Trending

Lenzerheide World Cup: Kate Courtney wins U23 race

American bests Frei and Richards

Image 1 of 3

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 3

Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt Team) and Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing) celebrate on the podium

Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt Team) and Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing) celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 3

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing) takes the solo win

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing) takes the solo win
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing1:14:12
2Sina Frei (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team0:00:21
3Evie Richards (GBr)0:01:00
4Haley Batten (USA) Clif Pro Team0:02:51
5Martina Berta (Ita) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:03:27
6Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa)0:03:45
7Malene Degn (Den) Ghost Factory Racing0:04:22
8Nicole Koller (Swi) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:05:15
9Ida Jansson (Swe)0:05:26
10Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail0:05:58
11Lena Gerault (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:06:26
12Isla Short (GBr) OMX Pro Team0:07:02
13Adela Safarova (Cze)0:07:15
14Serena Tasca (Ita)0:07:41
15Lucie Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:07:56
16Chloe Passelande (Fra) Massi0:08:00
17Helene Clauzel (Fra)0:08:17
18Sophie Von Berswordt (Ned)0:08:24
19Nina Benz (Ger)0:08:36
20Barbora Prudkova (Cze)0:08:56
21Luciana Roland (Arg)0:08:58
22Nadja Heigl (Aut)0:09:14
23Aline Seitz (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled by Ultrasports0:09:28
24Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek0:10:01
25Antonia Daubermann (Ger)0:10:34
26Alizee Paties (Fra)0:10:56
27Hannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team0:11:05
28Manon Mantei (Fra) Velo Club Ornans0:11:12
29Anne Julie Tremblay (Can)0:11:21
30Chrystelle Baumann (Swi)0:11:42
31Greta Seiwald (Ita)0:12:00
32Ramona Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team0:12:06
33Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team0:12:32
34Magdalena Zielinska (Pol)0:12:54
35Constance Valentin (Fra) Materiel-Velo.com0:12:59
36Magdalena Duran Garcia (Spa) Massi0:13:13
37Lena Mettraux (Swi)0:13:28
38Soren Meeuwisse (Can)0:13:57
39Anna Spielmann (Aut)
40Lia Schrievers (Ger) German Technology Racing
41Holly Harris (Aus)
42Charlotte Rayner (NZl)
43Ella Conolly (GBr)
44Charline Fragniere (Swi)
45Clara Blohm Clemmensen (Den)
46Amelie Simard (Can)
47Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
48Angela Campanari (Ita)
DNFMaria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spa) Primaflor Mondraker
DNSAlessia Nay (Swi)

Latest on Cyclingnews