Schurter wins Val di Sole mountain bike World Cup

Kerschbaumer second, Van der Poel third

Image 1 of 21

Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 21

Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 21

Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing was top N American finishing 12th

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 21

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 21

Luca Braidot (Ita) Centro Sportivo Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia, Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus, Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 21

Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 21

Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing heads to the line

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 21

Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC greets the crowd after becoming the first Brazilian to be on a World Cup podium

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 21

Celebrations

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 21

Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing entertaining the spectators

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 21

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Torpado Gabogas

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 21

Podium celebrations

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 21

Start loop

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 21

The start of the men's cross country race

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 21

Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 21

Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing post race

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 21

Start of the men's race

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 21

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) with Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) chasing

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 21

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) wins

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 21

(l-r) - Henrique Avancini, Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Nino Schurter, Mathieu van der Poel, Florian Vogel

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 21

World Cup leader Nino Schurter

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) took his third consecutive win of the 2018 of the UCI Mountain Bike XCO World Cup at Round 4 in Val di Sole, Italy, on Sunday, extending his lead in the overall standings.

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory) led through the start loop before the first of seven laps, but after that it was all Schurter, as he attacked on the first climb. Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), second in the overall standings, was the only one to stay with Schurter on the initial attack, although Luca Braidot (Centro Sportivo Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia) did join them for a short time at the end of the lap.

Schurter then dropped both Van der Poel and Braidot on a descent on the second lap and powered away to a 30-second lead over the chase group that formed behind, containing Van der Poel, Braidot, Florian Vogel (Focus XC), Italian champion Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas), Avancini, Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus - RN Racing) and Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail).

Over the next two laps the chase dropped down to just Kerschbaumer and Van der Poel, with the Italian rider doing much of the work and finally dropping Van der Poel late in the fourth lap. By Lap six, Kerschbaumer had caught Schurter.

The pair rode together for the last lap and a half, with Kerschbaumer trying one attack on a climb that Schurter easily foiled, before countering as they entered the final descent to pull away for the win. Van der Poel hung on for third ahead of Avancini, who became the first Brazilian to finish on the World Cup podium.

"I was mainly worried about Mathieu but it was Gerhard who joined me," said Schurter. "I was able to recover a little bit on the last lap and then do one last attack. The finish straight here is super short and bumpy, so my goal was to be at the front at the top of the downhill, get a little gap on the downhill and then go all out to the finish."

Schurter now leads the overall standings with 1130 points, 310 more than second place van der Poel, who replaces Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory), with the French rider slipping to third at 711 points.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi)1:26:32
2Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:00:06
3Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)0:01:09
4Henrique Avancini (Bra)0:01:14
5Florian Vogel (Swi)0:01:32
6David Valero Serrano (Spa)0:02:02
7Stephane Tempier (Fra)0:02:16
8Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)0:02:33
9Gioele Bertolini (Ita)0:02:38
10Thomas Litscher (Swi)0:02:40
11Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:02:44
12Howard Grotts (USA)0:02:54
13Victor Koretzky (Fra)0:03:00
14Andri Frischknecht (Swi)0:03:02
15Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:03:08
16Nadir Colledani (Ita)0:03:11
17Jens Schuermans (Bel)0:03:28
18Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:03:31
19Martin Loo (Est)0:03:32
20Lars Forster (Swi)0:03:47
21Anton Cooper (NZl)0:03:51
22Lukas Flueckiger (Swi)0:03:56
23Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)0:04:00
24Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:04:07
25Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)0:04:14
26Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:04:27
27Nicholas Pettina' (Ita)0:04:29
28Fabian Giger (Swi)
29Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)0:04:32
30Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:04:54
31Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)0:04:58
32Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze)0:04:59
33Martin Fanger (Swi)0:05:01
34Karl Markt (Aut)0:05:05
35Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
36Manuel Fumic (Ger)
37Ondrej Cink (Cze)0:05:40
38Catriel Soto (Arg)0:05:52
39Thomas Griot (Fra)0:05:54
40Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)0:05:57
41Luca Braidot (Ita)0:06:05
42Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel)0:06:12
43Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)0:06:22
44Shlomi Haimy (Isr)0:06:49
45Georg Egger (Ger)0:06:54
46Reto Indergand (Swi)0:06:58
47Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)0:07:00
48Jhonatan Botero Villegas (Col)0:07:07
49Martin Gluth (Ger)0:07:08
50Titouan Carod (Fra)0:07:15
51Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)0:07:30
52Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:07:39
53Grant Ferguson (GBr)0:07:51
54Sergey Nikolaev (Rus)0:07:57
55Leandre Bouchard (Can)0:08:00
56Marcel Guerrini (Swi)0:08:06
57Christian Pfäffle (Ger)0:08:09
58Ricardo Marinheiro (Por)0:08:16
59Mathias Flueckiger (Swi)
60Lorenzo Pellegrini (Ita)0:08:23
61Sven Strähle (Ger)0:08:26
62Raphael Gagne (Can)0:08:34
63Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger)
64Ruben Scheire (Bel)0:09:13
65Simon Vitzthum (Swi)0:09:20
66Martins Blums (Lat)0:09:40
67Jan Vastl (Cze)0:10:00
68Andrea Righettini (Ita)0:10:03
69Andrin Beeli (Swi)0:10:16
70Florian Trigo (Fra)0:10:49
71Tom Meeusen (Bel)0:11:36
72Lukas Baum (Ger)0:13:10
73Denis Fumarola (Ita)
74Florian Chenaux (Swi)
75Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
76Keegan Swenson (USA)
77Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)
78Peter Disera (Can)
79Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
80Maxime Loret (Fra)
81Michael Stünzi (Swi)
82Faraz Shokri (IRI)
83Samuel Gaze (NZl)
84Arnis Petersons (Lat)
85Mário Costa (Por)
86Guy Sessler (Isr)
87Maximilian Holz (Ger)
88Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
89András Parti (Hun)
90Andrew L'esperance (Can)
91Mattia Setti (Ita)
92Marek Konwa (Pol)
93Raphael Gay (Fra)
94Timofei Ivanov (Rus)
95Domenico Valerio (Ita)
96Farzad Khodayari (IRI)
97Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
98Harold Flandre (Fra)
99Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
100Sakari Lehtinen (Fin)
101José Aurelio Hernandez De Jesus (Mex)
102Zdenek Vobecký (Cze)
103Pierrick Kersuzan (Fra)
104Alexandre Vialle (Can)
105Gregor Krajnc (Slo)
106Mohammad Poursharif (IRI)
107Franco Nicolas Adaos Alvarez (Chi)
108Robert Schwenk (Ger)
DNFLuiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra)
DNFErno Jacob Mccrae (Bel)
DNFAnton Sintsov (Rus)
DNFSebastian Fini Carstensen (Den)
DNFBen Zwiehoff (Ger)
DNFSamuel Shaw (NZl)
DNSMaximilian Foidl (Aut)

 

