11th straight World Cup win for Rachel Atherton
Briton bests Tahnee Seagrave and Myriam Nicole in Lenzerheide
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|0:03:33
|2
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / FMD
|0:00:01
|3
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|0:00:06
|4
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Pivot Factory Racing
|0:00:09
|6
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Marine Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|0:00:12
|8
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR
|0:00:13
|9
|Jana Bartova (Cze) RRP
|0:00:16
|10
|Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa) Dorval Am Nicolai
|0:00:18
|11
|Eleonora Farina (Ita)
|12
|Monica Hrastnik (Slo)
|0:00:19
|13
|Laura Lohner (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
|14
|Carina Cappellari (Swi) Radon Magura Factory
|0:00:21
|15
|Alia Marcellini (Ita)
|0:00:23
|16
|Vaea Verbeeck (Can)
|0:00:24
|17
|Lea Rutz (Swi)
|0:00:25
|18
|Tegan Molloy (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH
|0:00:26
|19
|Veronika Widmann (Ita)
|20
|Sandra Rubesam (Ger)
|21
|Camila Nogueira (Arg)
|0:00:28
|22
|Geraldine Fink (Swi)
|0:00:35
|23
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|0:00:37
|24
|Eva Battolla (Swi)
|0:00:43
|25
|Alessia Missiaggia (Ita)
|0:00:56
|26
|Flora Lesoin (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
|0:00:57
|27
|Melanie Chappaz (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
|28
|Beatrice Migliorini (Ita)
|0:01:01
|29
|Blanca Aracil Alba (And)
|0:01:03
