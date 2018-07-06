Trending

Van der Poel takes MTB World Cup short track win in Italy

Langvad continues domination in women's series

Image 1 of 22

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 22

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) winning her 3rd straight XCC

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) winning her 3rd straight XCC
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 22

Maxime Marotte beats Jordan Sarrou for final podioum spot

Maxime Marotte beats Jordan Sarrou for final podioum spot
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 22

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 22

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 22

Maxime Marotte (Fra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC leads the chase

Maxime Marotte (Fra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC leads the chase
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 22

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 22

McConnell, Gaze, Grotts, Litscher

McConnell, Gaze, Grotts, Litscher
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 22

Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing

Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 22

Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing

Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 22

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 22

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 22

Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing

Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 22

Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC

Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 22

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 22

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 22

Nino Schurter wearing a retro helmet celebrating 60 years of Scott

Nino Schurter wearing a retro helmet celebrating 60 years of Scott
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 22

Podium: l to r: Anne Tauber, Annika Langvad, Alessandra Keller

Podium: l to r: Anne Tauber, Annika Langvad, Alessandra Keller
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 22

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) leading Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) leading Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 22

Podium: l to r - Nino Schurter, Mathieu van der Poel, Maxime Marotte

Podium: l to r - Nino Schurter, Mathieu van der Poel, Maxime Marotte
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 22

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) leading Alessandra Keller (Thömus - RN Racing Team)

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) leading Alessandra Keller (Thömus - RN Racing Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 22 of 22

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) attacks on the climb

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) attacks on the climb
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Recently crowned Dutch road race champion Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) took his second win in three races in the new XCC (Short Track) discipline at the Mountain Bike World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy, on Friday. Raced on a short, two-minute circuit for 25 minutes, the top-40 world ranked riders vie for World Cup points (50 per cent of the cross-country), plus the top 16 finishers start on the first two rows of Sunday's XCO race.

While the first two rounds of the XCC have been on mostly flat circuits with pavement, the Val di Sole version had no asphalt and began with a stiff climb backwards up the Downhill course, before taking the riders onto the 4-Cross circuit for a rock garden, pump track section and banked turns.

Sam Gaze (Specialized), winner of the last XCC at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, led the field up the first climb, but he quickly fell off the pace after that as the leaders were whittled down to van der Poel, XCO world champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) and Lars Forster (BMC). Forster attacked on third of 11 laps, but was quickly brought back by the other two, and then dropped on the seventh lap when van der Poel unleashed a massive attack on the climb.

Schurter could not close the gap and lost further time through the remaining laps as van der Poel continued to pull away each time up the climb. Schurter held on for second, three seconds ahead of a chase group, with Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory) winning the sprint for third. Schurter remains in the lead for the overall World Cup standings, however, van der Poel has overtaken Marotte for second place.

"As I expected, it was really, really hard," said van der Poel. "Full gas on the climb, then a little bit of recovery, and then the climb was there again. Those 30 second sprints I'm good at, and I enjoyed racing it today. Sam [Gaze] started really fast and I know it hurt everyone, so on the second lap I did it again."

Langvad continues short track domination

Annika Langvad (Specialized) continued to dominate the new XCC (Short Track) discipline at the Mountain Bike World Cup, winning her third straight XCC in Val di Sole on Friday.

World champion Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing) attacked on the first climb, which proved to be a tactical error after she faded badly, only recovering at the end to finish eighth. Langvad bided her time, moving to the front with Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory), Alessandra Keller (Thomus-RN Racing) and Anne Tauber (Sandd American Eagle) on the fourth lap of ten, and then dropping everyone but Keller with three laps to go. A lap later she dropped Keller on the climb to solo in for victory, with Tauber finishing second and Keller third. Langvad's win padded her lead over Neff in the World Cup standings.

"It was definitely not easy," said Langvad. "I was more nervous going into this one than the previous ones because there is pressure when you have had two wins in a row. It was different [than the previous XCCs] because it didn't come back together, so it made my strategy easier on the deciding hill. When Jolanda [Neff] attacked, I thought 'this is going to be tough', but then she completely blew on the second lap, and then Pauline [Ferrand Prevot] attacked and then [Alessandra] Keller ... it was just attack, attack, attack on that climb, and in the end it was just a question of endurance."

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned)0:20:27
2Nino Schurter (Sui)0:00:07
3Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:00:10
4Jordan Sarrou (Fra)
5Florian Vogel (Sui)
6Mathias Flueckiger (Sui)0:00:11
7Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
8Henrique Avancini (Bra)0:00:12
9Titouan Carod (Fra)0:00:13
10Lars Forster (Sui)0:00:14
11Luca Braidot (Ita)0:00:17
12Lukas Flueckiger (Sui)0:00:19
13Anton Cooper (NZl)0:00:21
14Reto Indergand (Sui)0:00:22
15David Valero Serrano (Esp)0:00:23
16Gioele Bertolini (Ita)0:00:28
17Nadir Colledani (Ita)0:00:32
18Stephane Tempier (Fra)0:00:36
19Manuel Fumic (Ger)0:00:38
20Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)0:00:41
21Martin Loo (Est)0:00:45
22Howard Grotts (USA)0:00:50
23Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Esp)0:00:54
24Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Esp)0:01:00
25Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze)0:01:03
26Samuel Gaze (NZl)
27Thomas Litscher (Sui)0:01:13
28Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:01:23
29Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:01:36
30Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den)
31Martins Blums (Lat)
32Anton Sintsov (Rus)
33Catriel Soto (Arg)
34Nicola Rohrbach (Sui)
35Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra)
36Karl Markt (Aut)
DNFDaniel Mcconnell (Aus)
DNFMarcel Guerrini (Sui)
DNFGregor Raggl (Aut)
DNSMarco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den)0:21:36
2Anne Tauber (Ned)0:00:05
3Alessandra Keller (Sui)0:00:10
4Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)0:00:21
5Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:00:31
6Annie Last (GBr)0:00:34
7Emily Batty (Can)0:00:35
8Jolanda Neff (Sui)0:00:36
9Barbara Benkó (Hun)0:00:37
10Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:00:43
11Kate Courtney (USA)0:00:49
12Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:00:54
13Linda Indergand (Sui)0:00:56
14Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
15Tanja Žakelj (Slo)0:00:58
16Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)0:00:59
17Githa Michiels (Bel)
18Eva Lechner (Ita)0:01:13
19Lea Davison (USA)0:01:16
20Karla Štepánová (Cze)0:01:21
21Yana Belomoina (Ukr)0:01:25
22Haley Smith (Can)0:01:28
23Sandra Walter (Can)0:01:35
24Jitka Škarnitzlová (Cze)
25Serena Calvetti (Ita)
26Irina Kalentyeva (Rus)
27Kathrin Stirnemann (Sui)
28Cherie Redecker (RSA)
29Mariske Strauss (RSA)
30Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
31Claudia Galicia Cortina (Esp)
32Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
33Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
34Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
35Luciana Roland (Arg)
DNFAnne Terpstra (Ned)
DNFRamona Forchini (Sui)
DNSKatarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
DNSFabienne Schaus (Lux)
DNSJoana Monteiroa (Por)

