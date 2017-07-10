Lenzerheide World Cup: Kate Courtney wins U23 race
American bests Frei and Richards
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing
|1:14:12
|2
|Sina Frei (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Evie Richards (GBr)
|0:01:00
|4
|Haley Batten (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:02:51
|5
|Martina Berta (Ita) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:03:27
|6
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa)
|0:03:45
|7
|Malene Degn (Den) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:04:22
|8
|Nicole Koller (Swi) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|0:05:15
|9
|Ida Jansson (Swe)
|0:05:26
|10
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
|0:05:58
|11
|Lena Gerault (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:06:26
|12
|Isla Short (GBr) OMX Pro Team
|0:07:02
|13
|Adela Safarova (Cze)
|0:07:15
|14
|Serena Tasca (Ita)
|0:07:41
|15
|Lucie Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:07:56
|16
|Chloe Passelande (Fra) Massi
|0:08:00
|17
|Helene Clauzel (Fra)
|0:08:17
|18
|Sophie Von Berswordt (Ned)
|0:08:24
|19
|Nina Benz (Ger)
|0:08:36
|20
|Barbora Prudkova (Cze)
|0:08:56
|21
|Luciana Roland (Arg)
|0:08:58
|22
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|0:09:14
|23
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled by Ultrasports
|0:09:28
|24
|Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek
|0:10:01
|25
|Antonia Daubermann (Ger)
|0:10:34
|26
|Alizee Paties (Fra)
|0:10:56
|27
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:11:05
|28
|Manon Mantei (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|0:11:12
|29
|Anne Julie Tremblay (Can)
|0:11:21
|30
|Chrystelle Baumann (Swi)
|0:11:42
|31
|Greta Seiwald (Ita)
|0:12:00
|32
|Ramona Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team
|0:12:06
|33
|Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|0:12:32
|34
|Magdalena Zielinska (Pol)
|0:12:54
|35
|Constance Valentin (Fra) Materiel-Velo.com
|0:12:59
|36
|Magdalena Duran Garcia (Spa) Massi
|0:13:13
|37
|Lena Mettraux (Swi)
|0:13:28
|38
|Soren Meeuwisse (Can)
|0:13:57
|39
|Anna Spielmann (Aut)
|40
|Lia Schrievers (Ger) German Technology Racing
|41
|Holly Harris (Aus)
|42
|Charlotte Rayner (NZl)
|43
|Ella Conolly (GBr)
|44
|Charline Fragniere (Swi)
|45
|Clara Blohm Clemmensen (Den)
|46
|Amelie Simard (Can)
|47
|Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
|48
|Angela Campanari (Ita)
|DNF
|Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spa) Primaflor Mondraker
|DNS
|Alessia Nay (Swi)
