Schurter wins Val di Sole mountain bike World Cup
Kerschbaumer second, Van der Poel third
Elite Men XC: -
Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) took his third consecutive win of the 2018 of the UCI Mountain Bike XCO World Cup at Round 4 in Val di Sole, Italy, on Sunday, extending his lead in the overall standings.
Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory) led through the start loop before the first of seven laps, but after that it was all Schurter, as he attacked on the first climb. Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), second in the overall standings, was the only one to stay with Schurter on the initial attack, although Luca Braidot (Centro Sportivo Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia) did join them for a short time at the end of the lap.
Schurter then dropped both Van der Poel and Braidot on a descent on the second lap and powered away to a 30-second lead over the chase group that formed behind, containing Van der Poel, Braidot, Florian Vogel (Focus XC), Italian champion Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas), Avancini, Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus - RN Racing) and Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail).
Over the next two laps the chase dropped down to just Kerschbaumer and Van der Poel, with the Italian rider doing much of the work and finally dropping Van der Poel late in the fourth lap. By Lap six, Kerschbaumer had caught Schurter.
The pair rode together for the last lap and a half, with Kerschbaumer trying one attack on a climb that Schurter easily foiled, before countering as they entered the final descent to pull away for the win. Van der Poel hung on for third ahead of Avancini, who became the first Brazilian to finish on the World Cup podium.
"I was mainly worried about Mathieu but it was Gerhard who joined me," said Schurter. "I was able to recover a little bit on the last lap and then do one last attack. The finish straight here is super short and bumpy, so my goal was to be at the front at the top of the downhill, get a little gap on the downhill and then go all out to the finish."
Schurter now leads the overall standings with 1130 points, 310 more than second place van der Poel, who replaces Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory), with the French rider slipping to third at 711 points.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi)
|1:26:32
|2
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:00:06
|3
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)
|0:01:09
|4
|Henrique Avancini (Bra)
|0:01:14
|5
|Florian Vogel (Swi)
|0:01:32
|6
|David Valero Serrano (Spa)
|0:02:02
|7
|Stephane Tempier (Fra)
|0:02:16
|8
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:02:33
|9
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|0:02:38
|10
|Thomas Litscher (Swi)
|0:02:40
|11
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:02:44
|12
|Howard Grotts (USA)
|0:02:54
|13
|Victor Koretzky (Fra)
|0:03:00
|14
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi)
|0:03:02
|15
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:03:08
|16
|Nadir Colledani (Ita)
|0:03:11
|17
|Jens Schuermans (Bel)
|0:03:28
|18
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra)
|0:03:31
|19
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:03:32
|20
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|0:03:47
|21
|Anton Cooper (NZl)
|0:03:51
|22
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi)
|0:03:56
|23
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)
|0:04:00
|24
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|0:04:07
|25
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
|0:04:14
|26
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:04:27
|27
|Nicholas Pettina' (Ita)
|0:04:29
|28
|Fabian Giger (Swi)
|29
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|0:04:32
|30
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|0:04:54
|31
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|0:04:58
|32
|Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze)
|0:04:59
|33
|Martin Fanger (Swi)
|0:05:01
|34
|Karl Markt (Aut)
|0:05:05
|35
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|36
|Manuel Fumic (Ger)
|37
|Ondrej Cink (Cze)
|0:05:40
|38
|Catriel Soto (Arg)
|0:05:52
|39
|Thomas Griot (Fra)
|0:05:54
|40
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)
|0:05:57
|41
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:06:05
|42
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel)
|0:06:12
|43
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|0:06:22
|44
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
|0:06:49
|45
|Georg Egger (Ger)
|0:06:54
|46
|Reto Indergand (Swi)
|0:06:58
|47
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:07:00
|48
|Jhonatan Botero Villegas (Col)
|0:07:07
|49
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|0:07:08
|50
|Titouan Carod (Fra)
|0:07:15
|51
|Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)
|0:07:30
|52
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:07:39
|53
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|0:07:51
|54
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus)
|0:07:57
|55
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|0:08:00
|56
|Marcel Guerrini (Swi)
|0:08:06
|57
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|0:08:09
|58
|Ricardo Marinheiro (Por)
|0:08:16
|59
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi)
|60
|Lorenzo Pellegrini (Ita)
|0:08:23
|61
|Sven Strähle (Ger)
|0:08:26
|62
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|0:08:34
|63
|Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger)
|64
|Ruben Scheire (Bel)
|0:09:13
|65
|Simon Vitzthum (Swi)
|0:09:20
|66
|Martins Blums (Lat)
|0:09:40
|67
|Jan Vastl (Cze)
|0:10:00
|68
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|0:10:03
|69
|Andrin Beeli (Swi)
|0:10:16
|70
|Florian Trigo (Fra)
|0:10:49
|71
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|0:11:36
|72
|Lukas Baum (Ger)
|0:13:10
|73
|Denis Fumarola (Ita)
|74
|Florian Chenaux (Swi)
|75
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|76
|Keegan Swenson (USA)
|77
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)
|78
|Peter Disera (Can)
|79
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|80
|Maxime Loret (Fra)
|81
|Michael Stünzi (Swi)
|82
|Faraz Shokri (IRI)
|83
|Samuel Gaze (NZl)
|84
|Arnis Petersons (Lat)
|85
|Mário Costa (Por)
|86
|Guy Sessler (Isr)
|87
|Maximilian Holz (Ger)
|88
|Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
|89
|András Parti (Hun)
|90
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|91
|Mattia Setti (Ita)
|92
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|93
|Raphael Gay (Fra)
|94
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus)
|95
|Domenico Valerio (Ita)
|96
|Farzad Khodayari (IRI)
|97
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|98
|Harold Flandre (Fra)
|99
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|100
|Sakari Lehtinen (Fin)
|101
|José Aurelio Hernandez De Jesus (Mex)
|102
|Zdenek Vobecký (Cze)
|103
|Pierrick Kersuzan (Fra)
|104
|Alexandre Vialle (Can)
|105
|Gregor Krajnc (Slo)
|106
|Mohammad Poursharif (IRI)
|107
|Franco Nicolas Adaos Alvarez (Chi)
|108
|Robert Schwenk (Ger)
|DNF
|Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra)
|DNF
|Erno Jacob Mccrae (Bel)
|DNF
|Anton Sintsov (Rus)
|DNF
|Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den)
|DNF
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
|DNF
|Samuel Shaw (NZl)
|DNS
|Maximilian Foidl (Aut)
