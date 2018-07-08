Trending

Wloszczowska wins Val di Sole World Cup

Batty second, Neff third

Image 1 of 18

Maja Wloszczowska suffered a mechanical and a crash

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 18

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Team Merida Gunn-Rita

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 18

Jolanda Neff (Sui) Kross Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 18

Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 18

Pauline Ferrand Prevot leading Jolanda Neff and Emily Batty

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 18

Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing XC and Anne Tauber (Ned) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 18

Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC finishing 2nd

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 18

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Racing XC and Jolanda Neff (Sui) Kross Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 18

Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 18

Olympic Road Champion Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) continues her venture into MTB

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 18

Anne Tauber (Ned) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 18

Start of the women's race

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 18

Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 18

Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 18

Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing Team) winning her first World Cup since 2012

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 18

(l-r) Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Emily Batty, Maja Wloszczowska, Jolanda Neff, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 18

Top team, Kross Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 18

World Cup leader Jolanda Neff

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing) won her first World Cup since 2012, the fourth of her career, in a thrilling round 4 of the UCI Mountain Bike XCO World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy. A start loop crash taking out World Cup leader Annika Langvad (Specialized) out of the race, allowing Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing) to move into the leader's jersey, after finishing third in Val di Sole.

The four-kilometre Val di Sole circuit featured some of the steepest climbs on the World Cup; two each lap, followed by technical descents where good descenders could catch back on.

A crash in the first 200 metres, at the front of the race, took Langvad out of the race with a wrist injury, as well as Linda Indergand (Focus XC). Fourth-ranked Anne Tauber (CST Sannd American Eagle) and Annie Last (KMC-Ekoi-SR Suntour) were both also delayed by the incident, although Tauber had a strong ride back up from the mid-30s to finish 10th.

A group of five formed on the first lap, which stayed together for all but the final lap and a half of the six-lap race. Neff shared the early pace setting with Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon Factory). Canadian champion Emily Batty (Trek Factory) followed them without much problem, while Wloszczowska and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Team Merida Gunn-Rita) would get gapped on the climbs but re-join the front of the race before the end of each lap.

Halfway through the penultimate fifth lap, Wloszczowska attacked hard on the second climb, opening a gap as Neff wouldn't chase her teammate and the others hesitated. Batty finally took up the chase, marked by Neff, as Ferrand-Prevot and Dahle Flesjaa dropped back for good. Neff gapped Batty slightly before crashing, and was then dropped on the final lap by Batty, who was chasing Wloszczowska hard, but could not close the gap, finishing nine seconds back, followed by Neff at 30 seconds, then Ferrand Prevot and Dahle Flesjaa.

"Winning here means that I am still young and powerful," said Wloszczowska. "I've been so many times second and third, and last year I was second overall, but there was always something missing. Today I had an okay start, but not in the leading group. I managed to chase up, but Jolanda, Pauline and Emily looked like they were stronger than me, but as the race went on I was feeling better and better, and I knew that I needed to make a move, and wait to the end. So, I tried with two laps to go and it worked."

Langvad drops to second in the standings after not finishing, 52 points behind new leader Neff who has 975 points. Ferrand-Prevot remains in third at 806 points, with Wloszczowska moving up to fourth from sixth with her win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)1:30:51
2Emily Batty (Can)0:00:09
3Jolanda Neff (Swi)0:00:30
4Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:00:38
5Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)0:00:41
6Alessandra Keller (Swi)0:01:39
7Kate Courtney (USA)0:01:41
8Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
9Yana Belomoina (Ukr)0:01:58
10Anne Tauber (Ned)0:02:20
11Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:02:52
12Tanja Žakelj (Slo)0:03:30
13Lea Davison (USA)0:03:34
14Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:03:37
15Barbara Benkó (Hun)0:03:56
16Ellen Noble (USA)0:04:20
17Annie Last (GBr)0:04:45
18Sandra Walter (Can)0:04:55
19Haley Smith (Can)0:05:16
20Julie Bresset (Fra)0:05:32
21Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)0:05:43
22Eva Lechner (Ita)0:05:55
23Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)0:06:08
24Cherie Redecker (RSA)0:06:15
25Olga Terentyeva (Rus)0:06:30
26Githa Michiels (Bel)0:06:34
27Nadine Rieder (Ger)0:07:19
28Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:07:33
29Lena Gerault (Fra)0:07:51
30Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)0:08:20
31Jitka Škarnitzlová (Cze)0:08:39
32Fabienne Schaus (Lux)0:08:46
33Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:09:28
34Irina Kalentyeva (Rus)0:09:46
35Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:10:17
36Marine Groccia (Swi)0:10:38
37Hana Ježková (Cze)0:10:51
38Elisabeth Osl (Aut)0:11:27
39Annemarie Worst (Ned)0:11:38
40Paula Gorycka (Pol)0:11:59
41Maghalie Rochette (Can)0:12:09
42Lotte Koopmans (Ned)0:12:30
43Chrystelle Baumann (Swi)0:12:34
44Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)0:12:49
45Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)0:13:11
46Catherine Fleury (Can)
47Claudia Galicia Cortina (Spa)
48Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra)
49Ingrid Sofie Bøe Jacobsen (Nor)
50Janika Lõiv (Est)
51Jaqueline Mourao (Bra)
52Cindy Montambault (Can)
53Elyse Nieuwold (Can)
54Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
55Kerry Macphee (GBr)
56Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
57Linn Gustafzzon (Swe)
58Gaia Ravaioli (Ita)
59Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
60Faranak Partoazar (IRI)
61Joana Monteiro (Por)
62Lucie Veselá (Cze)
63Alizée Paties (Fra)
64Noora Kanerva (Fin)
65Luciana Roland (Arg)
66Camille Devi (Fra)
67Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
68Heidi Gould (GBr)
DNFJanka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
DNFLaura Terradas Ill (Spa)
DNFRamona Forchini (Swi)
DNFSabine Spitz (Ger)
DNFRebecca Mcconnell (Aus)
DNFAnnika Langvad (Den)
DNFLinda Indergand (Swi)
DNFKarla Štěpánová (Cze)
DNFAlaina Casioppo (USA)

 

