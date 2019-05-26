Image 1 of 30 Podium: l to r - Maxime Marotte, Mathieu van der Poel, Henrique Avancini (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 30 Chloe Woodruff (Team USA) wins (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 30 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) sits in the bunch (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 30 Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) at the front (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 30 Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) leading Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 30 Nadine Rieder at the front (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 30 Malene Degn (KMC-Ekoi-Orbea), Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd Bafang MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 30 Chloe Woodruff (Team USA) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 30 Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing), Nadine Rieder, Annie Last (KMC-Ekoi-Orbea), Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 30 Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing), Anne Tauber (CST Sandd Bafang MTB Racing Team), Rebecca McConnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 30 Chloe Woodruff (Team USA) attacks (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 30 Chloe Woodruff (Team USA) checks to see who is chasing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 30 Chloe Woodruff (USA) well out in front with 1 lap to go (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 30 The bunch start the last lap (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 30 Annie Last (KMC-Ekoi-Orbea) takes 2nd, Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory) 3rd (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 30 The women's short track start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 30 Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) takes the lead (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 30 Matthias Stirnemann (Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team), Andri Frischknecht (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing), Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 30 Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing), Anton Cooper (Trek Factory), Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 30 Titouan Carod (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team), Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 30 Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing), Nadir Colledani (Bianchi Countervail) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 30 Keegan Swenson (Team USA) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 23 of 30 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) goes to the front (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 24 of 30 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) gaps the bunch (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 25 of 30 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) about to start the final lap (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 26 of 30 Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) leads the chase (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 27 of 30 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 28 of 30 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) checks for the chasers (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 29 of 30 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) takes the win ahead of Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 30 of 30 L to r: Annie Last, Chloe Woodruff, Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Women

Chloe Woodruff (Team USA) took a gamble and it paid off with victory in the XCC (Short Track) at the second round of the Mountain Bike World Cup on Friday, in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic.

The fast track at Nove Mesto led to a race of attrition, with a few riders getting shed every lap due to the high intensity. Woodruff stole off the front of the women's race and nobody was willing to take up the chase, allowing her to roll in for the best World Cup result of her career. Annie Last (KMC-Ekoi-Orbea) won the field sprint ahead of Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory) and World Cup leader Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM). Courtney continues to lead the women's standings, with Neff second and Woodruff moving up one spot to third.

"I was inspired by Kate [Courtney, Round 1 winner] last week," said Woodruff, "so this means a lot. I race short track all the time and I love it. I knew my best bet was to go early, but I didn't know how big a gap I had until the last corner."

Men

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon Circus) proved once again that he is the best XCC (short track) racer on the Mountain Bike World Cup circuit with his second win in a row, in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, on Friday night.

The men's race saw multiple riders take a turn at the front, with van der Poel biding his time until four laps to go, when he accelerated away. He quickly opened a nine second lead, with Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) leading the chase at the front of the field. The Dutchman eased up at the line, crossing just ahead of the field sprint, led by Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory) and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory). Van der Poel padded his lead in the overall standings over Mathis Flueckiger (Thomus RN Swiss Bike), with Marotte moving up to third from fourth.

"Last year, this was a really nervous race," explained van der Poel, "so I didn't really want to take a chance with a sprint. It was really painful, but eventually I got a gap and just went full gas to the finish."

Brief Results

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 0:22:08 2 Annie Last (GBr) 0:00:08 3 Jolanda Neff (Sui) 4 Kate Courtney (USA) 0:00:09 5 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) 6 Linda Indergand (Sui) 7 Nadine Rieder (Ger) 0:00:11 8 Anne Tauber (Ned) 9 Rebecca Ellen McConnell (Aus) 10 Yana Belomoina (Ukr)