (Can)
|305
|12
|Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa) Dorval Am Nicolai
|279
|13
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|264
|14
|Jana Bartova (Cze) RRP
|219
|15
|Alia Marcellini (Ita)
|190
|16
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|170
|17
|Alanna Columb (NZl)
|111
|18
|Georgia Astle (Can)
|94
|19
|Monica Hrastnik (Slo)
|91
|20
|Vaea Verbeeck (Can)
|85
|21
|Tegan Molloy (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH
|85
|22
|Danielle Beecroft (Aus)
|80
|23
|Sandra Rubesam (Ger)
|77
|24
|Laura Lohner (Fra) R-Vtt Morillon
|70
|25
|Ronja Hill-Wright (Aus)
|50
|26
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|50
|27
|Camila Nogueira (Arg)
|49
|28
|Michelle Crisp (Aus)
|35
|29
|Frida Helena Ronning (Nor)
|35
|30
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|35
|31
|Sian A'hern (Aus)
|30
|32
|Vera Leivsdottir (Nor)
|25
|33
|Christel Dall'ozzo (Aus)
|25
|34
|Lea Rutz (Swi)
|20
|35
|Josefine Bjorkman (Swe)
|20
|36
|Kellie Weinert (Aus)
|20
|37
|Blanca Julia Barthe (Spa)
|20
|38
|Victoria Armstrong (NZl)
|15
|39
|Elke Rabeder (Aut)
|15
|40
|Lucy Drees (GBr)
|10
|41
|Rona Strivens (GBr)
|10
|42
|Alba Wunderlin (Swi)
|10
|43
|Nicole Soulsby (Can)
|5
|44
|Jaime Hill (Can)
|5
|45
|Melanie Chappaz (Fra) R-Vtt Morillon
|5
