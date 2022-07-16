Keller and Flückiger take out short track in Vallnord MTB World Cup
By Simone Giuliani published
Fluckiger extends lead in men's XCC standings while McConnell just holds onto women's series lead with third place
It was a day of duel victories for the Thömus maxon team, in the Short Track (XCC) at the Vallnord MTB World Cup, with Swiss riders Alessandra Keller and Mathias Flückiger overcoming the heat, dust and altitude to take the top spots at the sixth round of the series in Andorra.
In the women’s event, Keller worked her way into the leading group and then pushed on alone in the final laps of the six circuit short track event, however the gap reduced after a mishap in the dusty conditions. Still she had enough of a gap to fend off her rivals with Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing) in second and series leader Rebecca McConnell taking third.
"I slipped on the final lap and hit my knee. But the other riders also had to invest in order to catch up with me,” said Keller. “That's why it was still enough for me to win."
It was also enough to put her equal on series points in the short track to McConnell but the Australian maintained the top spot based on results.
Flückiger, on the other hand, extended his series lead with the victory taking his total to 988, 116 points ahead of Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory Racing) who also came second on the day.
Luca Braidot (Santa Cruz FSA MTB Pro Team), the XCO World Cup winner in Lenzerheide, had looked on the way to another victory, charging off on the rest of the field, but a mechanical for the Italian meant that ultimately it came down to Flückiger, Hatherly and Vlad Dascalu (Trek Factory Racing).
At the end of the seven lap men's race in Andorra, Hatherly was close to Flückiger's wheel, but no close enough as the rider from Switzerland outsprinted the South African with Dascalu coming in just four seconds back.
"This is one of my most important victories, I wanted it so badly and it worked out today," said Flückiger. "It makes me speechless!"
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Men's short track results:
Women's short track results:
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Simone joined the team as Production Editor based in Australia at the start of the 2021 season, having previously worked as Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Keller and Flückiger take out short track in Vallnord MTB World CupFluckiger extends lead in men's XCC standings while McConnell just holds onto women's series lead with third place
-
New Zealand champion Olivia Ray says she took performance enhancing drugs‘I'm not denying it. I'm very open that I did drugs. I'm just coming to deal with the consequences now’ Ray told NZ Herald
-
Tour de France stage 14 Live - Mende uphill finish perfect for attacksAll the action from the hot stage across central France after Pogacar attacks Vingegaard on early hills
-
In conversation - Christian Prudhomme on resurrecting the women's Tour de FranceCyclingnews speaks to Tour de France chief about hiring race director Rousse and the elements required to make the event a success