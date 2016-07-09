Trending

11th straight World Cup win for Rachel Atherton

Briton bests Tahnee Seagrave and Myriam Nicole in Lenzerheide

Image 1 of 2

Rachel Atherton made it 11 straight World Cup wins in Lenzerheide

Rachel Atherton made it 11 straight World Cup wins in Lenzerheide
(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)
Image 2 of 2

The women's Lenzerheide World Cup podium with Rachel Atherton standing top

The women's Lenzerheide World Cup podium with Rachel Atherton standing top
(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH0:03:33
2Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / FMD0:00:01
3Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord0:00:06
4Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team0:00:08
5Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Pivot Factory Racing0:00:09
6Morgane Charre (Fra) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team0:00:11
7Marine Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing0:00:12
8Tracey Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR0:00:13
9Jana Bartova (Cze) RRP0:00:16
10Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa) Dorval Am Nicolai0:00:18
11Eleonora Farina (Ita)
12Monica Hrastnik (Slo)0:00:19
13Laura Lohner (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
14Carina Cappellari (Swi) Radon Magura Factory0:00:21
15Alia Marcellini (Ita)0:00:23
16Vaea Verbeeck (Can)0:00:24
17Lea Rutz (Swi)0:00:25
18Tegan Molloy (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH0:00:26
19Veronika Widmann (Ita)
20Sandra Rubesam (Ger)
21Camila Nogueira (Arg)0:00:28
22Geraldine Fink (Swi)0:00:35
23Veronique Sandler (NZl)0:00:37
24Eva Battolla (Swi)0:00:43
25Alessia Missiaggia (Ita)0:00:56
26Flora Lesoin (Fra) R-VTT Morillon0:00:57
27Melanie Chappaz (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
28Beatrice Migliorini (Ita)0:01:01
29Blanca Aracil Alba (And)0:01:03

Latest on Cyclingnews